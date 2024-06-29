Highlights Liverpool's forwards have helped the Reds become the most decorated English club.

Liverpool are United Kingdom's most decorated club. In the club's illustrious 122-year history, all-time great managers such as Bill Shankly, Bob Paisley, and Jurgen Klopp have built iconic Liverpool teams inspired by the noise reverberated back to them from the worshipping crowd on the Kop. However, the 19-time winners of the English top-flight and 6-time victors of the UEFA Champions League, despite their success, haven't always had the most complete squads or spent record-breaking transfer fees on the world's most-rated players in their pursuit of success.

While attackers are ultimately judged by the frequency, importance, and quality of goals that they score, Liverpool has had a plethora of different types of forwards that have offered the team something slightly different. Take Jugen Klopp's Roberto Firmino, for example. While not the football club's greatest-ever scorer of goals, the Brazilian was fundamental to the pressing, build-up play, and chance creation during one of the most successful periods of Liverpool's history.

10 Fernando Torres

Liverpool career span: 2007-2011

There was plenty of fan-fare when Fernando Torres arrived on Merseyside, after completing a Liverpool transfer record £26.5million move from Atletico Madrid. The Spaniard wouldn't disappoint. From Torres' first Liverpool game, he'd offer the team an abundance of pace, strength, skill, and most importantly, natural goal-scoring ability that, in 2007, had evaded the club for some years.

In 2009, Torres became the fastest Liverpool player to score 50 goals in the club's history and finished his time at Anfield with an impressive 81 goals in 142 matches. However, it wasn't just the volume of goals Torres scored that made him the best in the business, it was the type of goals he scored, too.

The Spanish strikers' portfolio of Liverpool goals is absolutely mouthwatering; there is perhaps no greater Torres strike than his volley against Blackburn Rovers, where the forward controlled the ball with his chest, turned around, and smashed the ball home from a tight angle on the edge of the box. Without a single major trophy with Liverpool, and taking into account his controversial 2011 departure to Chelsea, it has to place Torres any higher than 10th position.

Fernando Torres' Liverpool stats Appearances 142 Goals 81 Major trophies 0

9 Luis Suarez

Liverpool career span: 2011-2014

Ironically, the man chosen to replace Fernando Torres at Liverpool, Luis Suarez, is next on the list. The Uruguayan magician joined Liverpool in 2011 for a bargain price of £22.7m and quickly went on to become one of the Premier League's greatest-ever attacking sensations.

Suarez was the complete striker; he was fast, strong, could aggressively twist and turn his way past defenders, and could score from pretty much anywhere. Suarez's 2013 Premier League hat-trick against Norwich, consisting of a beautifully placed free-kick, a volley from just past the halfway line, and a half-volley on the edge of the London club's box typified the quality that the Uruguayan possessed and so often displayed.

The attacker's 2013/2014 season is widely regarded as one, if not, the greatest individual Premier League season of all-time. Suarez provided 43 goal contributions, many of a ridiculously high calibre, in 33 matches as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the title.

Luis Suarez's Liverpool stats Appearances 133 Goals 84 Major Trophies 0

8 Michael Owen

Liverpool career span: 1998-2004

Michael Owen might retrospectively look back on his career and wonder 'what if'. Owen, once a Liverpool teenage sensation, had his Kop reputation damaged by subsequent moves to Real Madrid, Newcastle United, and most infamously, rivals Manchester United, but it's impossible to ignore how prolific Owen was for Liverpool.

Owen was one of the greatest players in world football as a teenager at Liverpool and was recognised with the Ballon d'Or trophy in 2001. A sensational individual period between 1998 and 2004 saw the Liverpool academy graduate score 157 goals in 297 appearances. While Owen's time at Liverpool didn't coincide a Premier League title, he contributed significantly to the club's 2001 UEFA Cup, League Cup, and FA Cup treble.

Michael Owen's Liverpool career stats Appearances 157 Goals 297 Major trophies 5

7 Kevin Keegan

Liverpool career span: 1971-1977

Kevin Keegan, affectionately nicknamed by Liverpool supporters as 'King Kev; or 'Mighty Mouse' is the first player on the list whose predominant attacking attribute was not goal-scoring. The forward, who represented Liverpool during an illustrious period between 1970 and 1977, was recognised for his ahead-of-his-time dribbling abilities and ruthless agility that he combined with a fierce eye for goal.

At just 5ft7, Keegan had to be creative in his play to glide his way around lunging defenders and impressively leap above taller opposition defenders to score headers inside the box. Keegan was part of a successful Liverpool side that won three First Division titles, a European Cup, and an FA Cup.

Kevin Keegan's Liverpool stats Appearances 323 Goals 100 Major Trophies 7

6 Robbie Fowler

Liverpool career span: 1993-2001 & 2006-2007

Liverpool have been represented by some great Scousers in their history; in the 21st century alone, the club have had Liverpool-born Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, and Trent Alexander-Arnold earn legend status, but the city has struggled to produce world-class strikers or ones who choose to represent them, anyway.

Cult hero Robbie Fowler is the exception, however. The academy graduate made his Liverpool debut in the 1993/1994 season and would go on to score a scintillating 182 goals in 368 appearances, a total greater than any other nominee on the list so far.

Robbie Fowler played for Liverpool during a difficult time for the 'Reds'. Manchester United's rise to Premier League and European supremacy signified an era of change for Liverpool, who had been so dominant for much of the 20 years before Fowler's debut. Nonetheless, Fowler offered hope, goals, and a 2001 UEFA Cup, FA Cup, and League Cup treble.

Robbie Fowler's Liverpool stats Appearances 368 Goals 182 Major trophies 5

5 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool career span: 2017-Present

The only representative of the Jurgen Klopp era on our list is the dazzling Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian-born winger has been so often been Liverpool's match-winner and talisman during their return to prominence under Jurgen Klopp.

Salah has a repertoire of skills in his arsenal; the combination of his electric pace displayed during his early years at Liverpool, with close control, dribbling, passing, and deadly finishing abilities make the Egyptian arguably the greatest player in the Merseyside club's modern history. During Salah's ongoing seven-year spell at Anfield, he won the Premier League, scored the winning goal in a Champions League final, and has been awarded the Premier League's 'Golden Boot' on three occasions.

Mohammed Salah's Liverpool stats Appearances 349 Goals 211 Major trophies 7

4 Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool career span: 1977-1990

Few players in British, or in fact, global football have ever had a career that matches the glistening success of Kenny Dalglish's time with Liverpool. Like many of Liverpool's other all-time great attackers, Daglish could do far more than simply convert chances into goals.

The Scotland-born attacker could dribble, make intelligent off-ball movements, and play devastating through balls to create key chances for his Liverpool teammates, all while scoring a resounding 172 goals in 515 games himself. Had assists been recorded in Dalglish's era as rigorously as they are today, it is likely we'd be looking at a forward with a goal contribution almost every single game. With six First Division titles and three European Cup trophies to his name, Daglish is one of the greatest Liverpool players ever.

Kenny Daglish's Liverpool stats Appearances 515 Goals 172 Major trophies 14

3 Gordon Hodgson

Liverpool career span: 1925-1936

There are few alive today who can claim to have witnessed the excellence of Gordon Hodgson, but his goal-scoring record for Liverpool was absolutely sensational. The forward found the back of the net on 241 occasions in 377 appearances, making him the club's third top goalscorer of all-time. Hodgson, who also played 56 first-class cricket matches as a fast bowler for Lancashire, scored a record-breaking 17 hat-tricks in 10 seasons at Liverpool.

Gordon Hodgson's Liverpool stats Appearances 377 Goals 241

2 Roger Hunt

Liverpool career span: 1958-1969

While Liverpool are now the most successful team in the United Kingdom, when Roger Hunt made his debut in 1959, the club had only won four First Division titles. The 1966 England World Cup winner is the only player on the list to have played for Liverpool in the second tier, and after achieving promotion, would win the Merseyside club two First Division titles and their first ever FA Cup triumph.

Hunt's remarkable 285 goals in 492 matches were instrumental in changing the longstanding fortunes of Liverpool and helped the club grow into a position where future managers, Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley, could make the Anfield club dominate England and Europe for two decades. Hunt finished his career as Liverpool's record goalscorer.

Roger Hunt's Liverpool stats Appearances 492 Goals 285 Major trophies 4

1 Ian Rush

Liverpool career span: 1980-1986 & 1988-1996

Ian Rush is Liverpool's all-time record goalscorer and GIVEMESPORT's greatest Liverpool attacker in history. The Welsh striker, who partnered the excellent Kenny Dalglish in attack, was Liverpool's prolific goalscorer who provided the finishing touch, helping the Merseyside club to five First Division titles, two European Cup trophies, five League Cup wins, and three FA Cup trophies.

Rush scored 25 goals against Merseyside rivals, Everton, including two in an FA Cup final, and four goals in a famous 5-0 win away at Goodison Park. The striker, who had two separate spells at Liverpool, retired with 346 goals in 660 appearances.

Ian Rush's Liverpool stats Appearances 660 Goals 346 Major trophies 18

