Key Takeaways A comprehensive list of the ten fastest ball carriers throughout the 2024 NFL regular season, updated weekly.

Alec Pierce has two of the fastest ten sprint speeds among all ball carriers this year, remaining the only player to achieve that feat this season.

The fastest play of the season so far was clocked at 21.89 MPH, achieved by ?.

High-scoring games in the NFL are often described as "track meets", and that descriptor has never been more apt than it is now.

Players are running faster than ever, which has put a premium on athletes who can hit their top gear more often than not. Speed begets more speed, after all.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The fastest sprint speed recorded by any ball carrier in the era of NFL Next Gen Stats (beginning in 2018) was Raheem Mostert in 2020, on an 80-yard touchdown run in Week 2 of that season. His speed of 23.09 MPH is the only recorded instance of a ball carrier running faster than 23 miles per hour.

We've already taken a look at the fastest plays from Week 1 and Week 2. This list - which will be updated after each week of action - is a comprehensive list of the ten fastest players through the 2024 regular season thus far. Players that have multiple plays inside the top ten will only be represented by their fastest time on this list.

As a reminder, all ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats. Note that a player must be in possession of the ball at some point during a play in order to qualify for this list.

Fastest NFL Players, 2024 Season Rank Player Speed Week 1. Nico Collins 21.89 MPH 1 2. Jerome Ford 21.29 MPH 2 3. Brandin Echols 21.27 MPH 2 4. Alec Pierce 21.21 MPH 1 5. Anthony Gould 21.11 MPH 1 6. A.J. Brown 21.05 MPH 1 7. Jameson Williams 21.03 MPH 1 8. James Cook 20.99 MPH 2 9. Calvin Ridley 20.93 MPH 2 10. KaVontae Turpin 20.82 MPH 2

Related Speed Kills: Fastest NFL Players From Week 2 Who were the fastest ball carriers in Week 2 of the 2024 NFL season?

10 Dallas Cowboys WR/KR KaVontae Turpin,

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 35-yard kick return, Week 2

Speed: 20.82 MPH

There are no highlights of this play, since the kick return didn't result in anything other than advantageous field position for the Cowboys, but KaVontae Turpin 's speed of 20.82 miles per hour ranks 11th among all ball carriers this year. He finds himself at No. 10 on our list because one wide receiver doubled-up and posted two top-ten times in Week 1.

Turpin actually returned a punt for a touchdown in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns , marking the first return touchdown of his young career. Despite running a 4.31 40-yard dash on his Pro Day at TCU, Turpin has seldom been used on offense since entering the league in 2022, accruing just 269 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns on 30 touches.

9 Tennessee Titans WR Calvin Ridley,

Credit: Martin B. Cherry

The Play: 10-yard touchdown run, Week 2

Speed: 20.93 MPH

Calvin Ridley is off to a strong start in his inaugural season with the Titans, snagging eight passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, as well as adding this rushing touchdown on a jet sweep against the New York Jets . His speed of 20.93 miles per hour ranks tenth among all ball carriers through two weeks.

Ridley also holds the 12th fastest time of the season on this season's list of fastest ball carriers, securing a catch and run for 15 yards in the first quarter of the Titans' Week 2 game, hitting 20.80 MPH along the way.

8 RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills

Credit: © Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Play: 49-yard touchdown run, Week 2

Speed: 20.99 MPH

James Cook had a career night on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, dropping three touchdowns and 103 scrimmage yards against the Miami Dolphins in a blowout victory.

This run was the fastest of any touchdown scored during Week 2. Cook could be on his way to a career season just one year after earning a Pro Bowl nod and posting 1,567 scrimmage yards as Buffalo's lead back.

7 WR Jameson Williams, Detroit Lions

© Kimberly P. Mitchell / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Play: 36-yard reception, Week 1

Speed: 21.03 MPH

Jameson Williams is having a banner season thus far, averaging five receptions, 100 receiving yards, and 0.5 touchdowns through two games. He's more than living up to the billing as the Flash to Amon-Ra St. Brown 's Batman.

His Week 1 52-yard touchdown was impressive - he badly beat All-Pro cornerback Tre'Davious White on a go route - though it was on a crossing route over the middle of the field that he achieved his top speed of 21.03 MPH. If he's finally fully healthy after a myriad of lower body injuries, Williams should be one of the prohibitive favorites to finish the year as the fastest player in the NFL.

6 WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 67-yard touchdown reception, Week 1

Speed: 21.05 MPH

A.J. Brown has long been one of the NFL's freakiest athletes, and beating All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander on a double-move is just another in a long list of career highlights. It was another ho-hum, five reception, 119 yard game for Brown, who's posted back-to-back 1400+ yard seasons in Philadelphia.

Brown was forced to miss the Eagles' Week 2 clash with the Atlanta Falcons due to a hamstring injury, which the team expects will keep the wide receiver out for a few weeks. When he's healthy and returns to action, expect Brown to one-up himself and surpass this time later in the season.

Related Latest Eagles Injury Update on A.J. Brown A.J. Brown has been added to the Eagles' injury report. He is listed as Questionable for Monday night's matchup against Atlanta.

5 Indianapolis Colts WR/KR Anthony Gould,

Credit: Cara Owsley | The Enquirer

The Play: 26-yard kickoff return, Week 1

Speed: 21.05 MPH

Like Turpin's Week 2 kick return, this return by Anthony Gould looks inconspicuous on the stat sheet and didn't create any special reactions on social media.

Still, 21.05 miles per hour is fast, even if the end result was just a 26-yard return. Gould ultimately returned four kicks during his NFL debut for 109 yards (27.3 yard average). Notably, he didn't return any kicks in Week 2 and has played just 36% of the special teams snaps for Indianapolis thus far.

4 WR Alec Pierce, Indianapolis Colts

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 60-yard touchdown reception, Week 1

Speed: 21.21 MPH

Alec Pierce may not be atop the leaderboards through two weeks of regular season action, but he is the most consistently fast player in the league right now. Pierce actually features twice on the top-ten fastest ball carriers of the season list, also grabbing the No. 9 spot (20.95 MPH) on a 57-yard reception in the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 1 loss.

Pierce is off to a blazing start in the stat sheet as well, accumulating 38.1 PPR fantasy points through two weeks thanks to a receiving line of eight receptions, 181 yards, and two touchdowns.

3 New York Jets CB Brandin Echols,

Credit: Getty Images

The Play: 0-yard interception, Week 2

Speed: 21.27 MPH

Brandin Echols had a career game in Week 2 for the Jets, highlighted by this impressive interception while covering wide receiver Treylon Burks . Through two games and 75 snaps, Echols is allowing a laughable 10.8 passer rating when targeted.

This play highlights something unique about "ball carrier" speeds. Echols hit his top speed of 21.27 MPH while trailing Burks in coverage. Despite accruing zero yards on the return, Echols still earned the second spot on this list because he grabbed the interception, and thus became a ball carrier during the play. [In other words, if the pass is marked incomplete, or Burks completes the reception, Echols never becomes a ball carrier and his time is not recorded by NFL Next Gen stats, despite his speed not changing during the play.]

2 Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford,

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 36-yard rush, Week 2

Speed: 21.29 MPH

As the fastest player in Week 2, Jerome Ford deserves a tip of the cap for reaching 21.29 miles per hour on his outside run versus the Jacksonville Jaguars . Despite garnering just seven rushing attempts during the game, Ford averaged a whopping 9.1 yards per carry.

As a whole this season, Ford has 133 scrimmage yards and one touchdown on 26 touches. Despite D'Onta Foreman grabbing the start and doubling Ford's carry total versus the Jaguars, No. 34 remains the far more explosive back and the best receiver out of Cleveland's backfield.

1 Houston Texans WR Nico Collins,

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Play: 55-yard reception, 2nd Quarter

Speed: 21.89 MPH

Coming off a season in which he posted a stat line of 80 receptions, 1,297 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns, Nico Collins has firmly entrenched himself as the WR1 in a loaded Houston Texans offense.

He has posted back-to-back 100+ receiving yard games to open the season, leading the league through two weeks with 252 receiving yards. Collins also leads the league in yards per touch at 18.0.

Considering he's a 6'4" receiver who weighs 220 pounds and nearly hit 22 MPH on this reception, it's not surprising that Collins is currently eviscerating every secondary he sees.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All ball carrier speeds are courtesy of NFL Next Gen Stats.