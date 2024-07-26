Highlights Manchester United have a rich history of nurturing talented young players who went on to become footballing legends.

Sir Alex Ferguson previously emphasised the importance of giving youth a chance, highlighting their success at Old Trafford.

The top 10 Manchester United academy graduates, including legends like Bobby Charlton and modern players like Marcus Rashford, have been ranked.

Manchester United take great pride in their youth set-up. From the memorable Busby Babes to the Class of ‘92 to the current roster of academy stars, there are very few clubs that can mimic their conveyor belt of young talent that has been churned out over the years.

Becoming the beautiful game’s leading talisman has become commonplace for footballers that have emerged from the club’s academy ranks, such as Sir Bobby Charlton and George Best, while the likes of Marcus Rashford are now considered to be the face of Carrington.

Legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson explained why relying on youth is such a ‘fantastic thing’, saying: “Giving young people an opportunity is a fantastic thing, and they very seldom let you down. These lads never let me down when they put that jersey on.”

Here are the 10 greatest Manchester United academy graduates from the club’s long and storied history ranked in order.

Ranking factors

Longevity of Man Utd career

Goals/Assists

Notable moments with the club

Trophies won with Man Utd

How memorable their stint at Man Utd was

How well-respected they are among the fan base

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

Manchester United career span: 1956–1973

The late, great Sir Bobby Charlton was more than just a footballer. A figurehead in the world of football, firing the Red Devils to European Cup glory in 1968 - a decade after surviving the Munich Air Disaster - is his most memorable moment on the turf. To showcase his importance to Manchester United’s long-standing tradition, only Ryan Giggs has played more games for the club.

Cementing himself in a very exclusive club, Ashington-born Charlton won the Ballon d’Or while plying his trade at Old Trafford and picked up a long list of collective awards during his 17-year stint between 1956 and 1973, all while being remembered as one of the best No.9's to play for the club. The glittering forward possessed a thunderous strike, could dictate play with his pinpoint passing and was as fleet-footed as they came.

Sir Bobby Charlton – Manchester United Career Appearances 758 Goals 249 Assists 18 Honours European Cup (67/68); First Division (56/57, 64/65, 66/67); FA Cup (1963); Community Shield (65/66, 67/68)

2 George Best

Manchester United career span: 1963–1974

Off-the-field controversy aside, there were not many footballers who were - technically - on the same level as Manchester United’s George Best. The Belfast Boy’s influence transcended being on the pitch - but that’s not disregarding his footballing exploits. Poster boy Best played in an array of countries across the globe, though his most prominent stint came in England.

In an era of muddy pitches and treacherous conditions, the former Northern Ireland international, widely believed to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, made maintaining possession look like second nature, irrespective of how many opponents were trying to get the ball off him. A one-of-a-kind footballer who will be forever remembered for all manner of reasons.

George Best – Manchester United Career Appearances 474 Goals 179 Assists 11 Honours European Cup (67/68); First Division (64/65, 66/67); FA Cup (1963); Community Shield (65/66, 67/68)

3 Duncan Edwards

Manchester United career span: 1953–1958

There is every chance that Duncan Edwards would have asserted himself as one of the greatest players to ever live - but his career, and life, was cut short. The English phenomenon tragically died as a result of the Munich Air Disaster, but he endeared himself to the club and its fanbase as their resident powerhouse, who was able to play in a myriad of positions across the pitch.

A shining star of the Busby Babes, Edwards is recognised as one of the first footballers who could do it all: be tough in a tackle, glide past players with relative ease, jump above the rest to win a header. What’s better, the Dudley-born ace could string display after display together without putting a foot wrong - he made playing football to the highest degree look so simple.

Duncan Edwards – Manchester United Career Appearances 151 Goals 20 Assists 0 Honours First Division (55/56, 56/57); Community Shield (56/57)

4 Ryan Giggs

Manchester United career span: 1991–2014