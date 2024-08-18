Highlights Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona are two of the greatest left-footed players in history

Left-footed players like Arjen Robben and Mo Salah have made great impact in the football world.

Ferenc Puskas also makes the top 10 for his incredible career.

Left-footed players are always so important to give any good team a sense of balance, but as can be seen from these rankings, when taking into consideration the top 10 left-footed players ever, you are actually listing some of the greatest players to ever play the game.

Unsurprisingly, Diego Maradona, who was supremely talented as shown by his spells at Barcelona, Napoli and with the Argentina national team, features highly in the rankings. However, it is not the 1986 FIFA World Cup winner who tops the list. That accolade goes to his fellow countryman, Lionel Messi, who is number one in the rankings for his talent, vast array of achievements and his longevity with Barcelona, PSG and beyond. Here is the list of the 10 greatest left-football players in football history.

10 Hristo Stoichkov

Career span: 1981-2003

The Bulgarian play-maker had a left foot which was out of this world. Able to use it with awesome power or deftly with a free kick, Stoichkov was a physical player with a wonderful touch. He was also part of the devastating Barcelona team of the 1990s under Dutch manager Johan Cruyff, that included Ronald Koeman, Michael Laudrup and Romario, which won the 1992 European Cup at Wembley, Stoichkov was also instrumental in leading Bulgaria to the 1994 World Cup semi-finals, in a run in which he scored a sublime free-kick to knock the holders, Germany out in the quarter-finals.

Hristo Stoichkov's Career Statistics Club appearances 426 Club goals 180 Bulgaria caps 83 Bulgaria goals 37

9 Arjen Robben

Career span: 2000-2021

Dutchman Arjen Robben had a party piece that the whole football world knew about, where he would cut in from the right flank, beat an opponent or two, before drilling into the net. Despite the footballing world knowing about this, all too often they couldn't prevent it. Robben was predominantly one-footed and naturally that was his left, but with it being such an effective weapon and so hard to stop, it is understandable why he used it so often. Robben did this most effectively while at Bayern Munich, where he won the Champions League in 2013, which was part of that season's glorious treble.

Arjen Robben's Career Statistics Club appearances 614 Club goals 209 Dutch caps 96 Dutch goals 34

8 Mo Salah

Career span: 2010-present

In April 2018, Liverpool's Mo Salah set the record for the most goals scored by a player with their left foot in the Premier League. It was achieved with two goals against Leeds. That took him past fellow Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler, to 106 left-footed Premier League-goals. To date, Salah has 173 left footed goals. A key part of the Liverpool side that won the English title for the first time in 30 years, this 2020 win came a year after winning the Champions League against Tottenham, a game in which Salah scored from the penalty spot. The Egyptian continues to cause havoc with his left foot.

Mo Salah's Career Statistics Club appearances 600 Club goals 288 Egypt caps 98 Egypt goals 55

7 Gheorghe Hagi

Career span: 1982-2001

Known as the Maradona of the Carpathians, Gheorghe Hagi was the driving force of Romanian football in the 1990s and without doubt his country's greatest ever player. A creative play-maker, Hago could create and score, from all angles, perhaps best displayed in the 1994 World Cup in the USA, when he scored one of the competition's greatest ever goals. Having received the ball on the left flanks, a 15 yard diagonal from the corner of the penalty area, he lobbed the Colombian goalkeeper, on Romania's journey to the quarter-finals. It was a proud time for Romania, as Hagi explained:

"Everyone in Romania wanted to conquer America. After the fall of communism, we wanted to go to the free world. You can go a long way with sport, just as Romania did in gymnastics and tennis. It was football’s turn to go and conquer. We played very well and were Romania’s ambassadors."

Gheorghe Hagi's Career Statistics Club appearances 427 Club goals 136 Romania caps 124 Romania goals 35

6 Roberto Rivelino

Career span: 1965-1981

The Brazilian superstar had a mustache which was impressive as his left peg. You have to have a good left foot if you are ahead of Pele in the pecking order for free kicks and that is what he was, at times, as part of the iconic front five of Brazil's World Cup 1970 team of Pele, Gerson, Tostao and Jairzinho, Rivelino could strike with great ferocity, but also great accuracy too. He was also a wonderful dribbler and equipped with a wide range of passing, he was frankly a joy to watch and really the archetypal Brazilian footballer of the 1970s that the nation's proud reputation has built upon.

Roberto Rivelino's Brazil Career Brazil caps 92 Brazil goals 26

5 Gareth Bale

Career span: 2006-2023

When talking about who is the greatest British player of all time, then Wales's Gareth Bale has to be part of the conversation. A powerhouse and talisman for his country, enabling them to qualify for the 2016 Euros, which was the first time Wales had been to an international tournament since the 1958 World Cup, Bale went to Real Madrid and won it all, scoring three goals in Champions League finals, including a stunning and instinctive overhead kick against Liverpool in the 2018 final. Equally deadline from dead ball situations, he was also a powerful runner, memorably destroying experienced Brazilian full-back Maicon, while at Spurs in a memorable 3-1 win, Bale’s left foot was a weapon to be feared.

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Club appearances 554 Club goals 185 Wales caps 111 Wales goals 40

4 Roberto Carlos

Career span: 1991-2016

Scorer of arguably the most stupendous free kick of all time, when in 1997, during Brazil's game with France, he torpedoed a forty free kick with such incredible bend and swerve, France keeper Fabian Barthez was left looking befuddled as the ball ended its journey into the net. The left back was a pivotal part of the last Brazil team to win the World Cup. That 2002 side was filled with stars, none less so that Carlos, who was also an influential member of the Real Madrid team that began winning Champions League once more, more than 30 years after the club had last done so. Typically, defenders do not get the plaudits so often when it comes to individual awards, but Carlos was recognised, coming second to his Brazilian counterpart Ronaldo in the 2002 Ballon d'Or, as well as coming second to the same player in the 1997 World FIFA player of the year.

Roberto Carlos' Career Statistics Club appearances 773 Club goals 101 Brazil caps 127 Brazil goals 11

3 Ferenc Puskas

Career span: 1943-1966

Rotund, portly, later in his life, some dared to even call the great Hungarian fat, but what he always had was a venomous left foot. To think, he didn't join Real Madrid until he was 31. Prior to that, the Galloping Major, as Puskas was known, has psnet his time scoring a bucket load of goals for Budapest Honved. Records are inconclusive, but it's estimated he scored more than 350 goals for the club.

His Real Madrid tally has been better documented and is equally impressive, with Puskas being top scorer in La Liga on four occasions. The footage from 1953 of him using his left foot to drag the ball back in the penalty area, completely fooling England skipper Billy Wright, before drilling in for a famous goal, showed how versatile that left foot was. That era was blessed with a wonderful Hungary team, that came so close to winning the 1954 World Cup.

Ferenc Puskas' Career Statistics Real Madrid appearances 243 Real Madrid goals 226 Hungary caps 85 Hungary goals 84

2 Diego Maradona

Career span: 1976-1997

Diego Maradona heavily favoured his left foot when dribbling and why not, when it was such a devastating weapon. Blessed with the ability to turn opponents inside out, whether that be via a mazy run or a through ball, Maradona's left peg, usually bedecked in a Puma football boot, was feared throughout the football world, seen on the world stage when he ran from the halfway line to tear England to shreds with a goal against England in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, showcasing how he was one of the best dribblers of all time.

He was particularly deadly on free kicks. The goalkeeper may have taken great pains to position their wall, but all too often Maradona was able to guide the ball into the very place keepers could not reach. While at Napoli, he scored a host of wonderful free kicks, whereby he could swerve a ball to land on a six pence on demand.

Diego Maradona's Career Statistics Club appearances 344 Club goals 160 Argentina caps 91 Argentina goals 34

1 Lionel Messi

Career span: 2003-present

For some, it may seem like sacrilege to have Lionel Messi ranked higher than Diego Maradona, but while the latter's story is an incredibly compelling one and his talent and achievements with Argentina and particularly Napoli are breathtaking, you cannot underestimate Messi's wonderful left foot and the sheer amount of times it has delivered over such a long period of time. To put this in context, to date, the man has scored 453 left footed goals in 341 games, which resulted in 117 game-winning goals. And this is just club football.

That is, of course, just measuring that wand of a left foot for goals. Messi remains hugely capable of conjuring an opportunity for a team mate with his left boot, that's before we mention his more recent penalty taking technique, where he simple waits for the keeper to move before, more often than not, stroking the ball home. When assessing Messi's ability, longevity and achievements in the game, there is no denying who has the best left foot in the game.

Lionel Messi's Career Statistics Club appearances 904 Club goals 735 Argentina caps 187 Argentina goals 109

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12.08.24.