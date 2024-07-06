Highlights Dutch managers have created some of the best football teams in modern history.

Louis van Gaal, Frank Rijkaard and Johan Cruyff all won the Champions League

Rinus Michels delivered the Netherlands their only major trophy, the European Championship in 1988.

Despite its relatively diminutive size as a country compared to it's European neighbours, the Netherlands has proven itself time and time again as a hotbed for not only excellent football players, but managers too. As distributors of an intriguing football philosophy, impacted by the cultural swirl of the modern world, tactics have, and continue to, take the beautiful game from strength to strength.

The likes of Johan Cruyff, Frank Rijkaard and Louis van Gaal have all managed footballing royalty and delivered some of the most iconic trophies the game has to offer. In this article, GIVEMESPORT ranks the finest managerial minds from the country whose national team have one European Championship and several second-place World Cup finishes to their name.

Related Every Dutch Manager in Premier League History Ranked With Arne Slot set to join Liverpool, we rank the nine Dutchmen who have taken Premier League jobs.

10 Aad de Mos

Notable management stints: Ajax, KV Mechelen, Anderlecht

De Mos won three Eredivisie titles in his first job as Ajax boss in the 1980s, before finding his methods effective in neighbouring Belgium too. He notably led KV Mechelen to the First Division A title, the Belgian Cup, the Cup Winners’ Cup and the European Super Cup within the space of three seasons, before adding another league championship to his list of honours at giants Anderlecht.

After a brief return to the Netherlands with PSV, where he ultimately under-performed, his career took a nomadic turn. Upon 1995's Eindhoven exit, De Mos managed six clubs and one national team in the span of 10 years, not winning any major trophies. In that period, he managed Werder Bremen, Standard Liege, Sporting Gijon, Urawa Red Diamonds, Mechelen once again, Al Hilal and the United Arab Emirates national team.

De Mos was able to win the Belgian Second Division with Mechelen in the 2001–02 and promote the club back up to the Belgian First Division A, yet his career wound down, and he ultimately retired in 2010.

Aad de Mos' Managerial Statistics Games Managed 694 Games Won 380 Games Lost 158 Points Per Match 1.87 Honours 9

Related 10 Greatest Belgian Players in Football History [Ranked] Featuring Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard, Belgium has produced some special footballers.

9 Co Adriaanse

Notable management stints: Ajax, AZ, Porto

Adriaanse coached in five different countries during his 28-year managerial career. His time in the dugout began with a four-season spell at PEC Zwolle in the mid-to-late-1980s, yet he ultimately came to prominence with Willem II. Admirably, he led the unfashionable club to an excellent second-place finish in the top flight, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time in their history in 1997/98. His attacking football registered wins over both Feyenoord and PSV that term to book their place in Europe for the first time since 1963.

Willem II may have finished bottom of their group, but their boss would go on to taste greater success in Europe with AZ Alkmaar, whom he led to the last four of the UEFA Cup in 2005. A league and cup double with Porto followed in 2006, before Adriaanse spent time managing in Ukraine and Qatar. Harking back to the Porto days, it must be noted that Adriaanse was the first manager to win the "Dobradinha" (the double) since the departure of the infamous Jose Mourinho.

Co Adriaanse's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 554 Games Won 252 Games Lost 190 Points Per Match 1.57 Honours 9

Related What Happened to AS Roma Player Jose Mourinho Accused of ‘Betraying’ Teammates A look at what happened to AS Roma's Rick Karsdorp after Jose Mourinho publicly lambasted him.

8 Frank Rijkaard

Notable management stints: Netherlands, Barcelona

After a supremely successful playing career, Frank Rijkaard’s first step in management arrived as Netherlands boss, as the former Ajax and Milan man took charge of his country after France '98. The Dutch reached the semi-finals of Euro 2000 under his guidance, before an unsuccessful year at Sparta Rotterdam saw relegation.

Perhaps oddly, Barcelona hired Rijkaard less than a year after that, yet the former Oranje player ended up being a major revelation. With a side that included Ronaldinho, Samuel Eto’o and an emerging Lionel Messi, Rijkaard led the Catalans to their first La Liga crown in six seasons in 2005. Barca then went on to retain the title and emphatically win the Champions League the following season.

Despite subsequent stints in charge of Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia proving less successful, this early 2000s run still remains immensely impressive. His time at Barcelona was rewarded with a plethora of honours, including two Don Balon Coach of the Year awards in 2005 and '06. 2006 especially, saw him awarded UEFA Manager of the Year, saw inclusion in the UEFA Team of the Year for Best Coach, and he was even praised as IFFHS' and Onze's d'Or Coach of the Year.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: Rijkaard was just 17 when Ajax coach Leo Beenhakker 9another name on this list) gave him his senior squad debut on 23 August 1980.

Frank Rijkaard's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 414 Games Won 214 Games Lost 93 Points Per Match 1.81 Honours 5

Related 15 Greatest Barcelona Players of All Time [Ranked] Lionel Messi, Ronaldinho, Diego Maradona and Ronaldo Nazario all feature among Barcelona's greatest ever players.

7 Leo Beenhakker

Notable management stints: Ajax, Feyenoord, Real Madrid, Trinidad and Tobago, Poland

Within a career that saw plenty of domestic and international successes, Leo Beenhakker (or Don Leo to Spanish fans), was especially prolific with Real Madrid. Between 1987 and 1989, his capital side won three consecutive La Liga championships and a Copa del Rey. This followed a 1980 Eredivisie triumph with Ajax, while a return to his homeland after this Spanish stint reaped more league glory with Feyenoord in 1999.

Following this, his focus shifted to the international scene. Notably, the man with penchants for cigars and dry humour, led Trinidad and Tobago to the 2006 FIFA World Cup and Poland to Euro 2008, with both being historic firsts for each nation. Such was the weight of these feats, both countries decorated him with respective honours of Trinidad's Chaconia Medal and Poland's Order of Polonia Restituta.

Leo Beenhakker's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 1006 Games Won 474 Games Lost 278 Points Per Match 1.67 Honours 12

6 Bert van Marwijk

Notable management stints: Netherlands, Feyenoord

Despite being dismissed by both Borussia Dortmund and Hamburg in the 2000s, former Go Ahead Eagles, AZ Alkmaar, and Maastricht midfielder Bert van Marwijk ranks above his predecessors in this list for his Feyenoord and World Cup exploits.

The Rotterdammers finished as runners-up in the Eredivisie in his first year at the helm, before winning the UEFA Cup in his second. Plus, in that 01/02 season, he also handed a certain Robin van Persie his debut. His most memorable moment came at the 2010 World Cup, as he pulled a widely unfancied Oranje side through the competition to the showpiece final, with the Netherlands narrowly losing to Spain in extra time thanks to Andres Iniesta.

Van Marwijk’s pragmatic and direct style of play was criticised by some Dutch supporters, as it went against the old school of thought dating back to 'Total Football'. Yet, with another honour with Feyenoord later on, coming through the KNVB Cup, it's fair to say that while Van Marwijk didn't see too much silverware - he still impacted the Dutch game more than his compatriots before him on this list, and enabled fans to dream after a lacklustre Euro 2008 where the nation saw defeat to a Russian revelation led by Andrey Arshavin and Roman Pavlyuchenko.

Bert van Marwijk's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 548 Games Won 273 Games Lost 157 Points Per Match 1.71 Honours 2

Related 10 Greatest French Managers in Football History [Ranked] From Didier Deschamps to Arsene Wenger, the best French managers have been named and ranked.

5 Dick Advocaat

Notable management stints: PSV, Rangers, Netherlands, Zenit

Dick Advocaat was the great Rinus Michels’ Netherlands assistant between 1984 and 1987, although he had taken up his first managerial position by the time of Euro 1988's success. He was back with the national team in '92, however - in the hot seat this time - he failed to go beyond the quarter-finals of the World Cup two years later.

Advocaat’s first major trophy was the KNVB Cup he won with PSV in 1996, who boasted of a young Ronaldo. He guided the Eindhoven team to the Eredivisie title the following term, before achieving two leagues and three cups with a dominant Rangers side in Scotland bolstered by the likes of signings Andrei Kanchelskis and Giovanni van Bronckhorst.

Another stint with the Netherlands followed, as Advocaat took his country to the semi-finals of Euro 2004. However, his most success arrived in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg. Between 2006 and 2008, he won the Russian league, the Russian Super Cup, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Super Cup with a cult side that upset the apple cart and raised the profile of Russian football. Admittedly, 'The Little General' now finds himself a more seasoned figure with a long and winding CV. He is now the manager of the Curucao national team.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: When Advocaat took charge of Rangers, he became the first foreign manager to do so, and only the tenth manager in the history of the club.

Dick Advocaat's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 1026 Games Won 547 Games Lost 243 Points Per Match 1.83 Honours 16

Related UEFA European Championship Winners List There have been 10 continental champions in Europe.

4 Guus Hiddink

Notable management stints: PSV, Netherlands, South Korea, Chelsea, Australia, Russia

Guus Hiddink stamped his mark on the management scene for PSV over two stints, with six league titles, four KNVB Cups and a European Cup win. He had a brief spell as Real Madrid boss in the late 1980s and did a commendable job in two spells as Chelsea’s interim manager. Yet away from PSV - Hiddink’s greatest achievements arrived at the international stage with the Netherlands and South Korea.

His first national team role came with the Netherlands, who were just one victorious penalty shoot-out away from reaching the final of the World Cup in 1998. Hiddink then bounced back remarkably, to take co-hosts South Korea to the last four in 2002, before also achieving Australia’s best-ever World Cup finish as they reached the knockout stage in Germany four years later. His cult Russia side entertained the continent on their way to the semi-finals of Euro 2008 too, even beating the Netherlands at the round of 16, yet 18 months in charge of Turkey and a second spell with the Netherlands proved less successful.

Guus Hiddink's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 815 Games Won 470 Games Lost 177 Points Per Match 1.94 Honours 14

Related 10 Managers With The Most World Cup Appearances in Football History (Ranked) GIVEMESPORT looks at the 10 managers with the most World Cup appearances, featuring Zagallo, Hiddink and Schon.

3 Louis van Gaal

Notable management stints: Ajax, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Netherlands

Before his inconsistent spell at Manchester United, Louis van Gaal had a sublime management career. Starting out at Ajax, he won three Eredivisie titles, the KNVB Cup, the UEFA Cup and the Champions League in the 1990s.

Van Gaal believed in playing attractive attacking football based on possession, with which his teams became associated in his early career. At Ajax, his side was comprised of homegrown stars – including Patrick Kluivert, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davids, Edwin van der Sar and the De Boer twins, Frank and Ronald.

Moving on, he then went on to win two La Ligas as coach of Barcelona, before failing to take the Netherlands to the 2002 World Cup. He restored his reputation with a surprise Eredivisie triumph as AZ boss in 2009, before taking Bayern Munich job. He won the Bundesliga in Bavaria and also led the German giants to the 2010 Champions League final. Van Gaal then worked his way back into the Netherlands hotseat, and this time he did not disappoint, as his side notably thrashed holders Spain 5-1 on their way to the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Related 21 best Dutch players in Premier League history The Netherlands has produced so many superb Premier League players We've taken a closer look at the best and ranked them in order.

Louis van Gaal's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 928 Games Won 563 Games Lost 183 Points Per Match 2.02 Honours 20

2 Johan Cruyff

Notable management stints: Ajax, Barcelona

Not only was Johan Cruyff one of the best players football had ever seen, he was also a prolific manager too. One of the sport's great philosophers, Cruyff took to management like a duck to water and followed in the footsteps of his mentor Rinus Michels.

He guided a young Ajax side to victory in the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1987, then reached further success with two KNVB Cups before departing for Barcelona. At yet another club he had memorably played for, Cruyff implemented his philosophy of attacking fluidity and movement into building the Blaugrana's 'Superteam'. In which, with players like Pep Guardiola, Jose Mari Bakero, Ronald Koeman, Michael Laudrup, Romario, Gheorghe Hagi and Hristo Stoichkov - the Catalonian side notably shifted a dire, debt-ridden mood around the club and won four La Ligas and the Champions League. Cruyff gifted the Catalan club wan identity and style of play which formed the foundation of their later success for years to come, with Guardiola later stating:

"Cruyff painted the chapel, and Barcelona coaches since merely restore or improve it."

Johan Cruyff's Managerial Statistics Games Managed 536 Games Won 328 Games Lost 104 Points Per Match 2.03 Honours 14

Related 10 Greatest Footballers of the 1970s [Ranked] The 1970s were revolutionary for football, and some unbelievable individuals helped shape a memorable decade.

1 Rinus Michels

Notable management stints: Ajax, Barcelona, Netherlands

Rinus Michels could be viewed as the godfather of Dutch football philosophy. The architect of 'Total Football', the Ajax servant for many years built up a stellar management career that saw not only triumphs in competitions in three different countries as well as at international level, but saw a philosophy grow and spread for generations down the line.

Michels transformed Ajax from Eredivisie strugglers to champions in the 1960s, focussing around the likes of Johan Cruyff and Neeskens as 'free-roaming' stars to the great effect of four league titles, three KNVB Cups and the European Cup. Michels' use of space, and the need to consistently create it was supremely above the other tactics of the time, and spread to Barcelona where he won the Primera Division title in 1974 alongside Cruyff, before taking charge of the Dutch national team. He led them to reach the final of the 1974 FIFA World Cup before defeat to West Germany. He made up for that though, with victory in the 1988 European Championship (in his fourth stint as Netherlands boss).

GIVEMESPORT Fact: Although perhaps not doing him proper justice with limited words at our disposal, Michels was named Coach of the Century by FIFA in 1999, the greatest post-war football coach by The Times in 2007, and the greatest coach in the history of football by France Football in 2019.

Rinus Michels' Managerial Statistics Games Managed 747 Games Won 431 Games Lost 158 Points Per Match 1.94 Honours 12

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, correct as of 03.07.24.