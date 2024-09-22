Key Takeaways Success in the 21st-century's heavyweight division relies on speed and technique just as much as size and raw power.

Daniel Dubois' recent form sees him crack the top 10.

Oleksandr Usyk ranks highly despite only having six heavyweight bouts to his name.

Few events in global sport have the ability to captivate an audience like a world heavyweight title fight in boxing. Over the years, the likes of Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson and George Foreman proved themselves at various times to be the number one man in the sport's most high-profile division.

However, the sweet science is ever-evolving, and the 21st century has given rise to a new breed of heavyweight. Size and raw power - while still desirable assets - are no longer the ruling factors in the weight class.

In the modern era, speed and technique have proved just as crucial to the division's top stars. Below, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the 10 best heavyweights of the 21st century.

Ranking factors include:

Overall record (in the 21st century)

Titles held (since 2000)

Ability in the ring

10 Greatest heavyweights of the 21st century Rank Name Professional Record 1 Wladimir Klitschko 64-5 (53 KOs) 2 Oleksandr Usyk 22-0 (14 KOs) 3. Tyson Fury 34-1-1 (24 KOs) 4. Vitali Klitschko 45-2 (41 KOs) 5. Deontay Wilder 43-4-1 (42 KOs) 6. Lennox Lewis 41-2-1 (32 KOs) 7. Anthony Joshua 28-4 (25 KOs) 8. Daniel Dubois 22-2 (21 KOs) 9. Chris Byrd 41-5-1 (22 KOs) 10. Joseph Parker 35-3 (23 KOs)

10 Joseph Parker

Professional record: 35-3 (23 KOs)

Former WBO Heavyweight Champion Parker struggled for form for quite some time after losing his title to Anthony Joshua on points in 2018. However, since falling to defeat at the hands of Joe Joyce in September 2022, the New Zealander has reeled off five consecutive wins to put himself right back in contention for world honours.

His recent wins over Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder are as good as any on his record. The 32-year-old has only ever lost to world-ranked competition and should receive another shot at the division's top prize within the next 12 months, assuming he can keep winning.

9 Chris Byrd

Professional record: 41-5-1 (22 KOs)

Byrd scored one of the biggest upsets of the new century when he defeated Vitali Klitschko on short notice in April 2000 to win the WBO Heavyweight Championship - inflicting the first loss of the Ukrainian's career.

The American would lose that title in his very next fight to Vitali's brother, Wladimir. To his credit, though, Byrd then went nine bouts without suffering a single defeat. Among that streak of success was a triumph over Evander Holyfield to secure the IBF Heavyweight Championship. He went on to defend that crown on four occasions, before dropping the gold to Wladimir Klitschko in a 2006 rematch between the pair.

8 Daniel Dubois

Professional record: 22-2 (21 KOs)

Dubois' remarkable run since being knocked out by Oleksandr Usyk last August has seen him gatecrash the upper tier of the heavyweight division. After failing to relieve the Ukrainian of his world titles, Dynamite has knocked out a trio of top contenders and become the IBF Heavyweight Champion.

The 27-year-old outlasted Jarrell Miller in December, before upsetting Filip Hrgovic over the summer and finally blasting out Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in front of 98,000 fans to announce himself as one of the top names in the weight class today. Dubois will need to improve even more if he is to take up the mantle of the best heavyweight on the planet, but he still has time on his side to make that leap in class.

7 Anthony Joshua

Professional record: 28-4 (25 KOs)

Following his devastating loss to Dubois, Joshua's dreams of winning the world heavyweight title for a third time lie in tatters. The defeat means that 'AJ' has now lost four of his last 10 fights. However, his recent downturn in fortunes should not take away from his earlier career success.

The Watford-born man won every one of his first 20 fights by stoppage, lifting two versions of the world heavyweight title in the process. Among his biggest victories during that run was a win over an ageing Wladimir Klitschko.

Joshua's undefeated campaign was ended in emphatic fashion by Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019. Prior to his loss to Dubois, he also dropped a pair of decisions to the undefeated Oleksandr Usyk. The Matchroom slugger has insisted that he intends to fight on, but his best days are now likely behind him.

6 Lennox Lewis

Professional record: 41-2-1 (32 KOs)

If this list took into account form in the late 1990s, Lewis would - at very least - be competing for top spot. However, the Brit's resume after the turn of the century wasn't quite as impressive as his earlier work.

He entered the year 2000 as the unified heavyweight champion, having defeated Evander Holyfield just weeks earlier to add the IBF and WBA titles to his WBC crown. A trio of routine defences followed, before he badly underestimated how long it would take him to acclimatise to the time difference in South Africa for his April 2001 meeting with Hasim Rahman.

The American ruthlessly exposed Lewis' lack of preparation as he finished him inside five rounds. Lennox would have his revenge in a rematch before the end of the year, though, and set his sights on a long-awaited showdown with Mike Tyson the following summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lennox Lewis beat every man he ever faced in a professional boxing ring, avenging his defeats to Hasim Rahman and Oliver McCall in rematches.

'Iron Mike' was well past his best when Lewis' knocked him out in June 2002, which took some of the shine from what could have been a career-defining win under different circumstances. Lennox hung up his gloves after controversially defeating Vitali Klitschko via TKO due to cuts in June 2003.

5 Deontay Wilder

Professional record: 43-4-1 (42 KOs)

One of the hardest punchers in heavyweight boxing history, 'The Bronze Bomber' reigned as WBC Heavyweight Champion for more than five years between 2015 and 2020. Wilder racked up 10 defences of his crown before falling apart in dramatic style in his February 2020 rematch with Tyson Fury.

That reverse was the start of a run that would see the American lose four out of his last five fights. His record of 42 knockouts in 43 wins shows that he has been one of the most entertaining fighters of the modern era. Despite his recent setbacks, Wilder's fearsome reputation will live on in legend for generations to come.

4 Vitali Klitschko

Professional record: 45-2 (41 KOs)

Aside from his April 2000 defeat to Chris Byrd that was mentioned above, very few opponents managed to trouble Vitali. He was even leading Lennox Lewis on the scorecards before the referee controversially decided to call a halt to the contest thanks to a gruesome cut above Klitschko's left eye, leading to his second career loss.

Vitali largely misses out on the top three due to a lack of real competition on his record. Rarely leaving the comfort of his adopted base of Germany, the older Klitschko brother marched through most of his foes, typically stopping them inside the distance.

Even a break from the ring of nearly four years to pursue political ambitions did little to disrupt Vitali's rhythm. He was a dominant champion while holding the WBC's version of the heavyweight crown, but was never able to unify the division as his brother, Wladimir usually held the other titles in the weight class.

3 Tyson Fury

Professional record: 34-1-1 (24 KOs)

Hardly ever troubled in the first 35 fights of his career, Fury's undefeated streak finally ground to a halt when he met the brilliant Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk in May. Even then, 'The Gypsy King' only fell to a loss by split decision.

A former two-time world heavyweight champion, the Morecambe man first got his hands on global honours when he ventured to Germany to upset Wladimir Klitschko on foreign soil. However, he never defended that gold due to a combination of disciplinary problems and mental health issues.

During his time away from the ring, Fury ballooned to 330lbs. It seemed unlikely he would ever return to action. With the help of his coach at the time, Ben Davison, Fury somehow fought his way back to fitness and ultimately defeated Deontay Wilder to regain the WBC Heavyweight Championship in February 2020.

Fury needs to complete another redemption mission when he faces off with Usyk again in December. It would take a brave individual to write him off completely ahead of that bout.

2 Oleksandr Usyk

Professional record: 22-0 (14 KOs)

Arguably the most talented pure boxer on this list, Usyk's footwork and timing are simply sublime. After conquering the cruiserweight division, where he reigned as an undisputed world champion, the Ukrainian made the step-up to heavyweight. So far, he's made the transition look easy.

Usyk had fought just twice as a heavyweight when he challenged Anthony Joshua for the world championship, but 'The Cat' was far too good for the Londoner as he sauntered to a unanimous decision win. The 37-year-old repeated the dose in a rematch with Joshua, before stopping Daniel Dubois in Poland last August.

Those victories led to a showdown with Fury and undisputed glory at heavyweight. Given how well he has performed, it's hard to believe that he's only fought in the weight class six times. With more experience under his belt, he might well have topped this list.

1 Wladimir Klitschko

Professional record: 64-5 (53 KOs)

With more than half of his career taking place after the turn of the century (including all of his world title wins), Wladimir Klitschko gets the nod as the greatest heavyweight of the 21st century. Between October 2004 and April 2015, he racked up 22 victories in a row, unifying three of the four major world heavyweight titles in the process.

While his chin was suspect at times, Klitschko's strengths vastly outweighed his weaknesses. Known for his spear-like jab and fearsome punch power, Wladimir was a ferocious opponent for all who challenged him at his peak.

Two of his five career defeats came at the hands of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua in his final career bouts. Even at that time, Wladimir was a dangerous operator. In what would turn out to be his final professional outing, Klitschko dumped 'AJ' on the canvas at Wembley Stadium with a stiff right hand, but went on to lose the contest. Klitschko announced his retirement in August 2017 and was inducted into the International Boxing Hall Of Fame in 2021.