Former Liverpool defender Rigobert Song is among the 10 best players to have represented the 'Indomitable Lions'.

Samuel Eto'o is ranked as the greatest Cameroonian player the world has seen due to his wonderful goalscoring prowess and achievements at club level.

Over the years, Cameroon have asserted themselves as one of Africa's giants with an immense football heritage. Second only to Egypt's seven, the 'Indomitable Lions' have proudly roared to victory in five Africa Cup of Nations. They've also left undoubtable attack marks on the global stage, featuring at the World Cup eight times as well as achieving Olympic gold.

In the showpiece global competition, Cameroon were responsible for one of the most unlikely and poignant results in World Cup history, when they beat reigning champions Argentina 1-0 at Italia 90 to reach a near-fabled quarter-final. Ed Dove of Goal said:

"While the Indomitable Lions' brutality in that contest cannot be ignored, the seismic impact of the victory, as sub-Saharan Africa proved they could compete with the world's finest, cannot be underestimated."

The development of the individual player has, of course, been parallel to national team success. Waves of talented players have left the West African nation to light up leagues all over the world, claw their way to the upper reaches of the sport, and often pierce the bubble of the footballing elite. Below are the ten greatest Cameroon players in football history.

10 Jean Manga-Onguene

Career Span: 1966-1982

Unfortunate to miss out on Cameroon’s first great international team, Jean Manga-Onguene was a superb striker. He was CAF's Footballer of the Year in 1980, and despite his talents that earned him a reputation on the continent, he never left Canon Yaounde.

A loyal devotee, he was a big part of their success at the time, as in a 16-year period, the club won three African Champions Leagues and six league titles. In 2006, he was recognised by CAF as one of the best 200 African football players of the last 50 years.

Jean Manga-Onguene's International Career Cameroon Caps 13 Cameroon Goals 4 Cameroon Clean Sheets N/A

9 Rigobert Song

Career Span: 1994-2010

Uncle to midfielder Alex Song, it’s fair to say Rigobert paved an intriguing pathway into the international football scene. Although a commanding leader, as well as Premier League experience with Liverpool, the physical defender’s club career was perhaps a little underwhelming. That said, Song truly made up for it by leaving his stamp on the World Cup.

Perhaps literally. No African has played at more World Cups than Song’s four. Additionally, only one player, Zinedine Zidane, matches his record of being sent off in two. He won two Nations Cups, and shone particularly brightly in the victorious 2002 edition. Song holds the record number of caps for his country with 137.

Rigobert Song's International Career Cameroon Caps 137 Cameroon Goals 4 Cameroon Assists 2

8 Joseph-Antoine Bell

Career Span: 1975-1994

The International Federation of Football History and Statistics elected Bell as the "African Goalkeeper of the Century". This was mainly due to his exploits darting out of goal to close down strikers, which enabled his team to play on the front foot with a high defensive line without stress.

He was twice African Footballer of the Year and won the Nations Cup on two occasions in the 80s halcyon era. He enjoyed a 20-year career, where he eventually played for several top-level clubs, including Marseille, Bordeaux and Saint-Étienne after formative spells in Cameroon, Egypt and Ivory Coast. For the Indomitable Lions, he was often second-string to the great Thomas N'Kono, yet still looked back fondly at CAF and Olympic appearances.

Joseph-Antione Bell's International Career Cameroon Caps 50 Cameroon Goals 1 Cameroon Clean Sheets 9

7 Patrick Mboma

Career Span: 1992-2005

An excellent prelude to the exploits of Samuel Eto’o, Patrick Mboma was Cameroon’s mercurial talent for several years. He was the top scorer at the Nations Cup twice and won an Olympic gold medal. Although his club career wasn’t as notable for silverware, he still scored 109 goals in 261 games. In 2000, he was named African Footballer of the Year for his efforts, with the icing on the cake being a memorable overhead kick against France that year.

During his career, he was a nomadic journeyman - playing for Chateauroux, Paris Saint-Germain, and Metz in France, Gamba Osaka in Japan, before stints in Italy with Cagliari and Parma reaped a move to England with Sunderland (where he scored once against Tottenham Hotspur). His career wound down with Al-Ittihad before a return to Japan with Tokyo Verdy and Vissel Kobe before his retirement in 2005.

Patrick Mboma's International Career Cameroon Caps 57 Cameroon Goals 33 Cameroon Assists N/A

6 Theophile Abega

Career Span: 1974-1987

Aptly nicknamed ‘Doctor’ due to his cerebral and logical approach to football, the IFFHS named the midfielder Africa’s sixth-best player during the 20th Century. Yet another vital part of Cameroon’s excellent 1980s, Abega captained the side to their first African Nations Cup victory in 1984 with a 3-1 win over Nigeria, where he scored a goal in the final and was subsequently voted Player of the Tournament. Following a collision with Zambian goalkeeper Efford Chabala at the 1986 AFCON, Abega retired the year after and missed out on the glory of 88’s second title.

At club level, for Canon Yaounde, he won the 1978 and 1980 editions of the African Cup of Champions Clubs, along with 1979’s African Cup Winners' Cup. He also played his part in four league championships and five Cameroonian Cups. Later in his career, he moved to France with Toulouse before finishing in Switzerland with Vevey.

Theophile Abega's International Career Cameroon Caps 37 Cameroon Goals 6 Cameroon Assists N/A

5 Lauren

Career Span: 1995-2010

Right-back Lauren’s international career never really came to fruition. Regardless, he was still a part of the Golden Generation that won two AFCON titles (one of which he was in the team of the tournament) and an Olympic gold at the turn of the century.

With the mere 24-capped Cameroonian, it’s his club career that ranks him so highly. For Arsenal, he won two Premier League crowns - one of which was for the invincible season of 2003/04. Additionally, he also won three FA Cups and added a fourth when he featured in Portsmouth’s cult win in 2009. Other teams on his esteemed CV include Levante and Mallorca. With the latter, he won the Cope de Espana in 1998, one of their six club honours.

Lauren's International Career Cameroon Caps 24 Cameroon Goals 1 Cameroon Assists N/A

4 Geremi

Career Span: 1995-2011

Another of a superb generation of Cameroonian footballers, the tireless Geremi won two African titles and the Olympic gold medal with Cameroon. Then, after career moves took him from Paraguay to Turkey, he went on to win two Champions League trophies and the Spanish title with Real Madrid. Vicente del Bosque described Geremi fondly:

"Geremi and McManaman were the true leaders. (...) They were the most important guys, they never complained about anything, they always transmitted positive things, they were humble, they didn't get angry. (...) When they sat in the table, the others knew that they were in charge."

After that, an impressive FIFA Confederations Cup campaign with Cameroon and a loan to Middlesbrough, Chelsea signed Geremi. There, the versatile midfielder with an eye for set-pieces won the league twice. He was also part of a Community Shield success as part of Jose Mourinho’s squad. He then played for Newcastle United, where he won the Championship, before winding down with Ankaragucu and then Larissa in Greece.

Geremi's International Career Cameroon Caps 116 Cameroon Goals 13 Cameroon Assists 9

3 Thomas N’Kono

Career Span: 1974-1997

Thomas N'Kono was ranked by CAF among Africa’s three best players of the year on four different occasions. The keeper won the African Player of the Year on two occasions, one of only two goalkeepers to win the award (and the only one to do so twice). N’Kono was tall and strong, yet dynamic and athletic in goal. He was known in particular for his speed, agility, reactions, positioning, and ability to produce spectacular and acrobatic saves.

For his country, N’Kono admittedly had a rivalry with Bell, yet remained number one - playing in goal in two World Cups, notably conceding just one goal in 1982 and displaying fine ability in 1990, where his unique, instinctive, and aggressive style paired with excellent positional awareness to punch powerfully clear inspired Gianluigi Buffon as a youngster. In fact, Buffon's son is named Louis Thomas after the keeper.

At club level, he was mainly associated with Espanyol. He represented the Spanish outfit for almost a decade, playing more than 300 official matches. He was UEFA Cup runner-up in 1987/88 but had made up for silverware already at this point - winning five league titles and two CAF Champions Leagues.

Thomas N'Kono's International Career Cameroon Caps 63 Cameroon Clean Sheets 11

2 Roger Milla

Career Span: 1967-1996

Milla’s hip-swinging antics at the 1990 and 1994 World Cup encapsulate the joy with which this mercurial seasoned striker played football. It’s no wonder that at the very start, Milla was purported to play football solely for leisure, fun and entertainment purposes. Initially not taking it too seriously, he’d polish his football skills during school holidays.

This, and a vast natural gift, helped him achieve an iconic career. Although Milla was romping around World Cups and still scoring in his late 30s and early 40s, it shouldn’t make him a mere gimmick. He was a two-time African Footballer of the Year after all, and went on to be named CAF’s African Player of the Century.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Milla returned to the 1994 FIFA World Cup at the age of 42, being the oldest player ever to appear in a World Cup until the 2014 tournament, when Colombia's Faryd Mondragon entered in a group stage match versus Japan when 43 years and 3 days old. Mondragon's record, in turn, was beaten by Essam El Hadary in 2018.

He won two AFCON titles and while he never won a major league, he scored consistently in Cameroon and France, picking up a total of eight club honours in the process. In his club career, he scored 438 goals in nearly 800 appearances.

Roger Milla's International Career Cameroon Caps 77 Cameroon Goals 33 Cameroon Assists 6

1 Samuel Eto'o

Career Span: 1997-2019

This list’s final player to feature, Samuel Eto'o was an ultimately vital part of the squad that won Gold at the 2000 Olympics. He also won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2000 and 2002. Eto'o has participated in four World Cups and six AFCONs. He is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Africa Cup of Nations with 18 goals, and on top of that, is Cameroon's all-time leading scorer and third most capped player, with 56 goals in 118 caps.

As a youngster, he left Real Madrid’s academy to embark on a goal-laden career in which he also enjoyed immense success in Europe with Barcelona and Inter after a prolific whirlwind four years with Mallorca. After leaving the Balearic Islands, winning the club's first and only Copa del Rey, Eto’o became part of an elite group of players to win the Champions League with two clubs back to back when Mourinho’s Inter clinched the title in 2010.

In his prime, the clinical forward was regarded by pundits as one of the best strikers in the world. He is currently regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time. He is often heralded among the three greatest African strikers, alongside George Weah and Didier Drogba and has given Cameroon no end of footballing pride.