Summary British football has been littered with some iconic moments and incredible matches throughout its history.

Massive rivalries have led to some of the biggest spectacles the sport has seen.

The 10 biggest matches in British football history have been ranked.

An expression you'll hear a lot in football is the idea that the next game is always the biggest or the most important. While it is a good thing to say in order to keep your feet on the ground, more often than not, it is simply not true. If your next game is against the bottom of the league, but you have a cup final in three weeks, it is pretty clear what takes priority.

Where things become more difficult is comparing big games to other ones. Is the cup final bigger than the local derby that could decide the league title? What is going to have a bigger impact in the long term? Which fixture has more global appeal? These are all things to consider.

There are plenty of mammoth encounters throughout the history of the British game, and it is so difficult to whittle it down to a select few. For our money, though, these are the 10 biggest games in British football history using some key criteria to help narrow done the final options.

Key Ranking Factors

Number of people in attendance/watching on television

Impact it had on British football

Drama in the game itself

The stakes being played for

Iconic moments

10 Manchester City 3-2 QPR

13th May 2012

The 10th spot on this list could've belonged to two Manchester City games from the 2011/12 season. The first being the infamous 6-1 win over rivals Manchester United - remembered for Mario Balotelli's 'why always me?' celebration. However, it's Sergio Aguero's winner against QPR that is just a little more iconic.

While the win at Old Trafford was the first real warning sign of City become title contenders, it was hard to fathom it until they actually managed to win it in the most extraordinary set of circumstances. That game set the wheels in motion for the city of Manchester to change a colour, and it has stayed that way for most of the decade that followed.

Related 10 Greatest Moments in Premier League History (Ranked) These 10 Premier League moments will stand the test of time.

9 Sheffield United 2-1 Manchester United

15th August 1992

On the surface, this looks just like an ordinary Premier League game. Certainly not deserving of anything to do with this list. But the two key words in that statement are 'Premier League,' as this was the first ever game following the rebrand of the famous First Division.

Yes, as a stand-alone contest, this means little. In fact, the team who lost would go on to win the title that season. But it was the beginning of the snowball effect that has seen England's top flight transform into a global empire, becoming the most lucrative domestic competition in the sport, swallowing the competition that surrounds it. It has led to wealth previously unimaginable in football and is one of the most influential things to have happened in British sport over the course of the last 50 years.

8 Scotland 3-1 England

April 17th 1937

If not the greatest, then certainly the longest rivalry in international football takes the crown. England's trip to Hampden Park was part of the annual British Home Championship, where the two sides would compete, and on this occasion, with 149,415 watching, it was the Scots who claimed the bragging rights.

While Freddie Steele opened the scoring for the visitors, a Frank O'Donnell equaliser just after half-time was followed by a Robert McPhail double to complete the turnaround, securing the hosts' second title in three years. The balance of power has certainly shifted since then, but with more eyes on this fixture than ever before and ever since in terms of in the stadium, this battle between the two home nations had to make it onto the list.

Related The 10 Biggest Crowds in British Football History [Ranked] Including attendances at Wembley, Hampden Park, Stamford Bridge and Maine Road, these are the biggest crowds to ever watch a British football match.

7 Liverpool vs Nottingham Forest

15th April 1989

There's a caveat to this entry, as the game in question never actually took place. Without it being scheduled though, the tragedy that took place would never have happened, and it is impossible to ignore the seismic shift it caused, not just in British football, but in British politics too.

The game between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest on 15th April 1989 is better known as the 'Hillsbrough Disaster.' 96 Liverpool fans tragically lost their lives in a crush at Sheffield Wednesday's stadium due to poor crowd control, inadequate safety measures, and a delayed emergency response. It is one of the darkest days in sporting history, and many tried to sweep it under the rug before the truth emerged. In terms of moments, this would be much closer towards the top because of what it represents. It's just a heartbreaking shame that it had to be this way in the first place.

6 Celtic 4-0 Rangers

26th April 1969

There have been no shortage of 'Old Firm' classics throughout the years, so it's no surprise that there had to be at least one contest between Celtic and Rangers to make the top 10. The one we have opted for is the 1969 Scottish Cup final – a day that lives long in the memory for Hoops fans as they stormed to a dominating victory.

There are varying reports on just how many people attended the final at Hampden Park, but given that some figures suggest over 130,000 people crammed into Hampden Park to see a Sir Alex Ferguson-led Rangers crumble on the afternoon, there's an argument to call this the biggest game in Scottish history.

Related Top 20 Biggest Derbies in British Football [Ranked] From the very depths of British football, there are some great rivalries to be seen...

5 Bolton 2-0 West Ham United

28th April 1923

From the most attended Scottish Cup final in history to the most attended FA Cup final in history. While more people were there to see the former rather than the latter, the prestige of the FA Cup as the oldest domestic tournament in football helps it climb above its Scottish counterpart.

There was still well over 125,000 people packed to the rafters at Wembley, in what was the first game at the home of the national team – another reason for its inclusion. It was Bolton's day as they beat West Ham 2-0 thanks to goals from David Jack and John Smith. King George V was on hand to deliver the trophy to the winners.

4 Arsenal 1-2 Manchester United

14th April 1999

When you think of the most incredible teams in football history, one of the ones that spring to mind is Manchester United's treble winners. Part of what made that unit so special was the strength of the teams trying to stop them at every turn and how they were able to overcome them all.

Arguably their biggest hurdle came in the FA Cup semi-final replay against Arsenal. With several key stars rested because of a Champions League semi-final just around the corner, United had to beat a full-strength Arsenal side, who they were neck and neck with in the league table at the time.

The game had it all. A Roy Keane red card. Peter Schmeichel saving a penalty from Dennis Bergkamp. The drama was unrivalled. And it was finished by one of the most incredible solo goals by Ryan Giggs in a victory that set the Red Devils on their way to one of the greatest feats in English football.

3 Liverpool 0-2 Arsenal

26th May 1989

The maths was simple when Arsenal made the trip to Anfield on the final day of the 1988/89 season. To win the title, they had to win by a two-goal margin, against a team that had dominated English and European football throughout the decade—and one who hadn't lost by that margin at home in three years.

The Gunners managed to do exactly that, and what a way to do it. Michael Thomas scored the second goal of the game just seconds from the end, as George Graham watched his side do the unthinkable, ending their 18-year wait for a title, fittingly in front of 18 million viewers watching at home.

2 Manchester United 1-1 (6-5) Chelsea

21st May 2008

The two best teams in England, vying for the biggest prize in Europe. Never before had the Champions League final been contested by two Premier League clubs, but in 2008, Manchester United walked into Moscow, home of then Chelsea chairman Roman Abramovich, to take on the Blues for the European crown.

The two sides had only just settled where the Premier League was going to go on the final day, with the Red Devils just doing enough to retain their title. This game, contested in an utter downpour in the late hours of the Russian night, was just as tightly contested, going all the way to penalties.

In the end, it was United who triumphed again after John Terry's infamous slip and Edwin van der Sar saving a penalty from Nicolas Anelka. Fifty years on from the Munich Air Disaster, which took the lives of several of Sir Matt Busby’s 'Babes,' they could all watch from the heavens as the Devils reached the European summit once more.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea won the only other all-English Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.

Related 9 Greatest Champions League Finals of All Time (Ranked) The Champions League always produces some incredible matches, so here are the nine greatest finals in the competition's history.

1 England 4-2 West Germany

30th July 1966

Top spot feels a little bit like cheating, as this list has all been about matches involving two teams from Britain. But an exception to the rule has to be made here. There has not been a bigger moment in British football than when Bobby Moore lifted the Jules Rimet trophy to crown England as world champions for the only time in their history.

The game had it all. England going behind, then taking the lead. Conceding a late equaliser to send the game to extra time. Geoff Hurst's 'ghost goal' followed by his hat-trick. All taking place in the home of English football, with the Queen there to hand over the trophy. The perfect storm that nothing has come close to topping.