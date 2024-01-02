Highlights Luton Town came close to a remarkable comeback against Chelsea, showing their fighting spirit.

Arsenal's title race hopes took a hit with a loss to Fulham, dropping them to fourth place.

Manchester United's struggles continued with a 2-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest, adding to their disappointing season.

Gameweek 20 of the Premier League 2023/24 season has officially come to an end. It saw the end of 2023 and the birth of the new year, and all 20 teams in England's top flight competed over the course of four days. There were some shocking results, history was made and Manchester United's rough campaign under Erik ten Hag only got worse.

All the goodwill from the Red Devils' impressive victory against Aston Villa disappeared as they were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest on Saturday. On New Year's Day, Liverpool smashed Newcastle in impressive fashion, making history in the process. A couple of dubious penalty calls that went their way caused controversy, though.

Elsewhere, Luton Town gave Chelsea a real good scare, battling back from 3-0 down to make it 3-2 and show the spirited levels of fight within the team that they've demonstrated numerous times so far this season. Here's how every Premier League game during gameweek 20 turned out.

Premier League results - Gameweek 20 Luton Town 2-3 Chelsea Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley Crystal Palace 3-1 Brentford Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United Wolves 3-0 Everton Nottingham Forest 2-1 Manchester United Fulham 2-1 Arsenal Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Bournemouth Liverpool 4-2 Newcastle United West Ham United 0 - 0 Brighton & Hove Albion

GIVEMESPORT have decided to take a look at all the main talking points to come out of the Premier League during Gameweek 20 and name the 10 biggest. Here they are.

1 Luton Town give Chelsea a scare

They almost came back from 3-0 down

After Chelsea picked up a victory over Crystal Palace last week, they came into their game against Luton Town determined to make it back-to-back Premier League wins for just the second time this season. It looked like they would do so comfortably as well, going 3-0 against the Hatters in 70 minutes.

The home side looked down and out, but a goal from Ross Barkley in the 80th minute gave them a glimmer of hope and then a second strike from Elijah Adebayo thrust them back into the game and the final minutes of the contest were extremely nerve-wracking for the Blues. All you have to do is look at Thiago Silva's reaction at full-time to see how close Luton had pushed them.

2 Arsenal dropped more points in the title race

Their loss to Fulham saw them drop to fourth

After arriving at Christmas sitting top of the Premier League table, Arsenal's impressive form early in the season seems to be deserting them, with the club losing against West Ham United midweek. They then made it two straight losses for the first time this campaign when they were beaten by Fulham at the weekend.

Goals from Raul Jimenez and Bobby Decordova-Reid saw the Cottagers pick up the three points. It's been a disastrous couple of weeks for the Gunners who have dropped down to fourth in the league, falling behind Liverpool, Aston Villa and Manchester City in the title race.

3 Manchester United's poor season got worse

The Red Devils were beaten 2-1 by Nottingham Forest

It's been a terrible campaign for United so far, but things looked like they might be taking a turn for the better when they came from 2-0 down to beat Aston Villa last week. It was business as usual this time around, though, and they were right back to square one as Ten Hag's team were beaten 2-1 by Forest.

They looked hapless in defeat too, offering very little. Nuno Espirito Santo's side took the lead through Nicolas Dominguez before Marcus Rashford equalised. Morgan Gibbs-White sealed the deal with a strike in the 82nd minute, assisted by former United man Anthony Elanga. It was the latest embarrassing result in a season full of them for the Red Devils.

4 Lyle Foster scored his first goal since his return

The Burnley man had missed a large portion of the season with mental health issues

Aston Villa got back to winning ways against Burnley, beating the Clarets 3-2 on Saturday. An 89th minute penalty from Douglas Luiz handed the Villans the victory, but Vincent Kompany's side will at least take some solace from the fact that Lyle Foster got on the scoresheet.

The attacker missed a large chunk of the campaign as he was struggling with mental health issues, but made his return recently. His strike in the 71st minute against Unai Emery's team was his first since his return and his fourth of the season. With him back and scoring once again, he'll be a massive boost to Burnley's bid to avoid relegation.

5 Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze showed what they can do together

The pair both got on the scoresheet as Crystal Palace beat Brentford

While Crystal Palace have experienced their fair share of struggles lately, a lot has been made about the exciting level of attacking talent that they have in the team. Despite the exit of Wilfred Zaha in the summer, the club still boast some seriously impressive forwards and Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze are undoubtedly the stars.

They've not had much chance to play together this season, though, due to injuries. That changed on Saturday as they both took to the field against Brentford and reminded the world what they are capable of. Despite going 1-0 in just the second minute, Roy Hodgson's men came from behind and won the game 3-1. The fightback was led by their two exciting young forwards, with an Olise brace bookending a strike from Eze. If the two can remain fit and continue playing together, there's no telling how good they can be for the Eagles.

6 Wolves dealt Everton a huge blow

Gary O'Neil's side thrashed the Toffees 3-0

Following their 10-point deduction earlier this season, Everton have been one of the most in-form teams in the Premier League. Many have been praising Sean Dyche for his work with the side. That slowed down, though, after they played Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City back-to-back, with defeats against both.

With those games out of the way, they were expected to get back to climbing up the Premier League table, but Wolverhampton Wanderers had other ideas. Gary O'Neil's side absolutely demolished the Toffees 3-0 on Saturday. Goals from Max Kilman, Matheus Cunha and Craig Dawson handed the home side the three points as well as their third straight win in the league.

7 Manchester City continued their resurgence

Pep Guardiola's men made it back-to-back league wins against Sheffield United

After struggling through one of the worst periods of form since Pep Guardiola took charge of City, the club are looking much like their old selves lately. After beating Everton last week, they made it two straight wins in the league with their 2-0 victory over Sheffield United. It was the first time they've won back-to-back league games since the beginning of November.

Rodri and Julian Alvarez scored the goals as City beat the Blades with ease. With the Club World Cup trophy now officially theirs, the Cityzens can focus all of their attention back on the Premier League and that's a scary thought for just about everyone else currently in England's top flight.

8 Alex Scott scored his first goal for Bournemouth

The wonderkid finally got off the mark against Tottenham

After impressing at Bristol City, Alex Scott emerged as a promising young talent with some of England's biggest clubs taking an interest in his future. Surprisingly, it was Bournemouth who landed his signature in the summer and the move was viewed as a real coup for the Cherries.

An injury early in his time with the club restricted him from really getting going, but he's recently recovered and has begun showing why the club were so eager to sign him. This weekend marked a special occasion for the 20-year-old as he scored his first goal for Bournemouth during their game with Tottenham.

Sure, they might have lost the match 3-1, with goals from Pape Matar Sarr, Son Heung-min and Richarlison putting them to the sword, but they will certainly take positives from seeing the young Englishman get off the mark with the team. The future is dazzlingly bright for him and Bournemouth will undoubtedly benefit.

9 Liverpool made history against Newcastle with their xG

They broke the Premier League record

Considering the form of both teams heading into their meeting on New Year's Dad, many expected Liverpool would absolutely thrash Newcastle and while they did win 4-2, it could have been much, much worse for Eddie Howe's side. Jurgen Klopp's team recorded 34 shots throughout the game, accumulating an xG (expected goals) total of 7.27.

This is the highest total ever recorded in the Premier League since the data first became available during the 2010/11 season. Martin Dubravka had a fantastic game for Newcastle, but Liverpool did come out on top. All six goals came in the second half, but the Reds' final strike caused quite the controversy.

10 Diogo Jota made headlines for all the wrong reasons

After Sven Botman's header pulled one back for Newcastle and the score sat at 3-2, Diogo Jota quickly squashed any hope of a comeback for the Magpies when he won a penalty in the final minutes of the 90. How he won it, though, has caused an uproar online, with many shocked and furious by his actions.

After a ball was played through the heart of the Newcastle defence, Jota found himself one-on-one with Dubravka and tried to take this ball around the goalkeeper. As the Magpies' shot-stopper went to the ground, he appeared to clip the leg of the Liverpool man. He stayed on his feet, though, dancing around him, and he found himself staring down an open goal.

After taking a couple of steps following the contact, Jota inexplicably fell to the ground and a penalty was given, with Mohamed Salah converting from the spot. Many notable names have shared their shock at the moment, with Ian Wright and Alan Shearer both being very vocal in their opinions on social media.

Liverpool likely would have won the game anyway, and Jota likely would have scored if he'd remained on his feet, but he didn't. Still, it's a solid win for Klopp's side, and they're now three points clear at the top of the Premier League as another exciting and dramatic gameweek comes to an end.