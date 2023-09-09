Highlights Player ratings have been updated for EA FC 24, with notable upgrades for certain players.

Players like Kim Min Jae, Enzo Fernandez, and Gabriel Martinelli have received significant rating boosts compared to FIFA 23, showcasing their impressive performances of late.

The release of EA FC 24 is right around the corner and most player ratings have now been leaked.

EA FC 24 will be the first title under EA's new branding for their football video games. The game has been commonly known as FIFA for more than 30 years, but EA has now cut ties with football's main governing body. Though the name of the game has changed, the majority of features will remain the same, including Ultimate Team and Career Mode.

One thing that will be different to FIFA 23, however, is player ratings. Each season, the game upgrades or downgrades individuals based on their performances in real life and this year is no exception. On Ultimate Team, players are rated as either a bronze, silver or gold card. Silver players are rated 65 and above, while gold cards can be as low as 75.

While some players can get upgrades as little as +1 to their overall rating, there is no limit to how much an individual can be upgraded and some players have received absolutely huge boosts this year. The largest increases tend to be for youngsters who have broken through or for players who have moved to bigger clubs. But as previously mentioned, there is no golden rule. In fact, it remains a mystery how exactly EA come up with their player ratings and their judgement often creates plenty of controversy.

For the purpose of this article, we're looking at some of the players who have received the biggest rating jumps this year compared to their cards on FIFA 23. These are not specifically the 10 individuals who have been boosted the most but rather a selection of players who have received notable upgrades. Check out the 10 we've selected below.

Kim Min Jae - 84 (+5)

Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae was only bought by Napoli in 2022 but proved to be one of the signings of the season. The 26-year-old was an absolute rock in the centre of defence and played an integral role in Napoli's Serie A triumph and was even named the league's best defender.

Kim was rated 79 on FIFA 23 but has deservedly been given a +5 upgrade, making him one of the highest-rated centre-backs on the game this year. Indeed, this rating is one higher than Arsenal's William Saliba, who was only given a +3 overall boost. Make of that what you will.

After just one year in Italy, Bayern Munich came calling this summer and triggered Kim's release clause of €58m, making him the most expensive Asian footballer in history.

Enzo Fernandez - 83 (+5)

Chelsea's ratings on this year's game are incredibly low compared to usual, owing to their extremely poor campaign last year. The Blues have just one player rated above 85, though a handful of their new signings have received big upgrades.

Enzo is one player who fits into this category, having received a +5 overall boost – taking his rating to 83. Yet, given his brilliant performances for Argentina in last year's World Cup and the ease with which he's adapted to life in the Premier League, many may feel this rating is still too low, especially when you consider some of the huge upgrades other players have received.

Gabriel Martinelli - 84 (+6)

Martinelli was named as a future star' by FIFA a few years ago and he's starting to live up to his potential. The Brazilian is improving season by season and is now an integral player for Mikel Arteta's Gunners.

Though he remains two ratings lower than his teammate Bukayo Saka, Martinelli will certainly be a card many EA FC users will turn to in this year's game.

Randal Kolo Muani - 84 (+6)

The 2022/23 campaign proved to be a breakout season for Kolo Muani, who scored 23 goals in all competitions for Frankfurt. The Frenchman was also picked for the national team and came agonisingly close to winning his country the World Cup in Qatar.

PSG came calling this summer, following the departure of Neymar and Lionel Messi – signing the striker for €95m, including add-ons. With a rating of 84, Kolo Muani and Kylian Mbappe could be a deadly duo on EA FC 24.

Rasmus Hojlund - 76 (+9)

United signed Hojlund for big money this summer but it's fair to say the Dane still has plenty to prove. The young striker made his debut against Arsenal recently and looked accomplished, but Erik ten Hag will need goals from his new star up front if he is to justify his price tag.

Having been rated 67 on FIFA 23, Hojlund has been upped to 76, though it's been a while since United's premier striker was rated so low on an EA Sports game.

Moises Caicedo - 80 (+10)

Given Caicedo cost the Blues more than £100m you'd probably expect his rating to be higher than 80. Yet, the Ecuadorian only emerged as a first-team regular at Brighton in 2021 and his previous FIFA ratings were, therefore, pretty low. An increase of +10 is pretty fair enough in this respect, though Chelsea will hope he ends up being much higher rated in future editions.

Romeo Lavia - 73 (+11)

From one Chelsea player to another. Lavia is a similar case to Caicedo, having signed for Southampton from Manchester City's youth academy in 2022. The Belgian turned out to be an absolute bargain buy and though he couldn't keep the Saints in the Premier League, his performances caught the eye of a number of sides.

While +11 marks a huge rating increase, Lavia is still only rated 73, so don't expect to see many people using him this year.

Alejandro Garnacho - 75 (+11)

You can put Garnacho in the same category as Moukoko in terms of players who have the potential to be world-class. The Argentine has caught the eye since making his debut for United last season and even started the first two Premier League games of this campaign.

His rating of 75 seems fair enough on reflection and he might not be a bad option if people are looking for cheap purchases for their starter squads.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - 86 (+12)

There's no doubt Kvaratskhelia has received the best upgrade of any player on this year's game. The Georgian has become Napoli's most crucial player and is even nominated for the 2023 Ballon d'Or.

As a result, the winger has been awarded a +12 upgrade, taking him from 74 to 86. Added to this, he's also got five-star skills.

Alex Balde - 81 (+13)

Teenage Balde established himself as a first-team regular for Barcelona last season and has been given a massive upgrade as a result. The Spaniard was rated just 68 on FIFA 23 but will be an 81 on EA FC 24.

With five Spain caps to his name already, Balde is another youngster to watch out for in the future.