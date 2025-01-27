Summary The 2000s saw a number of incredible British players leading their team to success.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard earned top three Ballon d'Or rankings, while Michael Owen won the award.

Welsh icons Gary Speed and Ryan Giggs also feature in Britain's top 10 players of the decade.

The influx of money from recent television deals in the Premier League has made it increasingly common to see foreign stars gracing English pitches. This trend has also extended to other British leagues, with players from the J-League achieving great success at Celtic.

However, before this era of globalisation, it was far more typical for the best British talent to lead the top clubs on the islands to success. This was especially true during the 2000s, a period that coincided with the much-discussed 'Golden Generation' of English football - a group whose talent promised much but never quite delivered on the international stage.

The 2000s produced some truly outstanding players from across the United Kingdom, and these 10 stand out as the best of the bunch during that decade.

10 Gary Speed

2000s teams: Newcastle, Bolton, Sheffield United, Wales

While Gary Speed's peak undoubtedly came in the 1990s, his time at Newcastle and Bolton in the 2000s continued to showcase his natural ability and allowed him to just sneak into the top 10. In terms of accolades from this period, he would be far behind the likes of Rio Ferdinand and Jamie Carragher, who ultimately miss out, but Speed's overall ability was so exceptional that his legacy plays a significant part in his inclusion.

A First Division winner with Leeds as far back as 1992, the Welshman was criminally underrated for much of his career, which has been celebrated far more (and deservedly so) in the wake of his tragic passing in 2011.

9 Michael Owen

2000s teams: Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United, England

When Michael Owen burst onto the scene at the 1998 World Cup, he looked set to become one of the game’s all-time greats. His blistering pace and clinical finishing suggested a future filled with success. Unfortunately, a series of injuries throughout his career, particularly in the latter half of the 2000s, prevented him from reaching his full potential, and his time at Real Madrid never lived up to the expectations many had.

Had it not been for those setbacks, Owen would likely rank much higher on this list. Following his dazzling performances in '98 and his prolific run at Liverpool, Owen claimed the Ballon d'Or in 2001, beating a star-studded field in the process. That triumph came after a remarkable treble-winning season, where he netted 24 goals. At his peak, Owen was one of the most deadly and natural goalscorers of his generation.

8 Ashley Cole

2000s teams: Arsenal, Chelsea, England

Full-backs often don’t get the recognition they deserve, but Ashley Cole stands out as one of the finest English players ever to play the game. While his goal contributions might not match the attacking numbers we associate with modern full-backs, defensively, few could rival the quality of the former Arsenal and Chelsea star.

At his peak, Cole's athleticism, tactical awareness, and impeccable timing in the tackle made him almost unbeatable. His ability to shut down wingers was legendary, with perhaps the most memorable example being his battle with Cristiano Ronaldo in the iconic Euro 2004 clash between England and Portugal.

7 David Beckham

2000s teams: Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, England

David Beckham is a name that needs little introduction. While his global fame was built on more than just his status away from the game, it was his undeniable talent on the pitch that truly cemented his legacy. One of the most gifted passers in football history, Beckham's free-kicks were legendary, and his ability to inspire his team with fiery, passionate performances made him a true game-changer.

His time at Manchester United was marked by tremendous success, though it ended on a sour note after a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. Nonetheless, Beckham went on to achieve even more at Real Madrid, showcasing his class and quality as part of the star-studded Galacticos squad of the 2000s.

6 Paul Scholes

2000s teams: Manchester United, England

Widely regarded by his peers as one of the most technically gifted players to ever grace the pitch, Paul Scholes had the ability to do things with a football that few could even imagine. Whether it was thunderous long-range strikes, a silky first touch, pinpoint vision, or surging runs into the box, Scholes epitomised the role of the ultimate number eight.

While his international career never quite matched the legendary heights he reached at club level, Scholes made the conscious decision to retire from England duty early in order to prolong his Manchester United career. That decision proved to be wise, as he remained the heartbeat of United’s midfield throughout their most successful and dominant years, getting better throughout the decade as he transitioned into more of a deep-lying playmaker.

5 John Terry

2000s teams: Chelsea, England

John Terry is unquestionably one of the greatest defenders in football history. A committed centre-back who always gave his all, Terry consistently put his body on the line for both club and country. A true winner, the former Chelsea captain led his team to plenty of glory throughout the decade, including three Premier League titles and multiple other domestic cups. He would also lift the Champions League a couple of years into the 2010s.

While that doesn't play a role in this ranking, it is just a further example of his greatness. This is also cemented by the fact that between 2005-2009 he was ever present in the FIFPRO Men's Team of the Year.

4 Frank Lampard

2000s teams: West Ham, Chelsea, England

Few Premier League midfielders can match the attacking returns Frank Lampard produced over his career. While others excelled at finding space on the edge of the box, Lampard was unparalleled in this regard. Whether it was a long-range strike or a perfectly timed run into the box, he consistently delivered when it mattered most. His knack for scoring from midfield, coupled with his ability to read the game, made him a constant threat in the final third.

The midfielder was detested at West Ham United, with fans believing he had earned his place in the team solely because of his father's history with the club. However, by the end of the decade, he had plenty of accolades and even finished runner-up in the Ballon d'Or.

Related 10 Greatest Attacking Midfielders in Premier League History This article ranks and analyses the 10 greatest attacking midfielders in Premier League history, featuring iconic players from across the decades.

3 Ryan Giggs

2000s teams: Manchester United, Wales

Ryan Giggs is the most decorated player in Premier League history, having won the title an impressive 13 times during his illustrious career at Manchester United. A genuine one-club legend, the Welsh winger set countless records with the Red Devils over a remarkable 24-year tenure.

Giggs' longevity is legendary, with the record for most consecutive Premier League seasons scoring (21) standing as a testament to his exceptional career. While international success with Wales may have eluded him, his contributions at club level, particularly in domestic competitions, is why he is so revered and ranks so highly on this list.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Gareth Barry and James Milner have played more Premier League games than Ryan Giggs (632).

2 Steven Gerrard

2000s teams: Liverpool, England

Steven Gerrard was the player who ultimately stepped into Paul Scholes' role for the England national team, delivering numerous standout performances over the years. However, he was also part of a long-standing puzzle for England managers, as no one could seem to get the best out of both him and Frank Lampard together in the same midfield.

At the club level, however, Gerrard's legacy is firmly cemented. A true one-club man, he became a Liverpool legend, guiding the club through various phases of success. The pinnacle of his career came with that unforgettable Champions League victory in Istanbul in 2005, slap bang in the middle of the decade, a moment that will forever define his Anfield legacy and helped him claim a top three finish in that year's Ballon d'Or.

1 Wayne Rooney

2000s teams: Everton, Manchester United, England

Although he never won an individual accolade to officially crown him the best in the world, there was a time when an 18-year-old Wayne Rooney was widely regarded as one of the most talented players on the planet. Fearless, physical, and clinical, the young Evertonian seemed destined for greatness.

Though he never quite reached the individual heights many expected, prioritising team success over personal glory, it was in the 2000s that Rooney truly hit his peak. His 2009/2010 season was particularly prolific in front of goal, and during this period, he played an instrumental role in securing numerous league titles and a Champions League winner’s medal, achievements for which he was absolutely crucial.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 27/01/2025.