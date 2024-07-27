Highlights The MLS has played host to dozens of English stars.

Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard all feature on the list.

Icon David Beckham alos included but doesn't rank first in the top 10.

A number of English big name players as well as journeymen have made their way to the USA's MLS over the last 28 years. Although within that group there is often a difference between those who achieved in the league and those who had the greatest overall career.

There's no denying some have gone over there as one last hurrah in their career, but for others, the move has been a necessity to kick-start their playing days. For the likes of Dom Dwyer, it's been the difference between being a successful professional or not. David Beckham features in the rankings for winning silverware during his time at the LA Galaxy but that might not be enough to see him emerge as the greatest Englishman to play in the MLS.

10 Steven Gerrard

MLS career span: 2015-2016

There is no denying Steven Gerrard's talent and incredible performance over the years for Liverpool. While he did have his moments for LA Galaxy, it is difficult to add him any higher in the rankings of English players who had an impact on the MLS. Some detractors questioned his commitment in the US. Confusingly, while still a Galaxy player, he took up a punditry role with BT Sports, which meant 11,000 mile trips between games and his other job.

Steven Gerrard's MLS Statistics Appearances 39 Goals 5 Assists 15

9 Frank Lampard

MLS career span: 2015-2016

Frank Lampard made up a very experienced and talented New York City dressing room, which also included Andrea Pirlo and David Villa. Although the former Chelsea man had to face up to some animosity when he first arrived stateside. His decision to stay on loan at Manchester City, as opposed to join New York in January 2015, angered many new fans of the franchise.

He did, in the end, win over the club fans. After his eventual retirement, New York manager Patrick Vieira praised the midfielder for his contribution to the MLS.

"Everybody talks about Frank's goalscoring record but I can tell you, after a year of working with him, he brings so much more to a team than just goals. "What Frank has brought to the locker room is something just as important, his experience, his elite mentality and his mentorship for the younger members of our squad have helped us greatly this year."

Frank Lampard's MLS Statistics Appearances 31 Goals 15 Assists 4

8 Ashley Westwood

MLS career: 2023-Present

The former Burnley and Aston Villa man has enjoyed something of a renaissance since moving to the States. Playing under his former Villa manager Dean Smith, Ashley Westwood has been open about the mental struggle of his latter career while in England, under the continual pressure of relegation with Burnley and how moving to the MLS was best thing he has ever done.

Aged 34, the midfielder now has ambitions to play on until he is 40.

"I was close to retiring. Very close after I did my ankle at Burnley. It was a mess. I got halfway through my rehab and was like 'I've had enough, I'm done'. But even before that, I was getting fed up with football."

A series of great appearances in the Charlotte midfield have renewed his enthusiasm and standing in the game.

Ashley Westwood's MLS Statistics Appearances 61 Goals 5 Assists 8

7 Tyrone Mears

MLS career span: 2014-2018

Full-back Tyrone Mears had something of a nomadic, albeit interesting career, which saw him play on loan at Marseille, as well as four years in the MLS, one of the highlights of which was winning the 2016 MLS Cup with the Seattle Sounders. Having had a challenging time both professionally and personally, the move from Bolton to the US was something of a clean slate for Mears. He helped the Sounders keep a clean sheet in that MLS Cup victory, which his side won on penalties.

Tyrone Mears' MLS Statistics Appearances 114 Goals 2 Assists 5

6 Ashley Cole

MLS career span: 2016-2018

Ashley Cole ended his career captaining the Los Angles Galaxy, but as club reporter Josh Guesman said: "Ashley Cole deserves better than the Galaxy. The fact that he's suffered through two of the worst seasons in team history isn't fair to him."

The comment was due to the fact that the left-back had out lasted three coaches and had generally been the team's best defender during his two years at the club. Although close to 38 when he finally left the club, Cole still had his fitness and was a very dependable figure.

Ashley Cole's MLS Statistics Appearances 94 Goals 3 Assists 11

5 Wayne Rooney

MLS career span: 2018-2019

There were whispers that Wayne Rooney was over the hill by the time he arrived at DC United in 2018. While he may have been past his very peak, he did inspire his team with some memorable moments. With his fitness in question, one of his most seen highlights is when he tracked back thirty yards to win the ball back off an opponent who would have been through on goal, before dropping his shoulder and delivering a wonderful cross that led to a goal. He was certainly held in high esteem by his American playing colleagues. Speaking about his DC United teammate, US international Paul Arriola said:

"To be honest, I've never played with players the calibre of Wayne."

Wayne Rooney's MLS Statistics Appearances 52 Goals 25 Assists 14

4 Dom Dwyer

MLS career span: 2012-2022

Although far from a household name in the UK, Dom Dwyer's story is one of resilience. No denying the impact he had on the MLS, becoming a prolific goalscorer for Sporting Kansas City. He had been on Norwich City's books as a teenager before injury problems seemed to have derailed his career. He then took an opportunity to study for a college degree in th US on a sports scholarship. A successful player on the US college soccer circuit, Dwyer was drafted by Sporting Kansas City. Scoring in excess of 10 league goals across four seasons, his 22 MLS goals in 2014 made him the MLS second top scorer, finishing above Robbie Keane and Jermaine Defoe. Having lived in the USA for eight years, Dwyer qualified for US citizenship and won four USA caps, scoring two goals.

Dom Dwyer's MLS Statistics Appearances 279 Goals 117 Assists 25

3 Liam Ridgewell

MLS career span: 2014-2019

Liam Ridgewell had a hard-earned reputation as a combative defender during his successful time in the Premier League playing for the likes of Aston Villa, West Brom and Birmingham City, who he won the League Cup with in 2011. Yet his move to the US really helped galvanise his career.

The move to the Pacific northwest based Portland Timbers felt like a great fit for him, as the city has a soccer heritage, with well-supported teams going back to the North American Soccer League days of the 1970s. Ridgewell seemed to revel in the big crowds the Timbers usually got. is still at the club today as a coach, and in 2015 skippered the Timbers to victory in the 2-1 MLS Cup Final victory over Columbus Crew.

Liam Ridgewell's MLS Statistics Appearances 115 Goals 7 Assists 1

2 David Beckham

MLS career span: 2007-2012

With his global fame and good looks, David Beckham was a perfect fit for the LA Galaxy. Joining from Real Madrid in 2007, Beckham was 32 and still part of the England set up when he went to the MLS. Although there was much made about the move being all about the Galaxy being able to shift replica shirts off the back of their new acquisition, Beckham was adamant he was there to help the first team, not simply the marketing team.

That proved to be the case. Beckham's highlights included a goal from the half-way line in a win over the Kansas City Wizards, along with winning silverware, as the former England captain said:

"Winning the MLS Cup was probably one of the most rewarding moments of my career."

David Beckham's MLS Statistics Appearances 124 Goals 20 Assists 42

1 Bradley Wright-Phillips

MLS career span: 2013-2021

Cruel as it is to say, with his famous father and brother, Bradley Wright-Phillips wasn't the best player in his family, but due to his superb goal-scoring record while playing in the US, he is the greatest English player to play in the MLS in terms of his achievement.

Playing mainly for New York Red Bulls, Wright-Phillips racked up 126 goals for the club in 240 games in all competitions between 2013 and 2019. While the MLS title remained elusive, the club's Sporting Director Denis Hamlett had high praise for the striker:

"Brad will go down as one of the best forwards in MLS history."

In his first season, he scored 27 goals, outscoring his strike partner Thierry Henry, he was a two-time Golden Boot winner in the MLS. His legacy in the States is enough for Red Bulls fans to want a statue of him erected outside the ground. None of the others in these rankings can say that.

Bradley Wright-Phillips' MLS Statistics Appearances 287 Goals 137 Assists 37

