Summary Several excellent British players failed to find similar success as a manager.

The likes of Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard have floundered on the touchline after promising starts.

John Barnes and Tony Adams have both suffered the infamy of incredible short spells at clubs.

Before the turn of the millennium, it was quite common in football for club legends to be given the chance to manage the teams they had once excelled for as players, or for big-name stars to receive preferential treatment when certain managerial vacancies arose. While this still happens occasionally, it’s far less frequent in modern football.

This shift is largely due to the fact that many of these legendary players struggle to replicate their playing success in the dugout. They often lack the necessary tactical insight or struggle to communicate effectively with players who are no longer at the level they once were.

Some of Britain’s greatest footballing talents have faced this challenge, and these 10 in particular stand out as prime examples of outstanding players who failed as managers.

10 Paul Gascoigne

Teams managed: Boston United, Kettering Town

He may have been one of the most technically gifted midfielders that England have ever produced, but not many people would've believed Paul Gascogine when he claimed he had the potential to "become a great coach and a great manager." After all, professionalism wasn't his strong point.

After retiring in 2004, 'Gazza' took over at Boston United. After just three months, he resigned, with some claiming it was because the club wouldn't allow him to appear on reality gameshow 'I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here.' He then took over at non-league Kettering Town and promised to invest enough to own a third of the club. This never came to be and Gascoigne lasted only 39 days before being sacked, with poor results and his ongoing health issues cited by owner Imraan Ladak as reasons for his departure.

9 Alan Shearer

Teams managed: Newcastle United

Alan Shearer was handed the difficult task of saving Newcastle from relegation during the 2008-09 season, taking over with just eight games remaining and the Magpies already on the brink. Unfortunately, his efforts were unsuccessful, with the club winning only once as they were relegated from the Premier League for the first time since 1993.

Despite his legendary status as the Premier League’s all-time top scorer, he wasn't able to translate this into any tactical nous. The former striker appeared to upset some of his players during his short spell, namely Joey Barton, who has still not gotten over their feud. Now a regular on Match of the Day and in the podcasting world, it seems as though Shearer's managerial days are behind him.

8 Frank Lampard

Teams managed: Derby County, Chelsea, Everton, Coventry City

Had this list been written six months ago, Frank Lampard would've, in all likelihood, appeared much higher up on the list. After a promising start on the touchline saw him take Derby to the Championship play-off final and secure Chelsea Champions League status while juggling a transfer ban, this began to snowball out of control quickly.

With plenty of financial backing failing to produce dividends in his second season at Stamford Bridge, Lampard was sacked in January 2021, and Thomas Tuchel led the same squad to Champions League glory. His stint at Everton also ended badly, with his sacking in January 2023 following a relegation battle. Returning to Chelsea as interim manager in April 2023, he won just one of 11 games with a disjointed collective. However, his return to coaching at Coventry City has been far more promising, with the Sky Blues now mid-table after languishing towards the bottom of the Championship when Lampard took over.

7 Bryan Robson

Teams managed: Middlesbrough, Bradford, West Brom, Sheffield United, Thailand

As a leader for club and captain, Bryan Robson was known by Manchester United and England fans as 'Captain Marvel' he was that inspirational as a leader. You'd imagine this would translate to a great career as a manager, but history proved that not to be the case.

His most notable achievement came during his first season at Middlesbrough, where he guided the club to promotion. However, his time on Teesside was marked by inconsistency as Boro alternated between the top two divisions, despite heavy spending. Robson’s later stints at Bradford, West Brom (where a great escape in 2005 was followed by relegation a year later), and Sheffield United lacked inspiration.

He also had a short, less successful tenure managing the Thailand national team, which pretty much saw his career on the sidelines be left for dead and there hasn't been a revival since.

6 Sir Bobby Charlton

Teams managed: Preston North End, Wigan Athletic

Regarded as one of England's greatest-ever players, the late Bobby Charlton had a brief and largely unsuccessful managerial career. The 1966 World Cup winner, who scored 49 international goals and ranks third all time for the Three Lions, became Preston North End’s manager in 1973 but oversaw their relegation from the Second Division that season.

He returned to playing but left in 1976, making three appearances for Waterford United. Charlton had a short stint as caretaker manager at Wigan Athletic before joining the Manchester United board in 1984, where he remained for the rest of his time in football. It's clear that all his time spent with the legendary Sir Matt Busby, who was one of the greatest British managers to ever live, didn't see any of his managerial genius rub off on the Ballon d'Or winner.

5 John Barnes

Teams managed: Celtic, Jamaica, Tranmere Rovers

Despite a glittering playing career, John Barnes’ managerial journey was largely a disaster. He joined Celtic in 1999 alongside fellow Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish, but his time at Parkhead quickly unravelled. After just a few games and disappointing results, Celtic fans were calling for his dismissal.

Barnes also had brief and unsuccessful stints with Tranmere and the Jamaica national team. His managerial career failed to live up to the promise of his playing days, which is a far too familiar tale. Perhaps the former England international's tactics was for his players to 'hold and give and do it at the right time.'

4 Tony Adams

Teams managed: Portsmouth, FK Gabala, Granada

Tony Adams once admitted that as a player, he would be able to play whilst still drunk. On the surface, that perhaps isn’t the type of person you want managing a team, but Adams made a name for himself as one of the Premier League's greatest-ever captains, and his inspirational recovery from his off-field struggles could be seen as an indication of how he could unite a group of players through a bad spell.

However, George Graham and Arsene Wenger couldn't pass on enough knowledge for the ex-defender to be a success as a coach. A poor spell at Portsmouth was followed by a comedic stint at Granada, where he is best known for leading his squad through what can only be described as a dance routine in preparation for a game.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tony Adams won just two of his 15 games as manager of Portsmouth.

3 Steven Gerrard

Teams managed: Rangers, Aston Villa, Al-Ettifaq

Having previously been seen as a nailed on future managerial appointment for Liverpool due to his legendary associations with them as a player, Steven Gerrard couldn't be any further from that if he tried. Having guided Rangers to their first Scottish Premiership title in a decade, it was at Aston Villa his career would falter.

His time at Villa Park ended in disappointment, with Unai Emery stepping in to replace him. Emery quickly transformed an underperforming squad, guiding them to the upper echelons of the Premier League and making Gerrard’s tenure look all the more ineffective by comparison.

This was then followed by a controversial move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq, but after less than two years in the role and having faced calls to leave from fans, Gerrard ultimately resigned as yet another indication he wasn't made for elite level management.

2 Wayne Rooney

Teams managed: Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City, Plymouth Argyle

Wayne Rooney mutually parted ways with Championship side Plymouth Argyle in December 2024 following a dreadful run of form and the most recent blow to his aspirations of making it as a manager. The former England striker took over at the start of the season in a controversial appointment but failed to convince anyone he was the right man for the job, leaving Argyle struggling at the bottom of the second tier.

Previous managerial spells at Birmingham City and D.C. United failed to bring significant success, and while he did an admirable job at Derby County considering the circumstances, what has followed suggests this was more about a group of players and staff fighting through adversity than the result of any tactical instructions.

1 Gary Neville

Teams managed: Valencia

It was never really going to be anyone else. One of Britain’s most prominent football pundits, Gary Neville’s sole managerial stint was a textbook example of failure. The former Manchester United and England defender was appointed Valencia manager in December 2015, despite not speaking Spanish and having no managerial experience.

He won just 10 of his 28 games in charge of the La Liga club, and his tenure hit rock bottom with a humiliating 7-0 defeat to Barcelona in the Copa del Rey. Furthermore, his coaching stint with England under Roy Hodgson was far from impressive either, as the Three Lions suffered a shock elimination from Euro 2016 at the hands of Iceland.

