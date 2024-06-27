Highlights Wayne Rooney, John Terry, and Frank Lampard were part of the 'golden generation' of English players in the 2000s.

Talents like Michael Owen and Joe Cole suffered injury problems during the decade.

The likes of Steven Gerrard, Rio Ferdinand, David Beckham, and Ashley Cole all reached their peak in the 2000s.

The current England football team is being heralded as one of the best England teams of all time. A World Cup semi-final and defeat in the Euro 2020 final do give this modern crop of players a pretty solid record compared to their predecessors, and many believe this could truly be the golden generation to end decades of hurt for the Three Lions.

But, some of England's greatest players of all time were once described as the golden generation back in the 2000s, and yet they were unable to achieve anything beyond quarter-final heartache. How they failed to find success as a team is up for debate, but individually, the players in that period were exceptionally talented, and flourished at club level. Indeed, in this list of the greatest English players of the 2000s, you'll find some of the best players in Premier League history, a Ballon d'Or winner, and a man who went on to win titles in Spain and France, too.

Ranking factors:

International achievements

Club achievements

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Michael Owen

Career span: 1997-2013

When Michael Owen broke onto the scene at the 1998 World Cup, the young striker looked capable of becoming one of the very best to ever play the game. Sadly, injuries hampered his progress over the years, particularly in the backend of the 2000s, causing his move to Real Madrid to be far from the success many expected.

Were it not for those issues, Owen would be far higher on this list. Off the back of his dazzling displays in '98 and his prolific form for Liverpool, Owen beat an incredible list of players to win the Ballon d'Or in 2001, including the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Luis Figo. That came on the back of a treble-winning season with Liverpool, in which Owen scored 24 goals. At his best, Owen was one of the most clinical, natural goascorers of his generation.

Michael Owen's Career Statistics Club Appearances 482 Club Goals 222 Club Assists 59 International Appearances 89 International Goals 40 International Assists 12

9 Joe Cole

Career span: 1998-2018

While you cannot call Joe Cole underrated — playing for Chelsea and Liverpool, and over 50 caps for England, he was clearly recognised for his talents — but you could argue Cole was an even more special player than he gets credit for now, in retrospect.

From his electric start at West Ham, to those glory days at Chelsea, Cole was the kind of player who could pick up the ball from deep and take on every man on the pitch — and he'd probably finish that off by smashing a screamer into the top corner, too. Immensely skillful, the tricky winger was capable of pure magic, and he has the medals to match.

Joe Cole's Career Statistics Club Appearances 675 Club Goals 94 Club Assists 84 International Appearances 56 International Goals 10 International Assists 14

8 David Beckham

Career span: 1993-2013

A man who needs no introduction, David Beckham's superstar status was never simply down to his good looks, popstar wife and celebrity profile; he was a bonafide baller, too. Beckham is one of the most accomplished passers of the ball the sport has ever seen, his free-kicks were formidable, and he had the ability to drag his team to glory thanks to his fiery, passionate performances.

His time at Manchester United was full of success, before ending rather unceremoniously after a fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson. But, Beckham went on to achieve great things at Real Madrid, showing his class and quality as part of the Galacticos of the 2000s.

David Beckham's Career Statistics Club Appearances 724 Club Goals 127 Club Assists 225 International Appearances 115 International Goals 17 International Assists 42

7 Rio Ferdinand

Career span: 1995-2015

He may never have been the most eye-catching or outstanding player, but one thing Rio Ferdinand had on his side is that he was relentlessly solid. Consistency is key in any player, particularly defenders, and Ferdinand oozed class and composure at the back, week in week out, year after year.

From his relatively impressive spell with Leeds United, Ferdinand moved on to Manchester United in 2002 and took his game to the next level. Alongside Nemanja Vidic, in particular, Ferdinand became one half of the best centre-back partnership in Premier League history. Comfortable on the ball, great in the air, and with an impeccable reading of the game, Ferdinand was the kind of defender that could frustrate even the very best attackers.

Rio Ferdinand's Career Statistics Club Appearances 689 Club Goals 13 Club Assists 11 International Appearances 81 International Goals 3 International Assists 2

6 Paul Scholes

Career span: 1994-2013

Regarded by many of his peers as the most gifted, technically brilliant player they ever had the pleasure of playing alongside, or against, Paul Scholes could do things with a ball that most footballers can only dream of. Long range shots, a deft touch, incredible vision, and bursting runs into the box, Scholes was the ultimate number eight.

His international career never quite lived up to the high standards he set at club level, with Scholes retiring early to extend his career with Manchester United. It was worth it, too, as he was always the beating heart of that midfield for the Red Devils during their most dominant era.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Club Appearances 716 Club Goals 155 Club Assists 81 International Appearances 66 International Goals 14 International Assists 14

5 Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998-2017

The man who ultimately filled Paul Scholes' boots for the Three Lions was Steven Gerrard, and the Liverpool man produced plenty of top performances for his country through the years. However, he was part of the conundrum that baffled many England bosses, as no one could seemingly get the best out of him and Lampard together for the national team.

Still, at club level, Gerrard will go down as a Liverpool legend. A one-club-man who carried the Anfield outfit through various different periods of success, with the highlight of course being that unbelievable Champions League win in Istanbul back in 2005.

Steven Gerrard's Career Statistics Club Appearances 749 Club Goals 191 Club Assists 169 International Appearances 114 International Goals 21 International Assists 23

4 John Terry

Career span: 2000-2018

John Terry is, without a doubt, one of the greatest defenders in football history. A centre-half who gave 100% every single game, putting his body on the line for club and country at all times, Terry was also a serial winner at club level, with five Premier League titles, five FA Cup wins, and a Champions League medal to his name.

The Chelsea legend was a fearless and ferocious captain, with the ability to lead by example and in a more authoritative, vocal sense, too. Terry was an old-fashioned defender who used physicality to his advantage, but it's worth remembering just how well he could read the game, and how dangerous he was in front of goal, too.

John Terry's Career Statistics Club Appearances 759 Club Goals 68 Club Assists 28 International Appearances 78 International Goals 6 International Assists 3

3 Frank Lampard

Career span: 1995-2017

Few Premier League midfielders can boast the kind of attacking returns Frank Lampard produced in his career. While Scholes and Gerrard were brilliant at finding dangerous space on the edge of the box, no one could do it like Lampard, be it for a long-distance drive or a well-timed sweep into the back of the net, you could always count on the Chelsea man to deliver a goal.

Only Dele Alli had a better goals and assists record before the age of 21 in the English top flight, but the key difference there is, Lampard was able to continue that form right through to his twilight years.

Frank Lampard's Career Statistics Club Appearances 896 Club Goals 267 Club Assists 171 International Appearances 106 International Goals 29 International Assists 12

2 Ashley Cole

Career span: 1999-2019

Full-backs rarely get the credit they deserve, but Ashley Cole is right up there as one of the very best English players of all time. He may not have produced the kinds of goal contributions you'd find in a modern full-back, but defensively, it's hard to think of anyone that could hold a candle to the former Arsenal and Chelsea man.

His athleticism, combined with his reading of the game and his timing in the tackle were second to none during his peak years, as many an attacker found out the hard way — including Cristiano Ronaldo in that famous Euro 2004 clash between England and Portugal.

Ashley Cole's Career Statistics Club Appearances 701 Club Aoals 21 Club Assists 72 International Appearances 107 International Goals 0 International Assists 7

1 Wayne Rooney

Career span: 2002-2021

When Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene in 2002, with that special debut goal against Arsenal as a 16-year-old, few could have quite imagined the generational talent that would develop over the next 20 years. This was a young man who never looked out of his depth, be it making the step up to Manchester United and firing a hat-trick on his Champions League debut, or mixing it with the likes of Zinedine Zidane at Euro 2004.

Equipped with raw power, pace, passion, and an astounding eye for goal, Rooney was the most exciting and naturally gifted English footballer since Paul Gascoigne, and we may never see a talent like him again.

Wayne Rooney's Career Statistics Club Appearances 763 Club Goals 313 Club Assists 164 International Appearances 120 International Goals 53 International Assists 21

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 27.06.24