The summer transfer window is one of the most exciting periods in the Premier League calendar, offering clubs the chance to reshape their squads and bolster their chances for the upcoming season. From high-profile signings to shrewd bargain buys, each team’s market activity has the potential to make or break its campaign.

With the latest round of transfers now complete, it is time to rank the 10 best Premier League incomings that took place ahead of the 2024/25 campaign. But while the conventional way of doing this article would be by assessing the quality of the player, compared with their price - this time around, Transfermarkt has done the hard yards for us.

Based, instead, on a player's market value and how much the club spent on acquiring their services, below are the interesting results of the study, as Manchester City and Manchester United both take up two positions in the top 10, and Chelsea only managed to feature once.

Transfermrkt's Top 10 Premier League transfers for the 2024/25 season Rank Player Club Market value Fee paid 1. Savinho Manchester City £42m £21m 2. Federico Chiesa Liverpool £29m £10m 3. Matthijs de Ligt Manchester United £54m £37m 4. Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea £16.8m Free 5. Guido Rodriguez West Ham £16.8m Free 6. Mikel Merino Arsenal £42.1m £26m 7. Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace £15.1m Free 8. Lloyd Kelly Newcastle £15.1m Free 9. Noussair Mazraoui Manchester United £25m £12.6m 10. Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City £12.6m Free

10 Ilkay Gundogan (Man City)

Signed for £12.6m below market value

Ilkay Gundogan only left City for Barcelona last summer, but he has already returned on a free transfer just 24 months after captaining the Cityzens to a historic treble in the 2022/23 campaign. An explosive midfielder with a knack of arriving late into the box and scoring crucial goals, the 33-year-old adds heaps of firepower to the four-peat champions. Not only is he priceless in fee, but he could be priceless in value for Pep Guardiola's final successes in Manchester.

9 Noussair Mazraoui (Man Utd)

Signed for £12.6m below market value

Man United? Being savvy? That's a first. The new INEOS ownership has hit the ground running this summer, and the arrival of Noussair Mazraoui is just one of several signings that have proven they're worth their weight in gold in the big fixtures. For £12.6m, the Red Devils finally look to have a reliable full-back on their hands after the ongoing issues Luke Shaw has suffered.

8 Lloyd Kelly (Newcastle)

Signed for £15.1m below market value

Such is the financial strength Newcastle United's new Saudi Arabian-led ownership now packs, one could be forgiven for thinking the Magpies would have gone big this summer to realise their potential of becoming a household name in European football. But this couldn't have been further from the truth. Instead, the shrewd acquisition of Premier League regular Lloyd Kelly is the only one that features in this list.

7 Daichi Kamada (Crystal Palace)

Signed for £15.1m below market value

Crystal Palace, in their first summer period since the much-revered Oliver Glasner took up his managerial post in February, had a busy transitional period. But while Michael Olise and Joachim Andersen were major blows in the departure lounge, and Eddie Nketiah and Maxence Lacroix were notable deadline day arrivals, it was through Daichi Kamada that their hardheadedness shone profoundly. Purchasing the Japan international for £15m less than his market value is quality business given the 28-year-old's experience at the top level.

6 Mikel Merino (Arsenal)

Signed for £15.1m below market value

If there's one thing Arsenal's recruitment team got right this summer, it's that they kept close tabs on events taking place over in Germany. After securing the signature of Riccardo Calafiori earlier in the window, they were able to get another deal for a Euro 2024 star over the line in the final week by pinning Mikel Merino to a contract that sees the competition winner join up with Mikel Arteta's side for an absolute steal.

5 Guido Rodriguez (West Ham)

Signed for £16.8m below market value

Julen Lopetegui was provided with a war chest upon his debut summer transfer period at West Ham. The Hammers have splashed £122m since David Moyes left at the end of last season, and it's hard to pinpoint any misses in their dealings. And yet, while they have spent a lot, through Guido Rodriguez's free transfer, there's also a sense that the club have got a lot of bang for their buck.

4 Tosin Adarabioyo (Chelsea)

Signed for £16.8m below market value

When you spend as much as Chelsea have in the last three seasons under the devil-may-care policies of Todd Boehly, then eventually money will buy you happiness. So, while a lot of the Blues' transfer dealings over this summer have been mindless once more, Tosin Adarabioyo's arrival from Fulham brings a lot of promise that the good times can roll again.

3 Matthijs de Ligt (Man United)

Signed for £16.8m below market value

Last season's defensive woes got Man United fans scratching their heads and clawing their eyes out. In the end, they conceded more goals in the Premier League than they ever had achieved before. But with both Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher dubbing Matthijs de Ligt's £37m switch to Old Trafford as this summer's best, there's every chance Erik ten Hag and Co can right the wrongs of yesteryear.

2 Federico Chiesa (Liverpool)

Signed for £19.3m below market value

Until the last seven days, Liverpool had failed to make a single transfer under Arne Slot. But while Giorgi Mamardashvili was first, Federico Chiesa's bombshell move was certainly worth more rave. For just £12.5m, the Italian joins an attacking unit that already boasts Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, among others, and it's a deal that encapsulates the conscientious yet effective manner in which Michael Edwards has always operated during his time at Anfield. The Reds have long needed backup on the right flank, and for such a small fee, Slot must be laughing as rivals question Chiesa's ability to stay fit.

1 Savinho (Man City)

Signed for £21m below market value

There's been a lot of controversy around Man City's £33.6m signing of Troyes winger, Savinho. The Brazilian never played a competitive appearance for the north-eastern French side, and this has brought about concerns that Troyes has been taken advantage by their sister clubs in higher divisions across Europe, with the club having just been relegated for a second successive season. Nevertheless, the Cityzens have proven they're far more savvy than what rival fans claim.