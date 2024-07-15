Highlights Europeans stars dominate the best defenders of the 1980s list.

The top 10 includes five Italians, featuring Paolo Maldini, who began his career in the 1980s.

Liverpool's Alan Hansen features high on the rankings after a dominant decade.

The 1980s was a very different era for football, particularly for defensive players. Liverpool’s Scottish international Alan Hansen ranks as one of the best defenders of that decade. Composed and elegant, Hansen’s style would be well suited to today’s game, yet he, like every other defender of the time, was afforded a few luxuries that today’s players don’t have the benefit of. The back pass rule being one of them. As good on the ball as Hansen was, fans of the time will remember him taking the sting out of games by passing the ball back into the grateful hands of Liverpool goalkeeper Bruce Grobbelaar on countless occasions.

Of course, defenders did have to, at times, contend with worse quality pitches. There was less patience, too. If back then a defender tried playing a quick one-two in the penalty area with his goalkeeper, there would be outrage from fans and fellow teammates and no doubt an inquest would follow. Not like today. In the 1980s, such a tactic would be seen as highly dangerous, which is one way that could be used by attacking players when describing what it was like facing some of the best defenders of that decade. So, who can be considered the best defenders of the 1980s? Like facing any of them, picking the best is an intimidating task, but GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10.

Ranking factors:

Longevity

Achievements and honours

Legacy

10 Greatest Defenders of the 1980s [Ranked] 1 Alan Hansen 2 Gaetano Scirea 3 Franco Baresi 4 Ronald Koeman 5 Giuseppe Bergomi 6 Hans-Peter Briegel 7 Andreas Brehme 8 Frank Rijkaard 9 Paolo Maldini 10 Claudio Gentile

10 Claudio Gentile

Career span: 1971-1988

The term dark arts is perfectly suited to Claudio Gentile. Although versatile - he could play across the back four - he is best known for being an uncompromising defender who took great pride in his trade. His finest moment came in 1982, while at Juventus, when he was a key member of the Italian side that lifted the World Cup in Spain. Some of his most famous games came in an Italian shirt came in that tournament against the holders Argentina, where he smothered Diego Maradona, then against Brazil, when he stifled Zico. A striker's nightmare and a manager's dream, Gentile's name lives long in Italian football folklore.

Claudio Gentile's 1980s Honours Italian Titles 1980/81, 81/82, 83/84 Coppa Italia 1982/83 UEFA Cup Winners' Cup 1983/84 International Honours World Cup: 1982

9 Paolo Maldini

Career span: 1984-2009

Paolo Maldini is considered to be one of the greatest defenders of all time. Although naturally right footed, Maldini played the vast majority of his career at left-back. Such was his longevity, he played for AC Milan for 25 years, there is a strong case to say he would top the ranking as best defender if there was a poll for the best defender in both the 1990s and the 2000s. He still did enough in the 1980s to justify his place in this list, making his Milan debut in 1985 and quickly becoming part of the starting line up of Arrigo Sacci's much-talked about AC Milan side that won Serie A in 1988 and the European Cup in 1989.

Paolo Maldini's 1980s Honours Italian Title 1987/88 European Cup 1988/89 European Super Cup 1988/89 Intercontinental Cup 1989

8 Frank Rijkaard

Career span: 1980-1995

Although something of a wildcard in these rankings, Frank Rijkaard was just as capable in midfield as he was in central defence, but for his part alone in playing at the back for the Netherlands' only international honour, Euro 88, he deserves a place in these rankings. Having won multiple titles at Ajax, he then became part the great AC Milan side of the late 1980s and early 1990s. His partnership at the heart of the Netherlands defence with Ronald Koeman was the very definition of total football, with both players such talented players, both of whom would score winning goals in the European Cup final in the 1990s.

Frank Rijkaard's 1980s Honours Dutch Titles 1981/82, 1982/83, 1984/85 Dutch Cups 1982/83, 1985/86, 1986/87 European Cup 1988/89 Intercontinental Cup 1989 International Honours European Championships: 1988

7 Andreas Brehme

Career span: 1978-1998

The late Andreas Brehme is best known for scoring West Germany's winning goal in the 1990 World Cup Final. Left-footed and able to play full-back or wing back, Brehme was a very attacking player who was very adept with the ball in tight situations, making him very much the modern attacking wing-back. He opened the scoring for West Germany in their two-nil win over France in the 1986 World Cup semi-final, the final of which they lost to Maradona's Argentina, but Brehme was a vital part of the Inter Milan side that won the 1989 Serie A title, with the German being an attacking outlet in what was a very defensively sound team.

Andreas Brehme's 1980s Honours German Title 1986/87 Italian Titles 1988/89

6 Hans-Peter Briegel

Career span: 1975-1988

Hans-Peter Briegel was part of the Verona side that stunned Italian football and won the Serie A title in 1985. A great athlete, blessed with superhuman stamina, the German could play left-back or centre-back and played 90 minutes in both the 1982 and 1986 World Cup Finals, which sadly, for West Germany, they lost both, although he did start the final of Euro 80, in which the Germans beat Belgium 2-1.

Hans-Peter Briegel's 1980s Honours Italian Title 1984/85 Coppa Italia 1987/88 International Honours European Championships: 1980

5 Giuseppe Bergomi

Career span: 1979-1999

Giuseppe Bergami played out his 20-year playing career at Inter Milan. Comfortable playing at right-back, centre-back or at sweeper, injuries and suspensions during the 1982 World Cup opened the door for then 18-year-old Bergomi to play in the 2-0 semi-final win over Poland, then in the 3-1 win over West Germany The stalwart went onto play in a further three World Cups, as well as captaining an Inter team that contained Germany's Lothar Matthaus and Andreas Brehme, to win the 1989 Serie A title. That season they finished 12 points ahead of city rivals AC Milan, who won the European Cup that year. Although Bergomi led Inter to the bragging rights over their rivals, not conceding in their two league games with AC and conceding a paltry 19 league goals all season

Giuseppe Bergomi's 1980s Honours Italian Title 1988/89 Coppa Italia 1981/82 International Honours World Cup: 1982

4 Ronald Koeman

Career span: 1980-1997

Although arguably better known for his achievements in the 1990s, scoring the winner for Barcelona in the final of the 1992 European Cup at Wembley, Ronald Koeman did more than enough in the 1980s to warrant inclusion in this list. Although, looking at his goal-scoring statistics, you'd question if he was a defender at all when you discover he scored a mammoth 240 goals in domestic football. Armed with a thunderous right-footed strike, Koeman could play at either centre-back or sweeper and had already won the Dutch title with Ajax when he moved to PSV Eindhoven in 1986, for whom he would win the European Cup with in 1988. Later that year, he became one of very few who have won the European Cup and the Euros in the same year, scoring from the spot in the Netherlands semi-final win over West Germany. A very different kind of defender than others on this list.

Ronald Koeman's 1980s Honours Dutch Titles 1984/85, 1986/87, 1987/88, 1988/89 European Cup 1987/88 Dutch Cup 1985/86, 1987/88, 1988/89 International Honours European Championships: 1988 Individual Honours Dutch Footballer of the Year 1987 & 1988

3 Franco Baresi

Career span: 1977-1997

Franco Baresi's long career spanned the 1970s, 80s and 90s and having helped AC Milan get promoted to Serie A in 1981, he went to the World Cup in 1982, but he didn't get any game time. Having not been selected for the 1986 World Cup, he had to wait until 1990 before he got his first taste of World Cuop action, but by then he'd become a vital cog in the wonderful AC Milan team that won the Serie A title and then back to back European Cups. Able to play at centre-back or as a sweeper, Baresi was a master of defending.

Franco Baresi's 1980s Honours Italian Title 1987/88 European Cup 1988/89 Intercontinental Cup 1989 Coppa Italia 1987/88 International Honours World Cup: 1982

2 Gaetano Scirea

Career span: 1972-1988

Gaetano Scirea is one of few players who have won all European club competitions and he did so with Juventus. Having won the the UEFA Cup in the 1970s, he won the 1984 Cup Winners' Cup, followed by the 1985 European Cup. That's before we even get to his seven Serie A titles, four of which were won in the 1980s. Of course, Scirea's finest hour came when Italy won the 1982 World Cup, in which he played as the team's sweeper. Elegant and with excellent timing when it came to tackling, Scirea is considered one of the finest in a country that has produced many wonderful defenders.

Gaetano Scirea's 1980s Honours Italian Titles 1980/81, 1981/82, 1983/84, 1985/86 European Cup 1984/85 Intercontinental Cup 1985 Coppa Italia 1982/83 International Honours World Cup: 1982

1 Alan Hansen

Career span: 1973-1991

Unsurprisingly, Alan Hansen is often featured in lists of Liverpool's best ever players. He won a staggering eight English titles in his 14 years at Liverpool between 1977 and 1991 and may well have added to his three European Cup winners medals had English clubs not been banned from European competition from 1985/86 onwards, because of the Heysel Stadium disaster. His place at the top of the rankings, may surprise some, but if we are talking specifically about the 1980s as a decade, few can compete with his consistency of winning trophies. If there is a weakness it's when assessing his international career. It is difficult to accept he only won 26 Scottish caps, not even getting picked by Alex Ferguson for the squad that went to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. Despite playing in an era when defenders could dish it out, this was not Hansen's style - he only received nine bookings during his 614 Liverpool appearances. An elegant and composed player, he would be quite at home playing today, and while he may be a surprise as number one in these rankings, his longevity and achievements across the decade in club football cannot be questioned.

Alan Hansen's 1980s Honours English Titles 1979/80, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88 European Cups 1980/81, 1983/84 FA Cups 1985/86, 1988/89 League Cups 1980/81, 1981/82, 1982/83, 1983/84

Stats via Transfermarkt.