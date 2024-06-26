Highlights The 1980s produced a wealth of world class players all the way through the decade.

Marco van Basten and Gary Lineker among the list thanks to a prolific 10 years at the top of their game.

Kenny Dalglish and Ian Rush join the top 10 after helping Liverpool dominate the 1980s.

In so many ways, the 1980s was a far more challenging era to be an attacking player than it is today. Pitches then weren't always of the quality we see now, goalkeepers could pick up back passes, while defenders could at times dish out cruel and viscous challenges.

Yet the 1980s had so many wonderful attacking players, from the start of the decade, with the likes of West Germany's Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, to the end with the athletic class of the Netherlands' Marco van Basten, who in this decade scored one of the most memorable goals of all time. It would be very easy to reel off 20, even 30 world-class attackers from that period, but GIVEMESPORT has been more ruthless and ranked the top 10.

10 Jurgen Klinsmann

Career Span: 1981-2003

Although Jurgen Klinsmann's finest hour would come in 1990, when West Germany won the World Cup, the German established himself as a striker of international recognition in the eighties. While at Stuttgart, he was named German player of the year in 1988, with a string of memorable performances and goals. With long-term international striker Karl-Heinz Rummenigge having retired from the national team two years prior, the country was ready for a new player to step up to the plate and Klinsmann did that. Quick and with the ability to see an opportunity early, the 1980s was the time Klinsmann cut his teeth before going on to do even greater things in the 1990s.

Jurgen Klinsmann's Career Stats Club Appearances 620 Club Goals 282 Germany Caps 108 Germany Goals 47 Honours 5

9 Careca

Career span: 1978-1999

The Brazilian striker was the second top goalscorer in the 1986 World Cup with five goals, before he moved from Sao Paulo to Napoli in 1987. He instantly gained an on-field rapport in Italy with Diego Maradona, during what was the greatest period in the Italian club's history, where he was part of a Serie A winning side and the team that won the 1989 UEFA Cup. Powerful and strong, yet graceful and elegant, Careca had presence and a predatory instinct of how to score and if he'd been fit for the 1982 World Cup there's an argument Brazil may have lifted the trophy that year.

Careca's Career Stats Club Appearances 278 Club Goals 117 Brazil Caps 60 Brazil Goals 29 Honours 6

8 Hugo Sanchez

Career span: 1976-1997

Widely regarded by some as one of Mexico's finest, maybe greatest ever player, Hugo Sanchez had a penchant for spectacular volleyed goals. Playing alongside Emilo Butragueno at Real Madrid the two combined to win a host of La Liga titles. If the ball was crossed into the box at the Bernabeu, Sanchez would be taking off and ready to perform some kind of spectacular bicycle kick. An entertainer, as well as a prolific scorer of great goals.

Hugo Sanchez's Career Stats Club Appearances 505 Club Goals 308 Mexico Caps 33 Mexico Goals 7 Honours 19

7 Emilio Butragueno

Career span: 1982-1998

Known as El Buitre (the Vulture), Emilio Butragueno was the main man for Real Madrid and Spain for much of the 1980s. During this time, Madrid dominated La Liga. Butragueno was also the mainstay of one of the most memorable performances of the decade, when he rattled in four goals in the second round of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico against a talented Denmark side.

Emilio Butragueno's Career Stats Club Appearances 517 Club Goals 182 Spain Caps 69 Spain Goals 26 Honours 14

6 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge

Career span: 1974-1989

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's career began in the early 1970s at Bayern Munich. By 1980, he was West Germany's main striker, it was the year he led his country to winning Euro '80. Further international adventures followed, with Rummenigge led West Germany to consecutive World Cup Finals in 1982 and 1986, games they would lose to Italy and Argentina respectively. Although known as a striker, the German wide or as a second striker. Brave, he scored many great goals during a long and illustrious career.

Karl-Heinz Rummenigge's Career Stats Club Appearances 585 Club Goals 294 West Germany Caps 95 West Germany Goals 45 Honours 9

5 Kenny Dalglish

Career span: 1969-1990

Kenny Dalglish holds a special place in the hearts of Liverpool fans, with the Scot being widely considered the club's greatest ever player. Armed with no shortage of vision and an uncanny ability to be in the right place at the right time, Dalglish was composed on the ball, especially when the goal was in his sights, Dalglish did what no other did on this list, when in 1986 he became Liverpool player-manager, leading the club to their first ever league and cup double. The man's name will forever be synonymous with goals and success at Anfield.

Kenny Dalglish's Career Stats Club Appearances 538 Club Goals 179 Scotland Caps 102 Scotland Goals 30 Honours 27

4 Ian Rush

Career span: 1978-2000

When Ian Rush moved to Liverpool from Chester at the start of the 1980s, few would have believed the huge impact he would go onto have at Anfield for the 16 years that followed. Nearly 30 years after his last game for the club he is still regarded as one of the best players Liverpool have ever had. His move to Juventus in 1987 wasn't as successful as Rush would have liked, and he was mocked for being quoted that playing in Italy was like playing in a foreign country, but his return to Liverpool quickly resulted in plenty more goals and trophies.

Ian Rush's Career Stats Club Appearances 777 Club Goals 359 Wales Caps 73 Wales Goals 28 Honours 15

3 Gary Lineker

Career span: 1978-1994

Gary Lineker enjoyed a meteoric rise in the 1980s. Up until 1984, he'd not represented England at any level, but within two years he'd won the Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, with six goals. In the space of just over a year between 1985 and 1986, he moved from his local club Leicester City to Barcelona via Everton, capping his first season at the Nou Camp with a hat trick in El Clasico against Real Madrid. England relied on the striker for the rest of the decade. Much is made of the fact that Lineker was never booked or sent off in his career, that in doing so he was the quintessential nice guy, but the truth is Lineker was ruthless and wasn't prepared to waste his time arguing or fouling the opposition if it detracted from a chance to score another goal.

Gary Lineker's Career Stats Club Appearances 456 Club Goals 233 England Caps 80 England Goals 48 Honours 4

2 Paolo Rossi

Career Span: 1973-1987

Paolo Rossi came to life during the 1982 World Cup, in which he scored a memorable hat trick against one of the all-time great Brazilian sides, before scoring in the 3-1 final victory against West Germany. This was a truly incredible comeback from the Italian, who had been banned for two years for his supposed involvement in a betting scandal in 1980. Rossi always claimed his innocence, but found himself getting back into the game mere months before the World Cup Finals, in which he would finish top scorer, with six goals, a performance that saw him named as Ballon d'Or winner, making him not only an Italian legend, but an all-time great.

Paolo Rossi's Career Stats Club Appearances 340 Club Goals 134 Italy Caps 88 Italy Goals 20 Honours 8

1 Marco van Basten

Career span: 1981-1995

Looking back, it's incredible, as well as tragic, that by 1993, aged only 28, Marco van Basten's career was all but over due to an ankle injury. He'd done so much by then as an attacking force by then for Ajax, AC Milan and the Dutch national side, he'd already seared his name into the country's consciousness. Standing six foot two and blessed with strength, as well as an almost balletic type of movement, van Basten scored every imaginable goal while at Ajax, including the strike that bought European silverware back to Amsterdam, with the only goal of the 1987 European Cup Winners' Cup Final against Lokomotive Leipzig.

This was the year he moved to AC Milan and won the Serie A title, followed by the European Cup, in a final he scored two goals in. It's quite impossible to talk about van Basten without referencing Euro 88. In the semi-final against their West German hosts, who'd they lost the 1974 World Cup Final to 14 years earlier, van Basten scored the winner two minutes from time. His goal in the final against the Soviet Union is often described as the best volley of all time. At his best, van Basten was unstoppable.

Marco van Basten's Career Stats Club Appearances 373 Club Goals 277 Netherlands Caps 58 Netherlands Goals 24 Honours 20

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt.