Throughout the history of the MLS, several high-profile players have been and gone, raising the reputation of the league and winding down storied playing careers in front of a growing footballing fanbase. Throughout those high-profile players, there have been many who have carved themselves out as true Major League Soccer greats, and can hoist themselves high as some of the best to have made a splash in the United States.

From flashy number 10s, rock-hard defensive-minded men and classy central playmakers, the midfield has always been an area in which the MLS comes well-stocked. The likes of Steven Gerrard, Andrea Pirlo and Bastian Schweinsteiger have all wound down their illustrious careers on American shores from the centre of the field.

Despite their heritage, there have been players that lived and breathed the MLS as a major part of their careers, outing themselves as some of the best midfield operators in league history. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest midfielders in MLS history.

Ranking factors:

Longevity

Achievements

Impact

Statistical Contributions

The Best MLS Midfielders 10. Osvaldo Alonso 9. Michael Bradley 8. Preki 7. Kyle Beckerman 6. Cobi Jones 5. David Beckham 4. Diego Valeri 3. Carlos Valderamma 2. Marco Etcheverry 1. Dwayne De Rosario

10 Osvaldo Alonso

MLS career span: 2009-Present

Kicking off our list is a "strong" choice in every sense of the word. Across a 10-year spell with the Sounders, Osvaldo Alonso, known as "The Honey Badger," was one of the most terrifyingly aggressive midfielders the league has ever seen, whilst also being equipped with a range of passing and a forward-thinking mindset that left the Cuban listed as a threat no matter where he may be on the field.

And that coverage was vast, too. Alonso was one of the most renowned midfielders in terms of his energy and work-rate, covering more ground, on average, than every other midfielder in the league between 2014 and 2016. A terrifying sight for defenders and forwards alike to bear witness to, "Ozzie" is a wonderful contender to start our list.

Osvaldo Alonso's MLS Career Appearances 347 Goals 13 Assists 11 MLS Cups 1

9 Michael Bradley

MLS career span: 2004-2005 & 2014-2023

A captain with six trophy wins under his belt from his time in Canada, Michael Bradley's taste of European football with the likes of Borussia Mönchengladbach and Aston Villa equipped him well for his return to North America.

A fearless leader with a wicked playmaking sense, Bradley was crafty and decisive with the ball at his feet, and his strong positional sense allowed the likes of Jermain Defoe, Sebastian Giovinco and Victor Vasquez all to flourish under his captaincy. Whilst he could have amassed an even bigger haul of silverware with Toronto, finishing runner-up to a further seven titles, his consistency and application to work ethic carved him out as one of the most consistently impressive central operators the league has seen.

Michael Bradley's MLS Career Appearances 285 Goals 17 Assists 21 MLS Cups 1

8 Preki

MLS career span: 1996-2005

Predrag Radosavjlevic, lovingly known as "Preki", was one of the classiest players MLS has ever seen.Comfortable in a deeper role as much as he was in a pure attacking sense, Preki remains the only player to have picked up the MLS MVP Award and the MLS Golden Boot on two occasions each.

Born in Yugoslavia, Preki acquired US citizenship in 1996 to allow him to play for the USMNT, for whom he turned out for 28 times in five years. As well as this, his exploits in MLS were storied, finding the net 79 times across his eight years with Kansas City, and solo campaign for Miami.

A classy operator with a taste for goals, Preki is one of MLS' finest midfield players.

Preki's MLS Career Appearances 242 Goals 79 Assists 75 MLS Cups 1

7 Kyle Beckerman

MLS career span: 2000-2020

A midfielder with one of the toughest tackles and most mesmerizing haircuts in the history of the league, Kyle Beckerman was one of the USMNT's and Real Salt Lake's most vital players. Tough in the tackle and capable of lung-bursting of displays, Beckerman's positional fortitude and energy was vital towards not only his successful career, but also his longevity. With 498 appearances in MLS, he remains as the number one appearance maker in league history, having spent his entire 20-year career on home soil.

His time in MLS was not to no avail, either, as Beckerman led his beloved Real Salt Lake side to both the Eastern and Western Conference in 2009 and 2013 respectively, with the former campaign going all the way to MLS Cup success. A man with longevity as remarkable as his ability, Kyle Beckerman more than deserves his space on our list.

Kyle Beckerman's MLS Career Appearances 498 Goals 41 Assists 34 MLS Cups 1

6 Cobi Jones

MLS career span: 1996-2007

Frantically energetic and equipped with unbelievable pace and trickery, LA Galaxy legend Cobi Jones was an easy selection for this list.

In an 11-year career with the Galaxy, Jones was earmarked for his sublime dribbling and creative abilities, carving out a name for himself as one of MLS's greatest playmakers, crowned with a 1998 campaign that saw him register 19 goals and 13 assists on his way to being named U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year, as well as breaching into the MLS Best XI for the year.

Cobi Jones' MLS Career Appearances 306 Goals 70 Assists 64 MLS Cups 2

5 David Beckham

MLS career span: 2007-2012

A man who requires no introduction, David Beckham may very well stake his claim as to being the greatest "high-profile" MLS arrival in history.

The Manchester United, Real Madrid and England legend arrived in the US from Los Blancos in 2007, and his unique ability with set-pieces and playmaking quickly made itself at home in MLS with the Galaxy, for whom he enjoyed two MLS Cups, three Western Conference league wins, three Western Conference playoff wins, and two supporters shields.

His influence on MLS is felt even now, as he currently resides as the owner of Inter Miami, who currently boast the likes of Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba in their ranks. A groundbreaking arrival in MLS, who more than justified his lofty reputation upon US arrival as well as paving the way for the legendary players that have since tried their hand in America.

David Beckham's MLS Career Appearances 98 Goals 18 Assists 32 MLS Cups 2

4 Diego Valeri

MLS career span: 2013-2023

The most iconic player in Portland's history, Argentina attacking midfielder Diego Valeri was one of the league's true superstars. To understand just how good Valeri was in the MLS, you can simply take a look at his individual achievements on American shores. The Newcomer of the Year award was an easy win following a 13-goal maiden haul in 2013, before going on to being named league MVP in 2017, the MLS Most Valuable Player in 2015, becoming a four-time All-Star between 2014 and 2018, and being named in the league's best XI on three occasions between 2013 and 2017.

Valeri netted 86 MLS goals across his eight-year spell in Portland, and is widely regarded throughout the city as the finest to ever pull on the famous green shirt.

Diego Valeri's MLS Career Appearances 259 Goals 85 Assists 67 MLS Cups 1

3 Carlos Valderamma

MLS career span: 1995-2002

A man who maybe only the aforementioned Kyle Beckerman can rival for impressive haircuts, Valderrama was an icon that had long since risen to prominence before tearing up MLS in his seven-year spell in America.

Arriving in Tampa having already earned over 100 caps for Colombia, Valderrama was one of the leagues most skillful attacking midfielders ever, and his single-season assist record of 26, set in the year 2000, still stands today, whilst also still being the only 20+ assist season for any player in history, a record that even the MLS themselves deemed "unbreakable" in 2012.

Valderrama, in every sense of the word, was a phenom, and more than deserves a spot on the bottom step of our podium.

Carlos Valderrama's MLS Career Appearances 175 Goals 16 Assists 69 MLS Cups 0

2 Marco Etcheverry

MLS career span: 1996-2003

With 135 goal contributions, the1998 MLS MVP, a three-time consecutive MLS Cup winner with D.C. United. Marco Etcheverry an all-time great.

The Bolivian was one of the silkiest and most creatively astounding attacking midfielders that has ever graced the American leagues. As versatile as he was explosive, as effective as he was prolific, Etcheverry had a little but of everything, making it little surprise to see him have won so much, both with D.C. and as an individual, during his time in the MLS.

His individual CV is just exemplary. Four All-Star appearances in a row, tied with four Best XI appearances in the same consecutive years as well as winning Goal of the Year on two occasions as well being named in the All-Time MLS XI. Etcheverry was a player who struck fear into defences across the Americas, and is very much deserving of his spot as our runner-up.

Marco Etcheverry's MLS Career Appearances 191 Goals 34 Assists 69 MLS Cups 3

1 Dwayne De Rosario

MLS career span: 2001-2014

Quite simply, the greatest to have done it from the middle. As comfortable in the 10 as he was leading the line, Dwayne De Rosario was one of the most feared players in the division, as well as one of the true MLS journeymen.

No matter where the Canadian international traveled to, though, success would follow. De Rosario struck 104 MLS goals in his 13-year career within it, latching a goals-per-season ratio bettered only by the likes of Landon Donovan.

His exploits were well rewarded, too. He was named the MVP in MLS in 2011, whilst also picking up the golden boot that year. This would come with an MLS career that featured seven All-Star appearances, six Best XI appearances, two goals of the season, four MLS cups and an induction into the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame.

A blisteringly quick player who was as proficient in front of goal as he was in supplying others, Dwayne De Rosario has cemented himself as the greatest midfielder.

Dwayne De Rosario's MLS Career Appearances 342 Goals 104 Assists 56 MLS Cups 4

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 30.07.24