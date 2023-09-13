Highlights Since the inception of the NFL in 1920, there have always been teams that were able to distinguish themselves above the rest

One NFL dynasty from the 1970s counted no less than 10 Hall of Fame players, a Hall of Fame coach, and a Hall of Fame scout

The most popular teams in the NFL, the Patriots, the Cowboys, the Packers, and the Steelers, are predictably featured on the list

The best dynasties in NFL history did something special for a very long time. They won several championships and held onto their place at the top of the mountain for up to a decade or longer without missing a beat. The best of these did this with changing lineups and different starters, all while continuing to put Lombardis in their trophy cases.

These dynasties also brought attracted fans to the NFL, and when a team dominated for as long as some of the best dynasties in NFL history, it ensured a fan base that never left them — even in the ensuing years when they lacked success. The NFL has been around since 1920, and some of the most popular teams playing today were legacy teams from the league's early days.

Franchises like the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers have been in the NFL for almost its entire existence, and that is why both of those teams created all-time dynasties over the years. In the Super Bowl era the idea of dynasties has picked up steam, and when teams began to win several NFL championships in a short time, dynasties were created that rivaled the best in any other sport.

10 Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders (1974-1985)

The Oakland Raiders were the most consistent NFL team between 1974 and 1985, dominating the AFC West even after moving to Los Angeles in 1982. After hiring the iconic and legendary John Madden as their head coach in 1969, the team started to experience success, eventually becoming an AFC powerhouse by the mid-1970s.

Under Madden's guidance, the Raiders won their first Super Bowl in 1976 by demolishing the Minnesota Vikings 32-14. Oakland earned another ring in 1980, the year after Madden left, and won their third Super Bowl in 1983, despite the move to L.A. Overall, this Raiders dynasty enjoyed 11 winning seasons from 1974 to 1985 and made the AFC Championship six times, becoming one of the most feared teams in the league.

9 Chicago Bears (1932-1946)

The first true NFL dynasty arrived very early in the NFL's history. From 1932 to 1946, there wasn't a tougher and more dominant team in the league than the Chicago Bears. With the legendary George Halas as the head coach, the Bears won the NFL Championship in 1932 by shutting out the Portsmouth Spartans, a team that would eventually become the Detroit Lions, by a score of 9-0. This marked the start of a dominant dynasty for the Bears.

Chicago secured their second championship just one season later and went on to have 14 winning seasons between 1932 and 1946. They captured six NFL Championships during that time and maintained undefeated records twice, in 1934 and 1942. They also had four seasons in which they suffered only one loss. Halas would clinch one more NFL Championship in 1963 before retiring in 1967.

8 Dallas Cowboys (1970-1979)

The Dallas Cowboys have put together two of the NFL's premier dynasties. The first Dallas dynasty came in the 1970s and lasted an entire decade, winning a pair of Super Bowls in the process. Only the Raiders and the Steelers were able to challenge the 1970s Cowboys. This dynasty started with quarterback Craig Morton losing the Super Bowl to the Baltimore Colts, before Roger Staubach — arguably the greatest Cowboys QB of all-time — took the reins.

With legendary head coach Tom Landry on the sideline and Staubach as his gunslinger, along with a defense nicknamed "Doomsday," the Cowboys ran rampant in the 1970s. They won their first Super Bowl in 1971 and another in 1977, appearing in a total of five Super Bowl in the decade. Their dominance came to an end in 1979 when Staubach retired and other NFL dynasties began to emerge.

7 Washington Redskins (1982-1991)

In the 1980s, multiple NFL teams fought to earn respect as a dynasty. The Raiders were winding down from their run that stretched into the early 80s, and the Denver Broncos nearly initiated a dynasty before stumbling in multiple Super Bowl losses. Two NFC teams would take turns dominating the rest of the decade: the Washington Redskins and the San Francisco 49ers.

The Redskins were one of the original NFL dynasties, with championship seasons in 1937 and 1942, but their greatest success took place from 1982 to 1991. During this time, they won Super Bowls while being led by three different quarterbacks: Joe Theismann, Doug Williams, and Mark Rypien. They were supplemented by Hall of Famers John Riggins and Art Monk as well as a defense matched up well against any team in the NFL.

The Redskins won Super Bowl XVII, XXII, and XXVI, and few teams could impede their progress. They even made a fourth Super Bowl appearance during that time, which they lost to the Los Angeles Raiders — an NFL dynasty in their final Super Bowl appearance. Throughout these years, Washington also enjoyed eight seasons with double-digit wins and appeared in five NFC Championships.

6 Dallas Cowboys (1991-1995)

In the 1990s, the Dallas Cowboys roared back to life as they fostered one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history. After the team's amazing run in the 1970s, they struggled mightily in the 1980s. However, in three consecutive NFL Drafts, they brought in Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman, and Emmitt Smith. These three players, nicknamed the "Triplets", along with a dominant offensive line and an Pro Bowl defense, would go on the rule the NFL in the early 90s.

The Cowboys second dynasty was short and intense, winning back-to-back Super Bowls by a combined score of 82-30. After a pair of rings, Jerry Jones parted ways with coach Jimmy Johnson and hired Barry Switzer. The Cowboys won one more Super Bowl in 1995 under Switzer, defeating their longtime rivals the Pittsburgh Steelers to cap off one of shortest, but most dominant, NFL dynasties.

5 Miami Dolphins (1970-1974)

The 1972 Miami Dolphins are the only team in the Super Bowl era to win a Super Bowl with an undefeated record. That was in the midst of their impressive yet short-lived dynasty in the early 1970s. Don Shula was the head coach, Bob Griese was their quarterback, Larry Csonka was their star running back, and their "No-Name Defense" dominated nearly every game.

Between 1970 and 1974, the Dolphins' record was an impressive 62-15-1. They made three consecutive Super Bowls during this time, becoming the first team in NFL history to achieve this feat. Their undefeated season was part of a remarkable run where they went 32-2 over a two-year span and secured back-to-back Super Bowl titles.

What prevented this NFL dynasty from going ever further was the emergence of several other dynasties on our list as well as the new World Football League, which lured several Dolphins, including Csonka, away from the NFL with big money offers.

4 San Francisco 49ers (1981-1994)

The San Francisco 49ers maintained an extended period of success while undergoing a significant quarterback change in the middle of their dynasty. During the 1980s, San Francisco ascended to greatness around the same time as the Redskins started to dominate.

The 49ers were the superior, longer-lasting dynasty between the two, earning three Super Bowl victories in eight years with Joe Montana as their quarterback and Bill Walsh as coach. Walsh retired in 1988 and was replaced by new head coach George Seifert, who clinched a Super Bowl in his rookie season.

Montana was able to maintain an impressive 4-0 record as a starting quarterback in the Super Bowl, earning three Super Bowl MVP awards—a record he held until Tom Brady emerged. When Montana injured his elbow, Steve Young stepped in to extend the dynasty to one last Super Bowl victory in 1994, the last time San Francisco won a ring.

3 Pittsburgh Steelers (1972-1979)

The Pittsburgh Steelers, led by Hall of Fame head coach Chuck Noll, are the reason that the 1970s Dallas Cowboys don't rank higher on the list of the greatest NFL dynasties of all time. Pittsburgh matched Dallas in terms of star power, featuring Terry Bradshaw as quarterback, Franco Harris as the running back, Lynn Swann and John Stallworth as receivers, and the Steel Curtain defense that was far greater than the Cowboys' Doomsday defense. In fact, the Steelers defeated Dallas in two of the most memorable Super Bowls of all time in 1975 and 1979.

During those years, the Steelers had an 80-22-1 record, won six division titles, and became the first NFL team in history to win four Super Bowls, accomplishing that feat in a six-year time span. Pittsburgh's dynasty counted 10 future Hall of Fame players as well as an HOF coach and an HOF scout. Theirs wasn't the longest dynasty, but you can argue that the Steelers had a better team than anyone else on this list.

2 Green Bay Packers (1960-1967)

There's a reason that the Super Bowl winner takes home the Lombardi Trophy each year. Vince Lombardi was the head coach who guided the Green Bay Packers throughout their dynasty years, which started before the Super Bowl era. In his nine seasons as the Packers head coach, Lombardi had a 98-30-4 record and was an impressive 9-1 in postseason play. The Packers played for the NFL title six times and the only lost only once in 1960.

Green Bay was the first team to win three straight NFL Championships, including the last-ever NFL Championship and the first two Super Bowls in 1966 and 1967, beating the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oakland Raiders. Since then, no team has managed to win five titles in a single decade, making the Packers one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.

1 New England Patriots (2001-2018)

Credit: @Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

The greatest NFL dynasty is the New England Patriots, a team that remained a top contender for an astonishing 18 consecutive seasons. New England experienced a bit of success in the late '90s, but when Tom Brady took over as their starting QB in 2001, the team transformed into the longest-lasting dynasty in the NFL. Brady and coach Bill Belichick secured a remarkable 17 division titles in 18 seasons, joining the 1972 Miami Dolphins as the only teams to pull off an undefeated NFL regular season.

Brady guided his team to three Super Bowl victories from 2001 to 2004. They wouldn't win another Super Bowl for a decade, but they made the finals twice during that time, losing to the underdog New York Giants both times. The Patriots would go on to appear in four Super Bowls over a five-year span between 2014 and 2018, winning three more rings in the process, including the 2016 Super Bowl, where Brady led an NFL-record 25-point comeback.

This dynasty concluded when Tom Brady left the team, but during his tenure, he led New England to an unprecedented nine Super Bowl appearances with six wins, cementing his status as the greatest QB of all time while elevating the Patriots to become the top dynasty the NFL has ever witnessed.

