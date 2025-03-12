Football is a way of life for most players and fans, but sometimes, their passion for the sport can go a step too far and result in controversy. Some stars manage to keep their emotions in check, but others can get rattled by the opposition, losing their heads in a blitz of fury that often leads to a sending-off.

Even the most respected icons of the game have had a moment of madness, including Zinedine Zidane, who let Marco Materazzi get under his skin in the 2006 FIFA World Cup final. The Frenchman's infamous headbutt is just one of many examples of a player's anger spiralling out of control.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the biggest 'head loss' moments in football history, from temper tantrums because of a bad refereeing call to bust-ups with fans.

Ranking Factors

The Incident - The controversy that ensued and how

- The controversy that ensued and how The Stakes - The match the incident happened in e.g. World Cup final

- The match the incident happened in e.g. World Cup final The Aftermath - What came of the ordeal, e.g. fines, bans

- What came of the ordeal, e.g. fines, bans The Player - Reputation of the player losing their head

10 Cristiano Ronaldo Loses It Over Disallowed Goal

Serbia vs Portugal - FIFA World Cup Qualifier (March 27, 2021)

Cristiano Ronaldo's career is draped in enormous record-breaking success, but his desire to always win has led to several angry outbursts, whether representing his country or firing in goals for his clubs. He lost his cool, perhaps rightfully, when Portugal had to settle on a 2-2 draw with 10-man Serbia in a World Cup qualifier.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner looked to have given his nation all three points in the 90+2nd minute when he met Nuno Mendes' floating cross and sent an angled shot towards goal. The ball looked miles over the line before being cleared, but no goal was rewarded, much to his disgust, as he lambasted the linesman, receiving a yellow card to only further rile him up.

Ronaldo headed off the pitch enraged, throwing his captain's armband to the ground as he stormed down the Rajko Mitic Stadium tunnel. He took to social media afterwards to sum up his feelings:

'"There are moments which are tough to digest especially when we feel the entire nation is being punished."

Then-Portugal boss Fernando Santos later revealed that Dutch referee Danny Makkelie had apologized for getting the decision wrong. Ronaldo's patriotism is often admirable; that night, it reached a fever pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo Disciplinary Record Team Club International Yellow Cards 129 32 Red Cards 12 0 Games Missed Through Suspension 37 5

9 Paolo Di Canio Pushes Referee

Sheffield Wednesday vs Arsenal - Premier League (September 26, 1998)