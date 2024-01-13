Highlights The Orlando Magic's trade of Nikola Vucevic to the Chicago Bulls turned out to be a landslide victory.

The New Orleans Pelicans' acquisition of DeMarcus Cousins to pair with Anthony Davis created an imposing duo, but their partnership was cut short.

The Toronto Raptors' trade for Marc Gasol proved to be valuable, as he helped anchor the defense en route to their first NBA title.

It's officially trade season in the NBA, and the first big deal has already happened with the New York Knicks acquiring OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors and sending RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley north of the border.

The trade deadline is typically one of the most highly-anticipated dates on the NBA calendar, with many teams scouring to perfect their lineup with small but notable additions or by acquiring a star to amplify their title contention hopes.

Before the mayhem ensues, GIVEMESPORT looks back on the 10 best trade deadline deals since the 2013-14 season. The ranking is based on teams and players' success post-trade, and talent acquisition in exchange for stars.

10 2021: Magic trade Nikola Vucevic to Bulls

Traded for: Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., two first-round picks

The Orlando Magic finally parted ways with their long-time franchise star Nikola Vucevic and embarked on a rebuild. They traded the All-Star big man to the Chicago Bulls, who were looking for another star to pair with Zach LaVine. Along with Vucevic, the Magic traded Al-Farouq Aminu in exchange for Wendell Carter Jr., Otto Porter Jr., and two first round picks.

The move seemed like a win for Chicago at first, since the Bulls initially had a competitive and exciting squad with Vucevic in the fold. However, as the years went by, the Magic won the deal by a landslide. Carter Jr. has proven to be a steady center for Orlando, but the real prize for the Magic came in the form of one of the draft picks they acquired from the Bulls, which turned into Franz Wagner, who was drafted 8th overall in 2021.

Franz Wagner – Year-to-Year Progression Categories 2021-22 2022-23 2023-24 Points 15.2 18.6 20.9 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 5.9 Assists 2.9 3.5 3.9 Steals 0.9 1.0 1.1 Field Goal % 46.8 48.5 46.7 Stats as of Jan. 13, 2024

Wagner not only made First-Team All-Rookie in his debut campaign, he has also become one of the franchise cornerstones of the current-day Magic.

9 2017: Pelicans acquire DeMarcus Cousins

Traded for: Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield, Langston Galloway, 2017 first and second round draft picks

Picture this: the 2017 NBA All-Star Game in New Orleans has just finished and DeMarcus Cousins, who was in the midst of trade rumors leading up to the weekend, was preparing to speak to reporters about his festive weekend. Cousins represented the Sacramento Kings during the annual exhibition. Until he didn't.

Right before his post-All-Star media session, a person came up to Cousins and whispered something in his ear. Whatever that man said sparked some reaction from Cousins. After a reporter asked him about his experience during All-Star Weekend, Cousins answered with a sly smile: "I enjoyed the city of New Orleans. I love New Orleans."

Just a few moments later, word came out that the New Orleans Pelicans had acquired Cousins from the Kings to pair him with Anthony Davis. The Pelicans also acquired Omri Casspi in the trade and sent Tyreke Evans, Buddy Hield, and Langston Galloway to the Kings along with their 2017 first- and second round picks.

Cousins and Davis instantly became an imposing duo in New Orleans. The Pelicans were rolling during the 2017-18 season with their star tandem leading the way.

New Orleans Pelicans – 2017-18 Season Star Duo Stats Categories Anthony Davis DeMarcus Cousins Points 28.1 25.2 Rebounds 11.1 12.9 Assists 2.3 5.4 Steals 1.5 1.6 Blocks 2.6 1.6

The Pelicans then received devastating news: Cousins had suffered a torn Achilles midway through the season that ultimately derailed his career. The Pelicans still made the postseason despite losing the four-time All-Star, but they could not get past the second round.

The short-lived tandem still remains a great what-if for NBA historians to think about.

8 2015: Heat get Goran Dragic from Suns

Traded for: Danny Granger, Norris Cole, Shawne Williams, Justin Hamilton, two first-round picks

On February 19, 2015, the Miami Heat acquired Goran Dragic from the Phoenix Suns. Dragic was fresh off an All-NBA Third Team nod the year before, but wanted a change of scenery due to the point guard logjam at the Phoenix during the time. The Heat, meanwhile, were looking for a point guard to help Miami navigate through the post-LeBron James era.

To get the trade done, three teams were involved: the Suns, Heat, and Pelicans. The Heat acquired Goran and Zoran Dragic and sent out Danny Granger and two first-round picks, one of which allowed the Suns to draft Mikal Bridges in 2018, while the other was converted in 2021. The Pelicans acquired Shawne Williams, Norris Cole, and Justin Hamilton.

Dragic wound up become a key fixture and a legend in his own right in South Beach, as he was vital in the Heat's Cinderalla story-like run to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Goran Dragic – 2020 NBA Playoffs Stats Categories Stats Points 20.9 Rebounds 4.2 Assists 4.7 Field Goal % 45.2% Three-Point Field Goal % 36.3%

Unfortunately, Dragic got hurt in Game 1 of the Finals versus the Lakers. He wound up playing limited minutes in Games 1 and 6, as they fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in the Orlando bubble.

7 2022: Sixers acquire James Harden from Nets

Traded for: Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, two first-round picks

The James Harden-Ben Simmons trade has not aged that well since the deal went down, hence its relative high placement on this list. At the time, however, this trade placed a massive question mark over the Brooklyn Nets.

The Philadelphia 76ers had been trying to ship Simmons out of Philly throughout the 2021-22 season. Philadelphia almost had no leverage in trading Simmons, as he held out of playing throughout the entire campaign because he felt disrespected by the Sixers following their loss in the playoffs the previous year.

Meanwhile, Harden grew disgruntled with the Nets as a result of carrying a heavier-than-expected load. Kevin Durant was hurt at the time and Kyrie Irving couldn't play in home games because he wasn't vaccinated for COVID-19. As well, he reportedly wanted to reunite with his former Rockets GM Daryl Morey in Philly.

Player Stats Post-Simmons-Harden Trade Players Games Played Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Ben Simmons 48 6.9 6.8 6.2 56.1 James Harden 112 19.8 5.9 10.0 43.9 Stats as of Jan. 13, 2024

The lead up to the deal was filled with so many rumors and speculations, but no real traction came about. The Nets even mentioned they had no intention of trading Harden. However, on trade deadline day, the Nets and Sixers pulled off the trade that sent social media into mayhem.

Going to Brooklyn in the trade were Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, a 2022 unprotected first-round pick and a protected 2027 first-round pick.

The trade was initially seen as a win-win. Harden gave Joel Embiid a legitimate superstar partner. Meanwhile, Simmons' elite playmaking and defense was believed to be a perfect fit alongside Durant and Irving.

However, as history has written out, the deal aged like milk.

The Sixers did not win a championship in the Embiid-Harden era. Harden eventually wanted out of Philly and his relationship with Morey turned into an ugly nightmare. Philadelphia wound up trading the disgruntled star to the Los Angeles Clippers at the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Simmons has been saddled with a back injury that has kept him on the sidelines for the majority of his tenure as a Net. Durant and Irving are no longer in Brooklyn. Now, the team is likely headed to another rebuilding phase while Simmons continues to deal with his back issue.

6 2018: Cavaliers make massive overhaul at the deadline

Traded for: George Hill, Rodney Hood, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr.

The 2017-18 Cleveland Cavaliers found themselves reeling after Kyrie Irving unexpectedly requested a trade during the summer after having just made their third straight NBA Finals.

Cleveland began the season with an odd supporting cast that featured LeBron James' good buddy Dwyane Wade, Derrick Rose, and Isaiah Thomas, the main return from the trade that sent Irving to the Boston Celtics. However, the Cavs felt that formula wasn't enough to make a return trip to the NBA Finals, and of course, they wanted to do everything they could to keep James, who, at the time, was set to hit free agency in the summer.

With that, the Cavs completely made a flurry of moves at the trade deadline. The first sent Thomas and Channing Frye, and the Cavaliers' 2018 first-round pick to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. The second led to the Cavs acquiring George Hill and Rodney Hood, with Derrick Rose and Jae Crowder headed to the Jazz and Joe Johnson, Iman Shumpert, and a 2020 second-round pick going to the Kings.

Finally, as a favor to Wade, the Cavaliers sent him back to the Heat for a protected second-round pick.

Cleveland Cavaliers – 2017-18 Role Player Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % George Hill 9.4 2.7 2.8 44.4 Jordan Clarkson 12.6 2.1 1.7 45.6 Rodney Hood 10.8 2.6 1.4 44.2 Larry Nance Jr. 8.9 7.0 1.0 55.0

The new guys proved to be better fits alongside James, as they helped steer Cleveland back to the NBA Finals, but could not defeat the powerhouse Golden State Warriors who were led by a prime Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry.

5 2021: Bucks acquire PJ Tucker from Rockets

Traded for: D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson, 2023 first-round pick

After multiple years of playoff failure, the Milwaukee Bucks looked to acquire a defensive wing that could boost their chances of winning a championship. They found their man in PJ Tucker, whom they acquired from the Houston Rockets at the 2021 NBA trade deadline.

Nearly every contender in the league looked to get their hands on Tucker, who requested a trade out of the rebuilding Rockets. In the end, the Bucks won the sweepstakes for the veteran and the then 35-year-old proved his worth as perhaps the final piece to Milwaukee's championship puzzle.

PJ Tucker – 2021 Playoffs Defense Defense Category Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Overall 10.1 43.3 3 Pointers 3.5 31.3 2 Pointers 6.7 49.7 Less Than 6 Feet 2.0 61.7 Less Than 10 Feet 2.8 55.4 Greater Than 15 Feet 5.4 32.0

To get Tucker, the Bucks sent D.J. Augustin, D.J. Wilson and a 2023 first-round pick to the Rockets.

Tucker was particularly valuable in helping the Bucks get through Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second round of the 2021 playoffs. Durant was playing out of his mind during that series, but Tucker's defensive tenacity and toughness proved just enough to get the Bucks past arguably their biggest hurdle during that run.

Of course, Milwaukee still needed to earn the championship, especially in the Finals, where they fell to an 0-2 series deficit to the Suns. It's arguable, however, that without Tucker, the Bucks wouldn't have made it there in the first place.

4 2021: Nuggets acquire Aaron Gordon

Traded for: Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, 2025 protected first-round pick

At the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Denver Nuggets acquired Aaron Gordon from the Orlando Magic in exchange for Gary Harris, RJ Hampton, and a protected 2025 first-round pick. Gordon's career had become quite stale on a middling Magic squad, so getting dealt to a playoff contender like Denver did wonders for his career.

The Nuggets instantly rattled off seven straight wins when he arrived, which showed they had found a key piece in their championship puzzle. It wasn't a particularly cheap acquisition, as the Nuggets sent Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and a 2025 first-round pick to the Magic.

Aaron Gordon – 2023 NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats Points 13.3 Rebounds 6.0 Assists 2.6 Field Goal % 51.8 Three-Point Field Goal % 39.1

It took two years to get it done, as Denver dealt with injuries to Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. during the 2021-22 season.

But as soon as the other two stars got healthy, the Nuggets were ready to compete — and Gordon was a vital piece to their historic title run in 2023.

3 2020: Warriors acquire Andrew Wiggins

Traded for: D'Angelo Russell, Jacob Evans, Omari Spellman, 2021 first-round pick, second-round pick

The Golden State Warriors were in hibernation during the 2019-20 season. They just came off a five-year NBA Finals run that ended in catastrophe. Klay Thompson suffered a torn ACL in Game 6 of the championship round against the Toronto Raptors, while Kevin Durant tore his Achilles in Game 5 and eventually left in free agency. Stephen Curry broke his hand four games into the season.

All they had were a bunch of rookies and outcasts and D'Angelo Russell, whom they acquired in a sign-and-trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. When the Warriors signed Russell, it became clear from day one that Golden State was eventually going to flip him, since he wasn't an ideal guard to pair with Stephen Curry.

At the deadline, the Warriors dealt Russell to the Minnesota Timberwolves and took a chance on Andrew Wiggins, who some people labeled as a bust because he did not live up to the expectations as a former No. 1 overall pick. While the trade was one-for-one, the Timberwolves also sent their 2021 first- and second-round picks, although both were protected.

The trade wound up paying dividends for Golden State as Wiggins became a key piece in reviving the Warriors dynasty. He thrived as one of Golden State's top options during the 2021-22 campaign and even made the All-Star Game as a starter.

Andrew Wiggins – 2022 NBA Finals Stats Categories Stats Points 18.3 Rebounds 8.8 Assists 2.2 Blocks 1.5 Steals 1.5

Wiggins had a stellar playoff run and became the Warriors' second-best player during the NBA Finals behind Curry. His signature performance came in Game 5, where his 26 points and 13 rebounds led the Warriors to a pivotal win that swung the momentum towards Golden State in the series.

2 2022: Kings swing for Domantas Sabonis

Traded for: Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Tristan Thompson

When the Indiana Pacers sent Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, it wasn't immediately viewed as a win-win for both sides.

Player Stats Since Being Traded Players PTS REBS AST FG% 3PT% Win Shares Domantas Sabonis 19.4 12.4 7.2 60.4 36.4 19.3 Tyrese Haliburton 20.8 4.0 10.8 49.4 40.4 16.2 Stats as of Jan. 13, 2023

The Kings, in particular, received a ton of backlash. People on social media crucified the organization, which was then the laughingstock of the league because of its mediocrity over the past decade, for pulling the plug on Tyrese Haliburton, a potential franchise superstar who actually wanted to play in a small-market like Sacramento.

The trade sent Haliburton, the aformentioned Hield, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana, while Sabonis, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb headed to Sacramento, along with a 2023 second-round pick.

Sure, Sabonis was already an established All-Star with the Pacers at that point, but they were unable to win, or even contend, with him as the centerpiece of the franchise. Once he got settled in Northern California, however, Sabonis proved to be the ideal partner for De'Aaron Fox and the two have since established themselves as one of the best duos in the NBA.

The Kings finished as the third seed in the Western Conference, ended their 16-year playoff drought last season, and took the then-defending champion Golden State Warriors to seven games in the first round.

Meanwhile, Haliburton has become one of the most exciting young stars in the NBA for the Pacers. He led Indiana to the In-Season Tournament Finals and is on pace to fight for a postseason berth this season.

1 2019: Raptors trade for Marc Gasol

Traded for: Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, 2024 second-round pick

The Toronto Raptors' acquisition of All-Star big man Marc Gasol during the 2019 trade deadline is undoubtedly the best trade of the last decade. At the time, nobody really considered the Raptors as favorites to win the East. That distinction belonged to the Milwaukee Bucks, who were being led by an emerging Greek superstar in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Nonetheless, the pieces were there for the Raptors. They had a franchise superstar in Kawhi Leonard, along with a do-it-all co-star in Kyle Lowry and a solid second scoring option in Pascal Siakam. All they needed was a defensive anchor who could shore up the middle defensively — and they found that man in Gasol.

To get Gasol, the Raptors had to part ways with their center Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, CJ Miles, and a 2024 second-round pick.

Marc Gasol – 2019 Key Playoff Matchups Players Defended Field Goal Attempts Defended Field Goal % Blocks Joel Embiid 54 35.2 1 Giannis Antetokounmpo 25 52.0 2 Jimmy Butler 21 38.1 2 Stephen Curry 16 37.5 0 Nikola Vucevic 29 27.6 1

Trading for Gasol was like trading for Leonard — it was an all-in risk that Masai Ujiri pulled off in the middle of the season. Gasol's contract was set to expire that upcoming summer. But Ujiri cashed in all his chips to give the Raptors the best chance to win a title.

Toronto parted ways with long-time starter Jonas Valanciunas to get Gasol, who was a multiple-time All-Defensive center and former Defensive Player of the Year. And Gasol proved to be the final piece the Raptors needed to win an NBA championship.