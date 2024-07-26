Highlights Some of the biggest clubs in the world have gone bust or been declared bankrupt.

In July 2024, Bordeaux lost their professional status and relegated to the third tier of French football.

Other big names include Rangers, Napoli and Parma to have gone bankrupt. All reformed and have been successful since.

The football world is one of high stakes and deep pockets. Grand prizes and the emptiest of defeats. Some will rise and some will fall, and dramatic (somewhat-cliche) lead-up aside, the declines and ultimate downfalls of established teams can be soul-destroying for fans and players alike.

With the sporting world solemnly ushering FC Girondins de Bordeaux out the backdoor onto the scrap heap of destitution, this article looks at other giants that have fallen from grace in increasingly cut-throat times. Here are the ten biggest clubs in football history to go bust, and while there are tales of sorrow, there are also testaments to the community hive mind and culture that surround each institution. Redemption is just as powerful as damnation.

Related Why Bordeaux Will Give Up Their Professional Club Status The club have already been relegated to the third tier of French football

10 Wanderers

Years Active: 1859-1887

Instead of a mere suffix in a football team's name, these Wanderers were the real deal. The original Wanderers, out of Leytonstone, East London, formed in 1859 and took their name from the fact they never had a home ground. They just wandered about. Although their journey was, a little unorthodox - success followed them.

The club was a founder member of The Football Association (as Forest F.C.) in 1863 and played friendly matches only until the advent of the FA Cup in 1871. They were a dominant force in the early years of the FA Cup, winning the first two editions of the competition. In total, they lifted the trophy five times, in 1871-72, 1872-73, 1875-76, 1876-77, and 1877-78.

Consisting largely of former pupils of top English public schools, the club dissolved shortly before the dawn of the Football League era in 1887, as said pupils chose to play for other teams that were cropping up. Many leading players chose to play for their respective old boys' team instead. They now continue in amateur form.

Wanderers FC Location Leytonstone, East London Honours FA Cup (x5) Notable Players Reginald Courtney Welch, Frederick Green, William Kenyon-Slaney

Related Origins of the North London Derby Tottenham vs Arsenal is one of the biggest rivalries in world football, dating back to 1913.

9 Hereford United

Years Active: 1924-2014

Hereford United provided one of the greatest moments in FA Cup history when Ronnie Radford scored that goal to stun top-flight Newcastle United in 1972. While Ricky George's winner catapulted the Bulls' magic FA Cup run to the Fourth Round, where they'd ultimately fall to West Ham United - in the stands a star was born as John Motson widely cited this game as a catalyst in his iconic commentary career.

Back on the pitch, within four years, the Bulls had risen three tiers after being elected to the Football League. They went from the Southern League to the Second Division, although they spent just one season there. The following campaigns saw just two spent higher than the fourth tier between 1977 and their demise in 2014 – at which point they had been relegated back to non-League for the second time in 11 years.

That said, while an ever-present Football League team, the plucky cathedral city team have had a number of great players through the doors. Outside that great FA Cup team, these include Jarrod Bowen, Peter Gulacsi, Gary Hooper, Dean Smith, Steve Bull, and many more.

Hereford United Location Hereford, Herefordshire Honours Third Division (x1), Welsh Cup (x1), Southern League Cup (x3) Notable Players Ronnie Radford, Jarrod Bowen, Peter Gulacsi, Dean Smith, Tony James

Related 10 England Players who Played Non-League Football After Ollie Watkins' Euro heroics capped a superb journey from non-league, he's not the only star to cut his teeth further down the pyramid.

8 FC Dnipro

Years Active: 1918-2019

Soviet champions twice during the 1980s, FC Dnipro produced a surprise run to the final of the 2014/15 Europa League. They beat teams such as Hajduk Split and FC Copenhagen before the showpiece final in Warsaw saw them narrowly defeated by Unai Emery's Sevilla - who were just beginning to dominate the competition.

Unfortunately, that was to be as close as the club from eastern Ukraine ever came to continental glory as they were banned from UEFA competition due to Financial Fair Play (FFP) violations. They went bust in 2019, after failing to pay the promised monetary compensation to players and managers. SC Dnipro-1 currently exists as an unofficial successor, they dissolved in July 2024.

FC Dnipro Location Dnipro, Ukraine Honours Soviet Top League (x1), Soviet Cup (x1), Soviet League Cup (x2), USSR Super Cup (x1) Notable Players Yevhen Konoplyanka, Nikola Kalinic, Dmytro Chyhrynskyi, Oleh Protasov, Hennadiy Litovchenko

Related 10 Greatest Ukrainian Players in Football History [Ranked] Many stars from the Ukraine have made their mark in football, including one of Europe's finest strikers.

7 ChievoVerona

Years Active: 1929-2021. Reformed: 2024

Just after the turn of the millennium in 2001, ChievoVerona reached Serie A for the first time in their history. However, 10 years later in 2021, and just two years after what would prove to be their final top-flight game, the club no longer existed.

Chievo were expelled from Serie B for the 2021–22 season for being unable to prove financial viability due to outstanding tax payments. The club argued that there was an agreement in place during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed them to spread the payments out over a longer period. However, after three unsuccessful appeals, the decision to bar Chievo Verona from registering to Serie B was settled, with Cosenza taking their place in Serie B.

In May 2024, former striker Sergio Pellissier and the owners of Clivense, by then in the Serie D league, successfully acquired the logo and naming rights of the original ChievoVerona club in an auction. The club formally changed its denomination to AC ChievoVerona, thus becoming the legal heir to the original club, albeit maintaining white and blue as its colours.

ChievoVerona Location Verona, Italy Honours Serie B(x1), Serie C1 (Group A) (x1), Serie C2 (Group B) (x1), Serie D (Group C) (x1) Notable Players Francesco Acerbi, Amauri, Andrea Barzagli, Mario Yepes, Oliver Bierhoff

Related 10 Greatest Italian Managers in Football History [Ranked] GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10 Italian managers of all time.

6 AEK Athens

Years Active: 1924-Present. Bankruptcy: 2013

Regardless of being one of Greece's biggest and most successful football clubs (they're second only to Olympiacos), neither of those facts made them immune to financial misfortune.

After being bought by a Dutch media company, a crisis period followed in the early 2000s with mismanagement and many changes in the presidency. In 2004, ex-AEK player Demis Nikolaidis made a plan to progress with the reorganization and financial consolidation, and together with other investors, took the majority stake.

The plan initially seemed to work, but the downward spiral continued. The team was relegated after the 2012–13 season for the first time in its history as they were declared bankrupt. In an effort to discharge the immense debt created by years of mismanagement, its directors chose for the team to compete in the third tier. Luckily for their loyal fans, it didn’t take them long to restore former glories, earning successive promotions to return to the top flight for the 2015/16 season, then winning the title in 2017/18. Their last title came in 2022-23, when they won the league and cup double.

AEK Athens Location Athens, Greece Honours Super League Greece (x13), Super League Greece 2 (x1), Gamma Ethniki (x1), Greek Cup (x16), Greek League Cup (x1), Greek Super Cup (x2), Athens FCA First Division (x5), Easter Cup (x4), Christmas Cup (x4) Notable Players Kostas Manolas, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Kostas Katsouranis, Dusan Bajevic

5 Anzhi Makhachkala

Years Active: 1991-2022

Anzhi Makhachkala reflected a case of flying too close to the sun. Based in the capital of the Russian Republic of Dagestan, Anzhi Makhachkala rose from utter obscurity, to the outer reaches of Champions League qualification. Backed by billionaire Suleyman Kerimov, his money pumped into the club and brought in a slew of big names to get the Orly (Eagles) amongst Europe's elite. High-profile signings included Roberto Carlos, Samuel Eto’o and Lassana Diarra, while Guus Hiddink spent 18 months as manager.

However, while unable to upset the traditional power dynamic with the big clubs in the Russian top-tier, Kerimov slashed the club’s budget and eventually sold up. In 2022, Anzhi dissolved, apologising to their fans and expressing a hope to return “one day”. Ironically, while Kerimov tried to raise the profile in the region, while Anzhi slowly died, another club based in Makhachkala, FC Dynamo Makhachkala, secured promotion to the FNL 3 days prior to the Yellow-Greens' demise.

Anzhi Makhachkala Location Makhachkala, Russia Honours Russian National League (x2) Notable Players Willian, Samuel Eto'o, Mbark Boussoufa, Lassana Diarra, Yuri Zhirkov, Christopher Samba, Roberto Carlos

4 FC Girondins de Bordeaux

Years Active: 1920-2024

Six-time French champions, Bordeaux initially fell on hard times, like many clubs did, in 2021. Citing decreased revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic and loss of income when Mediapro, TV rights holder, went bankrupt and missed payments last year, the club was placed in administration when American owners King Street stated they would no longer support the club financially.

In the 2021-22 season, Bordeaux finished last in the league table and were relegated to Ligue 2, for the first time since the 1990–91 season, when they were administratively relegated due to financial difficulties.

On 14 June 2022, the DNCG (National Directorate of Management Control) administratively relegated Bordeaux to the Championnat National due to financial issues. Bordeaux appealed that successfully, being reinstated for Ligue 2 status for the 2022-23 term. However, it was a losing game. In July 2024, the club informed the French Football Federation that status as a professional football club was given up, with player contracts terminated and the team's training centre closed indefinitely. In a press release, the club stated that they would be promoting their youth academies, and hope they can play in the Championnat National (third-tier) the following season and get back to Ligue 1 with "sound finances and a renewed ambition".

FC Girondins de Bordeaux Location Bordeaux, France Honours Ligue 1 (x6), Ligue 2 (x1), Coupe de France (x4), Coupe de la Ligue (x3), Trophee des Champions (x3) Notable Players Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu, Christophe Dugarry, Aurelien Tchouameni, Jean Tigana, Marius Tresor, Marouane Chamakh, Patrick Battiston

Related 10 Greatest Players in Bordeaux History as French Giants Lose Professional Status The likes of Zinedine Zidane and Sylvain Wiltord have featured for the club in the past

3 Rangers

Technically, the current iteration of Rangers are the same as they've always been - a Glasgow team founded way back in 1872. However, it’s a known fact that the club was liquidated in 2012, amid the controversial ownership of Craig Whyte.

In May 2011, Craig Whyte bought David Murray's shares for £1. On 13 February 2012, Whyte filed legal papers at the Court of Session giving notice of his intention to appoint administrators. The next day, The Rangers Football Club plc – which was subsequently renamed RFC 2012 plc – entered administration over non-payment of £9 million in PAYE and VAT taxes to HM Revenue and Customs. In April the administrators estimated that the club's total debts could top £134m. Sevco Scotland Ltd, a new company formed by Charles Green, bought the club from administrators, and ultimately steadied the ship.

While Whyte's acquisition of the club was investigated and financial losses kept coming, the Glasgow side had to start again from the fourth tier. That said, their rapid ascent back to the top flight in the space of four years just reinforces their status as a Scottish giant.

Rangers Location Glasgow, Scotland Honours Scottish First-tier (x55), Scottish Championship (x1), Scottish League One (x1), Scottish League Two (x1), Scottish Cup (x34), Scottish League Cup (x28), Scottish Challenge Cup (x1), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1) Notable Players Ally McCoist, Paul Gascoigne, Brian Laudrup, Sandy Jardine, Davie Wilson, John Greig, Richard Gough, Graeme Souness

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Players in Football History [Ranked] Scotland have produced some true icons of the game and the very best of them have been ranked.

2 Parma

Years Active: 1913-2015. Reformed: 2015

Parma were one of Italy’s most successful clubs during the 1990s, despite their lack of a Serie A title. They won the Coppa Italia and UEFA Cup twice apiece, as well as the Cup Winners’ Cup – all while boasting players like Fabio Cannavaro, Hernan Crespo and Lilian Thuram as well as one of the most recognisable cult kits around.

Parent company, the Parmalat dairy and food corporation, were a driving reason for funding success on the pitch, yet the club eventually succumbed to administration in 2004 due to Parmalat's massive bankruptcy with debts of $20 billion and fraudulent activity at Parmalat worth over €10 billion and a €167 million net loss by the club in 2003. Parma were hit hard – and were eventually declared bankrupt in 2015, having to reform in Serie D. Since then, they have gradually marched back to the top-tier, following promotion from Serie B in the 2023–24 season.

Parma Location Parma, Italy Honours Serie B (x1), Serie C (x1), Serie D (x1), Coppa Italiana (x1), UEFA Cup (x2), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1), European Super Cup (x1) Notable Players Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, Hernan Crespo, Gianfranco Zola, Lilian Thuram, Tomas Brolin

Related 11 Greatest Italian Players in Football History [Ranked] Producing the likes of Paolo Maldini, Roberto Baggio, and Andrea Pirlo, Italy has long been a high-yielding talent factory.

1 Napoli

Years Active: 1926-Present. Bankrupt: 2004

Contrasting the immense passion and joy of 2022-23's Scudetto, Napoli actually went bust back in the early 2000s. Napoli were expelled from the professional league in 2004, and had to reform that year. Driven by their large fanbase generating income, particularly through gate revenues and TV rights, Napoli evened out.

The club made an aggregate profit in 2006–07 Serie B, amid their rise back up the divisions, and returned to the top flight in 2010 before qualifying for Europe the season after.

The Partenopei have continued to be profitable since returning to Serie A. Napoli equity in 2005 was a negative €261,466, having started from €3 million capital. By 2010, the equity was at €25,107,223 and Napoli achieved self-sustainability. With superb talents like Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Marek Hamsik adding to a dramatic back-catalogue of greats - Napoli became an established Serie A side once again, before a steady ascent was capped by 2023 Scudetto triumph.