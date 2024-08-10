Highlights There have been some memorable fightbacks in Olympic history.

Team USA fought back from 13 points to beat Serbia in the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

Team GB's Mo Farah suffered a fall but went on to win the 10,000m final in Rio in 2016.

The Olympic Games, as a global sporting event, is the epitome of humanity's innate need to compete with itself at the most elite level. With a historic catalogue of sports, as well as a number of newer additions, the Games provide a trademark challenge - often one that would deter the average person. However, as you'll learn through the stories in this article, some athletes aren't your regular everyday joe.

They dedicate their lives, and warp and train their bodies and minds to overcome some of the most seemingly uncompromising hurdles. This is particularly admirable when all positive outcomes seem few and far between, or even when the year-round work and early mornings look to be snatched away in a tragic instant. Inspired in part by Team USA's basketball semi-final comeback, where they fought through Serbia's 13-point lead to win, here are some of the most dramatic Olympic comebacks of all time.

10 Felix Sanchez

Dominican icon retains title after eight years in injury exile

Kicking off this list of sheer Olympic spirit is the Dominican Republic legend Felix Sanchez. In the early 2000s, Sanchez was comfortably the best of the best on the 400m hurdles circuit. Between 2001 and 2004, he masterminded an unbeaten streak of 43 races, winning world titles in 2001 and 2003, as well as Olympic gold in Athens.

However, his ability would drastically decline as injuries caught up with the agile and pacey hurdler. For eight laborious years he struggled to regain his once-effortless stride and poise, and didn't compete at an Olympics again until London 2012. Ultimately, there for one last dance, Sanchez entered the competition ranked seventh in the world.

No one expected him to be victorious, yet his patience and perseverance paid off - steadily improving in qualifying before sweeping the field to gold with a time of 47.63. A few weeks shy of his 35th birthday, he became the oldest man to take the title. Sanchez won the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award for his impressive comeback to the Games.

9 Tom Pidcock

Brit tastes mountain bike victory despite awful puncture

At the 2024 Games in Paris, Tom Pidcock defied all odds to recover from a flat tire to take his second consecutive mountain bike Olympic title. Hot off the mark, alongside fellow Briton - the young Charlie Aldridge, Pidcock chased South African rider Alan Hatherly. Aldridge and Pidcock then asserted a lead before the heat continued to ramp up. The GB riders were joined at the front by Hatherley, France's Victor Koretzky and Swiss rider Mathias Flueckiger.

Pidcock surged into the lead after this, with a trademark attack. However, disaster struck as his front wheel suffered a puncture and caused him to lose over 30 seconds. He joined the race in ninth place, but knew that he wasn't down and out. Pidcock attacked harder and moved through the pack well, before a final assault on the front runners Koretzky and Hatherly saw the Leeds-born rider pushing hard out the saddle.

Entering the final descent, the Yorkshireman picked up the aggression and pushed past the Frenchman. Coming into the home straight, there was clear distance between Pidcock and Koretzky, and he raised his arms in elation to claim his second consecutive gold medal.

8 Betty Cuthbert

'Golden Girl' came out of injury-inflicted retirement to claim fourth gold

Nicknamed the 'Golden Girl' back in the 1960s, Betty Cuthbert was a prolific athlete that won four golds and set numerous records. However, just before the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, her legacy looked to take a dent as she tore her hamstring in training. She couldn't compete and pulled out of that summer's edition, and even opted to retire all together in an aim to get out of the rather public spotlight.

However, her absence from the sport didn't last long at all. At 24, she decided to return to running in 1962 for the Commonwealth Games and in '64, she made her comeback by winning her fourth gold medal. This added to her previous golds for the 100, 200, and 4x100m relay. The heroics and determination of Cuthbert have stood the test of time, and to this day, she is the only Olympian to have won a gold medal in every sprinting event at the Olympics.

7 Kerri Strug

Vaulting gymnast won gold with a sprained ankle

Kerri Strug competed for the USA gymnastics team in 1992 and 1996 as a member of the Magnificent Seven, and capped her high-flying career in the latter year's Olympics in Atlanta with a great feat of grit and determination.

During the final rotation on the last day of the competition, the USA held a slender lead. However, after the first four gymnasts on the team were unable to land clean vaults for a high score, it came down to Strug's final two attempts. In her first vault, she botched her landing slightly and landed awkwardly on her left ankle. Limping away, she asked her coach Bela Karolyi, "Do we need this?" Her coach responded, "Kerri, we need you to go one more time. We need you one more time for the gold. You can do it, you better do it."

So, with the faith of her team behind her, and at the detriment of her injured left leg, Strug landed the second vault briefly on both feet, almost instantly hopping onto only her uninjured foot, saluting the judges. She then collapsed onto her knees and needed assistance off the landing platform. It turned out she had a third-degree lateral sprain and tendon damage.

6 Greg Louganis

American flawlessly dived for gold with stitches in his head

Diver Greg Louganis won two gold medals at the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles and was expected to do the same at Seoul's 1988 Games. However, the man often described as America's greatest diver, hit the board early in the preliminary rounds, causing a concussion and requiring five stitches on the top of his head.

While nowadays it would be a nightmare to let someone continue competing, Louganis was back on the board in 35 minutes, and with near-perfect dives, he went on to win gold medals in the 3m springboard and 10m platform events, making him the first man to win consecutive gold medals in both events. Additionally, he was awarded ABC’s Wide World of Sports ‘Athlete of the Year’ title in the same year.

5 Sebastian Coe

Briton recovered from intense illness to retain 1500m title

One of the all-time middle-distance greats, Sebastian Coe won the 1980 Olympic 1500m title and set multiple world records in distances from 800m to the mile in his career. However, a poor 1982 campaign was hindered further by glandular fever. That was followed by a miserable 1983 in which a prolonged bout of toxoplasmosis forced Coe to abandon attempts to compete at the inaugural World Championships in Helsinki.

In and out of hospital, some questioned his ability to power a successful defence of his Olympic title at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Yet, after earning Olympic selection for the 800m and 1500m, he proved the critics wrong. In the 800m event, Coe earned silver behind Brazilian Joaquim Cruz before producing a vintage performance to strike 1500m gold. With this feat, too, he became the first man in history to win back-to-back Olympic titles over the metric mile distance.

4 Mo Farah

Farah stared defeat in the eye and prevailed

At the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, Mo Farah successfully staged a magnificent comeback following a dramatic mid-race fall to defend his men’s 10,000m title. The 'Mo-Bot' celebrating star nearly didn't get the chance to use the iconic pose, as he fell after clipping the back of the heel of his training partner, Galen Rupp. However, Farah quickly recovered and rejoined the leading pack almost like nothing happened.

3 David Wottle

From last to first in the 800m final

American middle-distance runner David Wottle started 1972's 800m race so poorly, it looked like he shouldn't have even been there. The man in the white hat could've easily drawn pity and given up. After all, on paper, his talent was inferior to that of the other runners around him, and he'd endured a tough time way before these Games.

He hadn't run at an Ivy League university, and he certainly hadn't grown up on the rich side of town. To this point too, he hadn't taken his career seriously and now, he was three steps behind in a two step race. To make matters worse, his training was hindered by tendinitis in his knees, and thus, meant the start of his race was sluggish to say the very least.

However, instead of quitting, Wottle embodied the Olympic mindset and pushed through his mental and physical obstacles to surge through the pack ahead of him. At 500m, he was next to seventh place. At 550m, he was sixth. He didn’t pass fifth place until halfway around the last curve. Moments later, he was in third. With 20m to the finish line, Wottle pushed on and on, moving past Yevhen Arzhanov and Mike Boit. Arzhanov gave chase, yet somehow the brilliant Wottle prevailed, winning an unfancied Olympic gold in 1:45.86 by a mere nine inches.

2 Annemiek van Vleuten

Broken Vertebrae couldn't stop the Dutch cyclist

In 2016, Dutch road cyclist competed at the Olympics in Rio and was ready to add to her growing tally of awards in the sport. She was leading the pack in her race until her bike dramatically flipped coming around a sharp corner.

In the chaos, she ended up flying over the handlebars and landed upside down on the curb at the side of the road. The injuries sustained matched the intensity of the wreckage and she suffered three fractures in her back as well as a concussion. Remarkably however, despite the injuries Van Vleuten was back on her bike again just two weeks later - with intent fixed on Olympic glory.

In 2021, she got her second chance at a medal in the road race and clinched the silver. Not happy enough with the secondary prize, the outstanding rider then won gold in the time trial three days later, signalling a truly brilliant comeback.

1 Dmitry Bilozerchev

Soviet star came back from a dramatic car accident to win gold

Granted, this article has flitted between the different variations of a 'comeback', whether that be in the moment, or a sustained amount of time. However, this final entry really speaks to the near-delusional perseverance elite level athletes take on in order to succeed.

Before 1985, Dmitry Bilozerchev was an exciting young gymnast who had made huge waves after a slew of dominant performances on the global stage. At the age of 16, for example, he achieved a remarkable feat by winning four titles at the 1983 World Championships: all-around, pommel horse, rings, and bars. His all-around gold came with an impressive score of 59.85, out of a possible 60.

In '84, he dominated the Friendship Games, an alternative event for communist nations boycotting the Los Angeles Olympics, yet the fateful year of 1985 brought disaster. Bilozerchev was involved in a horriffic car accident that shattered his leg in over 41 places. There was a very real possibility of amputation, yet he fortunately underwent successful surgery and embarked on a long and arduous road to recovery. Despite his leg being permanently altered, and after undergoing ankle surgery in 1986, Bilozerchev made a triumphant return to the international stage, winning four gold and two silver medals at the 1987 World Championships.

Bilozerchev showcased his now-trademark determination at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, claiming three gold medals in the pommel horse, still rings, and team events.