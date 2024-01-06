For almost 20-years, boxing felt like it was jammed at the top because of long-term — and not so entertaining — champions like Floyd Mayweather and Wladimir Klitschko were just simply unbeatable. Outsiders were claiming that the sport was dead, but over the last few years, that couldn’t be further from the truth with some top level fights having taken place in a captivating 2023 schedule.

2024 should be one of the biggest years for the sport in recent memory, with a jam-packed schedule likely to fill further as the weeks go by, with the undisputed heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk already made. The absolute stable of horses that fill up our weekends has grown and grown. Here are the top boxing matches to make for this coming year.

10 Jake Paul v KSI

Jake Paul record: 8-1(5 KOs), KSI record: 4-1 (2 KOs)

Yes, YouTube fighters are fighters too, and whether you like the quality of their boxing or not, they generate a lot of attention and money for their efforts. Leading the charge of this influencer fighter movement has been Jake Paul and KSI, so a fight between the two social media geniuses makes sense (and cents). Also, with more and more experience under their belts with each passing year, at least the quality of the fight night performances is only increasing.

While Paul would be the clear favorite to get his hand raised, the real moneymaker here would be in the lead up to this fight. There have been some countering reports about how well Jake’s brother Logan's fight with KSI did financially. Regardless, Jake is the bigger star in the family and would bring in more eyeballs. Adding in KSI’s audience, this could be a fun fight for the two content creators, who would also do big business. Assuming we see a great performance on the part of Paul – avenging his brother’s loss – this could be part of the path back to a rematch against Tommy Fury, who handed Paul his first career loss and who just beat KSI.

9 Vasyl Lomachenko v George Kambosos Jr

Vasyl Lomachenko record: 17-3 (11 KOs), George Kambosos record: 21-2 (10 KOs)

Two former lightweight champions, in Vasyl Lomachenko and George Kambosos Jr. sharing the ring would be a sneaky good match up for fight fans in 2024. While both men have common opponents in Devin Haney and Teófimo López, they also share the desire to wear lightweight gold again.

This fight will be closer than critics may expect. While Loma looked like he turned back the clock five years against Haney, it might’ve been his last chance of beating one of the new generation’s greats. The Ukrainian would be favored against the Aussie, but you can never count out Kambosos Jr., who has a ton of ability but needs to prove he wasn’t a flash in the pan. Right now, Kambosos Jr. is a tier below Haney, Davis, Stevenson.

A fight versus Lomachenko is always a thinking man’s fight. It would be interesting to see if Kambosos Jr. could pull off another major upset like he did to become undisputed champ when he beat Lopez in 2021. Lomachenko, the sophisticated vet, is no gimme fight though, he gave Haney a run for his money and he might want to get the bitter taste of that unanimous-decision loss out of his mouth. The one they call the “Matrix”, because of his elusive footwork, would be looking to outwit another young gun, this time in the name of Kambosos Jr. Hopefully, we will see this fight in the near-future.

8 Katie Taylor v Amanda Serrano 2

Katie Taylor record: 23-1(6 KOs), Amanda Serrano record: 46-2-1 (30 KOs)

The first time Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano threw hands was back in April 2022 inside a packed Madison Square Garden. The fight was one of the best fights of the year and was a historic step forward for women’s combat sports. The rematch must be on everyone’s radar this year, but Taylor must first beat Chantelle Cameron, who handed Taylor the first loss of her career.

If/when Taylor wins the rubber match in her trilogy against Cameron this summer, fighting a familiar foe in Serrano would be the best scenario possible for the former Olympic gold medalist. Taylor’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has been a huge supporter of Taylor and when he and Serrano’s promoter, Jake Paul, joined forces, it was magical. While it may be extremely difficult to get a repeat of the spectacle that was Taylor-Serrano 1, doing the rematch on Taylor’s home turf at the Croke Park stadium would be wild as well.

7 Terence Crawford v Jermell Charlo

Terence Crawford record: 40-0 (31 KOs), Jermell Charlo: 35-2-1 (19 KOs)

Terence Crawford once again moving up a weight class to face WBA, WBC, Ring super-welterweight champion Jermell Charlo would be a great test for each very accomplished fighter. While Crawford has made claims about leapfrogging multiple weight divisions for a chance at Canelo, Charlo has actually done it. Though it was a very safe-played strategy from the Charlo camp versus the dangerous Mexican fighter, it took courage to step in there and put his reputation and jaw at risk. For Crawford, he has never been more confident. After pulverizing Errol Spence Jr. in all sorts of beautiful ways, the Omaha native is finally getting his flowers from the masses.

While becoming undisputed champ again may be appealing to Charlo, he showed in his last fight, that bigger fights with bigger names can be just as valuable to his brand. So, while a victory over WBO light-middleweight champion Tim Tszyu could be there for the taking, a fight against “Bud” Crawford is a much more lucrative option, especially with the tension building between the two champs.

After Charlo lost to Canelo by way of unanimous-decision, “Bud” took to social media and had some harsh words to say about Charlo’s performance, or lack thereof. Charlo could use these words as fuel and as a way to get back into the win column by handing Crawford his first career loss. Surrounded by the other fights on this list may minimize how great of a fight this would be, but as a standalone early-Summer 2024 match up, it would garner plenty of attention. Would Crawford v Canelo be an entertaining experiment for the undefeated, four-belt-holding welterweight champ? Sure. But, moving up to 154-pounds first makes most sense at this time.

6 Deontay Wilder v Francis Ngannou

Deontay Wilder record: 43-3-1 (42 KOs), Francis Ngannou boxing record: 0-1

Bursting onto the boxing scene in late 2023 with the wow moment of the year, Francis Ngannou is here to stay and a fight with another elite heavyweight is inevitable. The top name that is floating around following a crucial upset loss to Joseph Parker is the heavy-handed slugger Deontay Wilder.

Thanks to his incredible performance against lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Ngannou has grabbed boxing’s respect by the speed bag. Rematching Fury or fighting Anthony Joshua have been flirted with, but a perfect match up would be against the “Bronze Bomber”. Wilder needs a winnable fight after he was fed his lunch in a difficult defeat against Joseph Parker. His stock has never been lower, despite assuring fans that he isn’t retiring from the sport because of the loss.

Ngannou has now signed to face Anthony Joshua according to promoter Eddie Hearn, but either a winor defeat would still see a clash with the 'Bronze Bomber' make sense later in the year, particularly in MMA. It’s a power vs. power match up, and we’d all tape our eyes open to not miss a millisecond of the action were these two punchers were to get in the ring. It makes sense in many aspects. It’d be criminal if Ngannou’s window of opportunity wasn’t pursued.

5 Devin Haney v Ryan Garcia

Devin Haney record: 31-0 (15 KOs), Ryan Garcia record: 24-1(20 KOs)

A very, very dangerous fight for Ryan Garcia would be taking on undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney. After taking on one of the sport’s greatest competitors in Gervonta Davis, and then having to rebuild himself against Oscar Duarte, Garcia must show that he can hang with the big boys at the top of the division.

Proclaimed as this generation’s Floyd Mayweather, Haney is a defensive wizard. His ruthless jab takes over fights. Though he was mightily tested in his fight versus Vasyl Lomachenko, he managed to get his hand raised and learn immensely from that fight. A big positive for Garcia is that Haney isn’t the most powerful puncher he's faced.

Though he looks like a famous pop singer, Garcia’s real talent is in his speed and in his devastating left hook. Haney won’t present many opportunities for Garcia to land clean shots because of his excellent defense, which leads to less risk-taking on offense; a style that could give Garcia time to get comfortable.Should this fight happen, it would be another great battle in what’s been a renaissance era for lightweight and super-lightweight boxers.

4 Gervonta Davis v Shakur Stevenson

Gervonta Davis record: 29-0 (27 KOs), Shakur Stevenson record: 21-0 (10 KOs)

Another absolute masterpiece fight waiting to happen is mini-Mike Tyson, Gervonta “Tank” Davis, trying to solve the rubiks cube that is Shakur Stevenson. This fight could be the culmination of what boxing fans look for in a fight. Both Davis and Stevenson share the hunting mindset that makes them not want to just win, but to dominate. How they go about their dominant victories couldn’t be more different. Power v Accuracy. Speed v Timing. Agility v Footwork.

“Tank” has earned his nickname from perfectly timed missiles that he launches towards his opponents' heads and bodies. Shakur on the other hand is a master of distance. His insane talent of being just a hair lengths away from danger is a sight to behold. Could Davis finally figure out the Stevenson puzzle? Could Stevenson be the first to survive Davis’ onslaught? It’s a fight that will do big numbers and be one of 2024’s premier fights to watch.

3 Dmitry Bivol v Artur Beterbiev

Dmitry Bivol record: 22-0: 11 KOs, Artur Beterbiev record: 19-0: 19 KOs

One of the most fascinating stylistic match ups on this list, Dmitry Bivol facing Artur Beterbiev showcases a clean methodological puncher going up against a powerful knockout artist. The attention this fight would receive would be minimal in comparison to the match ups on this list because of the humble nature both fighters have. They like their fists to do the talking.While Bivol has the age advantage by five-years, at almost 39-years young, Beterbiev lives a samurai lifestyle of just eating, sleeping, training, and repeating.

Both fighters are students of the game and have learned to play into their styles extremely well. Bivol has very smooth in and out movement and a very accurate jab. Beterbiev is less graceful in his footwork, but has serious punch power with a 100% finish rate in his career and trusts his chin to hold up while under fire. Bivol will definitely land on Beterbiev, but the Chechen fighter can change the outlook of a fight in one fell swoop. Hopefully, this fight gets promoted properly as the actual fight itself is one of the most intriguing fights to be made in boxing.

2 Canelo Alvarez v David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez record: 60-2-2 (39 KOs), David Benavidez record: 28-0 (24 KOs)

Boy would a fight between the active legend Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez be fireworks! These two Mexican warriors bring the pain in their fights as they aren’t satisfied with winning a decision, they want blood. While the two elite boxers share a fetish for the finish, they couldn’t be more on the opposite end of the spectrum when it comes to their physical builds.

Alvarez has a shorter but stockier frame, while Benavidez is long and lanky for the super-middleweight division. Canelo’s best strategy would be to battle to get inside Benavidez’s reach to land big punches. Benavidez would be trying to tee off with counter punches as Canelo would be marching forward. Both fighters are hammers. Neither will back down to the challenge, especially with the Mexican heritage backdrop in play. It will be an epic fight, and is rightfully the only match up to make at 168-pounds.

1 Anthony Joshua v Tyson Fury

Anthony Joshua record: 27-3: (24 KOs), Tyson Fury record: 34-0-1 (24 KOs)

Literally and figuratively, the biggest stars in boxing coming together to fight would be a colossal event. With Anthony Joshua looking true to form against Otto Wallin and if Tyson Fury can dismantle Ukrainian chess master Oleksandr Usyk, we would be in line to see one of the biggest fights in boxing history. Not just famous in the UK, Joshua and Fury have spread their global reach through the years by their exciting styles and larger-than-life personas.

While the Fury clan would be the more boisterous group of the pair of teams, Joshua, and his longtime partner Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing, would be equally entertaining at media events. Now to the nitty-gritty of the actual fight night clash between these two behemoths. Fury is a walking monster. At 6’9”, he has surprisingly fast feet, slick pivoting ability, and the instinct to step on the throat of a hurt opponent. On the other side, Joshua is a classic heavyweight with strong fundamentals, good gas tank and a chiseled physique.

This potential fight has been talked about for years already and Fury has already started promotion by dropping verbal attacks online. This match sells itself. A fight in the UK would easily sell out a stadium, and the pay-per-view would be astronomical. Joshua has recently signed to face Francis Ngannou this March, and a fight with Fury could make sense later in the year irrespective of Fury's result against Usyk given the commercial value of the event.