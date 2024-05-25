Highlights Carlo Ancelotti is the greatest Italian manager of all time having won almost 30 trophies across spells with Europe's biggest clubs.

There are very few nations that have enjoyed as much success on the biggest stages in world football as Italy have has over the years. With four FIFA World Cups and two European Championship victories for the Azzurri, Italy are one of the most decorated countries in the game, and a lot of that success is down to the incredible managers they have produced.

Serie A, a league known for its passionate fans, impeccable defending, and organised football, is one of the biggest, most prestigious competitions in club football. Just as highly successful football clubs like Inter Milan, Juventus, and AC Milan have dominated Italian football, so too have a number of distinguished Italian managers enjoyed sustained and substantial success, both at home and abroad.

Indeed, there is truly something special and rather classy about Italian football. Each of the ten managers on this list embody that aura, and they have the trophies to back it up.

Ranking factors

Greatest Italian Managers of All Time Rank Manager Active Years 1 Carlo Ancelotti 1992-Present 2 Giovanni Trapattoni 1972-2010 3 Arrigo Sacchi 1973-2001 4 Fabio Capello 1982-2018 5 Marcello Lippi 1982-2019 6 Massimiliano Allegri 2003-Present 7 Vittorio Pozzo 1912-1948 8 Antonio Conte 2006-Present 9 Roberto Mancini 2001-Present 10 Luciano Spalletti 1993-Present

10 Luciano Spalletti

1993-Present

Luciano Spalletti had to wait many years to find success as a manager, grinding it out with Sampdoria and Udinese in the 1990s before finding his feet at AS Roma, where he won two Coppa Italias and an Italian Super Cup. However, it is his Serie A title win with Napoli in the 2022/23 campaign that earns him a place on this list, turning a decent Italian side into far and away the best team in the country last season.

Curiously, he walked away from Napoli after that, and has since taken up the top job with Italy. Can Spalletti be the next great manager to turn the Azzurri into champions of Europe and defend the crown they secured in 2021? All will be revealed this summer.

Managerial Career Notable teams Sampdoria, Udinese, AS Roma, Inter Milan, Napoli, Italy national team, Zenit St. Petersburg Major trophies Serie A, Coppa Italia (x2), Italian Super Cup, Russian league title (x2), Russian Cup, Russian Super Cup Individual awards Serie A Manager of the Year (x3)

9 Roberto Mancini

2001-Present

After winning Serie A three seasons in a row with Inter Milan, and also winning Coppa Italia with three different teams (Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter Milan twice), Roberto Mancini headed over to England and would kick start an era of irrepressible dominance for Manchester City that still continues to this day. Yes, that famous, last-gasp Sergio Aguero winner against QPR to help City lift their first league title, came under the stewardship of Mancini, thus opening the floodgates for the blue half of Manchester.

Pep Guardiola on Roberto Mancini's time at Manchester City: "I think Roberto, with his players, was so important for the club to start to win trophies... For a long time we didn’t do that, but the first step, well, I give huge credit."

At international level, Mancini led Italy to glory in Euro 2020, defeating England in the final back in 2021. However, it is his achievement in guiding Italy to a 37-game unbeaten run between October 2018 to October 2021 that is perhaps the most impressive of all.

Managerial Career Notable teams Lazio, Fiorentina, Inter Milan, Manchester City, Italy national team, Galatasaray Major trophies European Championship, English Premier League, FA Cup, Serie A (x3), Coppa Italia (x4), Italian Super Cup, English Community Shield, Turkish Cup Individual awards N/A

8 Antonio Conte

2006-Present

He may often display an abrasive nature, but Antonio Conte is a serial winner and there's no disputing that. Conte is the man responsible for returning the glory days to Juventus once more after their troubles in the early 2000s, winning three successive Serie A titles before departing for the top job with the Italian national team.

Conte would then move to England, where he helped Chelsea lift the Premier League trophy in 2016-17. He then won the FA Cup the following year, but had less success with Tottenham, where his tenure came to an unceremonious end after berating his players and the club publicly in a press conference. Still, at least he won the Serie A title with Inter Milan, too, helping another club out of the dark days and into triumphant times once more.

Managerial Career Notable teams Juventus, Italy national team, Chelsea, Inter, Tottenham Hotspur Major trophies English Premier League, Serie A (x4), FA Cup, Italian Super Cup Individual awards Serie A Manager of the Year (x4)

7 Vittorio Pozzo

1912-1948

If you were to judge a manager based on the sheer number of trophies they won, Vittorio Pozzo would not be on this list. However, based on the value of silverware won, Pozzo trumps many of his peers thanks to the fact he helped Italy lift not one, but two World Cups. Pozzo actually had three separate spells as Italy manager before that glory came around, though he only oversaw nine games in that time.

Taking over Italy for a fourth time in 1929, Pozzo would remain the head coach of the Azzurri for another 19 years, taking charge of 87 matches and winning 60 of them. This includes the back-to-back World Cup wins in 1934 and 1938. It is Pozzo we have to thank for the authoritarian, highly disciplined style of football Italian teams still adopt to this day, but his tactical acumen sadly never translated to club level.

Managerial Career Notable teams AC Milan, Torino, Italy national team Major trophies FIFA World Cup (x2), Olympic gold medal Individual awards N/A

6 Massimiliano Allegri

2003-Present

Only Giovanni Trapattoni has more Serie A titles than Massimiliano Allegri's six, and Allegri is the only one to do it five times in a row in an incredible show of absolute domination between 2014 and 2019 with Juventus. Add to that the five Italian Cup wins and you have a manager who simply knows how to win the big matches.

Allegri oversaw Juventus' latest Coppa Italia victory with a 1-0 win over Atalanta earlier this month, but lost his job soon after in a bizarre turn of events. After losing his cool pitchside, Allegri was sent off, and then went on a vicious rant against a journalist post-match, to a level of unprofessionalism that Juventus chiefs deemed unfit, thus relieving him of his duties. So, if anyone wants to win a trophy in Italy next season, one of the best managers around is now available.

Managerial Career Notable teams AC Milan, Juventus Major trophies Serie A (x6), Coppa Italia (x5), Italian Super Cup (x3) Individual awards Serie A Manager of the Year (x4)

5 Marcello Lippi

1982-2019

Not only does Marcello Lippi have an incredible record at club level in Italy, but he's also one of only two men on this list to have helped his country lift the World Cup. In fact, Lippi is the only manager this century who holds that honour for the Azzurri, winning the esteemed tournament in 2006.

While Lippi struggled at Inter Milan, his time at Juventus brought him plenty of silverware and acclaim throughout the game, not least for the way he dominated Serie A — his Juventus side won back-to-back titles in 1996/97 and 1997/98, and then again in 2001/02 and 2002/03. During that first spell of success, where Juventus also won the Champions League, Lippi was named the best club coach in the world in successive years, too.

Managerial Career Notable teams Napoli, Juventus, Inter Milan, Italy national team Major trophies FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Serie A (x5), Coppa Italia, Italian Super Cup (x4), UEFA Super Cup Individual awards World's Best Club Coach (x2), World's Best National Team Coach

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: While Giovanni Trapattoni and Massimiliano Allegri have more Serie A titles to their name, no manager has won more with just one club (Juventus) than Marcello Lippi's five titles.

4 Fabio Capello

1982-2018

We have Fabio Capello to thank for the zonal marking system employed by many teams today, with the concept arising from a research article he wrote in 1984. Naturally, the teams he managed have been forged upon a strong defence, and in his time, he even brought through legendary players like Paolo Maldini and Alessandro Costacurta as youngsters in the AC Milan youth setup.

Most people will remember him from his time managing the England national team, but while he couldn't find success with the Three Lions, Capello had no such problem at club level. His dominance in Serie A puts him behind only two other managers — Massimiliano Allegri and Giovanni Trapattoni — and he won the La Liga title in his two spells with Real Madrid, ten years apart.

Managerial Career Notable teams AC Milan, Juventus, Real Madrid, England national team, AS Roma Major trophies Serie A (x5), La Liga (x2), UEFA Champions League, Italian Super Cup (x4), UEFA Super Cup Individual awards Serie A Manager of the Year

3 Arrigo Sacchi

1973-2001

Italians are renowned for their masterful, stubborn defensive style of play. But when Arrigo Sacchi came along in the late 1980s, he changed the game, introducing a far more attacking, expansive approach to football. And it worked, too, with his AC Milan side winning back-to-back European titles.

From relative obscurity, Sacchi became the manager that would influence an entire generation to follow, including the likes of Carlo Ancelotti. As Italy manager, he led the Azzurri to the World Cup final in 1994, but would ultimately lose out to Brazil on penalties. He would later take on the role of Director of Football at Real Madrid in 2004.

Managerial Career Notable teams AC Milan, Parma, Atletico Madrid, Italy national team Major trophies Serie A, Italian Super Cup, European Champion Club's Cup (x2), UEFA Super Cup (x2) Individual awards UEFA President's Award

2 Giovanni Trapattoni

1972-2010

No manager has achieved more in Serie A than Trapattoni, with seven league titles to his name in his native land. Trapattoni was able to put rivalries aside and ended up coaching Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan, winning the Serie A title with Juventus six times, and adding another with Inter in 1989.

His work at club level, both at home and in other nations such as Germany, Portugal, and Austria was phenomenal. Trapattoni also took on the top job with his country between 2000 and 2004, guiding Italy to the World Cup in 2002, and qualifying for Euro 2004. However, he would see his team knocked out in the round of 16 in the former, and the group stages in the latter.

Managerial Career Notable teams AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Italy national team, Benfica, Stuttgart Major trophies Serie A (x7), Coppa Italia (x2), Italian Super Cup, European Champion Club's Cup, UEFA Cup (x3), UEFA Super Cup, Bundesliga, German Cup, German League Cup, Portuguese League title, Austrian League title Individual awards European Coach of the year (x2), European Coach of the Season (x2), Italian Football Hall of Fame

1 Carlo Ancelotti

1992-Present

You could argue that, with the stature of the clubs Carlo Ancelotti has coached, winning trophies is a given. But when you look at the sheer number of trophies Ancelotti has won, it becomes a lot more difficult to pin the success purely on the team, and you just have to recognise that the Italian master simply knows how to win silverware.

His Real Madrid side epitomises this relentless drive for success, and the amount of times Ancelotti has seen his team return from the brink to seal glory is just beyond belief now. With 28 honours in total, Ancelotti is one of the most successful mangers of all time, and he's proven that wherever he goes, he can achieve greatness. The scary thing is, he shows no signs of slowing down, either.