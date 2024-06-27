Highlights Europe has been blessed with some of the greatest centre-backs to ever play the game.

Modern greats Carles Puyol, Fabio Cannavaro and Sergio Ramos appear in the top 10

Trailblazers such as Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore have earned their place on the list.

Defending has seen many shifts and transformations with newly integrated shapes and styles of play. With every tactical shift, and at times, ever-increasing sterility, the role of any defender can prove to be an intriguing one. At the very top, a quality centre-back, for example, is often an expectation in order to compete, rather than a pure luxury to be enjoyed.

This article looks back on figures that, even amid the mist of high pressure moments and competition, still had it in them to make the beautiful game exactly that. From the trailblazing stars like Franz Beckenbauer and Bobby Moore to giants of the modern day game like Sergio Ramos and Carles Puyol. Read on, as GIVEMESPORT explores the finest defenders Europe has had to offer in football history.

10 Alessandro Nesta

Career Span: 1993-2014

Allessandro Nesta was revered by both fans of Lazio and AC Milan. With both, he won the league title, yet it's Milan's haul of two Champions Leagues where Nesta becomes most synonymous with being one of the finest defenders on the planet during the late 20th century and early 21st century.

A complete and especially positionally-astute centre-back with elegant poise in the slide tackle, Nesta was voted Serie A Defender of the Year four years running between 2000 and 2003. The only downside to such a stunning career was his plethora of injuries. He got a World Cup winners' medal in 2006 for his involvement in the qualifying stages, yet played no part in the tournament itself after a groin injury. Nevertheless, imitation is the best form of flattery, and many Italian defenders have followed, looking to be made of the same material. However, they broke the mould when they made Nesta.

Alessandro Nesta's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 702 Domestic Honours 17 International Honours 2

9 Fabio Cannavaro

Career Span: 1991-2011

Only Gianluigi Buffon has appeared for Italy more times than Fabio Cannavaro, who was the leading figure in Italy's defensive renaissance period of the early 2000s. In many of his proud 136 appearances, his defensive qualities harked back to halcyon days of '60s Italia, and it was with this spirit that he led Italy to 2006's triumph.

Although a diminutive 5 ft 9, Cannavaro was nicknamed 'The Berlin Wall' at the tournament, with Italy earning five clean sheets and only conceding twice en route to the final. As a result, he was named the 2006 FIFA World Player of the Year, making him the only defender in history to have won the award.

His club career was exemplary too. After a start at Napoli, he saw seven supreme years at Parma, winning two Coppa Italia titles, the 1999 Supercoppa Italiana, and the 1999 UEFA Cup. After spells at Inter Milan and Juventus, he transferred from Turin to Real Madrid in 2006 to win consecutive LaLiga titles in 2007 and 2008.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cannavaro won the Ballon d'Or award in 2006, which made him the only defender to win the award in a decade and only the third of all time after Franz Beckenbauer and Matthias Sammer.

Fabio Cannavaro's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 830 Domestic Honours 8 International 3 Ballon d'Ors 1

8 Marcel Desailly

Career Span: 1986-2006

Marcel Desailly was an embodiment of solidity and strength and one of the finest defensive-minded footballers to play the sport. Able to play as a defensive midfielder, alongside his more comfortable centre-back role, the Frenchman picked up 116 caps for his country – and notably started every game as Les Bleus won the World Cup in 1998 and the Euros in 2000.

His club career matched this imperious nature. He won the Champions League with Marseille in 1993 after formative years with Nantes. A subsequent move to Milan saw him repeat that feat the next year (scoring in the final himself), to become the first player to win the cup in consecutive seasons with different clubs.

He also won two Italian league titles, in 1994 and 1996, then moved to Chelsea for further success. The FA Cup in 2000 capped his stint as ultimately one of the Premier League's finest defenders before retirement to Qatar to end his career in the mid-2000s.

Marcel Desailly's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 762 Domestic Honours 8 International Honours 4

7 Ronald Koeman

Career Span: 1980-1997

Current Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman was an elite ball-playing defender during his career. He was one of the stalwarts of the great Dutch sides of the late '80s and early '90s and alongside Ruud Gullit and Marco Van Basten among other greats, played a vital part in the Oranje's 1988 European Championship triumph.

After his career started at Groningen, the goal-getting defender moved to Ajax to win the Eredivisie in 1983. He joined rivals PSV in '86, picking up three consecutive titles in the process, as well as the European Cup of 1988. With his league and continental triumph, his national team exploits saw him become one of five European players to ever win a treble with their club and a cup with their national team in the same year.

A move to Cruyff's 'Dream Team' followed, and in Barcelona he helped clinch the LaLiga title four years running between 1991 and 1994, as well as the 1991–92 European Cup, where he scored a sumptuous match-winning free-kick against Sampdoria.

Ronald Koeman's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 762 Domestic Honours 18 International Honours 1

6 Sergio Ramos

Career Span: 2003-Present

With 180 caps for Spain, and the remarkable achievements between 2008-12, there's simply seemingly nothing left for Sergio Ramos to win in football - especially if you add in his immensely successful club career.

Spain's eventual most-capped player began with hometown club Sevilla, before impressing Real Madrid and signing in 2005. From here, the fearless youngster quickly adapted into a bruising sentinel at the Bernabeu, and rubber-stamped his studs onto modern football history as one of the very best all-action defenders.

His 16 seasons in Madrid saw a return of 22 major honours, including five LaLigas and four Champions Leagues. He also became one of LaLiga's top goalscorers from a defensive position - he could score an important goal just as readily as clinically scything someone down. He played a crucial part in the build-up to all four UCL victories, being named in the competition's Squad of the Season each time. Harking back to key goals, he scored the crucial equaliser in the 93rd minute of the 2014 final, additionally scoring the opener in the 2016 final. Now a club-less veteran, recent stints came with PSG and Sevilla again.

Sergio Ramos' Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 996 Domestic Honours 25 International Honours 4

5 Carles Puyol

Career Span: 1996-2014

Slotting right in as another vital component of that Euro-World-Cup-Euro triumph for Spain, Carles Puyol was a wild, although governing, force at the back for Barcelona. Spending his whole career as a fervent general of the Blaugrana, Puyol grew from wide-eyed scholar, to weathered captain, and won 18 major club titles, including six LaLiga trophies and three Champions Leagues as he tallied up 593 competitive matches for the club.

For Spain, as said, he was integral to success in the late-2000s and early 2010s. Although he missed 2012's Euro victory through injury, his presence as a leader in the group was no doubt felt. Plus, he had made his mark already, scoring the only goal of the game against Germany in 2010's World Cup semi-final.

Carles Puyol's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 782 Domestic Honours 18 International Honours 2

4 Franco Baresi

Career Span: 1977-1997

'Piscinin' (Milanese for 'little one') Franco Baresi is acknowledged by many as one of the greatest centre-backs in history of the game. Another dominant 5 ft 9 defender and another World Cup winner, Baresi played perfectly as a sweeper and was often one of the most important aspects in AC Milan’s supremacy in the '80s and '90s.

He spent his entire 20-year career at San Siro, and captained the club for 15 seasons through some truly magisterial performances. He won three Champions League titles, six Serie As, four Supercoppa Italianas, and two European Super Cups, as well as intercontinental honours to boot.

Baresi's 81 caps saw victory at the 1982 World Cup in Spain, along with outings at the 1990 World Cup, where he was named in the FIFA World Cup All-Star Team, as Italy finished third in the competition. After his final season at Milan in 1997, the club retired Baresi's iconic number six. In 1999, he was voted Milan's Player of the Century.

Franco Baresi's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 797 Domestic Honours 19 International Honours 1

3 Bobby Moore

Career Span: 1958-1983

England captain and talisman in the 1960s, Bobby Moore was described by Pele and Franz Beckenbauer as the best defender they had ever seen. Not easily overawed, England manager Alf Ramsey made him his captain at the age of 22, and he went on to lead the team 90 times, out of a total of 108 appearances.

Clasping the Jules Rimet at Wembley is of course iconic, yet the heroic Moore also made over 500 appearances for West Ham, leading them to iconic victories in the FA Cup final of 1964 and European Cup Winners' Cup final of 1965 in a golden era for the club that was capped by three of them, including Moore, guiding England to victory in '66.

Alf Ramsey's gushing, career-defining comments summarise Moore's impact aptly:

“My captain, my leader, my right-hand man. He was the spirit and the heartbeat of the team. A cool, calculating footballer I could trust with my life. He was the supreme professional, the best I ever worked with. Without him England would never have won the World Cup.”

Bobby Moore's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 903 Honours 4 International Honours 1

2 Paolo Maldini

Career Span: 1984-2009

Simply world-class at both left-back and centre-back, Paolo Maldini's longevity spoke to how good he was as much as it did to his adoration from Italian masses. A smooth operator on the surface, beneath the facade of cutting, azure blue eyes, was a defensive mind for the ages. Steeped deeply within Milanese football heritage, with his father Cesare's San Siro exploits in his blood, Paolo, or "Il Capitano", spent all 25 seasons of his playing career with Milan, before retiring at the age of 41 in 2009.

He won 26 trophies with the Rossoneri, including five European Cup/Champions League titles and seven Serie As. Although he somehow didn't win a trophy with the Azzurri, Maldini appeared for 14 years and racked up 126 caps - a record until surpassed by messrs Cannavaro and Buffon.

He held the record for most appearances in Serie A, with 647 (until 2020, again overtaken by Buffon), yet he holds the joint-record for most European Cup/UEFA Champions League final appearances (eight) alongside Paco Gento. Such was Maldini's impact on the club, like Baresi, they retired his number three shirt in tribute to the great defender.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Such was Maldini's sheer quality right until the end of his career, he won the Best Defender trophy at the UEFA Club Football Awards at the age of 39.

Paolo Maldini's Career Honours (International and domestic) Appearances 1017 Domestic Honours 25 International Honours 1

1 Franz Beckenbauer

Career Span: 1964-1983

So now, to the top of the list and 'Der Kaiser' Franz Beckenbauer. Belonging to an elite group of men to have won the World Cup as both player and manager, the late, great Beckenbauer revolutionised football with his sweeping Libero position, setting the tone for many before him in this feature.

Widely regarded as one of the very greatest players of all time, the mainly Bavarian servant, is one of nine players to have won the FIFA World Cup, the European Champions Cup, and the Ballon d'Or. Twice named European Footballer of the Year, Beckenbauer appeared 103 times for West Germany, playing in three World Cups and two European Championships. He was the first captain to lift the World Cup and European Championship at the international level as well as the European Cup at the club level.

Notably, 1974 saw him battle another great in Johan Cruyff. Beckenbauer led the West Germans as antagonists against one of the most exciting international squads of all time and defeated the Dutch with slick German efficiency. With Bayern Munich, Beckenbauer won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1967 and three consecutive European Cups from 1974 to 1976. The latter feat made him the first player to win three European Cups as captain of his club.