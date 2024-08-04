Highlights A host of legendary players have made their way to St James' Park down the years.

Alan Shearer signed from Blackburn Rovers and became the club's all-time leading goalscorer.

Andy Cole and Les Ferdinand have also made their way to Tyneside.

Newcastle United have been a member of the Premier League for all but three years of the competition's history, spending 91 seasons in the top flight as of May 2023. They have never dropped below English football's second tier since joining the Football League in 1893.

In total, Newcastle's celebrated history reflects four League titles, six FA Cups and an FA Charity Shield, as well as the 1968–69 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup. The Magpies, as they're so fondly known, hold the ninth-highest total of trophies won by an English club. Additionally, in the Premier League all-time table, St James' Park residents sit in eighth place, behind only Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, Manchester City, and Everton. In accordance with their predominant top-tier prestige, the side from the north-east have had to bring in some top talents over the years. From Alan Shearer to Les Ferdinand, here are the best signings made by Newcastle down the years.

10 Kevin Keegan

Newcastle Career: 1982-1984

Kevin Keegan arrived at Newcastle in 1982 at the tail-end of his career. However, such was his impact at Liverpool, Hamburg and England before that, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner instantly struck up a famous rapport with the Toon Army. Newcastle were a Second Division team at this point, and picking up a player of this calibre, although past his best, was a big statement.

On signing, the 31-year-old admitted he'd always seen himself playing for the club at some point in his career. As a child, Keegan's father would tell him football stories about Hughie Gallacher and Jackie Milburn. Keegan claimed that his father would have loved to have seen him playing football in black and white stripes, and to Keegan, playing for Newcastle felt like coming home.

Such was the connection between fan and player (who'd later coach Newcastle) Keegan's debut goal against QPR, Keegan did something he had never done before - he instinctively and famously threw himself into the crowd to show the supporters he was one of them. He explained to the press afterwards that "I just wanted to stay there forever..."

Keegan played 78 league games in his Newcastle career, scoring 48 goals and helping promote them from the Second Division in 1984.

Kevin Keegan's Newcastle Statistics Games 85 Goals 49 Fee Paid £100,000

9 Peter Beardsley

Newcastle career span: 1983-1987 and 1993-1997

First entering St James' Park as a youngster brought in from the Vancouver Whitecaps, Northumberland native Peter Beardsley took the first team by storm from the first day. In fact, Keegan and his team-mates thought Beardsley was a fan that had won a competition to train with the first team. However, they were simply dazzled by the wiry forward man's ability. Keegan once stated:

"By the time I started playing for Newcastle, I had played against Cruyff, Maradona and Pelé, and yet I have never had my mind blown as I did on the first day I saw Peter Beardsley."

In his first stint on Tyneside, Beardsley was part of the Newcastle team that got promotion from the Second Division. In his first season in the First Division, Beardsley scored 17 goals in 38 league games as Newcastle finished in 14th position. The season after, Beardsley was a key factor in keeping the struggling Magpies up, before Liverpool signed him for £1.9 million.

After four seasons, Beardsley had scored 61 league goals. During his second spell at St James' Park (six years later and now coached by Keegan), he racked up 157 appearances and scored 56 goals, bringing his overall total after two spells with the club to 321 appearances and 117 goals as Newcastle were now an established top-tier side.

Peter Beardsley's Newcastle Statistics Games 326 Goals 121 Fee Paid £150,000 and £1.5 million

8 Bobby Mitchell

Newcastle career span: 1949-1961

Yet another fan favourite at St. James' Park, the man nicknamed 'Bobby Dazzler' by the masses, had to be a top player. It's safe to say that 113 goals in 410 games from left-wing more than earned that moniker. Moving to St. James’ Park in 1949 for £17,000 – a record fee for a winger, he was instrumental in Newcastle's immediate post-war years, culminating in three Wembley FA Cup triumphs.

Famed for his exciting style of play, he scored many important goals for United, especially in FA Cup ties during a magnificent 13-year career on Tyneside. Before his magical footwork and ball control delighted Geordie crowds, Mitchell was the Scottish League’s top scorer in 1946/47 with 22 goals for Third Lanark.

Bobby Mitchell's Newcastle Statistics Games 410 Goals 113 Fee Paid £16,000

7 Shay Given

Newcastle Career: 1997-2009

Shay Given joined Newcastle United in the summer of 1997, and was signed by then-manager Kenny Dalglish for £1.5 million from Blackburn Rovers. This was the second time Dalglish had signed Given, previously signing him for Blackburn from Celtic in the summer of 1994. Demonstrating his athletic nature and sharp reflexes, as well as repaying Dalglish's confidence, the Irish international spent 12 solid seasons on Tyneside.

Given made a total of 463 appearances for the Magpies during his spell in the North East of England and tallied up an impressive catalogue of saves, as well as clean sheets. Given was part of the teams that were runners-up in the 1998 and 1999 FA Cup campaigns. He was named in the Premier League Team of the Season for the 2001–02 and 2005–06 seasons. He played in the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Cup with Newcastle, and was involved in the club's title challenge in 2001–02.

Shay Given's Newcastle Stats Games 463 Clean Sheets 132 Fee Paid £1.5 million

6 Les Ferdinand

Newcastle Career: 1995-1997

Les Ferdinand is regarded as one of the finest strikers of the first Premier League era. He had pace, strength, sublime finishing, as well as skill in the air. Moreover, he had a never say die attitude likely bestowed upon him by his formative graft in the English non-league system.

Ferdinand joined Newcastle United from Queens Park Rangers in 1995 and was popular straight away. He helped the Magpies to successive runners-up spots in the Premier League in his two seasons with the club, and notched a superb goal tally in his time in the north-east. Ferdinand scored 50 goals in only 84 games at Newcastle, forming a successful strike partnership with Alan Shearer.

While Newcastle missed out on the league, it was inevitable that Ferdinand would move on, and in 1997, such was the case as Tottenham signed the striker for £6 million. Even on his return with Spurs, the connection was still strong. 'Sir Les' received a standing ovation, and while trying to put Shearer's number nine shirt on to complete a lap of honour, he broke down in tears. He went on to have brief spells at West Ham, Leicester City, Bolton, Reading and Watford.

Les Ferdinand's Newcastle Statistics Games 84 Goals 50 Fee Paid £6 million

5 Malcolm MacDonald

Newcastle Career: 1971-1976

Superbly nicknamed 'SuperMac', Malcolm MacDonald remains one of the most iconic forwards from the 1970s and one of Newcastle United's greatest number nines. MacDonald was worshipped on Tyneside, and created the mold for beloved forwards of the future. Stocky yet athletic, MacDonald was a brash and colourful striker of the era, and burst onto the Newcastle scene when he signed from Luton Town in the summer of 1971.

He set the tone for his newfound Toon followers, with a sublime hat-trick on his debut against Liverpool, thus earning the 'SuperMac' name. The prolific striker went on to thunder home 138 goals for United in only 258 appearances before moving to Arsenal.

In his time in a Newcastle shirt, MacDonald developed an eye for records. He is credited with scoring United’s fastest ever goal after only four seconds of a friendly at St. Johnstone in 1972. For England, he hit a record five goals against Cyprus at Wembley in 1975.

Malcolm MacDonald's Newcastle Statistics Games 227 Goals 121 Fee Paid £180,000

4 Rob Lee

Newcastle Career: 1992-2002

Rob Lee enters this list as potentially one of the most underrated Premier League midfielders of all time, although his popularity in both Newcastle and South London point to that of a true hero. Signed from Charlton Athletic for £700,000, Lee's move partly facilitated the Addicks' move back to The Valley after a period in exile at Selhurst Park and Upton Park.

Exploits at Newcastle further increased his legend, and the goal-scoring Lee joined midway through the 1992-93 season to help the Magpies to promotion to the newly-formed Premier League. There, they would achieve a third-place finish and qualification for the UEFA Cup. In the club's first European match in 17 years, Lee scored a hat-trick as Newcastle United thrashed Royal Antwerp 5-0 in Belgium. His importance continued to grow and Lee became a mainstay of the 'Entertainers Era' which under Kevin Keegan, saw back-to-back Premier League runners-up finishes.

Lee was made captain by Kenny Dalglish in 1997 but dropped by his successor Ruud Gullit. He was then restored to the side by Sir Bobby Robson before his time at St. James' Park came to an end after ten years.

Rob Lee's Newcastle Statistics Games 381 Goals 56 Fee Paid £700,000

3 Hughie Gallacher

Newcastle Career: 1925-1930

With 143 goals in just 174 games for Newcastle United, Hughie Gallacher is quite rightly considered by many to be one of the greatest centre forwards of all time, let alone the club. Despite his diminutive 5'5" stature, the Scot joined the Magpies from Airdrieonians - where he had yet another incredible record of 100 goals in 129 games.

In his five years at Newcastle, 'Wee Hughie' left behind a huge legacy, proving to be a handful for defenders far and wide. He was gifted with both feet, had superb agility and awareness in front of goal, and remains the club's most potent attacker of all time with an astonishing strike rate of over 82 percent.

Gallacher notably captained the club to the First Division title in 1927, scoring 39 goals in 41 games to earn legendary status with supporters. Eventually, Gallacher was sold to Chelsea for £10,000 – a huge amount of money for the time – and ironically, he made his debut for the Blues against Newcastle at St. James’ Park in front of a packed house. For Scotland, Gallacher scored 24 times in just 20 games and was part of the Wembley Wizards side that demolished England in 1928.

Hughie Gallacher's Newcastle Statistics Games 174 Goals 143 Fee Paid £6,500

2 Andy Cole

Newcastle Career: 1993-1995

Such was his sheer quality and intelligence in front of goal in Newcastle colours, Andy Cole still holds the club record for goals in a season, hitting 41 during the 1993-94 season. Cole emerged through the Arsenal youth ranks before joining Bristol City. 12 league goals in 29 appearances for the Robins was enough to convince Keegan to sign the striker in 1993 for a then-club-record £1.75m.

Brought in to solidify the Toon's front line as they looked to reach the first tier, Cole obliged and scored 12 goals in 12 appearances as Newcastle United romped to the 1992/93 First Division title. The term after, Peter Beardsley returned in his second spell, and the two tormented Premier League defences, with Cole registering 34 league goals, part of a grand total of 41 in 46 games in all competitions. He was rightly voted the PFA Young Player of the Year. Cole ended his time at St. James’ Park with a shock switch to Manchester United in 1995, and 68 goals in just 84 matches. His goals per game ratio of 81% is bettered only by Hughie Gallacher.

Andy Cole's Newcastle Statistics Games 84 Goals 68 Fee Paid £1.75 million

1 Alan Shearer

Newcastle Career: 1996-2006

Reuters

Not only one of his hometown club's best ever strikers, Alan Shearer also possesses the all-time Premier League goal scoring record. In 1996, Newcastle beat Manchester United to the punch, and landed Shearer's signature from Blackburn Rovers, two seasons after the Geordie forward had won the Premier League title at Ewood Park.

Crowning the best full-circle moment ever, Shearer repaid the then-world record £15 million transfer fee with his performances, and in his first season won his third consecutive Premier League Golden Boot. With 28 goals as part of a brilliant duet with Les Ferdinand, Shearer thrived with whoever joined him up top for the Toon, and he helped guide his beloved club to two consecutive FA Cup finals in the following terms.

Under Sir Bobby Robson, Shearer took his tally up through the 100-goal barrier during a 2001/02 campaign that saw Champions League qualification. In the next five years, Shearer pummelled in double figures to beat Jackie Milburn's near-fabled 200-goal mark. Shearer's 260 Premier League goals through spells with just three clubs, still sets the bar for truly great strikers in the division. In second place, Harry Kane has 213 goals in the league, yet looks unlikely to bag the record unless he returns from Bayern Munich.

Alan Shearer's Newcastle Statistics Games 405 Goals 206 Fee Paid £15 million