Highlights The Premier League remains a home for promising young talents, with Manchester United and Liverpool at the heart of it.

Kobbie Mainoo and Conor Bradley have both established themselves as top prospects this season.

While Rasmus Hoijlund was brought by Manchester United and is seen as one to watch for the long term.

The Premier League has long been home to some of the best talents in world football. From Thierry Henry to Didier Drogba, and more recently Mohamed Salah to Erling Haaland, England’s top flight has been star-studded ever since its rebranding in 1992.

While the division is home to some of the best players in the world, teams in the country have developed a bit of a habit of producing some of the finest young talents in the game. More recently, both Manchester United and Liverpool have relied heavily on youth.

Despite both teams being able to splash the cash, it hasn't prevented them from investing in the future, either through developing their own talent or bringing in unproven players full of potential. Here, we take a look at some of the top youngsters who play for both United and Liverpool.

Ranking factors

While compiling the top 10 list, the following was taken into account:

Appearances

Potential

Goals

Assists

Only players aged 21 or under at the time of writing qualify for the list.

10 Best Young Players at Liverpool and Manchester United Rank Name Club Age 1. Rasmus Hoijlund Manchester United 21 2. Alejandro Garnacho Manchester United 19 3. Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 18 4. Harvey Elliott Liverpool 21 5. Conor Bradley Liverpool 20 6. Jarell Quansah Liverpool 21 7. Stefan Bajcetic Liverpool 19 8. Amad Diallo Manchester United 21 9. Fabio Carvalho Liverpool 21 10. Ben Doak Liverpool 18

1 Rasmus Hoijlund

Manchester United

Rasmus Hojlund looks destined for big things at Old Trafford. Following a difficult first few months in England, the forward has picked up some good form since the turn of the new year. The Dane was signed from Atalanta to be the main centre-forward for Erik ten Hag's Side.

The Denmark international has scored seven times in the league so far this season. Despite the bang average return, it's clear that Hojlund is a rough diamond, with all the attributes you'd want to see in a promising striker: pace, power, intelligence and sharp movement. If given time, one of the most valuable youngsters in world football will soon become a top attacker.

2 Alejandro Garnacho

Manchester United

The young Argentine star has already produced some memorable moments in the early stages of his Red Devils career, including a late winner against Fulham in 2022, two goals that sparked Manchester United’s comeback against Aston Villa a year later, and, of course, the Puskas-worthy overhead kick at Goodison Park.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alejandro Garnacho became the first ever player to win two penalties in a Premier League game for Manchester United against Everton.

Blessed with a terrific turn of pace and willingness to drive at retreating defenders, Garnacho offers the 20-time English champions a different option when on the front foot and is arguably one of the best wingers in the country at the minute. Given how poorly Marcus Rashford and Antony have been so far this season, there has been a fair bit of pressure on Garnacho's shoulders; however, it's fair to say that he has accepted the challenge and continues to play a starring role for the club.

3 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

Manchester United have long-viewed Kobbie Mainoo as a potential superstar for the future. Had it not been for an ankle injury suffered while impressing in pre-season, the 18-year-old may well have stolen headlines a lot sooner than he did.

He won February Goal of the Month with his dazzling solo effort against Wolves, and after starring in Man United's thrilling FA Cup win over Liverpool, he was called up to the England senior squad for the first time for their friendlies with Brazil and Belgium. Given how impressive he's been this season, he could force his way into the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad in the summer. Nothing seems to faze the Englishman, who has the potential to act as the next Michael Carrick for years to come.

4 Harvey Elliott

Liverpool

Seeing as he made his Premier League debut aged 16 years and 30 days (the youngest-ever at the time), it feels as if Harvey Elliott has been kicking around for a long time. When looking at the amount of young talent that Jurgen Klopp has called upon over the last year or so, the English midfielder, 21, may as well be one of the more senior players at the club.

Elliott has already made well over 60 appearances in the league in his short career so far. The versatile star can operate either as an attacking midfielder or even out wide on the right in a front three. While Klopp is set to depart in the summer, the 21-year-old looks destined for a bright future at Anfield.

5 Conor Bradley

Liverpool

The Reds have had a fair few breakout stars in recent times through their academy. Conor Bradley is one of the club's most recent players to establish himself as a first-team regular. A right-back with a background as a winger, the youngster seems to have a profile perfectly suited to Klopp's style of play. Very at ease with the idea of attacking space and providing offensive presence, he represents a real threat to his opponents.

The 20-year-old has put in many memorable performances for the club so far in the 2023/24 season, most notably in Liverpool's 4-1 win against Chelsea where he scored his first senior goal as well as providing two assists.

Everything you need to know about Liverpool star Conor Bradley
Jurgen Klopp has a new academy star at Liverpool, with Conor Bradley emerging as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

6 Jarell Quansah

Liverpool

Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah is enjoying a remarkable breakthrough season for the club, having slotted into the backline in the absence of key players through injury and suspensions. The young Englishman has recently been praised by popular pundits Alan Shearer and Micah Richards as an "outstanding" player when speaking on The Rest is Football podcast.

At the start of the season, Quansah may not have been expecting to become a first-team regular. The 21-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at League One outfit Bristol Rovers. He then returned to Anfield and has now gone on to feature consistently for the club, with the defender set for a bright future at the club.

7 Stefan Bajcetic

Liverpool

After suffering injuries in the middle of the park, Klopp was left with no choice but to integrate Bajcetic into his senior side at Anfield last season. The 19-year-old Spaniard made his Premier League debut at the start of the 2022/23 campaign in the Reds’ 9-0 demolition of Bournemouth before getting a run of games following the top flight’s break for the winter World Cup.

Before the year was out, he was quick to make an impression, coming on as a substitute and scoring the third goal to seal a 3-1 victory at Aston Villa in December. Injuries have affected his playing time this year; otherwise, the midfielder would be higher up on the list, but there's no denying his potential.

8 Amad Diallo

Manchester United

Amad Diallo proved to be an unlikely hero when he scored Manchester United's winner in their dramatic FA Cup encounter with Liverpool to send the Red Devils through to the semi-finals. The Ivorian has spent most of the season on the sidelines due to consistent injuries. Had he stayed fit, the winger would no doubt have featured more times, instead, he's been restricted to just four appearances so far in the 2023/24 campaign.

There's no denying his potential, having scored 14 times for Sunderland during his loan spell with the Black Cats last season. Regardless, despite his setbacks this year, at the age of 21, the future still looks bright for the United star.

9 Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool (Currently on loan at Hull)

It's not quite worked out for the 21-year-old at Liverpool so far, but the former Fulham midfielder still has plenty of room to grow and develop. Fabio Carvalho started the 2023/24 campaign on loan with German side RB Leipzig, but the Portuguese youth international struggled to make a major impact in the Bundesliga.

As a result, Liverpool opted to terminate his temporary move early before sending the attacking midfielder on loan to Championship side Hull City. Following his move to the Tigers, Carvalho has flourished, becoming a key player in the starting eleven. There's no doubt that he's benefitted from the move as he looks to become a first-team starter at Anfield in the future.

10 Ben Doak

Liverpool

Back in 2022, the Merseyside outfit secured the signing of then-Celtic winger Doak for a compensation fee of £600k. The 18-year-old had already been handed his first-team debut by Ange Postecoglou but was yet to sign professional terms before Liverpool swooped in.

The Reds, of course, have to be patient with Doak, but he has all the raw ingredients to become a world beater. Since making his debut in 2022 against Derby, the Scotland U21 international has been given several opportunities to impress the first team and is no doubt one to keep an eye on in the near future.