Scoring goals is the name of the game. Whether it’s a speculative effort from distance, a well-instructed team goal or one that trickles over the line after a goalkeeping blunder, they all count. And there are just some players that make it look like second nature. The world of football is captivated by the drama and, although some may stand by the fact that games are won in the midfield area, it’s goals that win you the games.

It takes a certain level of composure to slot the ball past the goalkeeper at the opportune moments - but the Lionel Messi's and Cristiano Ronaldo’s of the world have been serial goalscorers for the last decade and a half and know what it’s like to be and, more importantly, deliver in those pressure moments.

But who’s scored the most goals since the start of this decade? The folks over at PopFoot have produced a graphic breaking down the top 10 goalscorers since the turn of 2020 into: rank, clubs played for in that time, goals scored, games played and goals per game.

The 10 players that have scored the most goals this decade Rank Player Clubs Goals Games Goals per game 1. Kylian Mbappe Paris Saint-Germain 213 252 0.85 2. Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund, Man City 207 218 0.95 3. Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich, Barcelona 204 243 0.84 4. Cristiano Ronaldo Juventus, Man Utd, Al-Nassr 183 242 0.76 5. Harry Kane Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich 177 256 0.69 6. Lionel Messi Barcelona, PSG, Inter Miami 150 226 0.66 7. Karim Benzema Real Madrid, Al-Ittihad 142 209 0.68 8. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 141 251 0.56 9. Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan, Chelsea, AS Roma 133 236 0.56 10. Lautaro Martinez Inter Milan 127 272 0.47

1 Kylian Mbappe – Paris Saint-Germain

Goals scored: 213

Real Madrid’s newest poster boy, Kylian Mbappe, scores goals for fun – and you can bet that he will continue his prowess in front of goal in the white of Los Blancos. A move to the Bernabeu has seemed inevitable for a while and now, he’ll be looking to assert himself as the standout player in world football – that's if he hasn't done so already.

A tenacious runner with fantastic positional awareness, the one-time World Cup winner was a fresh-faced menace for Monaco back in the day and was snapped up by Ligue 1’s juggernauts, Paris Saint-Germain, but one thing has persisted over the years: the Frenchman’s ability to score goals. In fact, he’s scored more than any other player (213).

2 Erling Haaland – Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City

Goals scored: 207

When talking about the modern game’s goalscoring machines, Erling Haaland is the epitome of exactly that. The Norwegian, who joined Manchester City in the summer of 2023, hit the ground running in England upon his arrival, breaking every record in sight, including the most goals scored in a single Premier League season (36).

His second season in the English top flight was not as fruitful as his first, but he still managed to wrap up the Golden Boot award with 27 strikes across the domestic campaign. Leeds-born Haaland’s overall ability has been slammed, most notably by Roy Keane, but one thing that cannot be put into disrepute is his goalscoring.

3 Robert Lewandowski - Bayern Munich and Barcelona

Goals scored: 204