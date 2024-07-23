Highlights Mexican players excel at club level, with talents like Edson Alvarez and Raul Jimenez shining in Europe.

Top Mexican footballers like Hugo Sanchez, Rafael Marquez, and Cuauhtemoc Blanco had remarkable careers.

Andres Guardado and Carlos Vela are highly respected for their performances in Europe and the national team.

Mexico has always been viewed as a nation that contributes significantly to tournament football, while producing some talents that have shone on the biggest stages of European football. El Tri have made the fifth highest number of World Cup appearances since playing at the very first tournament back in 1930, with quarter-final exits as hosts in 1970 & 1986 their best performances.

Mexican players have had a propensity to play better at club level than in tournaments, whether at home in the Mexican top flight, which is one of the most-watched football leagues in the world, ranking higher for viewership numbers than Major League Soccer (MLS), or abroad, there have been plenty of special talents to come out of the country.

While current Premier League stars include Edson Alvarez, and Raul Jimenez, there have been many greats that have blessed Europe's top teams, including ex-Manchester United forward Javier Hernandez and former Barcelona defender Rafael Marquez. With that being said, here's a list of the top 10 Mexican footballers to have ever played the game.

Ranking factors

Club achievements

Individual awards

Footballing legacy

Overall ability

10 Carlos Vela

Career span: 2005-Present

A player who perhaps is one of the most naturally gifted Mexican players of all time, Carlos Vela's career path took a bit of a nose dive from expectations after signing a five-year deal with Arsenal in 2005. He then made 62 appearances for the Gunners, however, didn't do enough to earn a regular place in his time at the club, and after a couple of loan spells out to Salamanca, Osasuna, and West Bromwich Albion, he would then find his new home on loan at Real Sociedad, where he permanently signed for in 2012. From then on, he would have a successful career in Spain before moving to Los Angeles FC in 2018 where he became a success Stateside.

On the international stage, Carlos Vela contributed 29 times in his 72 appearances, winning two Gold Cups and playing in the 2010 and 2018 World Cups for El Tri.

Carlos Vela's Club Statistics Appearances 563 Goals 188 Assists 110 Trophies 3

9 Jared Borgetti

Career span: 1994-2010

A striker known for his heading ability and was the first Mexican player to ever play in the Premier League, Jared Borgetti was a superb forward in his pomp, scoring a minimum of 20 league goals every campaign between the years of 1999 and 2001. Spending the majority of his career with Santos Laguna, things did not go well for him when he made his first jump outside of Mexican football, scoring only twice in the English top flight after his move to Bolton Wanderers in 2005, and unfortunately, his career tailed off from that point onwards.

For his national side, however, he held a phenomenal record of 46 goals in 89 games and is the second-top scorer in Mexico's history, scoring twice in the 2002 World Cup in Japan and Korea. He won the top-scorer award in the 2005/06 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers and clinched the Gold Cup in 2003.

Jared Borgetti's Club Statistics Appearances 475 Goals 245 Assists 9 Trophies 3

8 Luis Hernandez

Career span: 1990-2005

A legend in Mexican football, Luis Hernandez was a great goalscorer who never ventured outside of the American continent during his club career, playing in the Mexican, Argentinian, and United States' top-flight divisions. His best spell was for Mexican side, Tigres UANL, where he scored 32 goals in 59 games.

However, it was on the international stage where Hernandez truly shone, bursting onto the scene in the 1997 Copa America, dispatching six goals, the highest in the tournament, and then in the following tournament, the 1998 World Cup, 'El Matador' would net four goals in the competition, the most in the nation's history at the time. The forward also earned himself three titles at international level, including two Gold Cups and a Confederations Cup in 1999.

Luis Hernandez's Club Statistics Appearances 229 Goals 85 Assists 12 Trophies 3

7 Andres Guardado

Career span: 2005-Present

Another familiar name to European football fans is central midfielder Andres Guardado, who, before moving back to his homeland in 2024, spent his entire career in Europe after moving to Valencia in 2012, playing in La Liga, the Bundesliga, and the Eredivisie. His best period at club level came in the years between 2014 and 2017, when he was outstanding for PSV Eindhoven, winning two Dutch league titles and two Dutch Super Cups. He would then spend the next seven seasons at Real Betis, helping guide them to the Copa del Rey.

Guardado is the most capped Mexican player of all time, with 181 appearances for his national side, winning three Gold Cups, and having competed in five separate World Cups.

Andres Guardado's Club Statistics Appearances 613 Goals 41 Assists 82 Trophies 6

6 Guillermo Ochoa

Career span: 2003-Present

At the age of 39, somehow, legendary Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa is still going. Having played a significant chunk of his career across three of Europe's top five leagues: Ligue 1, La Liga, and Serie A, Ochoa has well and truly proved himself as one of Mexico's best-ever players between the sticks, which takes some doing with the special array of goalkeepers that the country has produced.

Despite being successful at club level, where Ochoa has made a name for himself is at international tournaments with Mexico. He earned himself the title of 'World Cup Ochoa' in reference to some stellar performances that he has put in, such as his incredible clean sheet against hosts Brazil in 2014, including one special save to deny Neymar.

Guillermo Ochoa's Club Statistics Appearances 738 Goals Conceded 1015 Clean Sheets 184 Trophies 4

5 Javier Hernandez

Career span: 2006-Current

A player who is certainly a more familiar name to European audiences is Mexico's all-time top goalscorer, Javier Hernandez. Having played in the Premier League, La Liga, and the Bundesliga during his career so far, most notably for two of the biggest footballing institutions on the planet, Manchester United and Real Madrid. While never nailing down a place as a starter for these European giants, 'Chicharito' earned a name for being an extremely effective substitute, coming off the bench and scoring vital goals for his sides. In total, he scored 59 goals in 157 games and won two Premier Leagues, the Community Shield with United and a FIFA Club World Cup with Madrid.

As well as being the nation's all-time leading scorer, Hernandez has also made 109 appearances for his nation and has scored 52 goals in that time. Chicharito appeared at the 2010, 2014, and 2018 World Cups, scoring in all three for El Tri.

Javier Hernandez's Club Statistics Appearances 567 Goals 207 Assists 54 Trophies 6

4 Jorge Campos

Career span: 1988-2004

Known for his flamboyant goalkeeper attire, infectious personality, and ability to not only play as a shot-stopper but also as a striker in his early days, Jorge Campos is one of the most iconic footballers to have come out of Mexico. Despite having never ventured outside of the American continent in his playing career, Campos spent his time in the Mexican first division and the MLS.

Playing for seven clubs across his career, Campos spent the majority of his time at Club Universidad Nacional (UNAM). In his career, he won three club honours, including an MLS Cup, a US Open Cup, and a Mexican Champion Apertura. Internationally, the eccentric Campos made 129 appearances, including at three World Cups, two Confederation Cups, two Gold Cups, and three Copa América. In 1999, he lifted the Confederations Cup in his own nation.

Jorge Campos' Club Statistics Appearances 237 Goals Conceded 322 Clean Sheets 58 Trophies 3

3 Cuauhtemoc Blanco

Career span: 1992-2016

Perhaps a lesser-known player on European shores, Cuauhtemoc Blanco spent the majority of his footballing days on the American continent, with only a brief spell in La Liga when he joined Real Valladolid on loan in 2002. Despite only scoring three times, he picked up a bit of a name for scoring great goals, the pick of the bunch being his free-kick against Real Madrid. Unfortunately for Blanco, it never worked out in Europe, as a leg break in his first season kept him out, and then in his second season on loan, he experienced homesickness, ultimately bringing him back to Mexico.

Predominantly dominating the Mexican top flight in his career, the attacking midfielder spent half his career at Club America, scoring 136 goals in 288 appearances. Across his club career, he won a CONCACAF Champions Cup, a Mexican Campeon de Campeones, a Mexican Clausura, and a Mexican Cup Apertura.

On the international stage, Blanco represented his nation between 1995 and 2014, earning 119 caps and scoring 38 goals. He featured in three World Cup tournaments, in 1998, 2002, and 2010, and would score in each competition, including goals against France, Belgium and Croatia.

Cuauhtemoc Blanco's Club Statistics Appearances 601 Goals 220 Assists 45 Trophies 6

2 Rafael Marquez

Career span: 1996-2018

Rafael Marquez's remarkable career in Europe means he's a must in any list on Mexican greats. The centre-back would go on to keep Europe's best attackers on leashes, playing for Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco and Spanish giants Barcelona in his prime years.

Named as the best defender in the French top flight in 2001, Marquez would win the title with Monaco after an impressive season and also won the French League Cup in the 2002/03 season before earning himself his big move to Barcelona in 2003. From there, he would go on to win the most illustrious trophies in the sport, securing two Champions Leagues, four La Liga's, two Spanish Super Cups, a Copa del Rey, a FIFA Club World Cup, and a UEFA Super Cup.

Playing in five World Cups for Mexico, Marquez holds the joint record for featuring in the most number of tournaments alongside icons such as Lionel Messi, Lothar Matthaus, campatriot Andres Guadardo and Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Mexican captain also took part in the most World Cup games in his nation's history (19) and made 147 international appearances, scoring 17 goals.

Rafael Maquez's Club Statistics Appearances 630 Goals 26 Assists 27 Trophies 16

1 Hugo Sanchez

Career span: 1976-1997

Top of the list, Hugo Sanchez is undoubtedly the greatest player to have come out of Mexico, becoming one of the most clinical and feared strikers in Europe. Sanchez spent the majority of his career tormenting Spanish defences, playing for both Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid.

Finishing as the Golden Boot winner in five separate La Liga seasons, he became one of the best forwards in the world, racking up a staggering 267 goal contributions across his 347 appearances in the Spanish top flight, winning five La Ligas, two Copa del Reys, four Spanish Super Cups, and a UEFA Cup in his time in Spain.

For the national team, the four-time Mexican footballer of the year was also prolific, dispatching 29 goals in 58 appearances, lifting a Gold Cup, and being a Pan American Games winner.

Hugo Sanchez's Club Statistics Appearances 505 Goals 308 Assists 46 Trophies 17

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 21.07.24