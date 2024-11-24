Key Takeaways European football stadiums produce some of the most special atmospheres across all sports.

It's easy to think that only the truly elite clubs will always win when it comes to the Champions League knockout stages. However, time and again, that's proven not to be the case. Take Borussia Dortmund, for example. At the start of the 2023-24 season, not many would have tipped them to get out of their group of death, let alone go all the way to the final.

There are several mitigating factors that can impact a result. One of those is the strength of the 12th man. Stadiums that are able to create the most unsettling of atmospheres can sometimes give their players the edge on the toughest of nights. With that in mind, we've come up with a list of the 10 stadiums that produce the best atmosphere on European nights.

Best Stadium Atmosphere on European Nights Stadium Club Capacity 1. Signal Iduna Park Borussia Dortmund 81,365 2. Celtic Park Celtic 60,441 3. Anfield Liverpool 61,276 4. San Siro AC Milan & Inter Milan 75,817 5. Ibrox Rangers 51,700 6. RAMS Park Galatasaray 52,600 7. Stadio Olimpico AS Roma & Lazio 72,698 8. Camp Nou Barcelona 99,354 9. Tupras Stadyumu Besiktas 42,590 10. Old Trafford Manchester United 74,310

10 Old Trafford

Manchester United

Old Trafford might be falling down - according to many people sat in the tight away corner of the stadium - but when Manchester United are in full flow, the only thing causing the roof to fall off the stadium is the fans. The Theatre of Dreams may not be in the best condition right now, and supporters in the Stretford End may not have had a lot to sing about in recent times but, at its best, there's little like it.

If development plans for a new stadium go ahead, it will most definitely be the end of an era. However, the club will be keen to embody the spirit that was created inside the four stands that have survived World Wars and even Louis van Gaal's style of play.

9 Tupras Stadyumu

Besiktas

At the Tupras Stadyumu, Besiktas fans are renowned for their deafening support, creating an atmosphere so intense that Timo Werner once requested a substitution during a match there because the noise made him dizzy during his time at RB Leipzig. The striker even tried wearing earplugs to block out the overwhelming cacophony, but the relentless cheers proved impossible to ignore.

The Tupras Stadyumu was inaugurated in April 2016, and merely a month later, Besiktas secured the Turkish Super Lig title on its very grounds. Its picturesque setting may make it seem serene and relaxing, but inside, the stadium is anything but when the roar of the Besiktas fan base is heard loud and clear.

8 Camp Nou

Barcelona

With a capacity of nearly 100,000, Camp Nou is the largest stadium in European football and home to one of the most successful clubs in the world. Over the years, the Barcelona faithful have witnessed some of the greatest teams ever to grace the pitch, but they’ve never been passive spectators. The fans consistently bring their energy, passion, and unwavering support, ensuring they play a crucial role in the atmosphere.

As if the sight of that many supporters cheering and singing wasn’t enough, the stadium also amplifies the crowd noise with speakers, further intensifying the atmosphere. Opponents better be ready to think telepathically, as the roar from the stands can drown out everything else. Camp Nou’s sheer scale and the fervor of its supporters make it one of the most daunting places for any team to play.

7 Stadio Olimpico

AS Roma & Lazio

Italy’s second-largest stadium, the Stadio Olimpico, is an imposing venue that presents a tough challenge for any visiting team. Shared by both Lazio and AS Roma, it becomes a cauldron of passion and intensity on match days as the fans of each club bring their fervor to the stands. While the stadium’s running track does place some distance between supporters and the action on the field, slightly reducing the close-up intensity seen in more compact venues, it doesn’t stop the fans from filling the air with relentless chants and creating a Colosseum-esque atmosphere.

The broad, sweeping curves of the Olimpico, known as the "curvas," are packed with fans whose energy reverberates throughout the venue, driving their teams forward and creating a daunting atmosphere for opponents. Despite the track separating them from the action, Lazio and Roma fans make the Olimpico one of Serie A's, and for that matter, Europe’s, most unforgettable arenas.

6 RAMS Park

Galatasaray

"Welcome to Hell!" For many football fans, this iconic banner, unfurled in 1993 to greet Manchester United’s players at Galatasaray's former stadium, is unforgettable. That historic night at the Ali Sami Yen Stadium showcased the fierce, intimidating atmosphere that Galatasaray’s fans are known for. Though the team now plays at the modern RAMS Park, the intimidating spirit that once filled their old stadium lives on in their new home.

At RAMS Park, Galatasaray fans continue to create an overwhelming atmosphere with roaring chants, massive flags, and pyrotechnic displays lighting up the stands. For visiting teams, the experience is intense, as passionate supporters put their hearts into every game, making it one of Europe’s toughest venues. The setting may have changed, but the "Welcome to Hell" emotion endures, reminding opponents that RAMS Park is still a fortress for Galatasaray and its loyal fan base.

5 Ibrox

Rangers

No other club on this list has experienced a fall from grace as swift and dramatic as Rangers. Once an untouchable giant of Scottish football, the Ibrox faithful were forced to endure the humiliation of relegation to the fourth tier in 2012. However, through grit and determination, they fought their way back up through the divisions, eventually returning to the top. Since their return to the pinnacle of Scottish football, Rangers fans have been more determined than ever to get one over their eternal rivals, Celtic.

Their rebuild has meant that top European nights have been more sparse than they would’ve liked. However, the Ibrox faithful were in full voice en route to the ‘Gers’ unlikely run to the Europa League final back in 2022. Had the game been played their, the end result would surely have been different.

4 San Siro

AC Milan & Inter Milan

The San Siro, the legendary home of both AC Milan and Inter Milan, is Italy’s largest stadium, with a capacity of 85,700. The atmosphere inside is electric whenever the Milanese giants face off, with the stands split between passionate fans in red and blue, depending on the team. Since opening in 1926, the iconic arena has hosted countless historic matches, becoming a symbol of Italian football.

The intensity of the stadium is largely driven by the ultras, the fervent fan groups whose unwavering support fills the air with chants, banners, and energy. While often criticised for their extreme actions, the ultras are undeniably the heartbeat of San Siro, creating an atmosphere that makes it one of the most exhilarating venues in football. Their presence, though controversial, adds to the intimidating nature of the stadium, ensuring that it remains a fortress for AC Milan and Inter Milan, feared by opponents and loved by the fans.

3 Anfield

Liverpool

John Terry called his 2005 experience at Anfield “a nightmare,” while Thomas Tuchel described his Dortmund side’s dramatic collapse - leading 3-1, only to lose 4-3 - as “illogical.” Barcelona, endured the most unforgettable defeat in 2019, squandering a 3-0 first-leg lead by losing 4-0 in the return match, with Liverpool missing key players on the night too. The fact that Liverpool even believed a comeback was possible highlights the sheer power of Anfield.

The fact is, when the Kop end is in full voice, belting out the words to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ it is easy to get flustered. The way in which the stadium closes in on the players often leaves them feeling helpless, and the Reds can profit as a result.

2 Celtic Park

Celtic

Lionel Messi once said that despite playing in some of Europe’s greatest stadiums, "none compare to Celtic Park." Fellow football legends Paolo Maldini and Xavi have both admitted they've never experienced anything like it throughout their careers. That is the magic that can be created in Glasgow.

The intensity reaches a peak during the 'Old Firm' derby, widely regarded as one of football’s fiercest and most hostile rivalries. The atmosphere during these matches is legendary, with Celtic’s supporters creating an overwhelming force that fuels their team.

However, it's not just in these derby games that Celtic's fans make an impact. On a European night, when the Hoops are up against the wall, their supporters can summon a similar level of passion and energy, matching what they bring to their biggest rivals, making Celtic Park a fortress.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: During their 3-1 victory over RB Lepzig in 2024, Cetic Park reached a noise level of 129 decibels.

1 Signal Iduna Stadium

Borussia Dortmund

Former Borussia Dortmund manager Jurgen Klopp once said of Signal Iduna Park, "You come out and the stadium explodes: out of the darkness and into the light. You look to your left and it looks like 150,000 people are standing there, going crazy." In reality, the south stand holds 'only' 25,000 fans, but the noise they generate makes it feel like six times that number.

Known as 'The Yellow Wall' since 2005, this stand has become one of the most iconic sights in football. The fans’ tifo displays are legendary, delivering some of the most breathtaking visual spectacles in the sport. Whether it’s the deafening noise or the stunning choreographed displays, Signal Iduna Park creates an atmosphere that is both awe-inspiring and intimidating. It creates such a once in a lifetime experience, that even Jamie Carragher couldn’t resist ditching his punditry job to get amongst it.