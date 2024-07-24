Highlights A host of footballing legends have also won Olympic gold down the years.

Lionel Messi and Neymar feature on the list after winning gold in 2008 and 2016.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola also won a gold medal for Spain.

The game of football has been included in every Summer Olympic Games as a men's competition sport, with exceptions arriving only at the inaugrual games in 1896 and 1932, in an attempt to promote the new FIFA World Cup tournament.

In order to avoid competition with the World Cup, FIFA have restricted participation of elite players in the tournament in various ways. The main aspect, enforces squads for the men's tournament to be composed of players under 23 years of age, with three permitted senior exceptions.

As such, fans across the globe often get to see stars emerging, or playing a key experienced role at the back end of their careers. From Lionel Messi in 2008 to Neymar in 2016, here are the very finest football players who have achieved Olympic gold with their countries.

10 Jose Leandro Andrade

Olympic gold medals: 1924 and 1928

Jose Leandro Andrade played for Uruguay between 1923 and 1930, and won back-to-back Olympic gold medals as well as the inaugural World Cup. Part of only three players in this list to have ever won both the World Cup and Olympic gold, Andrade played as a wing-half (or defensive midfielder) and was regarded as one of the best footballers in the world at that time.

In Uruguay, the Salto native (also later birthplace of Luis Suarez) played for Bella Vista before a most prolific period with Nacional and then arch rivals Penarol. In his career, he played 284 games and scored 39 goals. For Uruguay, he earned an eventual 34 caps.

Nicknamed The Black Marvel or The Black Pearl, Andrade also helped Uruguay to three South American Championships (now the Copa America) in a glorious era.

Jose Andrade's Olympic Statistics Position Defensive Midfielder Appearances 10 Goals 0 Honours 2x Olympic Gold Medals

9 Nwankwo Kanu

Olympic gold medal: 1996

Nigeria won gold in men's football at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta and Nwankwo Kanu played a giant role in the team's victory. Kanu, then still of Ajax, netted the winner in a 1-0 victory over Hungary in the group stages and with Nigeria on the brink of elimination at 3-2 down to Brazil in the semi-finals, the striker scored in the 90th and 94th minutes to seal an incredible 4-3 win for the Super Eagles.

The skipper also played the 90 minutes in the final as Nigeria beat Argentina 3-2 to win the title. It was Nigeria's second Olympic gold medal ever, with the first having been won the previous day by women's long jumper Chioma Ajunwa. Moreover, while it was excellent for Nigeria, it also helped Kanu's career, as moves to Inter Milan and then Arsenal followed after this tournament where he won the Premier League title.

Nwankwo Kanu's Olympic Statistics Position Striker Appearances 6 Goals 3 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

8 Luis Enrique

Olympic gold medal: 1992

One of the best Spanish midfielders of his generation, Luis Enrique picked up his first international cap in 1991 and found immediate involvement in his nation's gold medal-winning team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona.

A Real Madrid player at the time, Luis Enrique was a fixture in midfield as Spain won gold at Camp Nou, beating Poland 3-2 in a nerve-wracking final.

He spent eight years at Barcelona after leaving Madrid in 1996 and later returned to the Catalan club as coach, where many younger readers likely recognise him. As a successful manager, the player described as strong, courageous, energetic and hard-working transferred these skills - winning 12 honours at Barcelona and PSG.

Luis Enrique's Olympic Statistics Position Central Midfielder Appearances 6 Goals 1 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

7 Carlos Tevez

Olympics gold medal: 2004

Carlos Tevez scored eight of Argentina's 17 goals at the men's football tournament at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens – including the winner as the Albiceleste beat Paraguay 1-0 in the final.

Tevez finished as the tournament's top scorer, three goals ahead of Paraguay's Jose Cardozo in second. The young striker, then at Boca Juniors, went on to win a string of honours in a successful club career with the likes of Corinthians, Manchester United, Manchester City, and Juventus. In his senior career, the 5ft7" striker bagged an impressive 291 goals in 721 competitive games.

However, aside from his Olympic gold, and despite a scoring record that reads 13 goals in 76 games, Tevez came up short with Argentina's senior side, finishing as a runner-up in three Copa America finals as well as in the 2005 Confederations Cup final.

Carlos Tevez's Olympic Statistics Position Striker Appearances 6 Goals 8 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

6 Samuel Eto'o

Olympic gold medal: 2000

Cameroon won Olympic gold at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney as the brilliantly named Indomitable Lions beat Spain in the final in front of more than 100,000 spectators.

Samuel Eto'o was part of that team, scoring in the final as Cameroon drew 2-2 with Spain before converting in the shootout as the African side won 5-3 on penalties. Eto'o also won the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon in 2000 and 2002, and is debatably one of their greatest all-time players.

With a career that trawled through the likes of Real Madrid, Mallorca, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Russia, and a brief stint in the Premier League, Eto'o became as well-accustomed with silverware as he did with goals. In his career, the top scorer for Cameroon (with 56 in 118 games) scored an outrageous 364 goals in 732 club matches.

Samuel Eto'o's Olympic Statistics Position Striker Appearances 6 Goals 1 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

5 Pep Guardiola

Olympic gold medal: 1992

Long before he became one of the game's greatest and most notorious managers, Pep Guardiola was winning some of football's top prizes as a young player.

Part of Barcelona's first-ever European Cup-winning team in 1992 as the Blaugrana beat Sampdoria at Wembley, Guardiola was also in the Spain side which won gold at the Olympics on home soil later in the year.

Pep played the 90 minutes as Spain beat Poland 3-2 in front of 95,000 fans at Camp Nou, sharing the midfield duties with an earlier member of this list and yet another great coach, Luis Enrique. In the same year as Olympic gold, Guardiola won the Bravo Award, which recognises the world's best player under the age of 21. Furthermore, between 1992 and 2001, Pep played over 47 times and scored five goals for the senior Spain team.

Pep Guardiola's Olympic Statistics Position Central Midfielder Appearances 6 Goals 1 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

4 Angel Di Maria

Olympic gold medal: 2008

The second to feature out of this list's glorious trifecta of World Cup and Olympic gold medal winners, Angel Di Maria tasted his triumph alongside Lionel Messi at 2008's Games. The former Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain attacker scored the only goal as the Albiceleste beat a Mikel John Obi-powered Nigeria in the final of the men's football tournament at the Beijing Olympics.

The very definition of a clutch player, Di Maria didn't score a ridiculous amount of goals for his country, yet many were incredibly important. Over a decade after the Olympic victory, he hit the winner as Argentina won the Copa America. He also opened the scoring in the 2022 World Cup final when Argentina captured their third title and their first since 1986.

Angel Di Maria's Olympic Statistics Position Winger Appearances 6 Goals 2 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

3 Neymar

Olympic gold medal: 2016

After disappointing draws against South Africa and Iraq, Brazil booked their place in the knockout stages of the football tournament at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics with a 4-0 win over Denmark.

Neymar scored against Colombia in the quarter-finals, before adding two more in an emphatic 6-0 thrashing of Honduras in the last four. In that game, his goal inside 15 seconds was the fastest in Olympic history. Another goal from Ney in the final against Germany opened the scoring before Maximilian Meyer responded as the game ended 1-1.

However, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward hit the decisive penalty at the Maracana to hand Brazil their first football gold, renewing hope that the young flair player could lead his country to great things. This gold medal was also redemption for 2012's silver, as Brazil finished second behind Mexico.

Neymar's Olympic Statistics Position Central Midfielder Appearances 14 Goals 7 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

2 Javier Mascherano

Olympic gold medals: 2004 and 2008

Javier Mascherano won 147 caps for Argentina and was extremely unfortunate not to claim a major honour for the Albiceleste at senior level.

However, the former River Plate, Liverpool and Barcelona favourite was part of the Olympic sides which won gold in 2004 and again in 2008. Such was Mascherano's impact at youth levels, that he made his senior international debut in July 2003 before even playing a single minute for River Plate's first team

A promising 20-year-old in 2004, he had only completed one season at River when he helped Argentina to the title in Athens. Four years later, he returned as an "overage" player in Beijing to become the first Argentine in any sport to win two Olympic gold medals.

Javier Mascherano's Olympic Statistics Position Central Midfielder/Centre-Back Appearances 12 Goals 0 Honours 2x Olympic Gold Medal

1 Lionel Messi

Olympic gold medal: 2008

According to reports from FourFourTwo, Barcelona did not want Lionel Messi to play in the 2008 Olympic Games. However, the Argentine maestro made no secret of his desire to be involved and was eventually given permission to travel by coach Pep Guardiola.

Messi scored twice for Argentina en route to the gold medal in Beijing, including the opener in a 2-1 victory over the Netherlands in the last eight. The South Americans edged out Nigeria 1-0 in the final to end the tournament with six wins out of six.

Messi had to wait until 2021 for a major trophy with the senior side, though, after a series of near misses. After that Copa America triumph, he led the Albiceleste to World Cup glory the following year in Qatar alongside Di Maria, as Argentina became the first nation from outside of Europe to win the tournament since 2002.

Lionel Messi's Olympic Statistics Position Winger Appearances 5 Goals 2 Honours 1x Olympic Gold Medal

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23.07.24