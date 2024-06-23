Highlights The 1990s marked a magical era for football globally, with iconic moments in club football and on the international stage, including historic treble wins, and World Cup-winning performances.

With the inception of the Premier League in 1992, the English footballing ladder was changed forever, raising the standard of the top flight.

Players like Ryan Giggs, Paolo Maldini, and Zinedine Zidane emerged as football legends in this era.

The 1990s really were a magical era for football, as the game stepped up a notch and entered the modern era. International football entertained fans around the world, as Germany, Brazil, and France added their names to the list of World Cup winners and superstars exploded on the biggest stage.

Meanwhile, the English football ladder took a new shape, with the inception of the new top flight, which gave us Premier League title races to remember throughout its early years. The dominance of Manchester United, culminating in that famous treble winning team of 1999, was the hallmark of this period for the English game.

And, across Europe, the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, and Barcelona continued to fight for supremacy in their respective leagues, with sides boasting some of the greatest footballers to ever grace the pitch. It was an era that saw the game evolve like never before, with new formations and playing styles, wider access for supporters both in the stadium and at home, and a heightened media presence turning footballers into celebrities. So, who was the best of the best during this time? GIVEMESPORT breaks down the 10 greatest footballers of the 1990s.

Ranking factors

International achievements

Club achievements

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Ryan Giggs

Career span: 1990 - 2014

The Class of '92 at Manchester United produced some of the finest players of its generation, but it is arguably Ryan Giggs who stands out as the most technically gifted and exciting player of them all. His dazzling displays down the left wing, playing with bravery, skill, and a deftness you simply cannot teach, had defenders falling over themselves as the Red Devils stormed to title after title.

Giggs still remains the record holder for most assists in the Premier League (162) and the most assists in the Champions League (41), which says all you need to say about his incredible creativity. The only blemish on Giggs' outstanding playing career is that he never managed to get his beloved Wales to a major tournament.

Ryan Giggs' Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Wales 64 12 7 Manchester United 961 167 254 TOTAL 1025 179 261

9 George Weah

Career span: 1984 - 2003

George Weah was a phenomenon during the '90s, becoming the first — and still the only — African player to win the Ballon d'Or in 1995. The Liberian star burst onto the scene when he joined Monaco in the late '80s and his career exploded from there, going on to even greater success at PSG and, most notably, AC Milan, cementing his place as one of the greatest African players of all time.

Sadly, his time in England was brief and not quite as successful, with just one FA Cup medal to his name. Similarly, Weah struggled to make an impact on the international stage with Liberia, though that was more due to the limitations of playing for a small African nation rather than any indication of his own talents. Weah was a majestic, incredibly athletic, and skillful footballer who certainly helped to pave the way for other African players into the turn of the century.

George Weah's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Liberia 61 22 0 Monaco 149 66 14 AC Milan 147 58 36 PSG 138 55 10 Marseille 20 5 2 Chelsea 15 5 1 Manchester City 9 4 0 TOTAL 539 215 63

8 Paolo Maldini

Career span: 1984 - 2009

Italians may be renowned for their defensive qualities, but they well and truly broke the mould with Paolo Maldini, who might just be the greatest defender of all time. Classy and composed when on the ball, but aggressive, passionate, and determined off it, Maldini exudes everything you could want in a centre-half, and more.

More impressive still is his longevity. Maldini made over 900 appearances for just one club, AC Milan, and remained at the very top of his game throughout his 25-year career. He helped his club win an incredible five Serie A titles in the '90s, as well as lifting the Champions League. Only success with Italy eluded his remarkable career.

Paolo Maldin's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Italy 126 7 5 AC Milan 901 33 43 TOTAL 1027 40 48

7 Peter Schmeichel

Career span: 1981 - 2003

Peter Schmeichel may have cemented his status as one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time while playing for Manchester United, but he actually made quite the name for himself before he moved to England, thanks to his performances in helping Denmark win Euro 1992.

A commanding presence between the sticks, Schmeichel was instrumental in Manchester United's dominance through the '90s, and it's very likely the incredible treble-winning success of 1999 would not have happened without the Great Dane, who saved a key penalty in the FA Cup semi-final win over Arsenal. That would be his final season with Manchester United, but what a way to go out.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Peter Schmeichel actually scored 10 goals throughout his club career, including six in 78 appearances for Danish side Hvidovre. He also scored one goal for his country, too.

Peter Schmeichel's Career Stats Teams Appearances Goals Clean Sheets Denmark 121 1 51 Manchester United 395 1 180 Sporting CP 57 0 21 Brondby 119 2 16 Aston Villa 36 1 10 Manchester City 31 0 9 Hvidovre 78 6 0 TOTAL 837 11 236

6 Gabriel Batistuta

Career span: 1988 - 2004

Gabriel Batistuta was a goal machine, pure and simple. He was the kind of striker that offered a range of different finishes, too; be it long-range rockets, well-timed headers, deft, finesse efforts inside the box, or even incredible in-direct free-kicks, he could do it all.

He was integral to Argentina's front line throughout the '90s, helping them win two Copa America titles in 1991 and 1993 and even being named the country's Player of the Year in 1997. At club level, he remained loyal to Fiorentina for nine years, where he could produce some of his most iconic moments, before finally making a big money move to Roma in 2000.

Gabriel Batistuta's Career Stats Teams Appearances Goals Assists Argentina 78 55 10 Fiorentina 331 203 18 AS Roma 87 33 7 Boca Juniors 12 6 1 Inter Milan 12 2 1 Newell's Old Boys 4 1 0 River Plate 2 0 0 TOTAL 526 300 37

5 Eric Cantona

Career span: 1983 - 1997

Of all the players on this list, it is Eric Cantona who perhaps typifies the '90s the most. He brought swagger and a wild energy to the English game when he arrived in 1992 and, after a short spell with Leeds United, went on to achieve legendary status at Manchester United. He is a cult icon of the sport, not only for his flair and skill, but also for his infamous aggression, too. That side of Cantona would see him fall out of favour with his managers at international level, limiting him to just 45 caps and robbing him of his chance to lift the World Cup in 1998.

Eric Cantona's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists France 45 20 3 Manchester United 183 81 62 Auxerre 94 29 0 Marseille 43 14 2 Montpellier 39 14 0 Leeds United 34 14 5 Nimes 16 2 0 Bordeaux 12 6 0 TOTAL 466 180 72

4 Ronaldo

Career span: 1993 - 2011

Perhaps the most iconic striker of the modern era, Ronaldo Nazario was a formidable talent in front of goal, and at times, was simply unstoppable. Hailed as the heir apparent to Romario for the Brazilian national team, Ronaldo may have played second fiddle in 1994 but he was the main man when the Samba side won the World Cup in 2002, scoring an incredible eight goals at the tournament.

A two-time Ballon d'Or winner (1997 and 2002), Ronaldo would go on to win every trophy imaginable through his spells in Spain and Italy and his goalscoring record could have been even better were it not for injuries hindering his game. Were this an overall ranking of players in their entire career, Ronaldo would probably be higher, but the fact much of his success came post-millennium leaves him just behind his mentor, Romario.

Ronaldo's Career Stats Teams Appearances Goals Assists Brazil 99 62 32 Real Madrid 177 103 35 Inter Milan 99 59 10 PSV Eindhoven 57 54 7 Barcelona 49 47 13 Corinthians 42 24 6 AC Milan 20 9 4 Cruzeiro 10 2 0 TOTAL 553 360 102

3 Romario

Career span: 1985 - 2009

At club level, Romario won everything he could with PSV Eindhoven in the late '80s and early '90s before making a big move to Barcelona. There, he would help the Catalan club to the La Liga title in his first season, before going on to win the World Cup with his country in the summer of 1994 — scoring five goals and bagging three assists along the way.

Whether it was for club or country, Romario simply scored goals, and lots of them. With a strike rate of 0.77 goals per game for his country, and a ratio of 0.86 goals per game for PSV, Romario will go down as one of the most prolific strikers of all time, and certainly paved the way for the likes of Ronaldo to follow in his footsteps.

Romario's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Brazil 71 55 11 PSV Eindhoven 148 128 24 Barcelona 65 39 11 Vasco de Gama 62 44 1 Valencia 12 6 0 Fluminese 8 5 0 Fort Lauderdale Strikers 3 2 0 Adelaide United 2 1 0 TOTAL 371 280 47

2 Roberto Baggio

Career span: 1982 - 2004

There's an argument to be made that Roberto Baggio is most famous for his statement hairstyle, but that would be doing a disservice to the incredible talent this man possessed. He may have only won 56 caps for Italy, but Baggio was instrumental in taking the Azzurri to the final of the 1994 World Cup and is one of the greatest goalscorers for his nation. Not only did he register five goals and five assists in qualifying, but the playmaker would go on to become one of the stars of the tournament in the USA, scoring five goals in the knockout stages as Italy made it all the way to the final.

At that point, Baggio was coming off the back of winning the Ballon d'Or in 1993, which was largely based on his club success with Juventus. Operating as a second striker, Baggio had the ability to go past his opponents with ease, with tricky footwork, close ball control, and a devastating end product. He was one of those rare footballers who could produce something special when it mattered most.

Roberto Baggio's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists Italy 56 27 14 Juventus 200 115 48 Fiorentina 136 55 24 Brescia 101 46 29 AC Milan 67 19 23 Inter Milan 59 17 18 Bologna 33 23 10 Vicenza 8 2 0 TOTAL 660 304 166

1 Zinedine Zidane

Career span: 1989 - 2006

Only three things are certain in life: Death, taxes, and Zinedine Zidane being on any list of the greatest footballers. The Frenchman being at the top of this list may be predictable, but it's only predictable because he was such a phenomenal player.

While most football fans will recognise Zidane as one of Real Madrid's best ever players, it's important to remember that the midfield maestro was adding team trophies and personal accolades to his cabinet long before he made the switch to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2001. At club level, Zidane won the Serie A title twice, the UEFA Super Cup, and the Italian Super Cup with Juventus, and, of course, lifted the World Cup with France in 1998 on home soil. Individually, Zidane won the Ballon d'Or in 1998, too, for his contributions to that World Cup victory.

Zidane's first touch, finesse, and footballing intelligence made the game look so simple and effortless, but make no mistake, the things this man could do on the football pitch were far from easy. There are very few players who have ever possessed the natural talent and grace that Zidane brought to the game, and he is truly a legend of the sport.

Zinedine Zidane's Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Assists France 108 31 30 Real Madrid 227 49 68 Juventus 212 31 50 Bordeaux 179 39 23 AS Cannes 71 6 0 TOTAL 797 156 171

Data via Transfermarkt