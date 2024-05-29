Highlights Some records in the Champions League, like most appearances without winning, may never be broken.

Legends like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi hold multiple records that are unlikely to be surpassed by future players.

From the fastest goals to the highest attendance, these iconic moments make the Champions League truly special and unforgettable.

The Champions League is the upper echelon of European competition. Where dreams can be made, fairytales are written and legends are born.

With a competition that is steeped in history, it is common that we see plenty of records being broken year after year. That doesn't mean all are so easy to topple. Kylian Mbappe would still have to score more than 90 goals to overtake Cristiano Ronaldo as the all-time record goalscorer. Not impossible, but certainly not probable.

The saying goes that records are made to be broken. But that sentiment doesn't apply to a very select few that are seemingly destined to stand the test of time. These ten in particular are going to take some beating should someone be looking to etch their names into the history books.

Fastest Goal

Roy Makaay - 10.12 seconds

When you put into context that 10.12 is roughly the same amount of time it would take for you to watch a full 100m sprint race, you can really begin to appreciate just how difficult it is to score a goal that quickly into a football match. Let alone in the Champions League. Let alone against Real Madrid.

That's exactly what Dutchman Roy Makaay did in 2007. Capitalising on an innocuous mistake from Roberto Carlos at kick-off the forward slotted cooly past Iker Casillas to leave Los Blancos shocked. Given the fact that only one other player has ever scored a goal within 20 seconds of this competition, this is a statistic that isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Most Goals in a Match

12 - Borussia Dortmund vs Legia Warsaw

12 goals. That is more goals than Darwin Nunez managed in either of his Premier League campaigns so far. Yet fans who packed into the Signal Iduna Park were treated to a spectacle on a rainy night in 2016.

A Thomas Tuchel-led Borussia Dortmund had been struggling for form as the German recalled many of his star men on the night. The likes of Shinji Kagawa and Marco Reus in among the thick of it, bagging a brace and a hat trick respectively to make up for some leaky defending.

It's hard to envisage some sort of 9-4, 8-5 or 10-3 game in Europe's top tier that could possibly overtake the madness that unfolded that night, but that is the magic of European football.

Highest Attendance

115,500 - Barcelona vs Paris Saint-Germain 1994/95

There have been numerous classics to have taken place between these two goliaths of the European game. Yet none of them came close to filling the rafters like this clash in 1995. Over 115,000 spectators piled in at the Nou Camp to watch the first leg of this knockout clash between Barcelona and PSG.

The likes of Ronald Koeman and Pep Guardiola were on the field for the Catalan outfit that night. For all their success as players and managers, never again would they have the opportunity to perform in front of such an audience on such a stage. Just imagine how deafening the atmosphere would've been.

Oldest Player

Marco Ballotta - 43 years and 253 days

When Ballotta shipped three goals against Real Madrid just a few months shy of his 44th birthday, he blew the previous record of Alessandro Costacurta out of the water by almost three years. To this day, his record remains intact. This is despite Gianluigi Buffon's best efforts to surpass it, falling less than a year short.

If anyone has any hope of catching Ballotta, it would be former Madrid defender Pepe, who is the oldest outfield player in history at 41 years and 15 days. That record in itself may be unbreakable, with the manic centre-half not done just yet.

Youngest Player

Youssoufa Moukoko - 16 years and 18 days

The sky was the limit for Youssoufa Moukoko back in 2020. Having ripped the youth competitions apart with his dominant frame and electrifying pace, the German was granted the opportunity that most teenagers could only dream of.

Less than three weeks removed from his 16th birthday, the forward made Champions League history when he appeared during his side's 2-1 victory over Zenit St Petersburg. He may still only be 19, but Moukoko has not developed quite at the rate many expected. But he can at least hold on to this accolade, likely forever.

Longest Goalscoring Streak

Cristiano Ronaldo - 11 consecutive games

Just one of numerous records that belong to this man in this competition. Cristiano Ronaldo is the undisputed King of the Champions League, no questions asked. The amount of goals, big moments and titles the Portuguese icon has proves it. Perhaps one of his more impressive feats, though, is this one.

Ronaldo has twice managed to go on an 11-game goalscoring streak in the Champions League. Starting in the 2017 final, the striker would pick up where he left off the following season, finding the net in each of Real's first 10 games in the 2017/18 campaign. Sadly, he was unable to score in the semi-final or final that year but came so close to scoring in every game of a single competition.

Most Goals in a Single Season

Cristiano Ronaldo - 17

Him again. We could have a list just of Ronaldo's records in the Champions League, but few compare to scoring more in Europe than most strikers produce in all competitions.

The Real Madrid superstar bagged nine goals in the group stages, four goals in the round of 16, one strike in the quarter-finals, two in the semi-finals and one more for good luck in the climax itself. The only person that's ever come close to beating this tally is, Ronaldo himself.

The likelihood of there ever being someone so potent in front of goal is next to none. After all, CR7 is the greatest finisher of all time.

Most Successive Goalscoring Seasons

Lionel Messi - 18

We can't wax lyrical about Cristiano Ronaldo without mentioning his greatest rival. The yin-yang of football. Without Messi, Ronaldo would never have been so great and vice versa. The Argentine arguably pips his foe to the title of the greatest of all time. The number of Ballon d'Or's he's won speak for themselves. But while the Champions League is considered Ronaldo's stomping ground, Messi has plenty of records to his own right.

One of the most impressive is his feat of going 18 seasons straight finding the net in the competition. This speaks not only to his quality but the longevity at the top the diminutive magician also managed.

Most Goals for One Club

Lionel Messi - 120

For some, the fact that Messi had to leave Barcelona and play elsewhere in Europe is a travesty. However, the cultural and football impact the 36-year-old had at Camp Nou can never be forgotten or replaced.

Despite his swansong in Paris, Messi's greatest years came in Spain, where he was part of one of the most beautiful yet dominant sides to grace the competition. In total, Messi found the net 120 times for Barca in Europe, which is more goals for one club than anyone else. It's also more goals than anyone else combined except for Ronaldo. Astonishing.

Most Appearances Without Winning the Champions League

Gianluigi Buffon - 131 games

We leave perhaps the most heartbreaking record to last. Gianluigi Buffon's obsession to win the coveted European Cup was one that fans became just as invested in. If you were a neutral watching Juventus, you'd hope for an Old Lady win so that the Italian could fill that missing piece in his trophy cabinet.

It wasn't to be. Buffon finished his career with 131 Champions League appearances, leaving ninth of all time but also the biggest loser in tournament history. He also holds the record for most final defeats without victory, tied for three with other Juve alumni Paolo Montero and Alessio Tacchinardi.