Key Takeaways Algeria have enjoyed some sensational moments in their proud history.

The two-time winners of the African Cup of Nations can boast the likes of Champions League winner Riyad Mahrez.

Rabah Madjer's European Cup heroices with Porto makes him a firm favourite.

Algeria are well renowned for tournament football, be it World Cup appearances or AFCON most notably, and famed for a remarkable 2-1 victory over West Germany in the 1982 World Cup. Whilst not considered one of the major forces in world football, Algeria has been responsible for creating considerable talent over many years, talent that has gone on to grace the biggest leagues and competitions at various clubs across Europe.

Premier League enthusiasts will already be aware of names such as Riyad Mahrez, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Said Benrahma, to name but a few, wowing supporters when showcasing their superb footballing intellect and technical ability. However, many more have landed in European football and made a real name for themselves and the reputation of Algerian football, whilst others have forged a name for themselves in their homeland. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest players in Algerian football history.

1 Rabah Madjer

Career Span: 1978-1992

Largely considered the greatest Algerian footballer of all time, Rabah Madjer demonstrated a great deal of versatility and was celebrated for his creativity and goalscoring. He became a household name during his time with FC Porto. Madjer, in only his second season in Portugal, went on to score the equaliser in the European Cup final vs Bayern Munich to make it 1-1, later adding an assist which proved to be the winner in a 2-1 victory. Madjer represented his country no less than 87 times, scoring 28 goals before his international retirement, aged just 28. He was named African Footballer of the Year in 1987.

Rabah Madjar's Club Statistics Appearances 282 Goals 143 Trophies 10

2 Lakhdar Belloumi

Career Span: 1974-1999

Lakhdar Belloumi was an attacking midfield player and is regarded as one of the greats of African football, boasting a 25-year career span. The Algerian star was courted by many a club in Europe, with Barcelona among those showing interest. However, at that time, the law wouldn't allow Belloumi to leave his homeland before the age of 27. Juventus also showed interest in the flamboyant forward, but a leg-break prevented any move materialising. Barring a brief spell in Qatar, Belloumi's entire career was spent in Algeria, where he enjoyed superstar status. Belloumi was capped 147 times by Algeria, scoring 34 times.

Lakhdar Belloumi's Statistics Algeria Caps 147 Algeria Goals 34 Honours 2

3 Riyad Mahrez

Career Span: 2009-Present

A name familiar to all Premier League followers, Riyad Mahrez burst onto the scene for Leicester City in 2014, having signed from French outfit Le Havre, and lifted the Premier League trophy under then-boss, Claudio Ranieri. Mahrez, an extremely gifted and technical winger, enjoyed further ongoing success in the Premier League, having earned a move to Manchester City and winning the Premier League a further four times during a silver-laden spell with the club. The summer of 2023 saw Mahrez make a switch to Saudi Pro Club, Al-Ahli. Mahrez was named African Footballer of the Year in 2016, whilst still at Leicester City. The winger has represented his country 93 times, scoring 31 goals and winning the African Cup of Nations in 2019 by scoring three goals at the finals.

Riyad Mahrez's Club Statistics Appearances 484 Goals 127 Trophies 15

4 Mustapha Dahleb

Career Span: 1965–1989

Magical midfielder, Mustapha Dahleb, will be most remembered for his 10-year spell with French giants, Paris Saint Germain. A gifted and skillful footballer, he mesmerized fans with his infectious footballing style. Dahleb began his wonderful career with Sedan before moving to CR Belouizdad. It was here that people started to take note of his talent.

It was 1974 when PSG made their move, a move that became a wonderful footballing marriage between player and club. The fan-favourite went on to enjoy 268 appearances, scoring 85 goals, and securing two Coupe de Frances along the way. Dahleb's final season as a professional was spent at Nice, where he managed only 19 appearances. Dahleb represented Algeria 20 times, scoring six goals.

Mustapha Dahleb's Club Statistics Appearances 383 Goals 131 Trophies 2

5 Ali Bencheikh

Career Span: 1973-1988

Ali Bencheikh, lovingly known by fans as Alilou, was a midfielder who spent his entire career playing in Algeria. He, impressively, made his debut aged only 17 for MC Algar. The tireless midfielder enjoyed international recognition, being part of Algeria's 1982 World Cup. Bencheikh's career is largely overlooked when talking about top midfielders in world football and its history. However, in his homeland, he is regarded as one of the great midfielders of the Algerian game. Bencheikh managed 47 caps for his country, scoring six goals.

Ali Bencheikh's Club Statistics Appearances 303 Goals 63 Trophies 9

6 Salah Assad

Career Span: 1975-1989

Salah Assad is widely regarded in Algeria as one of the nation's greatest-ever players, upholding a legendary status among his peers and supporters. Assad was a prominent figure within the national team, seeing him named in both the 1982 and 1986 World Cup squads. Salah's reputation grew with his four-year stint in France with FC Mulhouse, during which he spent a season on loan with Paris St-Germain. Sadly, very little is known in terms of his goalscoring exploits whilst playing for Algerian sides RC Kouba and JSM Cheraga, however, his European adventures and international performances have showcased exactly why he is considered one of his nation's greatest. Salah Assad enjoyed 68 Algeria caps, scoring 15 goals.

Salah Assad's Algeria Statistics Appearances 68 Goals 15 Career Honours 1

7 Djamel Menad

Career Span: 1977-1997

Djamel Menad is another Algerian forward to appear on our list. Menad, was highly regarded in his homeland, and when his career took him to both France and Portugal with Nimes, Famalicao and Belenenses, respectively. It was internationally though, that Menad would receive his major accolades back home, totalling 81 appearances and 25 goals, and being a part of the Algerian 1986 World Cup squad along the way.

Djamel Menad's European Club Statistics Appearances 162 Goals 47 Career Honours 9

8 Hacene Lalmas

Career Span: 1960-1976

Star midfielder, Hacene Lalmas, spent his entire career in Algeria, largely with CR Belouizdad. His career did start, however, with OM Ruisseau for whom he scored 14 goals in an 18-0 victory over Birtouta. His talents were soon recognised, and he moved to CR Belouizdad where he went on to build legendary status and amassed an impressive 107 goals in his 11-year association with the club. Lalmas, also fondly known as El Kebch (The Ram), enjoyed an 11-year international career, earning 43 caps and scoring 14 goals.

Hecene Lalmas' Algeria Statistics Appearances 43 Goals 14

9 Rachid Mekhloufi

Career Span: 1954-1970

Rachid Mekhloufi is recognised as one of Algeria's greatest strikers. Born in French Algeria, Mekhloufi began his career in France with Saint-Etienne, where he made a name for himself and gained international recognition, earning four Caps for the French National team. A season with Servette was followed by a return to Saint-Etienne, where he further cemented his legendary status at the club. Despite earning four caps for France, in 1958, several French-based players fled to play for FLN. He then became an Algerian international in 1963. Domestically, Mekhloufi would spend his final two years at Bastia, appearing 67 times and scoring 20 goals.

Rachid Makhloufi's Club Statistics Appearances 380 Goals 170 Trophies 12

10 Islam Slimani

Career Span: 2007 - Present

Islam Slimani is widely regarded as the biggest exports of Algerian football. The 6'2" striker had graced the European football leagues for 10 years, adding Premier League clubs Leicester City and Newcastle United to his CV. However, it was in Portugal with Sporting CP, that Slimani really excelled, hitting the back of the net on no less than 48 occasions in only 82 appearances.

Slimani or "The Dragon Slayer", a physical striker with real aerial prowess but also very good with the ball at his feet, still competes at the highest level, remaining an International with Algeria at 36 years of age. The star man currently boasts 101 international Caps, scoring 45 goals. As of September 2024, he is currently without a club and despite his age, will still feel he has plenty to offer in the game.

Islam Slimani's Club Statistics Appearances 415 Goals 153 Trophies 3

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and Wikipedia. Correct as of 03.08.24.