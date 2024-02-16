Highlights The World Cup has seen some of the greatest footballers grace the tournament over its long history.

The likes of Pele and Diego Maradona are just two of the all-time great stars to have dominated at the World Cup.

Now, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the top 10 greatest footballers in World Cup history.

The World Cup is the most watched sporting tournament around the globe, eclipsing the viewing figures of the Tour de France. Five billion people reportedly watch the competition when it swings around, as the United States of America, Mexico and Canada prepare to host the 2026 edition. Since its inaugural campaign in 1930, a plethora of greats have written their name in history and announced themselves on the world stage.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the 10 greatest footballers in World Cup history. It's important to note, the rankings have been decided on the following factors.

Impact at the World Cup(s)

Longevity in the competition

Number of triumphs

Greatest footballers in World Cup history # Player Country Number of tournaments Appearances World Cup titles 1 Pele Brazil 4 14 3 2 Lionel Messi Argentina 5 26 1 3 Diego Maradona Argentina 4 21 1 4 Miroslav Klose Germany 4 24 1 5 Ronaldo Brazil 4 19 2 6 Zinedine Zidane France 3 12 1 7 Kylian Mbappe France 2 14 1 8 Eusebio Portugal 1 6 0 9 Franz Beckenbauer West Germany 3 18 1 10 Garrincha Brazil 3 12 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

10 Garrincha

Right-winger for Brazil

Garrincha won the World Cup with Brazil twice and was the joint-top scorer at the triumphant 1962 edition with four goals. The explosive right-winger won the competition in 1958 and turned provider on two occasions in the final, as his side thumped Sweden 5-2. Pele, who is widely regarded as the greatest Brazilian footballer of all time, was of course the star of the team but Garrincha was heavily influential, too, and is without doubt a World Cup great.

The 50-cap international was nicknamed 'Little Bird' in Portuguese for his marvellous dribbling ability, which caused havoc for opposing defenders. Remarkably, Brazil never lost a game in which Garrincha and Pele both played.

Garrincha's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1958 4 0 2 1962 6 4 2 1966 2 1 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

9 Franz Beckenbauer

Sweeper for West Germany

Franz Beckenbauer has tasted World Cup glory as both player and manager. The former West Germany captain won the competition in 1974 and was awarded the Balon d'Or award two years later for the second time in his career. Beckenbauer appeared at three World Cups and scored five goals across 18 appearances, which is a very impressive tally given the sweeping role he played.

Nicknamed der Kaiser, which translates to the Emperor, the 103-cap international was a trailblazer and an inspiration to many. Legendary Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher revealed that Beckenbauer was the first foreign player he'd heard of.

As a kid he was the first foreign footballer I’d ever heard of, that’s because if any player tried to play out from the back whether at pro or amateur level I would hear…… “He thinks he’s Beckenbauer”

Franz Beckenbauer's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1966 6 4 0 1970 5 1 0 1974 7 0 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

8 Eusebio

Centre-forward for Portugal

Eusebio, who won the Ballon d'Or award in 1965, never won the World Cup but starred at the 1966 edition, helping Portugal reach the semi-finals before bowing out to eventual winners England. It was the former Benfica forward's only outing at the World Cup and across just six appearances, he netted nine times, including four in one match during a 5-3 victory against North Korea in the quarter-finals.

Following the heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to England in the semis, Eusebio was famously pictured leaving the field in tears. His best efforts were not to result in World Cup glory but he did collect the Golden Boot Award.

Eusebio's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1966 6 9 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

7 Kylian Mbappe

Forward for France

Kylian Mbappe is already one of the greatest players in World Cup history and yet, he's still in the early stages of his glittering career. The jet-heeled French forward made his World Cup debut at the age of 19 in 2018 and became the second teenager in the competition's history to net in the final after Pele. France became champions for the second time that year after defeating Croatia and Mbappe's long-distance effort was Les Bleus' fourth of the game, with the final score ending 4-2.

The 75-cap international won the Golden Boot award at the 2022 edition and scored a hat-trick in the final, though, Argentina were crowned champions after winning on penalties. Mbappe's tally of 12 goals in the World Cup places him as the competition's joint-sixth all-time top scorer.

Kylian Mbappe's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 2018 7 4 1 2022 7 8 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

6 Zinedine Zidane

Attacking midfielder for France

Zinedine Zidane won the World Cup with France in 1998 and was awarded the Ballon d'Or later that year for his influential performances with Les Bleus and Juventus. The towering midfielder netted a headed brace in the final against Brazil, as Aime Jacquet's side coasted to a 3-0 victory to win the competition for the first time in their history. Zidane captained France to a runners-up finish eight years later in 2006 and produced five goal contributions that tournament, including a panenka spot-kick against Italy in the final.

Though, infamously he was sent off after headbutting Italy defender Marco Materazzi and Gli Azzurri ended up winning on penalties. Notwithstanding that, Zidane is cemented as a World Cup great.

Zinedine Zidane's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1998 5 2 1 2002 1 0 0 2006 6 3 2 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

5 Ronaldo

Centre-forward for Brazil

Ronaldo won the World Cup twice, though, it was at the 2002 edition where he really played a pivotal role. At age 17, he was called up to represent Selecao Canarinha for the 1994 competition and was an unused substitute in every match. Four years later, Ronaldo was developed and ready to make an impact on the world stage. The prolific centre-forward scored four times en route to the final, where Brazil would suffer defeat to France.

At the 2002 World Cup, Ronaldo was at the peak of his powers and scored a whopping eight times to top the goalscoring charts. He was on the score-sheet twice in the final, as Brazil defeated Germany 2-0 to claim their fifth title.

Ronaldo's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1994 0 0 0 1998 7 4 3 2002 7 8 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

4 Miroslav Klose

Centre-forward for Germany

Miroslav Klose is the all-time top scorer in World Cup history having scored 16 goals across 24 appearances. The German centre-forward played at four editions of the competition and scored a hat-trick on his debut during an 8-0 victory against Saudi Arabia in 2002. Four years later, Klose was awarded with the Golden Boot after finding the net five times.

The prolific forward finally became World Cup champion in 2014 after suffering defeat in the final and two semis previously. 36 at the time, Klose played five games at the competition and scored in the thumping 7-1 semi-final victory against hosts Brazil.

Miroslav Klose's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 2002 7 5 1 2006 7 5 2 2010 5 4 0 2014 5 2 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

3 Diego Maradona

Forward for Argentina

Diego Maradona is frequently mentioned in conversations about the greatest players of all time, evincing his legendary status in the game. The left-footed magician helped Argentina win the World Cup in 1986 for the second time in history and was heavily instrumental in achieving that feat. Maradona was awarded the Golden Ball as the Player of the Tournament after netting five goals whilst laying as many assists.

The No. 10 was at the double against England in the quarter-finals and his second goal is widely considered one of the greatest of all time, as he dribbled from inside his own half past multiple players before rounding Peter Shilton and slotting home. Maradona also featured at the 1982 and 1994 World Cups where he scored two goals and one respectively.

Diego Maradona's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 1982 5 2 0 1986 7 5 5 1990 7 0 2 1994 2 1 1 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

2 Lionel Messi

Forward for Argentina

Lionel Messi finally tasted World Cup glory at the 2022 edition for the first time in his career. The Argentine play-maker captained his nation to their first triumph in the competition since 1986 and was awarded the Golden Ball. Messi netted seven goals whilst turning provider on three occasions and was on the score-sheet twice in the final, as Argentina defeated France on penalties.

The 36-year-old is the first player in World Cup history to win the Golden Ball at two tournaments having also received the award in 2014 after leading his nation to the final before suffering a 1-0 defeat to Germany. Messi is the joint fourth all-time top scorer in the competition's history and is without doubt one of the greatest players to ever play in it.

Lionel Messi's World Cup stats Year Appearances Goals Assists 2006 3 1 1 2010 5 0 1 2014 7 4 1 2018 4 1 2 2022 7 7 3 Statistics according to Transfermarkt

1 Pele

Centre-forward for Brazil

Pele won the World Cup a record three times - no player in the competition's history has won it more. The Brazilian centre-forward's first triumph came in 1958 when he was aged 17. Pele became the youngest goalscorer in World Cup history when he netted the winner in the quarter-final victory against Wales and he continued to fire in the goals thereafter, scoring a hat-trick during a 5-2 win over France in the semis and a brace in the final, as Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2 to claim their first ever title.

The football great won the competition again in 1962 and once more in 1970, playing a starring role in the latter as he scored four goals whilst laying on six assists to collect the Golden Ball award.