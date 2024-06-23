Highlights European goalkeeprs have been pioneers of the game through footballing history.

Goalkeeper is one of the most scrutinised and discussed positions in world football. From the standard well-watched claims, to boisterous low blocks. The sweeping darts from goal to the agile, gravity-defying acrobatics to tip a ball out of the goal's top corners - these European greats have made it look easy over the years.

The continent's stoppers have been pioneering the position since Lev Yashin's days between the sticks in the 1950s and '60s. In more recent years, modern greats such as Manuel Neuer have changed perceptions of what a goalkeeper can contribute to a side's build-up play, with devastating results. With Euro 2024 in full swing, there's no better time to take a look at 10 of Europe's finest-ever goalkeepers.

10 Gordon Banks

Career Span: 1958-1978

Gordon Banks’ placement at 10th speaks to the quality of this list. Making 73 appearances for his country, his exploits with England somewhat overshadow his domestic career. Banks won the 1966 World Cup, and in the tournament after, he produced one of the most famous saves ever from Pele.

His exquisite reflexes, reactive shot-stopping, as well as his physical strength and positional intelligence, meant Banks excelled in top teams of the era such as Leicester City and Stoke City, winning one League Cup at both. The only keeper to have lifted the World Cup for England, he goes down as arguably the Three Lions' greatest-ever stopper.

Gordon Banks' Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 485 Clean Sheets 141 Trophies 11

9 Peter Schmeichel

Career Span: 1981-2003

After emerging with his hometown club Gladsaxe-Hero, Hvidovre and then Danish giants Brondby - Peter Schmeichel became synonymous with some of the Premier League's greatest goalkeeping moments. During eight seasons at Manchester United, Schmeichel won 15 trophies including five league titles and three FA Cups. He was also captain in the 1999 Champions League final where United completed the treble with a 2-1 win over Bayern Munich.

Unusually for a goalkeeper, Schmeichel scored 11 goals during his career, including one for the national team. He was part of the famous Euro 1992 winning side that shocked the continent. He went on to represent his country at the 1998 World Cup and three additional Euros tournaments. He ranks third on the list of all-time leading appearance makers for Denmark, playing 129 games for his country. His career yielded 24 trophies.

Peter Schmeichel's Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 691 Clean Sheets 287 Trophies 24

8 Sepp Maier

Career Span: 1962-1980

Sepp Maier is Bayern Munich's all-time record appearance maker with 707 outings. During his 18-year stint in Bavaria, Maier won four Bundesliga titles, four DFB-Pokals and, most notably, three European Cups. 'The cat from Anzing' picked up the German Footballer of the Year award in 1975, 1977, and 1978 for his individual efforts - as his superb shot-stopping abilities and sheer dominance in his area turned heads in his homeland.

That said, his international reputation as a serial winner helped his cause too. He won the European Championship in 1972 before winning the 1974 World Cup on home soil, beating Johan Cruyff’s Netherlands 2-1 in the final. Voted by the IFFHS as Germany’s top goalkeeper of the 20th century, Maier ended his career with 95 caps in total.

Sepp Maier's All-career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 804 Clean Sheets 262 Trophies 16

7 Dino Zoff

Career Span: 1961-1983

Dino Zoff was a leading member of the Juventus and Italy teams throughout the 1970s. His most notable achievement is undoubtedly the 1982 World Cup with the Azzurri, where he captained the side to glory after seemingly waiting his whole career without a World Cup crown. In 1982, the legend won the trophy at the age of 40 as goalkeeper of the tournament.

The gifted Zoff was successful at club level, winning six Serie A titles, two Coppa Italias and a UEFA Cup. Unfortunately, the European Cup proved to be more elusive than the World Cup. He was a runner-up in both 1973 and '83 when Juventus lost to Hamburger SV. In the bigger picture, it's but a blot on a classy resume for the stopper that was synonymous with efficiency and caution over flamboyance, although he was also capable of producing the spectacular goods when necessary. According to the IFFHS, Zoff ranks behind only Lev Yashin among the greatest goalkeepers of the 21st century.

Dino Zoff's Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 949 Clean Sheets 446 Trophies 11

6 Petr Cech

Career Span: 1999-2019

Petr Cech enters this list as one of the Premier League's finest-ever goalkeepers. Cech made 494 appearances for Chelsea, winning 18 major trophies, including four Premier League titles, a Champions League, and a Europa League.

Cech holds the record for the most clean sheets in Premier League history with 202 and while he may have strained West London loyalties with a four-year spell at Arsenal, his status as one of the best goalkeepers of his generation remains comfortably intact as he also holds Chelsea's all-time record for clean sheets, with 228.

Petr Cech's All-career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 908 Clean Sheets 399 Trophies 19

5 Oliver Kahn

Career Span: 1987-2008

A terrifying foe of strikers as much as his own centre-backs, Oliver Kahn goes down as one of Germany's greatest-ever goalkeepers. The only goalkeeper to ever win the Golden Ball as the World Cup’s top player in 2002, this was one of many highlights within 86 caps for Die Mannschaft.

A Bundesliga veteran with both Karlsruher and Bayern Munich, Kahn shone especially bright with the latter. He made 632 appearances for Bayern Munich between 1994 and 2008, helping the club win eight Bundesligas and six DFB-Pokals. He also starred in Bayern's 2001 Champions League triumph, saving three penalties in the shootout against Valencia. A three-time IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper and four-time Best European Goalkeeper, Kahn is the only stopper in football history to finish in the Ballon d’Or’s top three multiple times — he was third in both 2001 and 2002.

Oliver Kahn's Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 871 Clean Sheets 322 Trophies 25

4 Iker Casillas

Career Span: 1999-2020

In 16 years at Real Madrid, Iker Casillas was often at the very summit of the goalkeeping world. He made 725 appearances for the club, winning three Champions League trophies and five La Liga titles in the process.

One of a stunning crop of generational talents, Casillas helped Spain to dominate the sport between 2008-2012, winning back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012 as well as a first World Cup against the Netherlands in 2010 in South Africa. Casillas is Spain’s all-time most-capped goalkeeper with 167 appearances, and had an active hand in the country's first-ever World Cup win. He saved a penalty in the quarter-final against Paraguay and denied Arjen Robben with an iconic save in the final. Casillas is also a five-time IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper.

Iker Casillas' Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 1,052 Clean Sheets 442 Trophies 27

3 Manuel Neuer

Career Span: 2004-Present

Over the years, Manuel Neuer has perfected the sweeper-keeper position and, in turn, reshaped the understanding of the modern goalkeeper. Adding on-ball composure and delightful distribution to his skillset of stunning reflexes and gravity-defying saves, Neuer has cemented himself as one of the world's most consistent number ones.

With 120 caps and counting for Germany, Neuer has made more than 500 appearances for Bayern Munich. No goalkeeper in the history of Germany's top flight has ever kept more clean sheets than Neuer. Winning the World Cup in 2014 remains his greatest achievement, although he has also won the Champions League twice, in 2013 and 2020, among a remarkable 28 honours with Bayern. A four-time IFFHS World’s Best Goalkeeper and four-time UEFA Goalkeeper of the Year, Neuer is Germany’s most-capped goalkeeper.

Manuel Neuer's Career Stats (International and domestic) (correct as of June 20, 2024) Appearances 902 Clean Sheets 403 Trophies 32

2 Gianluigi Buffon

Career Span: 1995-2023

Despite never winning the Champions League, Gianluigi Buffon's silverware haul still reflects that of a true world-beater. In Italy's famous 2006 World Cup win, Buffon conceded just two goals as the Azzurri captured their fourth world title in Germany and Buffon was named goalkeeper of the tournament. He then finished second in Ballon d’Or voting; the highest finish by a goalkeeper since Dino Zoff’s second-place finish in 1973.

Currently still Italy's most-capped player with 176 appearances, Buffon's greatness was echoed throughout his club career too, especially with Parma and Juventus. He helped Parma to a Coppa Italia-UEFA Cup double in 1999, before his move to Juventus really brought the silverware, clinching 10 Serie A titles and six Coppa Italias. A three-time Best European Goalkeeper, Buffon is the only goalkeeper in football history to be crowned UEFA Club Footballer of the Year.

Gianluigi Buffon's Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 1,151 Clean Sheets 506 Trophies 30

1 Lev Yashin

Career Span: 1950–1970

Lev Yashin was a goalkeeping pioneer. His breakthrough came at the 1958 FIFA World Cup, the first to be broadcast internationally, and global audiences got exposed to his athleticism, imposing presence in (and rushing out of) goal, as well as stunning acrobatic reflex saves. He dressed head to toe in apparent black (in truth, very dark blue) and earned his nickname the 'Black Spider' which only enhanced his mysterious popularity further.

According to FIFA, Yashin saved more than 150 penalty kicks in professional football. That's more than any other goalkeeper. He also kept more than 270 clean sheets in his career, winning a gold medal at the 1956 Olympic football tournament and the 1960 European Championships. In 2019, the Yashin Trophy was launched to commemorate the world's best goalkeepers, a further testament to his legacy.

Lev Yashin's Career Stats (International and domestic) Appearances 432 Clean Sheets 203 Trophies 10

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and correct as of 20.06.24