Key Takeaways The Yashin Trophy, created in 2019, has been awarded to the best goalkeepers in world football each year.

Emiliano Martinez is the favourite to win the award and successfully defend his crown.

Unai Simon and Gregor Kobel are believed to be Martinez's closest challengers.

Being a goalkeeper is not for the feint hearted. Make a save, and you've 'done your job' in the words of Roy Keane. Make a mistake, and there's little chance of preventing a goal. Despite being one of the most important positions on the pitch, and going through the biggest transformations in modern times, it is highly unlikely that fans will see a number one crowned Ballon d'Or winner anytime soon.

It is for that reason that the Yashin Trophy came to fruition in 2019. Named after the only goalkeeper to have won the famous golden ball, the award was designed to recognise the best in class in between the sticks. With 10 names nominated for 2024's ceremony, the contenders have now been ranked based on who is most likely to come out on top – with more detail given on the top five.

Key Factors:

Clean sheets during voting period

Trophies won

Save percentage

Overall performances

Yashin Trophy Nominees Ranked Rank Goalkeeper Club 1 Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 2 Unai Simon Athletic Bilbao 3 Gregor Kobel Borussia Dortmund 4 Gianluigi Donnarumma Paris Saint-Germain 5 Andriy Lunin Real Madrid 6 Mike Maignan AC Milan 7 Diogo Costa Porto 8 Yann Sommer Inter Milan 9 Giorgi Mamardashvili Valencia 10 Ronwen Williams Mamelodi Sundowns

5 Andriy Lunin

Real Madrid

At the start of the year, Ukranian Andriy Lunin would not have predicted he would make this list. A young 'keeper with a bright future, the 25-year-old began the season as Real Madrid's effective third-choice. However, an injury to Thibaut Courtois and poor form from loan signing Kepa Arrizabalaga meant that Lunin was given the opportunity to strut his stuff.

In doing so, the former Dnipro youngster helped guide Los Blancos to a domestic and European double, conceding just 32 goals in 30 games. He was bitterly unlucky to miss out on a place in the Champions League final, but was named in the fan-voted team of the tournament for his efforts.

4 Gianluigi Donnarumma

Paris Saint-Germain

The 2021 recipient of this award has had another good season, but has fallen just short of our top three. Gianluigi Donnarumma has never truly hit the heights he achieved three years ago, but has still been a consistent presence for club and country. His 16 clean sheets this campaign are his best since his teenage years back in 2018, as he unsurprisingly lifted domestic titles with PSG.

While Italy were poor in the defence of their European crown, Donnarumma ensured he stood up and was accounted for with some solid performances while his teammates in front of him led the nation down.

3 Gregor Kobel

Borussia Dortmund

At 26 years old, Gregor Kobel has gone from strength to strength in his recent run at Borussia Dortmund, and his 2023/24 campaign may just be his best one yet. The Swiss international's efforts helped the German club to an unexpected Champions League final appearance, with shutouts against a Kylian Mbappe-led PSG team cementing Dortmund's place at Wembley.

With Switzerland, Kobel was not number one for Euro 2024, with Yann Sommer a difficult name to dislodge – although he has now retired from international football, making way for the younger man. And bizarre training methods aside, if the former Stuttgart ace continues in the rich vein of form he has shown over the last twelve months, he should be the Swiss number one for many years to come.

2 Unai Simon

Athletic Bilbao

As is often the case with these individual awards, whoever comes away with the biggest prizes available to win during the season often has a good chance of receiving personal accolades. As such, it is no surprise that the European Champion and the Copa America champion top the list.

Falling just short is Unai Simon. Have helped Spain lift the Henri Delaunay trophy, the Athletic Bilbao star finally appears to be the replacement for Iker Casillas that the Spanish public have been crying out for. Success at club level, by winning the Copa del Rey also helps his claim.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only France's Mike Maignan made more clean sheets (4) than Unai Simon at Euro 2024.

1 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

If our calculations turn out to be correct, it means that Emiliano Martinez will become the first player to have successfully retained the Yashin trophy since its inception in 2019. Not only did the Argentine use his penalty shootout heroics to lead his country to a third successive major trophy, but he was also in his usual top form for Aston Villa throughout the 2023/24 season.

With Martinez between the sticks, Unai Emery had the first point of an incredibly strong spine that would go on to lead the Villains to their first taste of Champions League football since the 1980s. While it isn't all because of one man, without Martinez, Villa would undoubtedly be in a worse position.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 06/09/2024