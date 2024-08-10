Highlights Celebrities are as big as they ever have been in America, and some have massive fan bases.

The NFL is North America's biggest and most popular professional sports league.

With that in mind, here are NFL teams' 10 biggest celebrity fans.

In America, celebrities are a pretty big deal. Most people have their favorite celebrity for one reason or another. These celebrities could range from actors, to musicians, athletes, and more.

Another big thing in America is the NFL. It's by far the biggest professional sports league in the country, and it dominates viewership across essentially all television during the season. With that in mind, it makes sense that many celebrities would be NFL team fans.

While on the topic, let's take a look at the NFL's 10 biggest celebrity fans.

1 Taylor Swift - Kansas City Chiefs

Swift started dating Travis Kelce last year, and her massive fame sent shock waves across the league.

As soon as you clicked on this article, you should have known Taylor Swift was coming in first on this list.

First, her impact on the 2023 season was immense. Swift began a relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs' star tight end Travis Kelce towards the beginning of the regular season, and from there on out, the two made headlines throughout the rest of the year. Each time she was at a Chiefs' game, the camera frequently panned towards her, making headlines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: By becoming associated with the NFL, Swift massively helped the league in 2023. It's estimated that her fandom generated $331.5 million in brand value for the Chiefs and the NFL in 2023.

Swift has gained a massive amount of popularity as a musician. As an artist, she emerged nearly two decades ago, and has become one of the biggest musicians in the world ever since. Her stardom led to a lot of extra eyes on the NFL once she became associated with the Chiefs, and it was easily one of the biggest stories throughout the 2023 season.

2 Post Malone - Dallas Cowboys

Malone's father worked for the Cowboys, and he's been a fan ever since

Coming in second on the list is Post Malone.

Here, we have another massive artist. Malone hasn't been around as long as Swift, but over the past decade he's made a massive impact on the musical scene. His past music features a blend of hip-hop, R&B, pop and trap music, and his ability to blend between different genres has made him as popular as he is.

Post grew up in Texas, and his father actually used to be the food and beverage assistant director for the Dallas Cowboys. Post states that he's always been a Cowboys fan, and he's been featured in promotional videos for the team several times. It's an example of one of the biggest artists in the world supporting one of the most infamous teams in the world here.

3 Ice Cube - Las Vegas Raiders

Ice Cube grew up in L.A. when the Raiders were there, and has been associated with the team ever since

Coming in third on our list is Ice Cube.

Ice Cube has been a Las Vegas Raiders fan for a long time, and in a way, he's become a symbol of the franchise. He claims to have been a Raiders fan since he was 14, when the Raiders played in his hometown in Los Angeles. Notably, Cube is a massive supporter of the team's head coach, Antonio Pierce, who is from the same area as Cube. Cube has also released several anthems for the team. Cube has been involved in sports in many ways, including his 'Big 3' league.

Cube has made his money as a musician, a rapper, to be exact, and an actor. He's known for being a part of the rap group N.W.A. As an actor, he's been featured in lead roles in movies like the Friday franchise and Boyz n The Hood. Cube also directed the documentary Straight Outta L.A., which had a lot of Raiders influence in it.

4 Eminem - Detroit Lions

Eminem grew up in Detroit, and has been a massive fan of the Lions, along with other franchises in Detroit as well

Next on the list, we have another celebrity with major rap influence.

Eminem grew to popularity a little after Ice Cube, but his effect on the rap game has some similarities. He's universally credited as one of the major factors for the rise of hip hop in the United States in the early 2000s, with many notable projects including 'The Slim Shady LP', 'The Eminem Show' and 'The Marshall Mathers LP'.

Eminem is from Detroit, and as a result, he's always been a Detroit Lions fan. During the Lions' resurgent 2023 season, which saw them make a run all the way to the NFC Championship game, the rapper was able to attend multiple games, including their narrow loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the conference championship.

5 Adam Sandler - New York Jets

Sandler has endorsed the Jets many times, and has referenced them in his movies as well

For the first time on this list, we've now got a celebrity fan who isn't a musician. Adam Sandler is an actor, and through his talents he's become one of America's most beloved and well-known actors. Sandler has been featured in lead roles in blockbusters such as 'Happy Gilmore', 'The Waterboy', 'Grown Ups', 'Billy Madison', 'Uncut Gems', 'The Longest Yard' and 'Murder Mystery'.

Although Sandler grew up in New Hampshire, he's originally from New York. Sandler has been seen frequently wearing merchandise for the New York Jets and the New York Yankees, and he repeatedly references his allegiance to the Jets in the films he's been featured in.

6 Bradley Cooper - Philadelphia Eagles

The Pennsylvania native has been an Eagles' fan his whole life

Here, we're sticking with another actor, with Bradley Cooper coming in next on the list. Like Sandler, Cooper is one of the most infamous actors in America. He's best known for some of his roles in 'The Hangover', 'American Sniper', 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'War Dogs' and 'Limitless'.

Cooper grew up in Pennsylvania, and has been a massive Philadelphia Eagles fan throughout his life. He's been spotted at games many times since he became famous, and actually played a role as an avid Eagles fan in the film 'Silver Linings Playbook'.

Cooper was once asked what he would choose if he could decide between an Eagles' Super Bowl win, or his film 'Maestro' winning an Academy Award, which would have been his first. Cooper responded, choosing the potential Eagles' Super Bowl victory.

7 Lil Wayne - Green Bay Packers

Wayne credits his father for turning him into arguably the biggest celebrity Packers' fan

Now, we're heading back to the music scene, with rapper Lil Wayne coming in next on this list. He started his career early, joining the 'Hot Boys' group when he was just 14 years old. He's most well-known for his album 'Tha Carter', which he's now released six versions of, all of which have been immensely popular. His musical allegiances with Drake and Nicki Minaj earned him a lot of popularity in the early 2010s as well.

Although Wayne is from New Orleans, he's made his allegiance to the Green Bay Packers well-known. He mentions that since he isn't from Wisconsin, his father actually made him into a Packers fan. Wayne has mentioned that he was in attendance during the Packers' Super Bowl victory over the New England Patriots back in 1997, which may have further fueled that fandom.

8 Justin Timberlake - Green Bay Packers

Timberlake credits Brett Favre for turning him into a Packers' fan

Remaining with celebrity Packers' fans, we've got Justin Timberlake next on the list. Timberlake is regarded as one of the better overall singers in America over the past couple of decades. He has several #1 hits, including 'Rock Your Body', 'My Love', 'Sexy Back', 'Can't Stop the Feeling' and 'Summer Love'.

Like Wayne, Timberlake is a Packers fan who isn't actually from Wisconsin. Timberlake is from the south, Memphis to be exact, which he claims is close to where Brett Favre is from. Timberlake says that when Favre went to Green Bay, he had a lot of fans in Timberlake's hometown who subsequently became Packers fans.

9 Usher - Atlanta Falcons

Last year's Super Bowl performer credits Atlanta for his rise to fame, and is a major Falcons fan

Sticking with musicians, coming in next on this list is Usher. Usher is a massive artist who even performed at the Super Bowl in February this year. Some of his biggest hits are 'Yeah!', 'You Make Me Wanna', 'DJ Got us Fallin' in Love', 'U Got It Bad', 'Burn' and 'OMG'.

Usher isn't initially from Atlanta, but he spent a lot of time there. He was born in Dallas, spent the early childhood years in Chatanooga, and then moved to Atlanta when he was 12. In Atlanta, Usher developed into the star he is today, and he's still known as an icon in the city. With that in mind, it's no surprise that he's an Atlanta Falcons fan.

10 LeBron James - Cleveland Browns (And the Cowboys?)

The Akron native has always been a Browns fan, and has referenced his Cowboys' fandom before, although that's a little more unclear

Finally, we've got an athlete!

It's not just any athlete either, as LeBron James is likely the most infamous athlete in America. LeBron is a superstar NBA player, who has spent over 20 years in the league, and has made himself a household name. During his NBA career, he played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Now, his fandom has been a little confusing in the past. He's from Cleveland, and has always repped the Cleveland Browns with pride. Lebron has also claimed to be a fan of the Cowboys in the past, but he's since clarified that he's a Browns fan, and was very excited when the team finally snapped their long playoff-win drought a couple of seasons ago:

