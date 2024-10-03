Key Takeaways Arsenal has been home to some of the greatest passers in football history over the years.

The likes of Dennis Bergkamp and Robert Pires excelled with their vision during the iconic Invincibles era in the early 2000s.

More recent stars like Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have contributed to Mikel Arteta's vibrant and optimistic football with their intricate and effective passing.

Arsenal has been home to some intricate passers over the years, with the likes of Robert Pires and Bukayo Saka lauded for their creativity from wide areas, and Mesut Ozil and Martin Odegaard for their technical ability in central positions. So much so, it has become a custom in Arsenal's modern history, especially, for there to be at least a few needle threaders in each era of the Gunners' squad.

All-time great Arsene Wenger was heralded for amalgamating a team of pure entertainers on the pitch, but the idea was very much in play before the Frenchman's reign, and still lives on today as well. That said, ten such Arsenal players in the club's history have been ranked for their exceptional passing skill sets.

Greatest passers in Arsenal history - Ranked Rank Name Arsenal Career 10. Aaron Ramsey 2008–2019 9. Bukayo Saka 2018– 8. Liam Brady 1973–1980 7. Martin Odegaard 2021– 6. Robert Pires 2000–2006 5. Thierry Henry 1999–2007, 2012 4. Santi Cazorla 2012–2018 3. Cesc Fabregas 2003–2011 2. Dennis Bergkamp 1995–2006 1. Mesut Ozil 2013–2021

Related 9 Best Players to Wear the Number 10 Shirt for Arsenal (Ranked) Including Mesut Ozil and Robin van Persie, Arsenal have had a plethora of legendary players wear the famous number 10 shirt.

10 Aaron Ramsey

Arsenal Career: 2008–2019

When thinking of players who dominated the Emirates Stadium during its sponsored-name era, Aaron Ramsey surely springs to mind. The Welshman was loyal to the red and white for more than a decade, and he lay firmly at the heart of the Arsenal midfield. A well-rounded midfielder and one of the greatest to come out of his country, Ramsey was all about in the middle of the park, be it for goals, assists or for the gritty defensive work.

Alongside his tenacity and impressive work ethic, Ramsey was a superb passer of the ball, and it is precisely this attribute which afforded him such freedom in midfield, particularly in deeper areas where he could influence play.

Aaron Ramsey's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 262 Goals 40 Assists 46

Related 9 Best Central Midfielders in Arsenal History (Ranked) Including Patrick Vieira and Santi Cazorla, Arsenal have had several legendary central midfielders compete in the First Division and Premier League.

9 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal Career: 2018–Present

Widely considered one of the greatest talents to emerge from England is Bukayo Saka, who seemingly never knows when to give up. He first broke through to first-team football as a wing-back, immediately earning recognition for his dribbling ability and pinpoint crossing from out wide.

Soon, Saka would then make the transition onto the wide flank – having played there in the academy – where he now stands as perhaps one of the best in the world in the position, and his skill set truly knows no limits. In particular, though, his passing rarely fails to disappoint - from intricate one-touch football out wide to open space, to simple but fantastically efficient crosses and through balls into the box, Saka's footballing IQ and technique is truly top-notch.

Bukayo Saka's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 235 Goals 60 Assists 58

Related 9 Best Wingers in Arsenal History (Ranked) Including Robert Pires and Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had a plethora of legendary wingers over the years.

8 Liam Brady

Arsenal Career: 1973–1980

Football in the 70s was starkly different to the modern style of the sport - both in a tactical sense, in that the sport was much more physically intense and goals-oriented, and also in an environmental sense, in that the pitch conditions were often a hindrance to performance. Yet, it was in this situation that Liam Brady thrived.

A technically gifted midfielder, many regard him as one of the greatest Arsenal players in the position of all time. But assists weren't a statistic on record at the time, and Brady's track record of silverware means he is sometimes left in the depths of Arsenal's history. Nonetheless, his style of play endeared him to fans, and he remains a key figure for both the club and for his country.

Liam Brady's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 307 Goals 48 Assists N/A

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Individual Seasons From Arsenal Players Arsenal has been the home of some of the most successful individual seasons by players over the years.

7 Martin Odegaard

Arsenal Career: 2021–Present

The story of a bright wonderkid diminishing under the spotlight is one Martin Odegaard will be familiar with, but he'll be thankful that Mikel Arteta came to his rescue.

Now the skipper, and the heartbeat of a prosperous Arsenal midfield, Odegaard has stunned fans time and time again with his stylish control of the tempo, and his eye for a killer pass to unlock even the most imperious of defenses. Many drew comparisons of his arrival from Real Madrid to that of Mesut Ozil, and such is far from a pipe dream. There is positive hope that the Norweigan will lead the Gunners to major silverware in the coming years.

Martin Odegaard's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 156 Goals 35 Assists 25

Related 8 Best Scandinavian Players in Arsenal History (Ranked) This article will contain the eight best Scandinavian footballers to represent Arsenal, including Martin Odegaard, Freddie Ljungberg, and John Jensen.

6 Robert Pires

Arsenal Career: 2000–2006

Many affiliate Robert Pires with relentless goalscoring and exceptional dribbles, capable of bringing fans to the edges of their seats on numerous occasions. But perhaps an underrated quality of the Frenchman was his superb vision, which meant that he saw the pitch through an entirely different lens compared to most, and he put it to good use too, racking up over 60 assists for the Gunners.

The lethal partnership he struck with Thierry Henry and the other members of the classic Arsenal Invincibles side originated from his willingness and technical ability to combine and create in unique ways. It was for this reason that Wenger opted to cement him as an out-and-out left-winger, once saying:

"He has unbelievable preferential vision, so on the right he is a normal player, but on the left he became a world-class player."

Robert Pires' Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 284 Goals 84 Assists 62

Related 11 Best Arsenal Midfielders of All Time (Ranked) Some of Arsenal's greatest players have operated in the midfield. We rank the Gunners' all-time best 11.

5 Thierry Henry

Arsenal Career: 1999–2007, 2012

A force of nature in his prime years, Thierry Henry seemingly had it all, though his passing is a quality often overlooked amid his other unstoppable traits. He was far from an orthodox striker, often drifting out wide to open space, and that is a key reason behind his major hand in contributing assists. A genius with the ball, and a master of the ostentatious no-look pass, the Frenchman set a division record for the most assists in a Premier League season (20), which only Kevin De Bruyne has been able to match to this day.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Lionel Messi and Thierry Henry are the only other players to have recorded more than 20 goals and 20 assists in a single league season in Europe's top five leagues this century.

Thierry Henry's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 377 Goals 228 Assists 98

Related 11 Top Goalscorers in Arsenal History [Ranked] Over the years, some of the deadliest strikers in football history have worn Arsenal's colours.

4 Santi Cazorla

Arsenal Career: 2012–2018

Santi Cazorla remains one of the most ambidextrous players the sport has ever seen, and such a quality is amplified when considering his all-round skill set. The Spaniard embodied the technique and elegance of other great technicians to come out of his country, and his ability to dictate tempo and thread intricate passes was unmatched in Arsenal's 2010s squad.

Despite his injury woes, Cazorla never lost his vision on the pitch and was always a key creator for Arsenal, especially in deep-lying midfield roles. Moreover, his standout technical ability earned him a striking reputation on set pieces, including corners and free-kicks, as well.

Santi Cazorla's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 180 Goals 29 Assists 44

Related The 13 Top Scorers in North London Derby History GIVEMESPORT looks at the top scorers in the history of the fixture between Arsenal and Tottenham, featuring Thierry Henry and Harry Kane.

3 Cesc Fàbregas

Arsenal Career: 2003–2011

Hailing from the iconic Barcelona youth academy, Arsenal knew very quickly that they had a gem on their hands after they completed a swoop for Fabregas in 2003. However, it wasn't until the start of the 2004–05 season that he found consistency in starts for Arsenal, amid injuries to key players like Patrick Vieira, Edu and Gilberto Silva.

It took little time for fans to grow accustomed to Fabregas' style, despite the fact the Gunners were more commonly known to deploy physical heavyweights in the midfield, as he soon earned plaudits for his superb playmaking abilities, and was renowned for his special creativity and passing range. Undoubtedly, most of the Spaniard's absolute prime years were spent away from the Emirates, but he still holds a special place in the hearts of fans.

Cesc Fabregas' Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 303 Goals 57 Assists 95

Related 10 Greatest Arsenal Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] From Ashley Cole to Bukayo Saka, here are 10 of Arsenal's greatest academy products.

2 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal Career: 1995–2006

Among the greatest Dutch players of all time, Dennis Bergkamp is often associated with those who embody what it truly means to be an artist in the sport. He was the kind many considered to be a dream striker's partner, for his extraordinary movement and passing abilities, and Henry in particular struggled to speak highly enough of the forward. Despite attacking alongside the likes of Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane and Lionel Messi, he admitted that Bergkamp, in fact, rose above the rest.

"The best player I've ever played with is Dennis Bergkamp because he is human. With Leo [Messi], I ask myself if he's really human."

Bergkamp ended his time in north London with three English titles, four FA Cups and over 100 assists in the classic red and white.

Dennis Bergkamp's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 422 Goals 120 Assists 112

Related 9 Best Players to Wear the Number 9 Shirt for Arsenal (Ranked) Including Paul Merson and Alan Smith, Arsenal have had a handful of legendary names wear the famous number nine shirt.

1 Mesut Ozil

Arsenal Career: 2013–2021

When Mesut Ozil departed from Real Madrid in 2014, the all-time record goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, had this to say:

“Mesut Ozil made me the world’s best striker.” “The sale of Ozil is very bad news for me... I’m very angry Ozil is leaving.”

Such powerful words were a testament to Ozil's spectacular creativity and football genius. His misleading nonchalance on the pitch covered the reality in that he was quite simply two or three steps ahead of everybody else, and when the German was in his groove, it was difficult to imagine anything getting in his way. That's precisely how he lit up the Emirates and earned the respect of both Arsenal and rival fans alike.

Ultimately, a disgruntled end to his time in N5 left a bitter taste to his Arsenal career, but undoubtedly, based on talent alone, it's difficult to argue against Ozil being the greatest passer to have ever worn the shirt.

Mesut Ozil's Arsenal Career Statistics Appearances 254 Goals 44 Assists 75

Related 9 Best Right-Backs in Arsenal History (Ranked) Including Ben White and Lee Dixon, Arsenal have been blessed with legendary right-backs over the years.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.com - Correct as of 03/10/2024