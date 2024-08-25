Key Takeaways Aston Villa's have signed some superb players over the decades, resulting in success domestically and in Europe.

Recent signings Emiliano Martinez and John McGinn helped the club qualify for the Champions League.

Historical greats like Peter Withe, Dennis Mortimer, and Peter McParland have already etched their names in Villa folklore with their achievements.

Aston Villa's recent success in qualifying for the Champions League for the 2024/25 campaign for the first time in almost four decades is a nod to the days of the past, where European nights in the midlands were a familiar sight. It was the club's intelligent transfer business which enabled such an era to materialize.

Villa supporters will be pleased to see similar spending in recent years, so much so, that Villa have broken its own record fee three times in the last two seasons, but of course, their efforts have paid off too, and Unai Emery has a fantastically talented squad to work with.

These newcomers to the first-team will look to write history of their own, in a similar fashion to the likes of Dennis Mortimer and Peter McParland who have already had their names ingrained in Villa folklore after being earmarked as new signings.

Ranking Factors

Performance (goals, assists, clean sheets)

Longevity

Achievements

Value for money

Aston Villa's greatest signings of all time - ranked Rank Name Appearances Years Active 1 Peter Withe 212 1980-1985 2 Dennis Mortimer 360 1975-1985 3 Nigel Spink 347 1977-1996 4 Peter McParland 342 1952-1962 5 Paul McGrath 291 1989-1996 6 Gareth Barry 439 1997-2009 7 Ashley Young 247 2007-2011, 2021-2023 8 Stiliyan Petrov 219 2006-2013 9 John McGinn 236 2018-Present 10 Emiliano Martinez 159 2020-Present

Correct as of 15/08/2024

10 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa career span: 2020 - Present

The only World Cup winner to wear an Aston Villa shirt, Emiliano Martinez may well be one of the greatest in the club's history for quality alone. Having been awarded several prestigious individual goalkeeper awards, the Argentine has cemented himself as one of the world's best goalkeepers and for a talent of this level to be contracted to the midlands club is a huge feat. The £20 million fee paid to Arsenal in 2020 looked a fantastic coup at the time, and it seems even better in hindsight.

A colossus between the sticks, modernized with an impressive technical base and an absolute menace on penalties, Martinez has the attributes to be any outfielder's nightmare to face. His bold strategies have often pushed the boundaries of the sport, which, in turn, has earned him some dislike among opposition fans, but this is precisely why he has grown into such a beloved figure at Aston Villa. With over 150 appearances under his belt, he is sure to be on the path towards club legend status.

Emiliano Martinez's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 159 Clean Sheets 54 Transfer Fee £20 million Achievements Yashin Trophy (2023), Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper (2022), Aston Villa Player of the Season (2020/21)

9 John McGinn

Aston Villa career span: 2018 - Present

John McGinn's arrival at Aston Villa in 2018 for a modest fee of around £2.8 million from Hibernian quickly proved to be one of the club’s most astute signings in recent history. Indeed, it was McGinn who, during his first season, netted the winner in the Championship Play-Offs final to fire his club into the top-flight. Ever since, the Scotsman has gone from strength to strength alongside the club, playing a pivotal role in its resurgence into European football.

It is his relentless work rate and tenacity in the middle of the park which has been invaluable to Aston Villa. This, in tandem with his leadership qualities and infectious enthusiasm off the pitch, have also seen him take on the role of club captain, further solidifying his status as a fan favorite. McGinn’s contributions have been immense, and he continues to be a key figure in the club’s ambitions, with over 200 appearances across all competitions and counting.

John McGinn's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 236 Goals 26 Assists 32 Transfer Fee £2.8 million Achievements Aston Villa Player of the Season (2018-19)

8 Stiliyan Petrov

Aston Villa career span: 2006–2013

After a slow initial start to life in the midlands, Stiliyan Petrov eventually grew into a prominent role within Villa’s midfield. Known for his excellent vision and a unique ability to dictate the tempo of the game, the Bulgarian international could influence a game like few others. In particular, Petrov's leadership qualities shone through, earning him the captain's armband in 2009, after which he led his team to a remarkable sixth place finish, alongside a place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup and the final of the League Cup.

Ultimately, his career at Villa was tragically cut short in 2012 due to a battle with leukemia, but his courage and resilience in the face of adversity only endeared him further to the Villa faithful as a result, and he remains one of the most respected figures in the club's history.

Stiliyan Petrov's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 219 Goals 12 Assists 16 Transfer Fee £6.5 million Achievements Aston Villa Players' Player of the Year (2009, 2012), Aston Villa Supporters' Player of the Year (2009)

7 Ashley Young

Aston Villa career span: 2007–2011 & 2021–2023

Eyebrows were raised when Aston Villa broke their record transfer fee with a £10 million package for Ashley Young in January 2007. The Englishman dispelled doubts almost immediately after scoring on his debut, then following up with consecutive stellar campaigns throughout his first four-and-a-half year stint.

Ultimately, he evolved into one of the most effective wide players in the division during this time, especially known for his pinpoint crossing and unrelenting drive. He was arguably the most important figure to the club at that too, which was evident given how the club fell from consistent top-half finishes to regular relegation fights following his first departure in 2011. Albeit, his strongest years came with European heavyweights like Manchester United and Inter Milan, but Young still holds a special place among the club's fanbase for his contributions, and he was gracefully welcomed in 2021 for the latter years of his career.

Ashley Young's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 247 Goals 38 Assists 60 Transfer Fee £9.65 million Achievements PFA Young Player of the Year (2009)

6 Gareth Barry

Aston Villa career span: 1997–2009

Gareth Barry's 12-year tenure with Aston Villa actually stemmed from a period in the youth academy, which makes him a slight anomaly on this list of greatest club signings, but the £1 million cost ensures he still qualifies.

The Hastings-born man was initially plucked from the youth setup at Brighton, who were in the Football League 3rd Division at the time. Barry was regarded as a "certain future England star" for his immense potential, though the move to Villa was subject to controversy at the time, due to the gap in stature between the clubs.

Ultimately, the Villans did not look back, as Barry developed into an ever-reliable asset in midfield, making over 400 appearances in claret and blue, including over 350 in just the Premier League. He played a crucial role in Villa's consistency in remaining in the top-flight, as well as their push for European football in the early 2000s. While he eventually moved on to Manchester City in 2009, his legacy at Aston Villa remains intact, with fans remembering him as one of the club’s most dependable servants.

Gareth Barry's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 439 Goals 52 Assists 47 Transfer Fee £1 million Achievements UEFA Intertoto Cup (2001)

5 Paul McGrath

Aston Villa career span: 1989–1996

Despite concerns over his fitness due to chronic knee issues, Paul McGrath was arguably at the peak of his career performance-wise following his arrival at Villa Park from Manchester United for just £400,000 and is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest signings. In just his first season, he helped his side to a remarkable league finish as runners-up.

A period of managerial inconsistency saw the midlands-based side in a relegation battle the following season, but McGrath's exceptional defending was crucial in maintaining their top division status. Villa eventually climbed back up the table and achieved yet another second-place finish later in the inaugural season of the Premier League. McGrath was awarded PFA Players' Player of Year title for his standout quality in this term, and he remains just one of six defenders to have recorded this feat.

Paul McGrath's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 291 Goals 8 Assists 3 Transfer Fee £425,000 Achievements English League Cup (1994, 1996), PFA Players' Player of the Year (1993), Aston Villa Player of the Season (1989/90, 1990/91, 1991/92, 1992/93)

4 Peter McParland

Aston Villa career span: 1952–1962

After joining from Dundalk in the League of Ireland, McParland went on to write history with Aston Villa, but in a particularly unique way. He was particularly well-known for a powerful strike and an aerial ability often too difficult to compete with, which in turn meant the goals rarely stopped coming for the Irish international.

Though, it was more so that the goals didn't stop, even during the most tense of moments. His emphatic brace in the 1957 FA Cup final over Manchester United was a prime example, and his goal in Villa's iconic comeback victory during the inaugural English League Cup final is another. In fact, McParland stands as the first ever player to have both scored in, and won, the FA Cup and the English League Cup. Given the silverware he had helped inscribe into Aston Villa's history, and his myriad of attacking output, McParland is among the greatest players to have ever been signed to the club.

Peter McParland's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 342 Goals 120 Assists 38 Transfer Fee £3,880 Achievements FA Cup (1957), English League Cup (1961)

3 Nigel Spink

Aston Villa career span: 1977–1996

Nigel Spink's Aston Villa career is defined by one unforgettable night in Rotterdam in 1982, but his contributions to the club extend far beyond that. Signed from Chelmsford City as a youngster in 1977, Spink initially played understudy to first-choice keeper, Jimmy Rimmer.

After five years of waiting, his chance finally came, but it just happened to be on the biggest stage possible in club football - the European Cup final. Rimmer had been injured just ten minutes into the game and Spink was subsequently thrust into the spotlight, but after producing a series of stunning saves, he helped Villa secure a historic 1-0 victory over Bayern Munich, etching his name into club folklore.

The Englishman's heroics in the final were just the beginning of a loyal career at Villa Park. Over a 19-year spell, he made well over 300 appearances for the club, becoming a dependable figure between the sticks. It was Spink's patience which inevitably launched him from backup-level to European glory and his story is nothing short of inspirational.

Nigel Spink's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 347 Clean Sheets 94 Transfer Fee £4,000 Achievements English League Cup (1994), European Cup (1982), European Super Cup (1982)

2 Dennis Mortimer

Aston Villa career span: 1975-1985

It was Aston Villa who won the race in 1975 for highly-sought midfield star, Dennis Mortimer, and the Liverpool-born man has stamped his name into the history books in more ways than one. For an entire decade, he had established himself as the heartbeat of the team's midfield, and it was during this period where Villa were at their pinnacle as one of the strongest powers in Europe.

Bearing the captain's armband, Mortimer led his generation of Aston Villa to success which has outmatched every cohort since, and every cohort prior. Winning the First Division title in 1981 to end a drought of over 70 years was the Englishman's first moment of major glory, and it remains a fantastic feat in itself, but to then guide his side to European eminence just a year later is simply unparalleled. His image holding the European Cup aloft remains one of the most iconic in the club’s history and to do it all as the leader of the crop is nothing short of an incredible accomplishment.

Dennis Mortimer's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 360 Goals 33 Assists 10 Transfer Fee £175,000 Achievements English First Division (1980/81), English League Cup (1977), European Cup (1982), European Super Cup (1982)

1 Peter Withe

Aston Villa career span: 1980–1985

Aston Villa paid £500,000 for Peter Withe, a club record outlay at the time, and he proved the fee was well worthwhile with a massive catalog of goals over his five-year spell. In particular, his 20 league goals in his first season at Villa Park earned him the award of joint-top goalscorer, and this was pivotal in the side's title victory that season.

Of course, there was one legendary goal which stands prominent above all, and it was this solitary strike which has ultimately launched his name to the top of this list.

The goal came against Bayern Munich in the 1982 European final - an emphatic finish in the second-half. As the team held on for the remainder of the match, Withe's goal eventually became the difference in a 1-0 victory, which sealed European glory for Villa. It was a memorable moment, one which Withe had gifted to supporters himself.

Peter Withe's Aston Villa statistics Appearances 212 Goals 86 Assists 8 Transfer Fee £500,000 Achievements English First Division (1980/81), European Cup (1982), European Super Cup (1982)

