The year 1991 saw the birth of the World Wide Web; an invention that changed the world, and it was also the year some of the best footballers in the world were born.

Some players born in 1991, such as Eden Hazard, are already retired. Others, including former Leicester City and Chelsea man N'Golo Kante are playing in lesser leagues like Saudi Arabia, and some, including the incredible Virgil van Dijk, remain at the top of their game.

In this article we will be taking a look at the greatest ever players born in 1991, and ranking them based on the following criteria:

Ranking factors

Career achievements

Natural ability

Longevity

Quality of competitions played in

10 Alexandre Lacazette

Notable Clubs: Lyon, Arsenal

Coming through the Lyon academy before cementing himself as a certified goalscorer, Alexandre Lacazette has enjoyed a great career at the top level.

After seven successful seasons with his boyhood club, the Frenchman made a big money move to Arsenal in 2017, where the goals continued to flow. 17 goals in his first season in North London, and 20 in his second, Lacazette was a key player for both Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery during his time with the club. In later seasons, he suffered a dip in form and ultimately returned to Lyon, where he also returned to goal scoring form. With 46 goals in 64 games in his second spell at the club, Lacazette has been one of the best strikers in Europe in recent years, and is a Lyon legend.

Alexandre Lacazette Career Statistics Appearances 560 Goals 253 Assists 88

9 James Rodriguez

Notable Clubs: Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Everton

James Rodriguez was always recognised as a good player during his days with Porto and Monaco, but it wasn't until the 2014 World Cup that he truly burst onto the scene.

With six goals in five games to win the tournament golden boot, James announced himself to the world and helped drag his Colombia side to a first ever World Cup quarter-final. His incredible chest and volley against Uruguay won the Puskas award, as he delivered a campaign to remember. Off the back of the tournament, Real Madrid signed the midfielder for £63 million, as he became the club's newest 'Galactico'.

Unfortunately, his career was marred by injury, and he never totally reached the heights of his 2014 World Cup tournament, but he will forever be recognised for that magical campaign.

James Rodriguez 2014 World Cup Statistics Appearances 5 Goals 6 Assists 2

8 Jorginho

Notable Clubs: Napoli, Chelsea, Arsenal

A midfield general, Jorginho has been a pivotal player for every team he has played for. Not blessed with pace, the Italian midfielder has had to rely on his elite football brain and passing abilities to dictate games, which he has done with great success.

The former Napoli man was one of the best midfielders in Serie A before moving to Chelsea where he continued his influential role under Maurizio Sarri. In 2021, he had a year to remember, winning both the Champions League with Chelsea and the European Championship with Italy, whilst also finishing third in the Ballon d'Or awards, just behind Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi.

Now at Arsenal, Jorginho is an important part of Mikel Arteta's squad, particularly during big games where he is an experienced, reliable figure in the centre of the park.

Jorginho Career Statistics Appearances 558 Goals 48 Trophies 7

7 Riyad Mahrez

Notable Clubs: Leicester, Manchester City, Al-Alhi

Captain of the Algeria national team, Riyad Mahrez has had a glistening career.

A vital part of the 2015/16 title-winning Leicester City team, Mahrez helped the Foxes achieve the impossible, even winning the PFA Players' Player of the year award. A silky dribbler with a killer instinct in front of goal, it was no surprise Manchester City came calling in 2018, and he went on to add a lot more trophies to his personal cabinet.

During his time with Pep Guardiola, Mahrez won an incredible 12 trophies in five years, including four Premier League titles and the Champions League. An absolute joy to watch, Mahrez possessed endless ability, and had a great career to match, before heading to Al-Alhi in the Saudi Pro League in 2023.

Riyad Mahrez Career Statistics Appearances 527 Goals 149 Assists 120 Trophies 15

6 Roberto Firmino

Notable Clubs: Hoffenheim, Liverpool, Al-Alhi

The next player on this list is one of Riyad Mahrez's teammates at Al-Alhi; Roberto Firmino.

After breaking through in his native Brazil with Figueirense, Firmino headed to Germany with Hoffenheim, where he spent four successful seasons. After impressing during his time with Hoffenheim, the Brazilian forward was signed by Brendan Rodgers at Liverpool, where he became one of the best forwards in the world.

Soon after arriving on Merseyside, Jurgen Klopp took over from Brendan Rodgers. This ended up being a career-defining change for Firmino. As a part of an incredible front three with Sadio Mane and Mo Salah, Firmino scored goals and made chances, excelling in a unique false 9 role. He would win a Premier League title and a Champions League title during his time at Anfield.

Firmino was a very intelligent forward and produced some excellent link-up play with his teammates. He is remembered as a Premier League great.

Roberto Firmino Liverpool Statistics Appearances 362 Goals 111 Assists 75 Trophies 7

5 Antoine Griezmann

Notable Clubs: Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, Barcelona

Antoine Griezmann has enjoyed an excellent career at the highest level. His goalscoring ability initially set him apart, but the Frenchman's game is about much more than that.

A player capable of playing anywhere across the front line or in midfield, Griezmann is an incredibly intelligent player. His best days at club level have been with Atletico Madrid, playing in multiple Champions League finals, as well as winning the Europa League, but his biggest career highs have been with his national side.

The Frenchman was the Euro 2016 top goalscorer and player of the tournament as France were ultimately defeated in the final by Portugal. However, this was avenged in 2018 as they won the World Cup in Russia.

Griezmann has had a brilliant career, and is without a doubt one of France's best players in this generation.

Antoine Griezmann Career Statistics Appearances 701 Goals 271 Assists 123

4 N'Golo Kante

Notable Clubs: Leicester, Chelsea, Al-Ittihad

Signed by Claudio Ranieri in 2015 at Leicester from Ligue 2 side Caen, not many knew who N'Golo Kante was when he arrived in the Premier League, but that changed very quickly.

An all-action midfielder, Kante was the heartbeat of the league title-winning Leicester side, and formed a formidable partnership with Danny Drinkwater in the centre of the park. Excellent at winning the ball back, Kante would rob opponents in dangerous areas before feeding Jamie Vardy or Riyad Mahrez to find the perfect finish, as Leicester pulled off the most unlikely of achievements.

After an impressive year with Leicester, the French midfielder moved to Chelsea, where he continued his great form. Whilst at Chelsea, he went on to win another Premier League title, as well as the Champions League, and the World Cup with France.

An all-time Premier League great, N'Golo Kante is undoubtedly one of the best midfielders the Premier League has seen.

N'Golo Kante Career Statistics Appearances 480 Trophies 9

3 Eden Hazard

Notable Clubs: Lille, Chelsea, Real Madrid

One of the Premier League's most entertaining players, Eden Hazard had a short but incredible career.

Hanging up his boots at 32 years old, the former Chelsea man called time on his career earlier than most, but he has left behind a fantastic footballing legacy.

Joining Chelsea in 2012 from Lille, the Belgian was far from a household name at first, but he soon became a fans' favourite due to his excellent dribbling ability and attacking prowess. The winger was almost impossible to tackle and was also deceptively strong, which made him a nightmare for defenders. He was Chelsea's key player when they won the Premier League in 2014/15 and 2015/16, while he also won the Europa League twice at Stamford Bridge.

After seven successful years in West London, Hazard made a big money move to Real Madrid. However, this spell in his career was hampered by injury, and the Spanish club never saw the best of the great winger.

Eden Hazard Career Statistics Appearances 623 Goals 167 Assists 150 Trophies 14

2 Virgil van Dijk

Notable Clubs: Celtic, Southampton, Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest defenders in Premier League history.

The Dutch centre-back's route to the top was gradual, enjoying successful spells with Celtic and Southampton, before joining Liverpool for £75 million, where he went from strength to strength.

A leader off the ball, and totally dominant both on the ground and in the air, very few strikers have enjoyed good games against Virgil van Dijk. Winning the Premier League and Champions League with Liverpool, van Dijk has the accolades to match his undoubted ability.

A centre-back with all the perfect attributes, Virgil van Dijk can do it all, and will forever be remembered as defending royalty.

Virgil van Dijk Career Statistics Appearances 541 Trophies 11

1 Kevin de Bruyne

Notable Clubs: Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Manchester City

The best player born in 1991 has to be the incredible Kevin de Bruyne.

A genius midfielder who is capable of finding the perfect pass or finish, on either foot, Kevin de Bruyne is a Premier League icon.

He began his career at Genk, before enduring a disappointing spell with Chelsea, so he headed to Germany with Wolfsburg. It was there that his career began to take shape, and Manchester City soon came calling.

Since moving to Manchester, de Bruyne has won a vast number of trophies and individual awards, as he has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Premier League history. His ability to drive up the field and find the perfect pass or finish is immaculate, and why he is rated so highly by all that have watched him play.