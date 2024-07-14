Highlights The 1990s was a golden era for forwards, with the likes of Ronaldo Nazario and Romario leading the way for Brazil.

Blackburn and Newcastle forward Alan Shearer features in the list after winning the Premier League.

Manchester United star Eric Cantona also included after leaving his mark on the decades.

The 1990s was an immensely transformative period for football. The final decade of the 20th century laid the foundation for the modern game's commercial and competitive nature, solidifying football's status as the world's most popular sport, perceptible through the advent of the Premier League in 1992, which was synchronised by UEFA's own advances toward change through the inception of the Champions League.

Yet, during an era marked by sweeping reforms and constant shifts, some things in football maintained their status quo. Clubs like AC Milan, under Arrigo Sacchi, and Manchester United, under Sir Alex Ferguson, dominated their respective leagues, Germany, Brazil, and France added stars to their constellation of international legacies via further World Cup glory, while strikers persisted as the most valuable assets in many great sides, providing viewers with first-rate spectacles in a period defined by the entertainment industry.

Reflecting on this high-octane time frame, there are many captivating attacking footballers to eulogize, making it a challenge to pick just 10. However, GIVEMESPORT has done the backbreaking work to ensure the final list is as accurate as can be.

10 Eric Cantona

Career span: 1983 - 1997

If this was a list that took note of players who defined the 90s and took full advantage of its emphasis on showbiz, then there's definitely a case for Eric Cantona topping it. He brought swagger and a wild energy to the English game when he arrived in 1992 and, after a short spell with Leeds United, went on to achieve legendary status at Manchester United.

The Frenchman was Sir Alex Ferguson's key to igniting a lasting reign of terror with the Red Devils as the two would go on to win five Premier League titles together, alongside two FA Cup triumphs. In essence, Cantona completely turned the club on its head with his arrival in Manchester, but his maverick personality often got in his way of having a durable playing career himself, with his pantomime villain antics seeing him retire at 30-year-old without benefitting from France's impending 1998 success. Fittingly, though, you can now find him channeling his colourful character in a more suitable environment as he pursued a post-football career in singing and acting.

Eric Cantona's Career Stats Appearances 422 Goals 160 Assists 69 Honours Premier League (x5), FA Cup (x2), Ligue 1 (x2)

9 Hristo Stoichkov

Career span: 1981 - 2003

The capture of Bulgarian international Hristo Stoichkov was a testament to Johan Cruyff’s alchemy during his tenure as Barcelona manager in the 1990s. While others sought to mould their ideal ‘dream team’ through prudent personalities and the correct symmetry of well-behaved footballers, bringing the 1989/90 European Golden Boot winner into his squad was like adding a grenade into the mix - but what a successful signing it turned out to be.

After the iron curtain fell in 1989, the rest of Europe was greeted with a surfeit of indomitable talent that plied their trade away from the limelight in the Eastern Block countries, and it was Stoichkov who quickly emerged as the cream of the crop. He was the crown jewel in Catalonia, helping Barcelona's 'dream team' to win four La Liga titles in a row between 1991 and 1994, and helped add a European Cup to a sparkling trophy cabinet with their final victory over Sampdoria. On the world stage, the hot-tempered left-footer continued to dazzle, winning the 1994 World Cup golden boot to help Bulgaria reach the semi-finals, which helped him attain the Ballon d'Or in the same year.

Hristo Stoichkov's Career Stats Appearances 426 Goals 180 Assists 46 Honours Ballon d'Or, Champions League, La Liga (x5)

8 Jean-Pierre Papin

Career span: 1981 - 2004

One of France's greatest ever players, 1991 Ballon d'Or winner Jean-Pierre Papin won two Ligue 1 titles, two Scudetti and reached two Champions League finals by 1994. Having been on the losing side with Marseille in 1992, Papin – who bagged 94 goals in the first three seasons of the 90s alone – became a European champion with AC Milan two years later.

During his career, the term 'Papinade' was used to describe powerful volleys from difficult angles, which paid homage to Papin's unparalleled talent of scoring bags of goals for club and country, no matter how difficult the delivery into him was to control. 'The Lion of Boulogne''s acrobatic performances played a leading role in Marseille's galacticos period, and brought the X-factor when it came to making weekend television all that mroe exciting in the 90s.

Jean-Pierre Papin's Career Stats Appearances 504 Goals 286 Assists 20 Honours Serie A (x2), Ligue 1 (x4), Ballon d'Or, Champions League, UEFA Cup

7 Alan Shearer

Career span: 1988 - 2006

For his goal tally alone, Alan Shearer deserved more trophies than he got throughout his career. However, such is how extraordinary that aforementioned record is, the fact he gets so high up in GIVEMESPORT's ranking without the continental pedigree of others in the decade serves as a testament to the former Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, and Newcastle striker in itself.

Across four seasons - one of which culminated with the capture of the Premier League title—England’s best-loved No. 9 made heavy waves with 130 goals in 171 appearances; on the international side of things, he scored 28 in 56 appearances between 1992 and 1999. His overall record of 260 goals in 440 Premier League games makes him the top division's all-time top goalscorer, and if it wasn't for a certain hand by a certain Argentine anti-hero, he could have made it further up in the rankings for being the one to finally bring football home.

Alan Shearer's Career Stats Appearances 701 Goals 360 Assists 93 Honours Premier League

6 Raul

Career span: 1994 - 2015

Scrawl through the history books, and you'll find it very difficult to spot Raul in any other rankings of this nature. But when you add goals, trophies, and his overall impact on the best football club there has ever been into the equation, it doesn't make sense as to why this could be.

A lethal, left-footed striker who could play all across the forward line and had a penchant for stunning chipped goals, Raul spent 16 years with Real Madrid, becoming Los Blancos' all-time record appearance-maker with 741 outings, while his tally of 323 goals was only recently beaten by Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo. His prolificacy enabled the Madridistas to capture six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues during his time there.

Raul's Career Stats Appearances 915 Goals 383 Assists 155 Honours Champions League (x3), La Liga (x6), Spanish Player of the Year (x5)

5 Gabriel Batistuta

Career span: 1988 - 2004

In the 90s, Italian football ruled the world. During the decade, which brought Channel 4's Football Italia to English television screens, Serie A clubs owned 13 European trophies, six world-record transfers and six Ballon d'Or winners, and it was Gabriel Batistuta who was the league's biggest foreign star of its heyday.

A Fiorentina legend, 'Batigol' (An amalgamation of his name and the Italian word for goal) racked up 203 goals for La Viola between 1991 and 2000, finishing as leading scorer in the Italian top flight with 26 goals in 1994/95. Equally as phenomenal for his country, he struck 56 times in 78 international caps, propelling Argentina to victory at the Copa America in 1991 and 1993, and scoring six goals at the 1998 World Cup, in which he missed out on the Golden Boot to Davor Suker.

Gabriel Batistuta's Career Stats Appearances 448 Goals 245 Assists 27 Honours Copa America (x2), Serie A

4 Marco van Basten

Career span: 1981 - 1995

Playing one half of his career with Ajax, and the other with AC Milan, Marco Van Basten enjoyed a glittering career, although it was brought to an ill-fated end at just 28-years-old (retiring at 31 but not having played for three years during recovery) following a devastating ankle injury. Nevertheless, he still managed to hit the back of the net 277 times with an additional 82 assists in his club career, leaving him not far shy of a goal contribution per game on average.

Related 10 Greatest European Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, and Eusebio all rank among the best forwards Europe has ever produced.

As a result of this exceptional goal-getting instincts, Van Basten is in elite company of just four other players to have won the Ballon d'Or on three occasions. With the Netherlands, the 'Swan Of Utrech't' - named for his elegance and intelligent attacking play and penchant for scoring acrobatic goals - was pivotal to his nation's 1988 European Championships triumph, and this was something he clearly brought with him into the next decade.

Marco Van Basten's Career Stats Appearances 437 Goals 304 Assists 86 Honours Ballon d'Or (x3), The Best Men's FIFA Player, European Championship, Champions League (x2)

3 Roberto Baggio

Career span: 1982 - 2004

Affectionately known as "Il Divino Codino" (The Divine Ponytail) for his famous ponytail, Roberto Baggio is highly regarded as not only one of the greatest attackers of the 90s, but also as arguably the best product of the boot-shaped peninsula of Italy. Sure, 90s Serie A featured the likes of Paolo Maldini, Francesco Totti, George Weah, and Gianluca Vialli, but nobody quite lit up the world quite like Baggio - the king of Calcio.

His playing style demanded undivided attention, with quick turns and unparalleled dribbling magic paramount to a skillset that dazzled the sport on national and international stages. Unfortunately, he will always have the burden of missing the decisive penalty in the 1990 World Cup final hanging over him, but it shouldn't take away from the fact there has never been a player like Baggio before or since his playing career.

Roberto Baggio's Career Stats Appearances 604 Goals 277 Assists 152 Honours Serie A (x2), Ballon d'Or, The Best Men's FIFA Player, UEFA Cup

2 Romario

Career span: 1985 - 2008

Romario was the archetypal poacher of the 90s, spending large portions of games hardly involved, only to pop up and deliver brilliant goals as soon as a chance fell to him. For Brazil alone, he bagged 55 goals in 71 games, and in some ways, that's enough on its own for him to feature in this list, having helped solidify his nation's legacy as the greatest football country on the planet by being a prominent component of two Copa America triumphs and the 1994 World Cup high point.

Related 10 Greatest Brazilian Forwards in Football History [Ranked] From Ronaldo Nazario to Rivaldo, Brazil's conveyor belt of attacking talent is simply unrivalled in the world of football.

Whilst he's remembered by many for his days in Catalunya, where he won a La Liga title and finished as a Champions League runner up in 1994, it was in fact at PSV that avid football fans saw the best of Romario at club level. He scored 128 goals in 148 games for the Dutch giants. Leading the Dutch side to three Eredivisie titles in his five seasons with the club, Romario is one of the greatest players to have appeared in the top flight in the Netherlands.

Romario's Career Stats Appearances 886 Goals 690 Assists 36 Honours World Cup, Ballon d'Or (x2), FIFA World Player of the Year, Copa America (x2)

1 Ronaldo

Career span: 1993 - 2011

Before Cristiano, there was simply just 'Ronaldo'. And although a lot of his unbelievable talent was built from the inspiration he got from his predecessor, Romario, perhaps the best weapon in the Rio de Janeiro striker's artillery was the fact he could find enlightenment from various sources, mould them together, and then become a better version of those who came before him. As a result, O Fenomeno ('The Phenomenon') is highly regarded as the most complete forward in the beautiful game's history.

At the peak of his powers, the two-time Ballon d’Or winner was virtually unplayable, and his ability to shake up the entire back line with one quick turn translated into an astonishing goal tally. In the seven years of the 1990s that the Brazilian was active (1993-1999), he scored 197 goals in 236 games and would very likely have got more were it not for a few injuries.

Taking this astounding tally into account, it would obviously be tough to imagine anything in his career eclipsed it. However, two World Cups, three Best Men's FIFA Player awards, and two Copa America's proves that notion wrong... remarkably.