Sean O'Malley may not have the technical skill of Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor, but he is unapologetically honest and brutally funny. His large social media following shows how he connects with younger fight fans, and his persona allows him to pick and choose opponents.

Throughout the history of combat sports, trash talking has been an essential part of fight promotion and is a natural part of prize fighting. Boxing legends like Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson have laid the groundwork for fighters to use their platform to sell a fight and instill fear into their opponents, but MMA fighters have taken it to another level.

Some UFC fighters have the natural gift of gab while others have crossed the line with below-the-belt banter. Here at GIVEMESPORT.COM we rank these mouth marauders by their creativity on the mic, entertainment factor and how impactful their voice is/was. Here is a list of the 10 best trash talkers in UFC history.

10 Sean O’Malley

MMA record: 17-1 (12 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 9, best win: Aljamain Sterling

The definition of millennial trash talker is none other than “Suga” Sean O’Malley. While his style isn’t on the technical level of a Chael Sonnen or Conor McGregor, O'Malley is unapologetically honest and sometimes brutally funny when he has the mic in his hand. He is yet to really be challenged in how he will handle a loss, but the Montana native hasn't had to because of his winning ways.

His large social media platforms tell us just how popular the “Suga” show is and how much the younger generation of fight fans are attracted to him because of his ability to connect with the digital age. The zany UFC champion burst onto the scene with his memorable knockout in a DWCS tryout fight that made him go viral before he stepped foot in the UFC. While he isn't as demonstrative as McGregor at press conferences, O’Malley is just as verbally sophisticated as the former double-champion.

His persona has been a huge part in his ability to pick and choose his opponents, such as the UFC 292 main event where he won his first title fight against one of the greatest bantamweight fighters of all time in Aljamain Sterling. Because of his selling power, O'Malley does not have to fight the next dangerous killer in the queue, as the UFC has backed his call for a rematch against Marlon Vera.

9 Ken Shamrock

MMA record: 28-17-2, UFC wins: 6, best win: Bas Rutten x 2

The original UFC trash talker, Ken Shamrock, layed down the groundwork for future generations of polarizing Mixed Martial Artists to be able to express their microphone skills. Though Shamrock fought many respectable fighters that didn’t give the brass fighter much opportunity to sell the fight, the pinnacle of his MMA career came when he crossed paths with the younger, more fiery, Tito Ortiz that started one of the greatest trilogies in sports history. As anticipated, the first meeting made huge numbers for the UFC and led to more opportunity for the company to rinse and repeat on different platforms.

The two hot heads would coach against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 3 before eventually meeting in the cage. Following their first fight in 2002, Shamrock hinted that their rivalry was put to bed, but as Ortiz has been so gifted at doing, he motivated the “World’s Most Dangerous Man” to get back into a fight to try and shut him up. Post-UFC, Shamrock had a wonderful run in the WWE (formerly the WWF), and for Ortiz, the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” used the rivalry to get involved in other big fights with Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture.

8 Rampage Jackson

MMA record: 38-14 (20 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 8, best win: Chuck Liddell

The howl that Quentin “Rampage” Jackson unleashes before he makes his walk to the UFC octagon Could Have Been Enough to get him on this list, but the Memphis native isn't just a one-trick pony, he is one of the funniest yet scariest public speakers in UFC history. When he has no fight scheduled, “Rampage” is an endearing figure who has a warmness to his words. Unfortunately for his opponents, when a fight contract is signed, Jackson turns into a killer.

From the time that Jackson was introduced to the fight world in Pride FC, the UFC and then The Ultimate Fighter reality show where he coached against rival Rashad Evans, “Rampage” has always been a fan favorite for his wit and fear-injected taunts. After many great battles with some of the sport's most recognizable names and icons, Jackson, a former UFC champion, is no longer the scary grizzly bear, but a more approachable teddy bear.

7 Nate Diaz

MMA record: 21-13 (5 KOs, 12 SUBs), UFC wins: 16, best win: Conor McGregor

It's hard to believe when Nate Diaz first appeared on The Ultimate Fighter reality show back in 2007 where he was timid and shy, that he would be one of the greatest trash talkers in UFC history years later. Always competing at one hundred percent, and never playing the game like his older brother Nick, Nate was an uncrowned King by hardcore UFC fans for his famous middle finger and street fighting swagger all while in the heat of combat.

Fortunately for Nate, the entire fight community as well as casual fight fans learned about his story and gave him the respect that he deserved after 10 years of UFC action when he beat the UFC's poster boy Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Diaz was not intimidated by the Irishman's swift words and set the sports world on fire when he grabbed the microphone and famously said: ‘I'm not surprised m************’ following his huge upset victory over McGregor. Nowadays, Diaz is cashing in on the fruits of his labor and is a cult hero who has received wide praise for his style.

6 Colby Covington

MMA record: 17-4 (4 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 12, best win: Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington fears no boundaries when it comes to trash talk. While it has worked to his benefit by fighting in three title fights, his mouth also got him sucker punched after a fight. It has been obvious that the UFC has shielded Covington from high-risk, low-reward fights as Covington continues to draw in big audiences for his fights. When Covington opens his mouth, it is almost like he has a script written for every other UFC welterweight in the top 10 with funny nicknames and cheeky punchlines.

Many have expressed that they are exhausted from the tired act that is Covington's on-air persona, yet all of these same people are tuning in to see Covington get his face smashed in. This is directly a page from the book of one of the greatest combat sports heels of all-times, Floyd “Money” Mayweather. Covington is down but not out as he has already laid the groundwork for his next fight with low brow trash talk. The Oregon native is looking to scrap with none other than the nicest fighter in the organization, Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

5 Israel Adesanya

MMA record: 24-3 (16 KOs), UFC wins: 13, best win: Alex Pereira

From the very first day that Israel Adesanya joined the UFC, we not only learned about the inspiring story of the African-born and New Zealand-raised fighter, but we also learned how extremely entertaining he is on the mic. Although the incredible kickboxer recently lost to fellow trash talker Sean Strickland, from 2018 to 2023, anything Adesanya touched turned to gold.

Confidently dismantling tough middleweights like Robert Whitaker and Marvin Vettori to name a few, was admirable, but we really saw Adesanya fire on all cylinders in his fight against Brazilian brawler Paulo Costa back at UFC 253. “Style Bender” methodically broke down the bodybuilder-like fighter with stinging calf kicks and sharp punches This was one of the biggest victories in Adesanya’s career because he shut up the bully in decisive fashion.

4 Michael Bisping

MMA record: 30-9 (18 KOs, 2 SUBs), UFC wins: 20, best win: Luke Rockhold

Smartly, Michael Bisping was able to go from one of the most hated fighters that fight fans wanted to see be knocked out, to one of the most beloved on-air UFC personalities. It's been a wild ride for “The Count”. Coming across like a volatile individual during the shaved head years, Bisping was on a lot of middleweights’ most wanted radars.

Bisping stirred a lot of pots and padded a lot of wallets, but he was always a respectful fighter once the fight ended. Bisping's career took a major turn when he fought the very disliked Luke Rockhold. Regardless of their first fight's result (Rockhold win), Bisping was able to cut the overconfident champion down in press conferences and then with his left hook to complete one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

3 Tito Ortiz

MMA record: 21-12-1 (10 KOs, 5 SUBs), UFC wins: 14, best win: Forrest Griffin

One of the most intriguing figures that has put on the four-ounce gloves is Tito Ortiz. He was a wrestler who dyed his hair and hit his stride in the UFC’s octagon with his sensational ground and pound skills. Discovered by Dana White, Ortiz was groomed for stardom from his very first pro fight. Ironically, things changed quickly as the “Huntington Beach Bad Boy” was actually in a feud with UFC president Dana White at one point in his career. He took on all comers as he welcomed the love/hate relationships with the fan base.

Often, the edgier Ortiz, would find himself pitted against a respectful fighter like Couture, Liddell and Shamrock. In terms of promoting the big fights, Ortiz did the heavy lifting as most people wanted to see the skilled wrestler get beat up and knocked down a peg. He won more than he lost, but he was a gigantic part of the UFC’s early success.

2 Chael Sonnen

MMA record: 31-17-1 (8 KOs, 4 SUBs), UFC wins: 7, best win: Nate Marquardt

Chael Sonnen aka the “American Gangster” is known for his brilliant trash talk that propelled him into a fight against the greatest UFC middleweight of all-time, Anderson Silva. The two events between Sonnen and Silva made big bucks and set their mark on the all-time pay-per-view charts mainly because Sonnen was not intimidated to say the most ruthless yet eloquently scripted trash talk to one of the most dangerous men who have ever stepped inside a cage. The Oregon native came up through the ranks of combat sports by grinding on the wrestling mats, and then eventually using his grappling skills to win convincingly in the WEC and then the UFC.

The loudmouth fighter earned a rematch against Silva following his dominant victory over Brian Stann at UFC 136 where Sonnen delivered one of the best post-fight callouts in MMA history. Hysterically, Sonnen refuses to accept his defeat to Silva. The “American Gangster” has used his on-air talents to make a career post-fighting as an analyst for UFC broadcasts and his own podcasting platform.

1 Conor McGregor

MMA record: 22-6 (19 KOs, 1 SUB), UFC wins: 10, best win: Jose Aldo

What more can be said then, what McGregor's trash talk has done for the landscape and for the future of the UFC. Yes, he is a well-trained and talented MMA star who beat all challengers in his prime, but if it wasn't for his million dollar mouth, it could be argued that the UFC would not be making billion dollar deals. 2016 is considered to be one of the most important years in UFC history because of big event after big event that was happening all while McGregor was consistently fighting. The Irishman has admitted about the toll that this time took on him because of media obligations and promotional duties, but his efforts took the sport to a completely different level.

The classic trash talk banter between McGregor and Diaz will forever live in infamy as those two go together like peanut butter and jelly. For every verbal attack there was said, there was a counter, and for every counter there was a loud roar from the audience. When McGregor grabbed the mic, including in his crossover boxing fight with Floyd Mayweather, all listened closely because the “Notorious” one did not miss. His words and powerful public speaking skills inspired a whole generation of fighters and, on the business side of things, his words brought in a new wave of fans. Even though he hasn't won in over four years, fight fans and fight media are starving for a McGregor fight camp and event, despite fears he may never fight again.