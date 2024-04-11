Highlights Old stadiums have cherished history but changing venues can expand capacity and bring financial opportunities.

For non-religious people, a football stadium is a place of worship. It's where fans go to pray and look up to their heroes. Through the summer, winter and public holidays, they come in their swarms, knowing they will feel comfortable at home. Any suggestion of a stadium change is often met with fire.

It's a part of people's hearts, with thousands first visiting when they were youngsters before going week in and week out for the rest of their lives. However, some clubs have been forced to change stadiums for a variety of reasons. Often, it is to increase attendance.

GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at 10 teams who have moved stadiums over the years. Four clubs from England feature, while several teams in mainland Europe have opted to move into a sleek and modern venue.

10 Teams to Move Stadiums Team Old Stadium Current Stadium Arsenal Highbury Emirates Stadium Manchester City Maine Road Etihad Stadium Atletico Madrid Vicente Calderon Stadium Metropolitano Stadium West Ham Upton Park London Stadium Tottenham Hotspur White Hart Lane Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Bayern Munich Olympiastadion Allianz Arena Juventus Stadio delle Alpi The Allianz Stadium Lyon Stade de Gerland Groupama Stadium Athletic Bilbao San Mames Stadium San Mames (2013) Stadium Benfica Estadio da Luz (1954) Estadio da Luz

Benfica

Moved from Estadio da Luz (1954) to Estadio da Luz

The original Estadio da Luz opened in 1954 - and it was seen as a staple piece of Portuguese football. Over 70,000 people could fit into it, but everything has a lifespan, so Benfica were forced to build a new stadium in preparation for the 2004 European Championships that the country were hosting.

It was by no means an easy decision since the historic "Catedral" would have to be demolished to give way to the new complex. The option, though, was deemed necessary to ensure the project's financial feasibility. Next to the old ground, they built the new Estadio da Luz, which holds fewer people but provides the club with stronger economic options.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 78,000 New Stadium Capacity 64,642

Athletic Bilbao

Moved from San Mames Stadium to San Mames (2013) Stadium

Athletic Bilbao have a similar story to Benfica. The Basque club used to play at the San Mames Stadium before moving to the new San Mames Stadium. The old ground, which was built in 1913, held over 35,000 people, while its iconic arch over the main stand of the stadium - which originally supported its roof - was preserved in the demolition and moved in several pieces to the club's training ground. In 2013, they opened the new stadium which acted as a symbol for the Basque people. It highlighted how they wanted to keep the tradition of the club while also modernising.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 39,750 New Stadium Capacity 53,331

Lyon

Moved from Stade de Gerland to Groupama Stadium

Lyon's old stadium, the Stade de Gerland, is still used by the city's rugby club, but the football team moved out in 2015 in favour of a far bigger ground that they could own. The Groupama Stadium was built in 2016, just in time for that year's European Championships, helping France produce one of the most entertaining international tournaments.

The Stade de Gerland was iconic and well-known, considering Lyon used it for 65 years, yet there was no room for growth. OL are one of the biggest clubs in France, so they had to move elsewhere in search of expansion.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 25,000 New Stadium Capacity 59,196

Juventus

Moved from Stadio delle Alpi to The Allianz Stadium

Juventus' old home was only in operation between 1990 and 2006, and it was shared by the Italian giants and their city rivals, Torino. The Delle Alpi was built by the council of Turin, with both of the city's football clubs using it as their home ground following the closure of the Stadio Olimpico.

It was originally intended to be used for not only football but also athletics. Therefore, an athletics track was constructed around the outside of the pitch. However, it was not a popular stadium among Juventus' fanbase, so they moved out, knocked it down and built the Allianz Stadium in 2011, while Torino relocated to the city's renovated Olympic Stadium.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 69,000 New Stadium Capacity 41,507

Bayern Munich

​​​​​​​Moved from Olympiastadion to Allianz Arena

From 1972 to 2006, Bayern Munich, one of the most successful clubs ever, played their home matches at the Olympiastadion in Munich - not to be mistaken with the Olympiastadion in Berlin. The stadium was originally built for the 1972 Summer Olympics, which the football club then moved into once the Games had concluded.

It housed nearly 70,000 people, but it was not popular with the fanbase as it was not designed for football. They were supported by club legend Franz Beckenbauer, who said: "Watching football should be fun and a great experience for everyone." Going to the Olympiastadion was not. With the old stadium's athletics track causing issues, they built the Allianz Arena instead - one of the most iconic grounds in the world.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 69,250 New Stadium Capacity 75,024

Tottenham Hotspur

​​​​​​​Moved from White Hart Lane to The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur have always played in N17, acting as a stable figure within the community. That's always produced a special connection, with football clubs having a crucial role in helping people nearby. Their old stadium, White Hart Lane, was iconic.

Built in 1999, it housed the club until 2017, hosting some of the greatest players of all time. It had character and produced one of the best atmospheres in the country. However, as is often the case in sport, money took priority and the club knocked it down to build the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. With over 25,000 more seats, it has put Spurs in a strong position financially.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 36,284 New Stadium Capacity 62,850

West Ham

​​​​​​​Moved from Upton Park to London Stadium

West Ham United's decision to leave the Boleyn Ground was one of the most controversial calls in recent years. Upton Park, as it was commonly known, was feared by any opponents travelling into the heart of east London. All four stands in the ground were close to the pitch, producing an unforgettable atmosphere.

It held over 35,000 people and, despite inconsistent form, was always West Ham fans' 'home'. They left it to move to the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium, which was situated only four miles away. They currently rent the arena built for athletics, with stands located further away from the pitch. It's not an ideal situation.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 35,016 New Stadium Capacity 62,500

Atletico Madrid

​​​​​​​Moved from Vicente Calderon Stadium to Metropolitano Stadium

The Vicente Calderon Stadium was Atletico Madrid's home from its completion in 1966 to 2017, with a capacity of 62,000. It was named in honour of their long-term president. A notable and rather spectacular feature of the Vicente Calderon was that the M-30 dual carriageway, running from the South Node Toledo Bridge, passed below one of the main stands.

It was an iconic venue, yet Atletico moved out of the city to the Metropolitano Stadium, which they drastically renovated after it shut in 2004. Highlighting the modern move, it was the first stadium in the world to be lit entirely by LED lights.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 62,000 New Stadium Capacity 70,460

Manchester City

​​​​​​​Moved from Maine Road to Etihad Stadium

Maine Road was Manchester City's former home from 1923 to 2003. Alongside this, it hosted FA Cup semi-finals and a handful of England matches, despite it having a capacity of just 35,150 when it shut. What made it so iconic was its haphazard design with stands of varying heights due to the ground being renovated several times over its 80-year history.

However, with little room for more growth, the Sky Blues moved to the City of Manchester Stadium, now sponsored by Etihad, after it was first used for the 2002 Commonwealth Games. It has since been upgraded by the football club, making it the sixth-largest stadium in England, but City's home ground ranks as one of the worst atmospheres in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Maine Road had an attendance record of 84,569 in 1934 during an FA Cup match against Stoke City.

Key Information Old Stadium Capacity 35,150 New Stadium Capacity 53,400

Arsenal

​​​​​​​Moved from Highbury to Emirates Stadium

Arsenal used to play at Highbury up until 2006, with the iconic four stands seeing the Invincibles lift the Premier League trophy without suffering a single top-flight defeat. It was originally built in 1913, with redevelopment consistently happening afterwards.

In 1989 and 1993, they produced new stands following the Taylor Report. However, further attempts to expand the stadium were blocked by the community, resulting in a reduction in capacity and matchday revenue. This led to Arsenal opting to build a new stadium, seeing one of the country's most famous grounds being knocked down. It's helped the Gunners increase revenue, but they've failed to replicate the atmosphere.