Highlights Some of the greatest midfielders to ever grace the game played their football in the 1980s.

Diego Maradona magical moments lit up the decade.

Michel Platini and Ruud Gullit also feature for their heroics with France and the Netherlands.

The 1980s was a fine time for football. It was an especially fine time for midfielders. With a pure plethora of unadulterated talent in now-classic kits, and often tightly-laced black iconic boots of Adidas, Puma, and Nike - the men in the middle set the tone for what it takes to be a creative player amid an era where physicality and pace ruled the roost over the intricate tactics of today.

These were the very best purveyors of passes, and shirkers of flying challenges. From iconic World Cup moments by the likes of Marco Tardelli and Diego Maradona to Brazilian greats Zico and Socretes mesmerising their opponents, these midfielders had it all. GIVEMESPORT looks back and charts the best of a superb era.

10 Marco Tardelli

Career Span: 1972-1988

Known for his fantastic winning goal at 1982's World Cup, Marco Tardelli's outpouring of emotion and disbelief won the hearts of millions and went down as one of the sport's most recognisable goal celebrations. It was an iconic image of a superb career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 1976 and 1985, Marco Tardelli won an incredible 12 trophies with Juventus, and didn't go a single year during this spell without at least lifting one piece of silverware.

Regarded as one of Italy's greatest midfielders, and one of the best players of his generation, Tardelli was an energetic and hard-tackling, yet technically very skilful, box-to-box midfielder. He was known for his ability to contribute both offensively and defensively, as his scoring record suggests. Domestically, he snatched up a plethora of trophies with Juventus, including five league titles, as well as multiple Coppa Italia titles, and four major UEFA competitions. Intriguingly, he became one of the first three players ever to win all three major UEFA club competitions, along with Italy and Juventus teammates Antonio Cabrini and Gaetano Scirea.

Marco Tardelli's Career Stats Appearances 580 Goals 68 Assists 11 Honours 12

9 Lothar Matthaus

Career span: 1978-2000

A Ballon d'Or winner with 150 caps for his country, Lothar Matthaus arrives as one of the finest, and toughest, midfielders of yesterday's generation. A product of Bavarian youth football, aside from a great stint with Borussia Monchengladbach, Matthaus went on to spend 14 of his 22-year-career with Bayern Munich, where he won 14 trophies.

In his international career, he rubber-stamped his impact as part of the 1980 team that lifted the Euros in Italy. His success story and solid decade continued as West Germany made it to the final of both the 1982 and 1986 editions of the World Cup, although tasting defeat to both Italy and Argentina, respectively. The 80s were still quite formative for Matthaus (and that's saying something), hence why he features quite low. Nonetheless, he still won a number of trophies that were key to his assault on the top. Diego Maradona once reminisced:

"He is the best rival I've ever had. I guess that's enough to define him."

Lothar Matthaus' Career Stats Appearances 935 Goals 227 Assists 80 Honours 20

8 Enzo Francescoli

Career Span: 1980-1997

Nicknamed El Principe (The Prince), Enzo Francescoli is regarded as one of the finest playmakers of his generation. Playing the majority of his career with Argentinian side River Plate, his performances in Buenos Aires saw him named 1984 South American footballer of the Year, after just one full season at the club.

Francescoli was central to Uruguay’s Copa America successes in 1983, 1987 and 1995, winning Player of the Tournament at the first and last of those tournament triumphs. A technical and creative midfielder, Francescoli made 73 appearances for his country and scored 17 goals.

After three seasons with River Plate, Francescoli moved to France. He was particularly lethal for Marseille, where he won the French first division in 1989/90, and was named France Foreign Player of the Year. His exploits earned him an admirer in a young Zinedine Zidane, with the future great inspired by his elegance. Zidane's first born is even named after the Uruguayan, who he deems as one of his favourite ever players.

Enzo Francescoli's Career Stats Appearances 370 Goals 96 Assists 15 Honours 11

7 Frank Rijkaard

Career Span: 1980-1995

Sweeping up while those ahead of him became the headline-grabbers, Frank Rijkaard was a modest, yet classy engine room operator and has become renowned as one of the most technically sound defensive midfielders ever. A vital cog in two of Europe’s most successful teams, Ajax and AC Milan, Rijkaard combined the luxurious 'Roll-Royce' archetype with a determined love for defence. He truly made the most of 73 outings with the Netherlands, winning Euro 1988 and finishing third in the 1992 edition. He also played in the 1990 and 1994 World Cups, but it's in the late-80s where Rijkaard entered his peak.

He came whiskers away from winning the Ballon d’Or in 1988 and '89 after finishing third on both occasions - yet the Euro in '88 and subsequent appearance in the team of the tournament would have to do until he was later awarded Serie A Footballer of the Year in 1992.

Frank Rijkaard's Career Stats Appearances 618 Goals 107 Assists 59 Honours 22

6 Bernd Schuster

Career Span: 1978-1997

Bernd Schuster plied his trade from the late 1970s through to the early 1990s and earmarked himself as one of the best - especially at Barcelona, after an initial spell with Koln. Schuster was an important part of the Barca team during the 1980s, leading the game from midfield and scoring many goals. The slick-passing midfielder won the European Silver Ball in 1980 and the Bronze Ball in 1981 and 1985. A controversial move to Real Madrid made him less favourable, yet his skills complimented the group of home-grown Madrid players known as la Quinta del Buitre. They led the team to dominance throughout the rest of 1980s.

Schuster didn't see many opportunities with the national team. Although part of the team that won Euro 80, he notably once turned down a call-up as his wife was due to give birth. His domestic career made up for it, with three LaLiga titles and six Copa del Rey's spread across Barcelona, Real, and Atletico Madrid.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: In 2024, Pep Guardiola was asked in an interview to name the five players he'd pick from football history to play in a five-a-side. Among them, he picked Schuster, whom, he said, he used to watch as a ball boy at Camp Nou and "was completely in love" with.

Bernd Schuster's Career Stats Appearances 629 Goals 155 Assists 41 Honours 12

5 Socrates

Career Span: 1973-1989

A gangly but elegant midfielder known for his two-footedness and ability to keep the tempo of Brazil's Samba exploits ticking, the qualified doctor Socrates seemingly applied the same due care that his philosophical namesake applied to his field of work.

He notably captained the Selecao at the 1982 World Cup and in doing so, led what many believe to be the greatest team not to win the tournament. While perhaps a more qualified player than his consummate stint on home soil suggested, he did see time away from Brazil with Fiorentina but spared his global performances for the World Cup.

His legacy saw Pele name him in the FIFA 100 list of the world's greatest living players in March 2004 and World Soccer named him one of 100 best footballers in history. In October 2008, he was inducted into the Pacaembu Brazilian Football Museum Hall of Fame.

GIVEMESPORT Fact: In 2022, France Football gave out the first edition of the Socrates Award, which was presented in honour of the Brazilian, for the best humanitarian work by a footballer worldwide.

Socrates' Career Stats Appearances 371 Goals 194 Honours 6

4 Zico

Career Span: 1971-1994

Out of that Socrates-led team, Zico is often regarded as the greatest player never to win a World Cup. He was an exceptionally talented creative playmaker, with supreme vision and an eye for goal. He is also considered one of the most clinical finishers and best passers ever, and like Socrates, is another Brazilian who unfortunately didn't grace Europe for long enough.

He spent the majority of his career with Brazilian giants Flamengo, but Zico also spent a fruitful two years in Serie A with Udinese. The midfielder was named as the best player in the Italian top flight at the end of the 1983/84 campaign. Across 731 games for Flamengo, the iconic attacking midfielder scored no less than 508 goals. His record was also excellent for the Selecao too, scoring 48 goals in 71 games.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: One of the finest players in the late 1970s and early 80s, Zico was also a fine free-kick specialist. By one estimate, Zico is believed to have scored 101 goals from dead ball situations.

Zico's Career Career Stats Appearances 404 Goals 140 Honours 18

3 Ruud Gullit

Career Span: 1979-1998

Ruud Gullit is the second member of the Netherlands' Euro glory from 1988. Capable of plying his trade in a vast plethora of roles, depending on what was required, the positionally-agile Gullit kicked off his career as a sweeper at Feyenoord before career transformations saw him go from an engine room playmaker to a fine supporting striker.

Gullit's peak saw him win back-to-back European Cups with AC Milan in 1989 and 1990, along with three Serie A titles, after the Euro title in '88. In 1995, he signed for Chelsea and was duly appointed the club's player-manager. In his debut season, he won the FA Cup, Chelsea's first major title for 26 years, and in doing so became the first overseas manager to win the famous trophy. To this day, Gullit remains the only Dutch captain to lift a major honour.

In addition to his Ballon d'Or win of 1987, Gullit was also named the World Soccer Player of the Year in '87 and 1989.

Ruud Gullit's Career Stats Appearances 642 Goals 236 Assists 112 Honours 16

2 Michel Platini

Career Span: 1972-1987

While his performance in the semi-final of Euro ’84 in Paris inspired some of John Motson’s most memorable commentary, Michel Platini was instrumental in his nation's win in that tournament, finishing top scorer with nine goals.

The World Cup ultimately remained elusive, with semi-final defeats to West Germany in both 1982 and '86, yet Platini’s contribution to club football was more impressive. After inspiring Saint Etienne to the French title in 1981, he was sold to Juventus where he won a tide of honours, including three Ballon d’Ors in a row between 1983 and 1985, as well as two Serie A titles, a Coppa Italia, and the European Cup. A creative attacking midfielder with immense vision, he was a prolific and regular goalscorer who retired in 1987 at only 32. Gianni Agnelli, Juventus president, epitomised the sheer class of Platini:

"We bought him for a morsel of bread and he put foie gras on top of it!"

Michel Platini's Career Stats Appearances 622 Goals 338 Assists 66 Honours 12

1 Diego Maradona

Career Span: 1976-1997

For the first half of the 80s, many of Diego Maradona's most memorable moments were synonymous with controversy and violence. He was sent off for a stamp against Brazil in the 1982 World Cup and while in a Barcelona shirt, starred in a riot at the end of the 1984 Copa del Rey final.

The 'Hand of God' at World Cup '86 made him unfavourable on English shores, yet his fluent ability was undeniably deity-like. Just watch his second goal, which followed a 66-yard dribble past five players that was subsequently voted "Goal of the Century" by FIFA.com voters in 2002.

After adding a Copa del Rey, and Copa de la Liga, Maradona left the boiling pot of Barcelona to thrive in Naples. During a time when Serie A was the toughest and best division in the world, World Cup-winning-Maradona settled for seven years, clinching two Serie A titles, along with a Coppa Italia, Supercoppa Italiana and UEFA Cup before his powers waned. An apt summary of the great came from film director Emir Kusturica:

"If Andy Warhol had still been alive, he would have definitely put Maradona alongside Marilyn Monroe and Mao Tse-tung. I'm convinced that if he hadn't been a footballer, he'd've become a revolutionary."

Diego Maradona's Career Stats Appearances 641 Goals 338 Assists 125 (in Europe) Honours 10

