Highlights English football experienced some memorable highs in the 1990s as they reached the semi-finals of the World Cup and the European Championship.

English icons Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes were among the many talents to shine in the 90s.

David Beckham also came through the ranks to rise to stardom.

The 1990s began with a memorable tournament for England, as they reached the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, where they lost to West Germany on penalties. The only time they’d gone that far in a World Cup prior to Italia 90 was in 1966, when they went on to win it.

The 1990 World Cup was a high point of the decade for England. Yes, they reached the semi-finals of Euro 96 on home soil, but other than that - on an international front at least - it was a decade of disappointment, particularly given the talent at their disposal (the likes of Paul Gascoigne, Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes all spring to mind). GIVEMESPORT has put together a list of the top 10 English players from the 1990s.

England's best players of the 1990s Rank Player 10 Stuart Pearce 9 Tony Adams 8 Chris Waddle 7 Matt Le Tissier 6 Paul Ince 5 David Platt 4 David Beckham 3 Paul Scholes 2 Alan Shearer 1 Paul Gascoigne

Related 10 Greatest English Attackers in Football History [Ranked] Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker make the cut as the best Egland attackers are ranked.

10 Stuart Pearce

Career span: 1983-2002

At the beginning of the decade it looked like left-back Stuart Pearce was destined to be remembered for missing his penalty in England's shoot-out defeat to West Germany in the 1990 World Cup semi-final, but the left-back achieved redemption when he smashed a penalty home during the Euro 96 quarter-final shoot-out victory over Spain. Known as 'Pyscho' by Nottingham Forest fans, Pearce had a jack hammer of a left foot, scoring a host of memorable free-kicks, including a winner at Old Trafford and Forest's goal in their 2-1 defeat in the 1991 FA Cup final. Despite his robust nature on the field he commanded respect and gained affection from English football fans around the country.

Stuart Pearce Club appearances 590 Club goals 72 International caps 78 International goals 5

9 Tony Adams

Career span: 1983-2002

Tony Adams was an old-fashioned centre-half who skippered Arsenal to top-flight titles across three decades, with wins in 1989, 1991, 1998 - a year in which the club won the league and cup double - and in 2002. After going public with his struggles with alcoholism in the mid-1990s, it looked as though his time with the Gunners might be up, but he flourished under Arsene Wenger, while also captaining the England team during Euro 96. Often taunted by opposition fans for a perceived lack of quality on the ball during the early part of his career, by the late nineties he proved to be capable of playing the ball out of defence and to this day remains an Arsenal legend.

Tony Adams Club appearances 627 Club goals 45 International caps 66 International goals 5

8 Chris Waddle

Career span: 1980-1998

Like Stuart Pearce, Chris Waddle seemed destined to be forever remembered for his penalty miss in the 1990 World Cup semi-final penalty shoot out. Yet his career went up a level in the nineties during his time at Marseille. Worshipped by fans, Waddle looked instantly at home playing a more continental style of football and scored outrageous goals and put in some wonderful performances, particularly in the European Cup, as Marseille reached the final in 1991. His creative brilliance continued for Sheffield Wednesday as the Yorkshire club achieved top 10 Premier League finishes. His last England cap came in 1991, after falling out with Graham Taylor. This is something of a tragedy, given Waddle played so well for so much longer than that and was always a joy to watch.

Chris Waddle Club appearances 684 Club goals 142 International caps 62 International goals 6

7 Matt Le Tissier

Career span: 1986-2002

Seen by some as a work-shy luxury player with no ambition, to others he was the most talented footballer of his generation. He remained at Southampton for his entire career, despite Spurs and Chelsea trying to buy him. Adept at free-kicks and scorer of arguably the greatest catalogue of goals in the decade from an Englishman, his peak came in the 1990s under the late World Cup winner Alan Ball. In the 1993/94 Premier League season Le Tissier scored 25 goals from midfield in a season in which the Saints finished in 18th place, one point above the relegation zone, so it's no wonder Southampton fans referred to him as Le God. Le Tissier won only eight England caps, although he did score four wonderful goals in an England B international against Russia in the lead up to the 1998 World Cup, but Glenn Hoddle didn't select him in his final squad.

Matt Le Tissier Club appearances 483 Club goals 183 International caps 8 International goals 0

6 Paul Ince

Career span: 1986-2007

Paul Ince was the midfield driving force when Manchester United began to get a stranglehold of the 1990s. With Bryan Robson past his best and Roy Keane just a youngster, it was the self-styled 'Guv'ner', Ince, who dictated play at Old Trafford, leading United to their first-ever league and cup double in 1994. This having already won the title the season before, the FA Cup and European Cup Winners' Cup against Barcelona. Ince was also an integral part of the England team at Euro 96 and France 98, although in the latter he became another English penalty victim, missing in the shoot-out loss against Argentina. Ince left Manchester for Inter Milan and then Liverpool, where he did well, but was at his imperious best while at United.

Paul Ince Club appearances 738 Club goals 87 International caps 53 International goals 2

5 David Platt

Career span: 1985-2001

Having played well for Aston Villa, midfielder David Platt burst onto the scene in the 1990 World Cup, scoring a spectacular volley to knock Belgium out in the second round. After a season in Italy with Bari, then Juventus, Platt found his real home at Sampdoria, where he excelled alongside the likes of Ruud Gullit and Roberto Mancini. Platt was England captain for a time and could always be relied upon to score a goal or two. Aged 29, he moved back to England in 1995, when Arsenal brought him. He was part of the Gunners side that won the league and cup double in 1998.

David Platt Club appearances 366 Club goals 103 International caps 62 International goals 27

4 David Beckham

Career span: 1992-2013

Although David Beckham peaked in the 2000s, when he became England captain, he did enough in the 90s to justify his place in the rankings. Aged 20, he was an important player during the 1995/96 season, when Alex Ferguson played a host of youngsters which resulted in Manchester United winning the league and cup double. He won two further Premier League titles at Old Trafford in the nineties. A fantastic crosser and all around general striker of the ball, Beckham scored a number of excellent free kicks. The red card he received against Argentina in the 98 World Cup was a turning point in his career. With many blaming him for England's loss to Argentina, Beckham had a superb following season, helping United win the Treble, with a mature performance in the Champions League final amid the absence of the suspended Paul Scholes and Roy Keane.

David Beckham Club appearances 724 Club goals 127 International caps 115 International goals 17

3 Paul Scholes

Career span: 1993-2013

Speaking in 2011, Spanish World Cup-winning midfielder Xavi described Paul Scholes as the best midfield player of the last 20 years and said that he would be more valued if he was Spanish. In the 2000s, several England managers struggled to work out how to fit him in to the England side alongside Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard, with many fans retrospectively saying it should have been Scholes' name that was the first on the team sheet. One of several youngsters to burst on the scene at Old Trafford in the mid-nineties, Scholes read the game and was equipped with a killer pass and eye for goal. He won three Premier League titles in four years in the nineties, being a key part of the Manchester United side that won the Treble in 1999.

2 Alan Shearer

Career span: 1988-2006

Very much the heir to Gary Lineker's English goal-scoring throne, Alan Shearer broke the English transfer record when Blackburn Rovers paid Southampton £3.6m for the striker's services. He became an instant favourite at Ewood Park, although his time there was not without difficulty, snapping his anterior cruciate ligament in 1992. England suffered as Shearer missed crucial games in England's failed bid to reach the 1994 World Cup. He did, however, inspire Blackburn to win the 1995 Premier League title before securing a dream move back to boyhood club Newcastle in 1996 - the same year he topped the scoring charts at the European Championship.

Alan Shearer Club games 704 Club goals 363 International appearances 63 International goals 30

1 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985-2002

Always available to receive the ball, Paul Gascoigne would dribble and barge his way around the pitch, his arms assisting him through the opposition all hell-bent on stopping him. By the 1990s he’d already moved from his hometown club Newcastle to Spurs. There, under the guidance of Terry Venables, Gascoigne further blossomed and he was at his brilliant best while playing for England at Italia 90, almost inspiring the Three Lions to a first World Cup final in 24 years.

Related Paul Gascoigne: The football icon's funniest moments Having recently celebrated his 56th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane, and revisit some of the ex-England star’s funniest moments…

Mesmeric during Tottenham’s journey to the 1991 FA Cup Final, it was in the final against Nottingham Forest that he showed another destructive side to his personality. Two incredibly reckless tackles could have resulted in a red card. Instead, the second resulted in torn knee ligaments, risking his transfer to Lazio. He recovered, playing some memorable games with Lazio, but was injured for Euro '92 and for the majority of England’s qualification campaign for the 1994 World Cup, that England did not reach. After three years in Italy, he made a surprise move to Rangers, which seemed to galvanise his career, going on to make some memorable performances for England in Euro '96, particularly his individual goal against Scotland. He would not play in a further tournament for the national side, with England Manager Glenn Hoddle not picking him for the 1998 World Cup. Despite it all, Gazza holds a special place in England fans’ hearts.