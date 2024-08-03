Highlights Japan has produced top attacking midfielders like Nakata and Kagawa.

Nakata is highly regarded among the best Asian players for his skill and elegance, culminating in Serie A success.

Japan have become regulars at the World Cup over the last 25 years.

Since the J.League launched in 1993, Japanese football has continued to grow in strength. Over the last 25 years, a growing number of Japanese stars have played leading roles with leading clubs around the world, including Shinja Kagawa in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund and Hidetoshi Nakata in Serie A with Parma and Roma – who both finish in the top two of these rankings. While they have been great exports, the country's domestic league has flourished too. Five different clubs have won the Japanese title in the last decade, with attendances being pretty healthy - the Urawa Red Diamonds have averaged crowds of nearly 37,000 despite being in mid-table.

Japan have also faired well on the big stage, being involved in several memorable World Cup matches in recent years, having beaten both Spain and Germany in the group stages in the 2022 Qatar World Cup and being involved in a thrilling match with Belgium in the second round of the 2018 World Cup, albeit that match ended in a last-minute 3-2 defeat, having been two goals up as late as the sixty-fifth minute of the game. When compiling a list of the greatest Asian players, undoubtedly many Japanese footballers would feature in those rankings. No Asian nation has won more AFC Asian Cups than Japan, winning the tournament on four occasions, with the last victory coming with a one-nil extra-time win over Australia in 2011.

Despite the disappointment of not getting past the second round of the World Cup, Japan are a recognised and respected nation in world football, ranked eighteenth in the world, ahead of Senegal and behind Mexico. Equipped with a mixture of discipline and flair, Japanese players continue to feature in many of Europe's best teams, although have shone in many different parts of the world – as proven when ranking their best 10 players of all time.

10 Best Japanese Footballers of All Time Ranking Name 1. Hidetoshi Nakata 2. Shinji Kagawa 3. Makoto Hasebe 4. Keisuke Honda 5. Kunishige Kamamoto 6. Kazuyoshi Miura 7. Shinji Okazaki 8. Yasuhito Endo 9. Shunsuke Nakamura 10. Yuto Nagatomo

10 Yuto Nagatomo

Peak years: 2011 to 2018 at Inter Milan

Yuto Nagatomo is Japan's second most capped player ever. He is perhaps best known in Europe for his seven years spent with Inter Milan. Unfortunately for Nagatomo, his time at San Siro coincided with Juventus’s nine in a row Serie A title wins, but he did win the Italian Cup with Inter in 2011, along with two Super Turkish Lig titles with Galatasaray.

Hugely consistent, the full-back represented Japan in four World Cups in 2010 in South Africa, 2014 in Brazil, 2018 in Russia and 2022 in Qatar, and still plays now, back in Japan for FC Tokyo in the J League.

Yuto Nagatomo Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 22 Assists 34 Japan caps and goals 142 & 4

9 Shunsuke Nakamura

Peak years: 2005 to 2009 at Celtic

Shunsuke Nakamura had a lengthy career and enjoyed a very influential spell in Scotland with Celtic, who he helped win three Scottish titles in a row between 2006 and 2008. It was there he was voted both the Scottish Player of the Year and the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year.

Nakamura was an attacking midfielder, a position that Japan can say they have had plenty of success in creating several very creative and entertaining players over the last 25 years. This creative talent was on show for Celtic where free-kicks where concerned, if a dead ball was with 30 yards, Nakamura was more than capable of scoring.

Shunsuke Nakamura Statistics Appearances 754 Goals 131 Assists 121 Japan caps and goals 92 & 23

8 Yasuhito Endo

Peak years: 2005 to 2015 at Gamba Osaka

Midfielder Yasuhito Endo had a long and successful career, but unlike the majority in these rankings, he did not play in Europe. The majority of his career was spent at Gamba Osaka, who he won the title for in 2005 and 2014, while in 2009 he was named Asian Player of the Year, but with 152 caps for Japan, he is his country's most capped player. It is for the national team he is better known globally, having represented Japan at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 World Cups. Anyone doubting his ability need only know he was voted the J League’s most valuable player over 30 years.

Yasuhito Endo Statistics Appearances 969 Goals 139 Assists 194 Japan caps and goals 152 & 15

7 Shinji Okazaki

Peak years: 2011 to 2019 at Stuttgart, Mainz 05 and Leicester City

An integral part of the Leicester City team that shocked the football world by winning the 2016 Premier League title and the season after, reaching the Champions League quarter-finals, Shinji Okazaki was a prolific striker for the national team, scoring 50 goals.

Perhaps not as big a star as some of the other Japanese names in these rankings, Okazaki could never be accused of not giving his all for club and country. Although his efforts and ability were recognised on a wider scale, when in 2016, he was voted Asian footballer of the year ahead of Shinji Kagawa and Son Heung-min.

Shinji Okazaki Statistics Appearances 587 Goals 128 Assists 28 Japan caps and goals 119 & 50

6 Kazuyoshi Miura

Peak years: 1990 to 2000 at a host of clubs including Verdy Kawasaki

Kazuyoshi Miura's legacy is incredible, as he is still playing professionally today in the Japanese fourth division at the age of 57. More commonly known as Kazu, the striker's 38-year career has seen spells in Brazil, Croatia, Australia and Italy, with an impressive 40-plus international goals for Japan between 1990 and 2000.

Speaking to FIFA having turned 54, he said he didn't think he'd ever leave football. He said:

"When I signed my first professional contract in Brazil at the age of 18, I never imagined that I would play until this age [54]. I have been able to do this because I have put all my energy into football every single year."

Kazuyoshi Miura Statistics Appearances 713 Goals 193 Assists 5 Japan caps and goals 55 & 42

5 Kunishige Kamamoto

Peak years: 1967 to 1884 at Yanmar Diesel

Kunishige Kamamoto's best years pre-date the modern game, but his influence cannot be ignored. Playing in the 1970s when records of the Japanese game were not so fastidiously kept, Kamamoto's goal-scoring feats for his country are reported to be between 75 and 80 international goals, with a further reported 200 plus goals in domestic football, which makes him the most prolific Japanese scorer of all time.

He was part of the Japanese side that won bronze in the 1968 Olympics, scoring two against France in the quarter-finals, having qualified from their group at the expense of Brazil, then netting another double in the third-place match over the hosts Mexico.

4 Keisuke Honda

Peak years: 2010 to 2017 at CSKA Moscow and AC Milan

Very adept on dead balls and with an eye for goal, Keisuke Honda is best known for his time at both CSKA Moscow and AC Milan, as well as with the Japanese international team, who he played for at the 2010, 2014 and 2018 World Cups.

Player of the tournament when Japan won the Asian Cup in 2011, Honda scored from many a set piece, scoring an outrageous long-range strike against Denmark in the 2010 World Cup. With his bleached blonde hair, he was a recognisable presence in midfield and is another of the great attacking midfielders the country has produced over the last 25 years.

Keisuke Honda Statistics Appearances 502 Goals 105 Assists 81 Japan caps and goals 98 & 37

3 Makoto Hasebe

Peak years: 2008 to 2018 at Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt

Something of a warrior in the heart of the Japanese defence, as well as able to play in a slightly more advanced defensive midfield position, Makoto Hasebe won 114 caps for Japan, as well as captaining his country to victory in the 2011 Asian Cup Final.

After moving to Europe at age 24, he had a long and successful career in the Bundesliga, firstly with Wolfsburg, who he won the title with, then Nurenburg and more notably, Eintracht Frankfurt, who he played more than 200 games for and where he won the German Cup and then the Europa League in 2022.

Makoto Hasebe Statistics Appearances 692 Goals 32 Assists 43 Japan caps and goals 114 & 2

2 Shinji Kagawa

Peak years: 2010 to 2019 at Borussia Dortmund and Manchester United

Borussia Dortmund was a great fit for the talents of Shinji Kagawa. Blessed with vision and an exquisite touch, he thrilled Dortmund fans in his role as play-maker in the attacking midfield position. Crucially, his contribution led to back-to-back titles with the German side, as they finished seven points ahead of Leverkusen, then the following season, eight points ahead of Bayern Munich.

Much has been made of his transfer to Manchester United, with some suggesting he didn't fulfill his potential, but he was in fact an integral part of the United side that last won the Premier League in 2013, a supremely gifted player. Although his career drifted, he is still playing to this day with Cerezo Osaka.

Shinji Kagawa Statistics Appearances 532 Goals 136 Assists 91 Japan caps and goals 97 & 31

1 Hidetoshi Nakata

Peak years: 1998 to 2006 at Perugia, Roma, Parma and Fiorentina

Widely regarded as one of the best Asian players ever, Nakata retired from the game aged only 29, saying: "Day after day, I realised that football had just become a big business. I could feel that team were playing just for money and not for the sake of having fun. I always felt that a team was like a big family, but it stopped being like that. I was sad, that's why I stopped."

Known in Italy during his playing days in Serie A as the little jewel, Nakata won the Serie A title with Roma in 2001, coming off the bench for Totti while the side were two goals down to Juventus. He scored a memorable long-range goal before creating the equaliser, securing a draw which helped Roma clinch the title for the first time in 18 years.

Hidetoshi Nakata Statistics Appearances 364 Goals 51 Assists 26 Japan caps and goals 75 & 11

