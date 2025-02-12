Summary Premier League clubs can still land players out of contract on a free transfer, despite the the transfer window having already slammed shut.

Seasoned veterans Diego Costa and Serge Aurier could provide vital experience.

Manchester United youth graduate Brandon Williams still has plenty of his career to offer at 24 years of age.

The January transfer window has officially closed in the Premier League, with Arsenal, Liverpool, and four other clubs opting not to contribute a single penny to the division’s total outlay of £370 million over the past month.

However, even while the window may have slammed shut, clubs still have an opportunity to strengthen their squads. The free-agent market remains open, allowing teams to sign out-of-contract players, provided they have room in their Premier League squad registration.

Fulham have already taken advantage, re-signing Willian after his release, following Harry Wilson’s foot injury. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has identified ten free agents who are still available and could make an impact at other Premier League clubs in the second half of the season.

1 Diego Costa

Last Club: Gremio

One of the most revered strikers in his prime years, and one of the greatest Spanish players in Premier League history, Diego Costa's name certainly rings a bell. The 36-year-old isn't the lethal front-man the Premier League might remember him to be, but he is still active and looking for his next opportunity.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Diego Costa scored 53 goals and provided a further 16 assists during his 112 Premier League appearances.

He struggled to impress on loan at Wolves in the 2022/23 season, but there may well be some clubs willing to take a bet on the two-time Premier League winner. Namely, Bournemouth could do with a temporary new striker following injuries to the likes of Evanlison and Enes Unal. Similarly, David Moyes only has Beto at his disposal for the centre-forward position at Everton, and would benefit from some experience in his options.

2 Brandon Williams

Last Club: Manchester United

A Manchester United youth academy graduate, Brandon Williams is an unexpected name to appear on the list of free agents. He previously featured over 50 times for the Red Devils' senior team, including 47 in the Premier League, and has also spent loan stints at Norwich and Ipswich Town in the last few years.

He could serve a useful role for clubs in need of left-back cover, particularly given his experience in the English top-flight. In fact, it wouldn't be too absurd to say the 24-year-old could fight for a long-term place either. A return to the Tractor Boys could make sense - Kieran McKenna will need all the help he can to beat the odds and escape relegation this term.

Meanwhile, Everton have struggled with depth in full-back positions, and Vitalii Mykolenko has only Ashley Young as natural cover in his position. The 39-year-old may well be eyed for a role in punditry soon, if not coaching, and Williams could help plug the gap in this case, at least for the short-term.

3 Ryan Kent

Last Club: Fenerbahce

Another graduate from a north-west youth academy, Ryan Kent climbed Liverpool's ranks early in his career, though he only made a solitary appearance in the first-team. Amid a plethora of loan stints throughout England, and abroad once to Germany with Freiburg, the Englishman soon found home in Scotland with Rangers.

He made 175 appearances for the Scottish Premiership outfit in four years, before switching to Fenerbache for the 2023/24 season on a free transfer. He is currently without a contract, and his versatility could make him a strong fit for Premier League clubs.

Kent, previously labelled "explosive", has demonstrated an ability to play anywhere in attack. Ipswich Town were previously credited with interest in his services last summer - the newly-promoted outfit are scrambling to save themselves from relegation to the Championship and a new face in the frontlines could help their case.

4 Serge Aurier

Last Club: Galatasaray

Serge Aurier will be a familiar name for Premier League fans - the Ivorian has featured in 113 matches in the competition, for Tottenham and more recently Nottingham Forest. He signed for Galatasaray from the Tricky Trees in February last year, but he only managed four appearances for the Turkish outfit, missing many games due to injury.

He is a free agent now however, and the seasoned veteran could still play a useful role for an English top-flight club. Specifically, Crystal Palace were in the market for additional right-back depth during the winter transfer window; Daniel Munoz has starred in his position, but Oliver Glasner would be left with just Nathaniel Clyne in his position - landing Aurier could be worth considering in this regard.

5 Daniel Amartey

Last Club: Besiktas

Former Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is out of a contract at the moment, having recently terminated his agreement with Turkish outlet Besiktas. He spent an impressive seven years at the Foxes, making almost 150 first-team appearances, including over 100 in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Daniel Amartey made five appearances for Leicester City after joining midway through the 2015/16 season, subsequently earning a Premier League winner's medal.

Amartey jumped ship in 2023 after Leicester were relegated to the Championship, but with the side back in the top-flight and fighting to escape a successive drop, the 30-year-old could be worth calling upon once more.

Meanwhile, Southampton have statistically had the worst defense in the league with the most goals conceded, and they remain rooted to the bottom of the table. The experience of a defender like Amartey may precisely be what they need as a lifeline for their season.

6 Cheikhou Kouyate

Last Club: Nottingham Forest

With ten seasons of experience in the Premier League, Kouyate is a proven veteran in this division. He has almost 300 appearances in the competition, spread across clubs including West Ham, Crystal Palace and, more recently, Nottingham Forest.

Taking a punt on the 35-year-old may not be a logical decision for many teams in the mid-table range and above, but the likes of Southampton and Ipswich Town have lacked a backbone at times this term and would benefit from Kouyate's presence. In regard to the latter, Kalvin Phillips was signed on loan to provide useful top-flight experience in midfield for McKenna's newly-promoted squad, but he has started just ten games so far.

7 Bouna Sarr

Last Club: Bayern Munich

Bouna Sarr was largely a squad asset during his four years at Bayern Munich. He won three Bundesliga titles with the German behemoths, but only managed to make 33 appearances in Bavarian colors, and an ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) injury ultimately derailed his career in Germany in 2023.

He has been without a club since the end of the 2023/24 season, and his services may be worth taking a gamble on. A versatile player, Sarr is capable of playing a role both at right-back and centre-back, which could make him of interest to the likes of Crystal Palace and Everton who already lack depth in such positions.

Given such a prolonged period out of action, Tottenham may initially turn down the prospect of signing Sarr, but he could be a viable target on reflection. Ange Postecoglou has struggled to cope with a relentless injury crisis, especially within the defensive department, and a versatile option like Sarr could be what they are looking for to help navigate the second half of the season.

8 Layvin Kurzawa

Last Club: PSG

A long-time servant for Paris Saint-Germain, Layvin Kurzawa won numerous trophies - 16 to be precise - during his nine-year stretch at the club. Ultimately, his first-team influence declined with time, and he made just a single senior appearance in his final season at the club, before he left as a free agent.

If a Premier League club were to make a move for the French international, it wouldn't be his first foray into the competition. He joined Fulham on loan for the 2022/23 season, though he mustered just six appearances with injuries marring his progress.

Kurzawa is a proven left-back with strong experience, and he could be an option to consider for managers looking to bolster such a position, including Moyes at Everton.

9 Mario Rui

Last Club: Napoli

Mario Rui left Napoli after seven years at the club in 2024, having played a key role in their Scudetto victory in the 2022/23 season. With well over 200 appearances in the Italian top-flight and a further 25 in the Champions League, the Portuguese international has impressive experience under his belt.

A switch to the Premier League may be tagged with an adaptation period given the entirely new environment, but Rui may well have the quality to contribute nonetheless. The 33-year-old could be of interest to teams in the lower half of the table, particularly those lacking depth at left-back, such as Everton.

10 Rafinha

Last Club: Al-Arabi SC

A graduate of Barcelona's youth academy, Rafinha has enjoyed a decorated career, having played for top clubs in Europe alongside the Catalans, including Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain. He has a Champions League title to his name and a number of trophies to add, though the Brazilian likely won't be fresh in the minds of football fans, given he has just come out of a two-year stint with Qatari side Al-Arabi.

Nonetheless, at 31 years of age, he may still have some quality to contribute. Moreover, it would be no short of a statement if a Premier League club were to land the