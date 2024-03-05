Highlights Lionel Messi remains the best winger in the world, shining for both Inter Miami and Argentina.

Nowadays, footballers come in all shapes and sizes; though, it’s such variation that makes the beautiful game so engrossing. Back in the day, the plan was simple: find the skillful winger with a long pass, watch them bamboozle a defender and then whip it into the box for the focal point to nod it home.

There are now wingers who consider themselves goalscorers, pressers, inside forwards and much more. From your silky Brazilian to your undeviating Englishmen, there are a host of skill-sets that are lighting up the Premier League and European football at the current moment.

And that got us thinking: who are the best wingers in world football right now? By no means an easy task with the traditional 4-4-2 formation seldom in play and the emergence of sub-categorised wide men. But, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have given it our best shot. From the very best in the world to those that just creep into the top 10, we have ranked them below with the following factors in mind.

Ranking factors ​​​

Goals - how many times has a player found the back of the net in the 2023/24 season.

Assists - how many goals has a player created this season.

Success - Has the player guided them to trophies and latter stages of knockout football domestically and continentally.

Notable moments - Has the player had a standout moment which caught the eyes of fans.

Importance to their respective team - how reliant a team is on the individual for success.

A quick caveat: to be included, each player’s main position must be listed as either ‘Right Winger’ or ‘Left Winger’ on Transfermarkt. As such, the exclusion of Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe is by virtue of him being classed as a ‘Centre-Forward’.

10 Best Wingers in World Football - Ranked Rank Player Club 23/24 domestic goals and assists 1. Lionel Messi Inter Miami 3 goals, 1 assist 2. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 15 goals, 9 assists 3. Vinicius Jr Real Madrid 9 goals, 4 assists 4. Phil Foden Manchester City 11 goals, 7 assists 5. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 13 goals, 10 assists 6. Rodrygo Real Madrid 8 goals, 5 assists 7. Son Heung-min Tottenham Hotspur 13 goals, 6 assists 8. Leroy Sane Bayern Munich 8 goals, 11 assists 9. Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 6 goals, 4 assists 10. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Napoli 9 goals, 5 assists

1 Lionel Messi

Current Club: Inter Miami

Sitting pretty at the top of the list is none other than Lionel Messi, a man commonly viewed as the greatest footballer of all time. His record-setting haul of eight Ballon d’Or gongs speaks for itself and the dainty Argentine somewhat completed football by spearheading his nation to World Cup glory in 2022.

Now enjoying the twilight period of his career at Inter Miami, Messi’s prestige has not dwindled, with match-goers still willing to pay a lofty sum to see the legend in action. Perhaps not performing at the heights he once did for Barcelona, his status as world football’s best winger has not yet faded.

2 Mohamed Salah

Current Club: Liverpool

An ever-present feature in some of Liverpool’s most illustrious sides, Mohamed Salah comfortably earns himself a podium spot among some of the world’s brightest wide men. By virtue of his £34.3 million price tag, Jurgen Klopp’s acquisition of the free-scoring Egyptian can be considered one of the coups of the century.

In the truest sense, there is no ‘winger’ more potent than Salah. The two-time Golden Boot winner’s goals continue to flow at a spectacular rate – and hence why he is considered the greatest winger that has ever graced the Premier League. On top of winning all the major trophies at club level, Salah has scooped up his fair share of individual honours, all while becoming Liverpool's record Premier League goalscorer.

3 Vinicius Jr

Current Club: Real Madrid

Many Real Madrid supporters were dubious when their club parted ways with £38 million for a 16-year-old Vinicius Jr – but, in truth, the scintillating Brazilian has paid every single penny back. One of the standout stars for Los Blancos and certainly Brazil’s crown jewel, the dazzling winger has magic in his boots and pace aplenty to burn.

In line to win a Ballon d’Or in the coming years, Vinicius’ lightning-quick speed is nightmare-inducing – and when in full flow, he is unstoppable. The former Flamengo man has a penchant for goalscoring, too, with him netting 22 times in 2021/22, all while finding the back of the net with a match-winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool.

4 Phil Foden

Current Club: Manchester City

In a world where Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne often grab the headlines, the likes of Phil Foden go under the radar. His current run of form has thrust him into superstardom alongside the aforementioned duo, however, with his brace of strikes in the Manchester derby the perfect showcase of his undeniable talent.

Albeit not your traditional winger, Foden is one of the best players on the half-turn and has become ever so dangerous in attacking spaces. At his goalscoring best this season, too, with a career-best return of 11 goals and seven assists, the five-time Premier League champion may be entering the peak of his powers.

5 Bukayo Saka

Current Club: Arsenal

Arsenal’s star boy has continued to go from strength to strength under the guidance of current Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. The Englishman is often seen gliding across the turf leaving defenders in the dust – but he also has a talismanic instinct in the box, which sees him boast impressive numbers from wide.

More impressively, Bukayo Saka rarely lets his sky-high standards drop – and has become all but indispensable for his side as they look to secure Premier League gold for the first time since the 2003/04 campaign. His journey from boy to man has been a sight to behold, especially for those of an Emirates Stadium persuasion, but the 22-year-old is perfectly poised to grow even further in the coming years.

6 Rodrygo

Current Club: Real Madrid

Real Madrid’s left-wing wonder is often pushed to the side thanks to the ever-growing brilliance of his partner in crime, Vinicius Jr, but it would be remiss to breeze past Rodrygo. Albeit the introverted half of the duo, his turn of pace and magic in his feet make him a solid option for this list, with him also considered one of the best South Americans currently plying their trade.

Rodrygo’s concoction of a low centre of gravity and his ability to dance on either foot makes him a nuisance for whichever full-back dares to stand up to him. At just 23 years of age, the Brazilian has north of 200 appearances for Los Blancos, two La Ligas and a Champions League crown on his CV – but it’s only the beginning for the deadly winger.

7 Son Heung-min

Current Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min, since the departure of Harry Kane, has often played centrally for Tottenham Hotspur – though, the most notable body of his work comes from the left flank. A lethal finisher in its simplest form, the seasoned South Korea international has notched 13 goals and an additional six assists thus far in 2023/24 – but he will be, no doubt, looking to hit the 20-goal mark come the end of the season.

He has been performing at ungodly levels (barring 22/23) for the north Londoners for nearly half a decade and his litany of finishes makes him one of the most exciting forwards to watch in world football and one of the English top flight's best players this season based on statistics.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Son Heung-min is the top Asian goalscorer in Premier League history with 116. Former Manchester United ace Park Ji-sung is second on just 19.

8 Leroy Sane

Current Club: Bayern Munich

Beating defenders by sprinting down the touchline became Leroy Sane’s bread and butter over the years – but, more often than not, he is now seen cutting in from the right with his devastating turn of pace. Also a creative outlet for Bayern Munich, the former Manchester City man has 9 goals and 12 assists to his name thus far in 23/24.

With enough power and control to flip a game on its head, combining with the likes of Jamal Musiala and Harry Kane is an exciting prospect for years to come. Now 28, the German international has been using his experience at the elite level to decipher between creating a chance for a teammate or when to have a pop himself.

9 Gabriel Martinelli

Current Club: Arsenal

While Saka may continue to shine brightly on the right-hand side, Gabriel Martinelli takes the crown as Arsenal's biggest individual success story in the club's more recent memory. Emerging from Brazilian football obscurity, Martinelli has become a vital cog of the Gunners' attacking unit. An air of consistency is missing from his skillset, as things stand, but his willingness to be direct and free up space for his teammates is superb.

The argument that his performances have dipped since the 2022/23 campaign is valid – but it’s fair to say that flashes of brilliance have been there throughout the current season, and it’s only a matter of time until he’s back to doing what he does best: firing on all cylinders.

10 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Current Club: Napoli

Napoli have done wonders to keep hold of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, with Europe’s most prestigious clubs taking a liking to the Georgian ace. After playing a key role in the Naples-based side’s domestic triumph in 2022/23, with 25 goal contributions in 34 appearances, his numbers have somewhat dwindled – but with Kvaratskhelia, it’s not all about scoring and creating chances.

When in possession of the ball, Kvaratskhelia excels with his feint dribbling and ability to weave in and out of oncoming pressure like its second nature is frightening. As long as he stays put in Italy, he'll be an essential presence for Napoli in their bid for European and domestic success.